The Witcher 3 Item Spawn Codes

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has no built-in cheats in the menu for players, and installing mods and Cheat Engine to change the game to your liking is too much of a hassle. The actual Command Console, where you can use the item spawn codes in Witcher 3, is locked by the developers, and you cannot access it through normal means.
Here, we will help you learn how to use the Command Console and list all the item spawn codes in The Witcher 3 for you to use to spawn weapons, armor or even quest related items.
How to use the command console
Once you have successfully downloaded and installed the Debug mod, you need to access the command Console in the game. We have explained in detail all the different methods to enable console commands in The Witcher 3.
In most games, the Command Console is accessed by pressing the “~” button, left of the number 1 button. However, since this Command Console is a result of a mod, you need to press the F2 button to access the Command Console, or Debug Menu, in The Witcher 3.
From this new menu that opens up, you can enter the Command Console codes to do almost anything you want. You can spawn in items, gear, materials, enemies, Gwent Cards, schematics and crafting diagrams.
Unfortunately, you can only spawn one item at a time. To spawn any item, you need to enter the codes in the following format:
additem(*item name*)
The *item name* can be any code from the list below. The codes below are in the correct syntax, so you don’t have to worry about the spaces and forms of the letters.
Command console item spawn codes
The list of items you can spawn in Witcher 3 is ridiculously long. We recommend using the command CTRL + F to find whatever you are looking for on the page to save yourself from scrolling down this pit.
Weapons
|Item Name
|Code
|Abarad
|additem(Abarad)
|Addandeith
|additem(Addandeith)
|Aerondight
|additem(Aerondight)
|Anathema
|additem(Anathema)
|Angivare
|additem(Angivare)
|Anth
|additem(Anth)
|Arainne
|additem(Arainne)
|Arbitrator
|additem(Arbitrator)
|Arbitrator_crafted
|additem(Arbitrator_crafted)
|Ardaenye
|additem(Ardaenye)
|Ashrune
|additem(Ashrune)
|Azurewrath
|additem(Azurewrath)
|Bandit Shield 01
|additem(Bandit Shield 01)
|Bandit Shield 02
|additem(Bandit Shield 02)
|Bandit Shield 03
|additem(Bandit Shield 03)
|Bandit Shield 04
|additem(Bandit Shield 04)
|Barbersurgeon
|additem(Barbersurgeon)
|Baron Guard Shield 01
|additem(Baron Guard Shield 01)
|Beannshie
|additem(Beannshie)
|Beannshie_crafted
|additem(Beannshie_crafted)
|Bear School Crossbow
|additem(Bear School Crossbow)
|Bear School silver sword
|additem(Bear School silver sword)
|Bear School silver sword 1
|additem(Bear School silver sword 1)
|Bear School silver sword 2
|additem(Bear School silver sword 2)
|Bear School silver sword 3
|additem(Bear School silver sword 3)
|Bear School steel sword
|additem(Bear School steel sword)
|Bear School steel sword 1
|additem(Bear School steel sword 1)
|Bear School steel sword 2
|additem(Bear School steel sword 2)
|Bear School steel sword 3
|additem(Bear School steel sword 3)
|Blackunicorn
|additem(Blackunicorn)
|Blackunicorn_crafted
|additem(Blackunicorn_crafted)
|Bladeofys
|additem(Bladeofys)
|Bloedeaedd
|additem(Bloedeaedd)
|Bloodsword
|additem(Bloodsword)
|bow_01
|additem(bow_01)
|bow_02
|additem(bow_02)
|bow_elven_01
|additem(bow_elven_01)
|Breathofthenorth
|additem(Breathofthenorth)
|Caerme
|additem(Caerme)
|Caranthil Staff
|additem(Caranthil Staff)
|Caranthil Staff Broken
|additem(Caranthil Staff Broken)
|Caroline
|additem(Caroline)
|Cheesecutter
|additem(Cheesecutter)
|Cleaver
|additem(Cleaver)
|Crossbow 1
|additem(Crossbow 1)
|Crossbow 2
|additem(Crossbow 2)
|Crossbow 3
|additem(Crossbow 3)
|Crossbow 4
|additem(Crossbow 4)
|Crossbow 5
|additem(Crossbow 5)
|Crossbow 6
|additem(Crossbow 6)
|Crossbow 7
|additem(Crossbow 7)
|Crossbow q206
|additem(Crossbow q206)
|crossbow_01
|additem(crossbow_01)
|Dancer
|additem(Dancer)
|Daystar
|additem(Daystar)
|Deargdeith
|additem(Deargdeith)
|Deireadh
|additem(Deireadh)
|Deithwen
|additem(Deithwen)
|Devine
|additem(Devine)
|Dwarven silver sword 1
|additem(Dwarven silver sword 1)
|Dwarven silver sword 1_crafted
|additem(Dwarven silver sword 1_crafted)
|Dwarven silver sword 2
|additem(Dwarven silver sword 2)
|Dwarven silver sword 2_crafted
|additem(Dwarven silver sword 2_crafted)
|Dwarven sword 1
|additem(Dwarven sword 1)
|Dwarven sword 1_crafted
|additem(Dwarven sword 1_crafted)
|Dwarven sword 2
|additem(Dwarven sword 2)
|Dwarven sword 2_crafted
|additem(Dwarven sword 2_crafted)
|Dyaebl
|additem(Dyaebl)
|Elven silver sword 1
|additem(Elven silver sword 1)
|Elven silver sword 1_crafted
|additem(Elven silver sword 1_crafted)
|Elven silver sword 2
|additem(Elven silver sword 2)
|Elven silver sword 2_crafted
|additem(Elven silver sword 2_crafted)
|Fate
|additem(Fate)
|Forgottenvransword
|additem(Forgottenvransword)
|Gloryofthenorth
|additem(Gloryofthenorth)
|Gnomish silver sword 1
|additem(Gnomish silver sword 1)
|Gnomish silver sword 1_crafted
|additem(Gnomish silver sword 1_crafted)
|Gnomish silver sword 2
|additem(Gnomish silver sword 2)
|Gnomish silver sword 2_crafted
|additem(Gnomish silver sword 2_crafted)
|Gnomish sword 1
|additem(Gnomish sword 1)
|Gnomish sword 1_crafted
|additem(Gnomish sword 1_crafted)
|Gnomish sword 2
|additem(Gnomish sword 2)
|Gnomish sword 2_crafted
|additem(Gnomish sword 2_crafted)
|Gryphon School silver sword
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword)
|Gryphon School silver sword 1
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword 1)
|Gryphon School silver sword 2
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword 2)
|Gryphon School silver sword 3
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword 3)
|Gryphon School steel sword
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword)
|Gryphon School steel sword 1
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword 1)
|Gryphon School steel sword 2
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword 2)
|Gryphon School steel sword 3
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword 3)
|Gwestog
|additem(Gwestog)
|Gwyhyr
|additem(Gwyhyr)
|Gynvael
|additem(Gynvael)
|Gynvaelaedd
|additem(Gynvaelaedd)
|Harpy
|additem(Harpy)
|Harpy_crafted
|additem(Harpy_crafted)
|Harvall
|additem(Harvall)
|Havcaaren
|additem(Havcaaren)
|Headtaker
|additem(Headtaker)
|Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword
|additem(Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword)
|Imlerith Mace
|additem(Imlerith Mace)
|Imlerith Shield
|additem(Imlerith Shield)
|Inis
|additem(Inis)
|Inquisitor sword 1
|additem(Inquisitor sword 1)
|Inquisitor sword 1_crafted
|additem(Inquisitor sword 1_crafted)
|Inquisitor sword 2
|additem(Inquisitor sword 2)
|Inquisitor sword 2_crafted
|additem(Inquisitor sword 2_crafted)
|Karabela
|additem(Karabela)
|Loathen
|additem(Loathen)
|Long Steel Sword
|additem(Long Steel Sword)
|Longclaw
|additem(Longclaw)
|Longclaw_crafted
|additem(Longclaw_crafted)
|Lune
|additem(Lune)
|Lynx School Crossbow
|additem(Lynx School Crossbow)
|Lynx School silver sword
|additem(Lynx School silver sword)
|Lynx School silver sword 1
|additem(Lynx School silver sword 1)
|Lynx School silver sword 2
|additem(Lynx School silver sword 2)
|Lynx School silver sword 3
|additem(Lynx School silver sword 3)
|Lynx School steel sword
|additem(Lynx School steel sword)
|Lynx School steel sword 1
|additem(Lynx School steel sword 1)
|Lynx School steel sword 2
|additem(Lynx School steel sword 2)
|Lynx School steel sword 3
|additem(Lynx School steel sword 3)
|Moonblade
|additem(Moonblade)
|Mourner
|additem(Mourner)
|Naevdeseidhe
|additem(Naevdeseidhe)
|Negotiator
|additem(Negotiator)
|Negotiator_crafted
|additem(Negotiator_crafted)
|Nilfgaard Shield 01
|additem(Nilfgaard Shield 01)
|Nilfgaard Shield 02
|additem(Nilfgaard Shield 02)
|Nilfgaardian sword 1
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 1)
|Nilfgaardian sword 1_crafted
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 1_crafted)
|Nilfgaardian sword 2
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 2)
|Nilfgaardian sword 3
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 3)
|Nilfgaardian sword 4
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 4)
|Nilfgaardian sword 4_crafted
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 4_crafted)
|No Mans Land sword 1
|additem(No Mans Land sword 1)
|No Mans Land sword 1 q2
|additem(No Mans Land sword 1 q2)
|No Mans Land sword 1_crafted
|additem(No Mans Land sword 1_crafted)
|No Mans Land sword 2
|additem(No Mans Land sword 2)
|No Mans Land sword 2_crafted
|additem(No Mans Land sword 2_crafted)
|No Mans Land sword 3
|additem(No Mans Land sword 3)
|No Mans Land sword 3_crafted
|additem(No Mans Land sword 3_crafted)
|No Mans Land sword 4
|additem(No Mans Land sword 4)
|No Mans Land sword 4_crafted
|additem(No Mans Land sword 4_crafted)
|Novigraadan sword 1
|additem(Novigraadan sword 1)
|Novigraadan sword 1_crafted
|additem(Novigraadan sword 1_crafted)
|Novigraadan sword 2
|additem(Novigraadan sword 2)
|Novigraadan sword 2_crafted
|additem(Novigraadan sword 2_crafted)
|Novigraadan sword 3
|additem(Novigraadan sword 3)
|Novigraadan sword 3_crafted
|additem(Novigraadan sword 3_crafted)
|Novigraadan sword 4
|additem(Novigraadan sword 4)
|Novigraadan sword 4_crafted
|additem(Novigraadan sword 4_crafted)
|Novigrad Shield 01
|additem(Novigrad Shield 01)
|Novigrad Shield 02
|additem(Novigrad Shield 02)
|NPC CyprianWhorenson sword
|additem(NPC CyprianWhorenson sword)
|NPC Dandelion Short Steel Sword
|additem(NPC Dandelion Short Steel Sword)
|NPC Eredin Sword
|additem(NPC Eredin Sword)
|NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword
|additem(NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword)
|NPC Inquisitor sword 1
|additem(NPC Inquisitor sword 1)
|NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1
|additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1)
|NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2
|additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2)
|NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3
|additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3)
|NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4
|additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4)
|NPC No Mans Land sword 1
|additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 1)
|NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2
|additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2)
|NPC No Mans Land sword 2
|additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 2)
|NPC No Mans Land sword 3
|additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 3)
|NPC No Mans Land sword 4
|additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 4)
|NPC Novigraadan sword 1
|additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 1)
|NPC Novigraadan sword 2
|additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 2)
|NPC Novigraadan sword 3
|additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 3)
|NPC Novigraadan sword 4
|additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 4)
|NPC q402 Skellige sword 3
|additem(NPC q402 Skellige sword 3)
|NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian sword
|additem(NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian sword)
|NPC Rusty No Mans Land sword
|additem(NPC Rusty No Mans Land sword)
|NPC Rusty Novigraadan sword
|additem(NPC Rusty Novigraadan sword)
|NPC Rusty Skellige sword
|additem(NPC Rusty Skellige sword)
|NPC Scoiatael sword 1
|additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 1)
|NPC Scoiatael sword 2
|additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 2)
|NPC Scoiatael sword 3
|additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 3)
|NPC Scoiatael sword 4
|additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 4)
|NPC Short sword 1
|additem(NPC Short sword 1)
|NPC Short sword 2
|additem(NPC Short sword 2)
|NPC Skellige sword 1
|additem(NPC Skellige sword 1)
|NPC Skellige sword 2
|additem(NPC Skellige sword 2)
|NPC Skellige sword 3
|additem(NPC Skellige sword 3)
|NPC Skellige sword 4
|additem(NPC Skellige sword 4)
|NPC Vesemir Silver Sword
|additem(NPC Vesemir Silver Sword)
|NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgrade
|additem(NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgrade)
|NPC Vesemir Steel Sword
|additem(NPC Vesemir Steel Sword)
|NPC Wildhunt sword 2
|additem(NPC Wildhunt sword 2)
|NPC Witcher Silver Sword
|additem(NPC Witcher Silver Sword)
|NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgrade
|additem(NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgrade)
|NPC Witcher Steel Sword
|additem(NPC Witcher Steel Sword)
|Princessxenthiasword
|additem(Princessxenthiasword)
|Q1_axe1h
|additem(Q1_axe1h)
|Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spirit
|additem(Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spirit)
|Q1_Axe2h
|additem(Q1_Axe2h)
|Q1_brokenSpear
|additem(Q1_brokenSpear)
|Q1_cleaver1h
|additem(Q1_cleaver1h)
|Q1_club1h
|additem(Q1_club1h)
|Q1_Guisarme2h
|additem(Q1_Guisarme2h)
|Q1_Halberd2h
|additem(Q1_Halberd2h)
|Q1_Hammer2h
|additem(Q1_Hammer2h)
|Q1_mace1h
|additem(Q1_mace1h)
|Q1_Mage_Staff2h
|additem(Q1_Mage_Staff2h)
|Q1_pickaxe1h
|additem(Q1_pickaxe1h)
|Q1_Pitchfork2h
|additem(Q1_Pitchfork2h)
|Q1_Shield
|additem(Q1_Shield)
|Q1_Spear2h
|additem(Q1_Spear2h)
|Q1_ZoltanAxe2h
|additem(Q1_ZoltanAxe2h)
|Q2_axe1h
|additem(Q2_axe1h)
|Q2_Axe2h
|additem(Q2_Axe2h)
|Q2_cleaver1h
|additem(Q2_cleaver1h)
|Q2_Guisarme2h
|additem(Q2_Guisarme2h)
|Q2_Halberd2h
|additem(Q2_Halberd2h)
|Q2_Hammer2h
|additem(Q2_Hammer2h)
|Q2_mace1h
|additem(Q2_mace1h)
|Q2_Mage_Staff2h
|additem(Q2_Mage_Staff2h)
|Q2_Spear2h
|additem(Q2_Spear2h)
|Q3_DwarvenAxe2h
|additem(Q3_DwarvenAxe2h)
|Q3_DwarvenHammer2h
|additem(Q3_DwarvenHammer2h)
|Q3_Mage_Staff2h
|additem(Q3_Mage_Staff2h)
|q505 crafted sword
|additem(q505 crafted sword)
|Reachofthedamned
|additem(Reachofthedamned)
|Redanian Shield 01
|additem(Redanian Shield 01)
|Robustswordofdolblathanna
|additem(Robustswordofdolblathanna)
|Roseofaelirenn
|additem(Roseofaelirenn)
|Rusty Nilfgaardian sword
|additem(Rusty Nilfgaardian sword)
|Rusty No Mans Land sword
|additem(Rusty No Mans Land sword)
|Rusty Novigraadan sword
|additem(Rusty Novigraadan sword)
|Rusty Skellige sword
|additem(Rusty Skellige sword)
|Scoiatael sword 1
|additem(Scoiatael sword 1)
|Scoiatael sword 1_crafted
|additem(Scoiatael sword 1_crafted)
|Scoiatael sword 2
|additem(Scoiatael sword 2)
|Scoiatael sword 2_crafted
|additem(Scoiatael sword 2_crafted)
|Scoiatael sword 3
|additem(Scoiatael sword 3)
|Scoiatael sword 3_crafted
|additem(Scoiatael sword 3_crafted)
|Scoiatael sword 4
|additem(Scoiatael sword 4)
|Scoiatael sword 4_crafted
|additem(Scoiatael sword 4_crafted)
|Short Steel Sword
|additem(Short Steel Sword)
|Short sword 1
|additem(Short sword 1)
|Short sword 1_crafted
|additem(Short sword 1_crafted)
|Short sword 2
|additem(Short sword 2)
|Short sword 2_crafted
|additem(Short sword 2_crafted)
|Silver sword 1
|additem(Silver sword 1)
|Silver sword 1_crafted
|additem(Silver sword 1_crafted)
|Silver sword 2
|additem(Silver sword 2)
|Silver sword 2_crafted
|additem(Silver sword 2_crafted)
|Silver sword 3
|additem(Silver sword 3)
|Silver sword 3_crafted
|additem(Silver sword 3_crafted)
|Silver sword 4
|additem(Silver sword 4)
|Silver sword 4_crafted
|additem(Silver sword 4_crafted)
|Silver sword 5
|additem(Silver sword 5)
|Silver sword 5_crafted
|additem(Silver sword 5_crafted)
|Silver sword 6
|additem(Silver sword 6)
|Silver sword 6_crafted
|additem(Silver sword 6_crafted)
|Silver sword 7
|additem(Silver sword 7)
|Silver sword 7_crafted
|additem(Silver sword 7_crafted)
|Silver sword 8
|additem(Silver sword 8)
|Skellige Brokvar Shield 01
|additem(Skellige Brokvar Shield 01)
|Skellige Craite Shield 01
|additem(Skellige Craite Shield 01)
|Skellige Dimun Shield 01
|additem(Skellige Dimun Shield 01)
|Skellige Drummond Shield 01
|additem(Skellige Drummond Shield 01)
|Skellige Heymaey Shield 01
|additem(Skellige Heymaey Shield 01)
|Skellige sword 1
|additem(Skellige sword 1)
|Skellige sword 1_crafted
|additem(Skellige sword 1_crafted)
|Skellige sword 2
|additem(Skellige sword 2)
|Skellige sword 2_crafted
|additem(Skellige sword 2_crafted)
|Skellige sword 3_crafted
|additem(Skellige sword 3_crafted)
|Skellige sword 4
|additem(Skellige sword 4)
|Skellige sword 4_crafted
|additem(Skellige sword 4_crafted)
|Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01
|additem(Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01)
|sq303_blunt_sword
|additem(sq303_blunt_sword)
|sq304 Novigraadan sword 4
|additem(sq304 Novigraadan sword 4)
|Temeria Shield 01
|additem(Temeria Shield 01)
|Tlareg
|additem(Tlareg)
|Torlara
|additem(Torlara)
|Torzirael
|additem(Torzirael)
|Ultimatum
|additem(Ultimatum)
|Viper School silver sword
|additem(Viper School silver sword)
|Viper School steel sword
|additem(Viper School steel sword)
|Virgin
|additem(Virgin)
|Vynbleidd
|additem(Weeper)
|Weeper
|additem(Weeper_crafted)
|Weeper_crafted
|additem(Wild Hunt sword 1)
|Wild Hunt sword 1
|additem(Wild Hunt sword 2)
|Wild Hunt sword 2
|additem(Wild Hunt sword 3)
|Wild Hunt sword 3
|additem(Wild Hunt sword 4)
|Wild Hunt sword 4
|additem(Witcher Silver Sword)
|Witcher Silver Sword
|additem(WitcherSilverWolf)
|WitcherSilverWolf
|additem(Wolf)
|Wolf
|additem(Wooden sword)
|Wooden sword
|additem(Zerrikanterment)
|Zerrikanterment
|additem(Zireael Phantom Sword)
|Zireael Phantom Sword
|additem(Zireael Sword)
|Zireael Sword
|additem(Abarad)
Armors
|Bear Armor
|additem(Bear Armor)
|Bear Armor 1
|additem(Bear Armor 1)
|Bear Armor 2
|additem(Bear Armor 2)
|Bear Armor 3
|additem(Bear Armor 3)
|Bear Boots 1
|additem(Bear Boots 1)
|Bear Boots 2
|additem(Bear Boots 2)
|Bear Boots 3
|additem(Bear Boots 3)
|Bear Boots 4
|additem(Bear Boots 4)
|Bear Gloves 1
|additem(Bear Gloves 1)
|Bear Gloves 2
|additem(Bear Gloves 2)
|Bear Gloves 3
|additem(Bear Gloves 3)
|Bear Gloves 4
|additem(Bear Gloves 4)
|Bear Pants 1
|additem(Bear Pants 1)
|Bear Pants 2
|additem(Bear Pants 2)
|Bear Pants 3
|additem(Bear Pants 3)
|Bear Pants 4
|additem(Bear Pants 4)
|Boots 01_crafted
|additem(Boots 01_crafted)
|Boots 02_crafted
|additem(Boots 02_crafted)
|Boots 03_crafted
|additem(Boots 03_crafted)
|Boots 04_crafted
|additem(Boots 04_crafted)
|Boots 07_crafted
|additem(Boots 07_crafted)
|Gloves 01_crafted
|additem(Gloves 01_crafted)
|Gloves 02_crafted
|additem(Gloves 02_crafted)
|Gloves 03_crafted
|additem(Gloves 03_crafted)
|Gloves 04_crafted
|additem(Gloves 04_crafted)
|Gryphon Armor
|additem(Gryphon Armor)
|Gryphon Armor 1
|additem(Gryphon Armor 1)
|Gryphon Armor 2
|additem(Gryphon Armor 2)
|Gryphon Armor 3
|additem(Gryphon Armor 3)
|Gryphon Boots 1
|additem(Gryphon Boots 1)
|Gryphon Boots 2
|additem(Gryphon Boots 2)
|Gryphon Boots 3
|additem(Gryphon Boots 3)
|Gryphon Boots 4
|additem(Gryphon Boots 4)
|Gryphon Gloves 1
|additem(Gryphon Gloves 1)
|Gryphon Gloves 2
|additem(Gryphon Gloves 2)
|Gryphon Gloves 3
|additem(Gryphon Gloves 3)
|Gryphon Gloves 4
|additem(Gryphon Gloves 4)
|Gryphon Pants 1
|additem(Gryphon Pants 1)
|Gryphon Pants 2
|additem(Gryphon Pants 2)
|Gryphon Pants 3
|additem(Gryphon Pants 3)
|Gryphon Pants 4
|additem(Gryphon Pants 4)
|Heavy armor 01_crafted
|additem(Heavy armor 01_crafted)
|Heavy armor 02_crafted
|additem(Heavy armor 02_crafted)
|Heavy armor 03_crafted
|additem(Heavy armor 03_crafted)
|Heavy armor 04_crafted
|additem(Heavy armor 04_crafted)
|Heavy boots 01_crafted
|additem(Heavy boots 01_crafted)
|Heavy boots 02_crafted
|additem(Heavy boots 02_crafted)
|Heavy boots 03_crafted
|additem(Heavy boots 03_crafted)
|Heavy boots 04_crafted
|additem(Heavy boots 04_crafted)
|Heavy boots 07_crafted
|additem(Heavy boots 07_crafted)
|Heavy boots 08_crafted
|additem(Heavy boots 08_crafted)
|Heavy gloves 01_crafted
|additem(Heavy gloves 01_crafted)
|Heavy gloves 02_crafted
|additem(Heavy gloves 02_crafted)
|Heavy gloves 03_crafted
|additem(Heavy gloves 03_crafted)
|Heavy gloves 04_crafted
|additem(Heavy gloves 04_crafted)
|Heavy pants 01_crafted
|additem(Heavy pants 01_crafted)
|Heavy pants 02_crafted
|additem(Heavy pants 02_crafted)
|Heavy pants 03_crafted
|additem(Heavy pants 03_crafted)
|Heavy pants 04_crafted
|additem(Heavy pants 04_crafted)
|Light armor 01_crafted
|additem(Light armor 01_crafted)
|Light armor 02_crafted
|additem(Light armor 02_crafted)
|Light armor 03_crafted
|additem(Light armor 03_crafted)
|Light armor 04_crafted
|additem(Light armor 04_crafted)
|Light armor 05_crafted
|additem(Light armor 05_crafted)
|Light armor 06_crafted
|additem(Light armor 06_crafted)
|Light armor 07_crafted
|additem(Light armor 07_crafted)
|Light armor 08_crafted
|additem(Light armor 08_crafted)
|Lynx Armor
|additem(Lynx Armor)
|Lynx Armor 1
|additem(Lynx Armor 1)
|Lynx Armor 2
|additem(Lynx Armor 2)
|Lynx Armor 3
|additem(Lynx Armor 3)
|Lynx Boots 1
|additem(Lynx Boots 1)
|Lynx Boots 2
|additem(Lynx Boots 2)
|Lynx Boots 3
|additem(Lynx Boots 3)
|Lynx Boots 4
|additem(Lynx Boots 4)
|Lynx Gloves 1
|additem(Lynx Gloves 1)
|Lynx Gloves 2
|additem(Lynx Gloves 2)
|Lynx Gloves 3
|additem(Lynx Gloves 3)
|Lynx Gloves 4
|additem(Lynx Gloves 4)
|Lynx Pants 1
|additem(Lynx Pants 1)
|Lynx Pants 2
|additem(Lynx Pants 2)
|Lynx Pants 3
|additem(Lynx Pants 3)
|Lynx Pants 4
|additem(Lynx Pants 4)
|Medium armor 01_crafted
|additem(Medium armor 01_crafted)
|Medium armor 02_crafted
|additem(Medium armor 02_crafted)
|Medium armor 03_crafted
|additem(Medium armor 03_crafted)
|Medium armor 04_crafted
|additem(Medium armor 04_crafted)
|Pants 01_crafted
|additem(Pants 01_crafted)
|Pants 02_crafted
|additem(Pants 02_crafted)
|Pants 03_crafted
|additem(Pants 03_crafted)
|Pants 04_crafted
|additem(Pants 04_crafted)
|Relic Heavy 3 crafted
|additem(Relic Heavy 3 crafted)
|Starting Armor 1
|additem(Starting Armor 1)
|Thyssen armor crafted
|additem(Thyssen armor crafted)
Potions
|Black Blood 1
|additem(Black Blood 1)
|Black Blood 2
|additem(Black Blood 2)
|Black Blood 3
|additem(Black Blood 3)
|Blizzard 1
|additem(Blizzard 1)
|Blizzard 2
|additem(Blizzard 2)
|Blizzard 3
|additem(Blizzard 3)
|Cat 1
|additem(Cat 1)
|Cat 2
|additem(Cat 2)
|Cat 3
|additem(Cat 3)
|Clearing Potion
|additem(Clearing Potion)
|Full Moon 1
|additem(Full Moon 1)
|Full Moon 2
|additem(Full Moon 2)
|Full Moon 3
|additem(Full Moon 3)
|Golden Oriole 1
|additem(Golden Oriole 1)
|Golden Oriole 2
|additem(Golden Oriole 2)
|Golden Oriole 3
|additem(Golden Oriole 3)
|Killer Whale 1
|additem(Killer Whale 1)
|Maribor Forest 1
|additem(Maribor Forest 1)
|Maribor Forest 2
|additem(Maribor Forest 2)
|Maribor Forest 3
|additem(Maribor Forest 3)
|Petri Philtre 1
|additem(Petri Philtre 1)
|Petri Philtre 2
|additem(Petri Philtre 2)
|Petri Philtre 3
|additem(Petri Philtre 3)
|Pheromone Potion Bear 1
|additem(Pheromone Potion Bear 1)
|Pheromone Potion Drowner 1
|additem(Pheromone Potion Drowner 1)
|Pheromone Potion Nekker 1
|additem(Pheromone Potion Nekker 1)
|Pops Antidote
|additem(Pops Antidote)
|Swallow 1
|additem(Swallow 1)
|Swallow 2
|additem(Swallow 2)
|Swallow 3
|additem(Swallow 3)
|Tawny Owl 1
|additem(Tawny Owl 1)
|Tawny Owl 2
|additem(Tawny Owl 2)
|Tawny Owl 3
|additem(Tawny Owl 3)
|Thunderbolt 1
|additem(Thunderbolt 1)
|Thunderbolt 2
|additem(Thunderbolt 2)
|Thunderbolt 3
|additem(Thunderbolt 3)
|Trial Potion Kit
|additem(Trial Potion Kit)
|Village drink
|additem(Village drink)
|White Honey 1
|additem(White Honey 1)
|White Honey 2
|additem(White Honey 2)
|White Honey 3
|additem(White Honey 3)
|White Raffards Decoction 1
|additem(White Raffards Decoction 1)
|White Raffards Decoction 2
|additem(White Raffards Decoction 2)
|White Raffards Decoction 3
|additem(White Raffards Decoction 3)
Bombs
|Alkali Bomb 1
|additem(Alkali Bomb 1)
|Alkali Bomb 2
|additem(Alkali Bomb 2)
|Alkali Bomb 3
|additem(Alkali Bomb 3)
|Dancing Star 1
|additem(Dancing Star 1)
|Dancing Star 2
|additem(Dancing Star 2)
|Dancing Star 3
|additem(Dancing Star 3)
|Devils Puffball 1
|additem(Devils Puffball 1)
|Devils Puffball 2
|additem(Devils Puffball 2)
|Devils Puffball 3
|additem(Devils Puffball 3)
|Dragons Dream 1
|additem(Dragons Dream 1)
|Dragons Dream 2
|additem(Dragons Dream 2)
|Dragons Dream 3
|additem(Dragons Dream 3)
|Dwimeritium Bomb 1
|additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 1)
|Dwimeritium Bomb 2
|additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 2)
|Dwimeritium Bomb 3
|additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 3)
|Fungi Bomb 1
|additem(Fungi Bomb 1)
|Glue Bomb 1
|additem(Glue Bomb 1)
|Grapeshot 1
|additem(Grapeshot 1)
|Grapeshot 2
|additem(Grapeshot 2)
|Grapeshot 3
|additem(Grapeshot 3)
|Salt Bomb 1
|additem(Salt Bomb 1)
|Samum 1
|additem(Samum 1)
|Samum 2
|additem(Samum 2)
|Samum 3
|additem(Samum 3)
|Shrapnel Bomb 1
|additem(Shrapnel Bomb 1)
|Silver Dust Bomb 1
|additem(Silver Dust Bomb 1)
|Silver Dust Bomb 2
|additem(Silver Dust Bomb 2)
|Silver Dust Bomb 3
|additem(Silver Dust Bomb 3)
|Snow Ball
|additem(Snow Ball)
|Tutorial Bomb
|additem(Tutorial Bomb)
|Virus Bomb 1
|additem(Virus Bomb 1)
|White Frost 1
|additem(White Frost 1)
|White Frost 2
|additem(White Frost 2)
|White Frost 3
|additem(White Frost 3)
Upgrades and Runes
|Dazhbog rune
|additem(Dazhbog rune)
|Dazhbog rune rare
|additem(Dazhbog rune rare)
|Devana rune
|additem(Devana rune)
|Devana rune rare
|additem(Devana rune rare)
|Elemental rune
|additem(Elemental rune)
|Elemental rune rare
|additem(Elemental rune rare)
|Forgotten soul
|additem(Forgotten soul)
|Forgotten soul rare
|additem(Forgotten soul rare)
|Glyph aard
|additem(Glyph aard)
|Glyph aard greater
|additem(Glyph aard greater)
|Glyph aard lesser
|additem(Glyph aard lesser)
|Glyph axii
|additem(Glyph axii)
|Glyph axii greater
|additem(Glyph axii greater)
|Glyph axii lesser
|additem(Glyph axii lesser)
|Glyph igni
|additem(Glyph igni)
|Glyph igni greater
|additem(Glyph igni greater)
|Glyph igni lesser
|additem(Glyph igni lesser)
|Glyph quen
|additem(Glyph quen)
|Glyph quen greater
|additem(Glyph quen greater)
|Glyph quen lesser
|additem(Glyph quen lesser)
|Glyph yrden
|additem(Glyph yrden)
|Glyph yrden greater
|additem(Glyph yrden greater)
|Glyph yrden lesser
|additem(Glyph yrden lesser)
|Horse apex tail
|additem(Horse apex tail)
|Horse Bag 1
|additem(Horse Bag 1)
|Horse Bag 2
|additem(Horse Bag 2)
|Horse Bag 3
|additem(Horse Bag 3)
|Horse Blinder 1
|additem(Horse Blinder 1)
|Horse Blinder 2
|additem(Horse Blinder 2)
|Horse Blinder 3
|additem(Horse Blinder 3)
|Horse Cutscene Reins
|additem(Horse Cutscene Reins)
|Horse Hair 0
|additem(Horse Hair 0)
|Horse Harness 0
|additem(Horse Harness 0)
|Horse Saddle 0
|additem(Horse Saddle 0)
|Horse Saddle 1
|additem(Horse Saddle 1)
|Horse Saddle 1v2
|additem(Horse Saddle 1v2)
|Horse Saddle 1v3
|additem(Horse Saddle 1v3)
|Horse Saddle 1v4
|additem(Horse Saddle 1v4)
|Horse Saddle 2
|additem(Horse Saddle 2)
|Horse Saddle 2v2
|additem(Horse Saddle 2v2)
|Horse Saddle 2v3
|additem(Horse Saddle 2v3)
|Horse Saddle 2v4
|additem(Horse Saddle 2v4)
|Horse Saddle 3
|additem(Horse Saddle 3)
|Horse Saddle 3v2
|additem(Horse Saddle 3v2)
|Horse Saddle 3v3
|additem(Horse Saddle 3v3)
|Horse Saddle 3v4
|additem(Horse Saddle 3v4)
|Horse Saddle 4
|additem(Horse Saddle 4)
|Horse skinned tail
|additem(Horse skinned tail)
|Horse Universal Reins
|additem(Horse Universal Reins)
|Morana rune
|additem(Morana rune)
|Morana rune rare
|additem(Morana rune rare)
|Perun rune
|additem(Perun rune)
|Perun rune rare
|additem(Perun rune rare)
|Philosophers stone
|additem(Philosophers stone)
|Philosophers stone rare
|additem(Philosophers stone rare)
|Phosphorescent crystal
|additem(Phosphorescent crystal)
|Phosphorescent crystal rare
|additem(Phosphorescent crystal rare)
|Rune dazhbog
|additem(Rune dazhbog)
|Rune dazhbog greater
|additem(Rune dazhbog greater)
|Rune dazhbog lesser
|additem(Rune dazhbog lesser)
|Rune devana
|additem(Rune devana)
|Rune devana greater
|additem(Rune devana greater)
|Rune devana lesser
|additem(Rune devana lesser)
|Rune elemental
|additem(Rune elemental)
|Rune elemental greater
|additem(Rune elemental greater)
|Rune elemental lesser
|additem(Rune elemental lesser)
|Rune morana
|additem(Rune morana)
|Rune morana greater
|additem(Rune morana greater)
|Rune morana lesser
|additem(Rune morana lesser)
|Rune perun
|additem(Rune perun)
|Rune perun greater
|additem(Rune perun greater)
|Rune perun lesser
|additem(Rune perun lesser)
|Rune quentin
|additem(Rune quentin)
|Rune quentin greater
|additem(Rune quentin greater)
|Rune quentin lesser
|additem(Rune quentin lesser)
|Rune stribog
|additem(Rune stribog)
|Rune stribog greater
|additem(Rune stribog greater)
|Rune stribog lesser
|additem(Rune stribog lesser)
|Rune svarog
|additem(Rune svarog)
|Rune svarog greater
|additem(Rune svarog greater)
|Rune svarog lesser
|additem(Rune svarog lesser)
|Rune triglav
|additem(Rune triglav)
|Rune triglav greater
|additem(Rune triglav greater)
|Rune triglav lesser
|additem(Rune triglav lesser)
|Rune veles
|additem(Rune veles)
|Rune veles greater
|additem(Rune veles greater)
|Rune veles lesser
|additem(Rune veles lesser)
|Rune zoria
|additem(Rune zoria)
|Rune zoria greater
|additem(Rune zoria greater)
|Rune zoria lesser
|additem(Rune zoria lesser)
|Shattered core
|additem(Shattered core)
|Shattered core rare
|additem(Shattered core rare)
|Stribog rune
|additem(Stribog rune)
|Stribog rune rare
|Svarog rune
|additem(Svarog rune)
|Svarog rune rare
|additem(Svarog rune rare)
|Triglav rune
|additem(Triglav rune)
|Triglav rune rare
|additem(Triglav rune rare)
|Veles rune
|additem(Veles rune)
|Veles rune rare
|additem(Veles rune rare)
|Zoria rune
|additem(Zoria rune)
|Zoria rune rare
|additem(Zoria rune rare)
Schematics
|Arbitrator schematic
|additem(Arbitrator schematic)
|ArmorRepairKit_1 schematic
|additem(ArmorRepairKit_1 schematic)
|ArmorRepairKit_2 schematic
|additem(ArmorRepairKit_2 schematic)
|ArmorRepairKit_3 schematic
|additem(ArmorRepairKit_3 schematic)
|Beannshie schematic
|additem(Beannshie schematic)
|Bear Armor schematic
|additem(Bear Armor schematic)
|Bear Boots schematic
|additem(Bear Boots schematic)
|Bear Gloves schematic
|additem(Bear Gloves schematic)
|Bear Pants schematic
|additem(Bear Pants schematic)
|Bear School Crossbow schematic
|additem(Bear School Crossbow schematic)
|Bear School silver sword schematic
|additem(Bear School silver sword schematic)
|Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1)
|Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2)
|Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3)
|Bear School steel sword schematic
|additem(Bear School steel sword schematic)
|Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1)
|Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2)
|Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3)
|Blackunicorn schematic
|additem(Blackunicorn schematic)
|Blasting powder schematic
|additem(Blasting powder schematic)
|Boots 1 schematic
|additem(Boots 1 schematic)
|Boots 2 schematic
|additem(Boots 2 schematic)
|Boots 3 schematic
|additem(Boots 3 schematic)
|Boots 4 schematic
|additem(Boots 4 schematic)
|Boots 7 schematic
|additem(Boots 7 schematic)
|Dark iron ingot schematic
|additem(Dark iron ingot schematic)
|Dark steel ingot schematic
|additem(Dark steel ingot schematic)
|Dark steel ingot schematic 1
|additem(Dark steel ingot schematic 1)
|Dark steel plate schematic
|additem(Dark steel plate schematic)
|Dark steel plate schematic
|additem(Dark steel plate schematic)
|Draconide leather schematic
|additem(Draconide leather schematic)
|Dwarven silver sword 1 schematic
|additem(Dwarven silver sword 1 schematic)
|Dwarven silver sword 2 schematic
|additem(Dwarven silver sword 2 schematic)
|Dwarven sword 1 schematic
|additem(Dwarven sword 1 schematic)
|Dwarven sword 2 schematic
|additem(Dwarven sword 2 schematic)
|Dwimeryte ingot schematic
|additem(Dwimeryte ingot schematic)
|Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1
|additem(Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1)
|Dwimeryte ore schematic
|additem(Dwimeryte ore schematic)
|Dwimeryte plate schematic
|additem(Dwimeryte plate schematic)
|Elven silver sword 1 schematic
|additem(Elven silver sword 1 schematic)
|Elven silver sword 2 schematic
|additem(Elven silver sword 2 schematic)
|Gloves 1 schematic
|additem(Gloves 1 schematic)
|Gloves 2 schematic
|additem(Gloves 2 schematic)
|Gloves 3 schematic
|additem(Gloves 3 schematic)
|Gloves 4 schematic
|additem(Gloves 4 schematic)
|Glowing ingot schematic
|additem(Glowing ingot schematic)
|Glyph aard greater schematic
|additem(Glyph aard greater schematic)
|Glyph aard lesser schematic
|additem(Glyph aard lesser schematic)
|Glyph aard schematic
|additem(Glyph aard schematic)
|Glyph axii greater schematic
|additem(Glyph axii greater schematic)
|Glyph axii lesser schematic
|additem(Glyph axii lesser schematic)
|Glyph axii schematic
|additem(Glyph axii schematic)
|Glyph igni lesser schematic
|additem(Glyph igni lesser schematic)
|Glyph igni schematic
|additem(Glyph igni schematic)
|Glyph infusion greater schematic
|additem(Glyph infusion greater schematic)
|Glyph infusion lesser schematic
|additem(Glyph infusion lesser schematic)
|Gnomish silver sword 1 schematic
|additem(Gnomish silver sword 1 schematic)
|Gnomish silver sword 2 schematic
|additem(Gnomish silver sword 2 schematic)
|Gnomish sword 1 schematic
|additem(Gnomish sword 1 schematic)
|Gnomish sword 2 schematic
|additem(Gnomish sword 2 schematic)
|Gryphon Armor schematic
|additem(Gryphon Armor schematic)
|Gryphon Boots schematic
|additem(Gryphon Boots schematic)
|Gryphon Gloves schematic
|additem(Gryphon Gloves schematic)
|Gryphon Pants schematic
|additem(Gryphon Pants schematic)
|Gryphon School silver sword schematic
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword schematic)
|Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1)
|Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2)
|Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3)
|Gryphon School steel sword schematic
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword schematic)
|Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1)
|Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2)
|Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3)
|Haft schematic
|additem(Haft schematic)
|Hardened leather schematic
|additem(Hardened leather schematic)
|Hardened timber schematic
|additem(Hardened timber schematic)
|Harpy schematic
|additem(Harpy schematic)
|Heavy Armor 1 schematic
|additem(Heavy Armor 1 schematic)
|Heavy Armor 2 schematic
|additem(Heavy Armor 2 schematic)
|Heavy Armor 3 schematic
|additem(Heavy Armor 3 schematic)
|Heavy Armor 4 schematic
|additem(Heavy Armor 4 schematic)
|Heavy Boots 1 schematic
|additem(Heavy Boots 1 schematic)
|Heavy Boots 2 schematic
|additem(Heavy Boots 2 schematic)
|Heavy Boots 3 schematic
|additem(Heavy Boots 3 schematic)
|Heavy Boots 4 schematic
|additem(Heavy Boots 4 schematic)
|Heavy Boots 7 schematic
|additem(Heavy Boots 7 schematic)
|Heavy Boots 8 schematic
|additem(Heavy Boots 8 schematic)
|Heavy Gloves 1 schematic
|additem(Heavy Gloves 1 schematic)
|Heavy Gloves 2 schematic
|additem(Heavy Gloves 2 schematic)
|Heavy Gloves 3 schematic
|additem(Heavy Gloves 3 schematic)
|Heavy Gloves 4 schematic
|additem(Heavy Gloves 4 schematic)
|Heavy Pants 1 schematic
|additem(Heavy Pants 1 schematic)
|Heavy Pants 2 schematic
|additem(Heavy Pants 2 schematic)
|Heavy Pants 3 schematic
|additem(Heavy Pants 3 schematic)
|Heavy Pants 4 schematic
|Infused crystal schematic
|additem(Infused crystal schematic)
|Infused dust schematic
|additem(Infused dust schematic)
|Infused shard schematic
|additem(Infused shard schematic)
|Inquisitor sword 1 schematic
|additem(Inquisitor sword 1 schematic)
|Inquisitor sword 2 schematic
|additem(Inquisitor sword 2 schematic)
|Iron ingot schematic
|additem(Iron ingot schematic)
|Leather schematic
|additem(Leather schematic)
|Leather squares schematic
|additem(Leather squares schematic)
|Light Armor 1 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 1 schematic)
|Light Armor 2 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 2 schematic)
|Light Armor 3 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 3 schematic)
|Light Armor 4 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 4 schematic)
|Light Armor 5 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 5 schematic)
|Light Armor 6 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 6 schematic)
|Light Armor 7 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 7 schematic)
|Light Armor 8 schematic
|additem(Light Armor 8 schematic)
|Linen schematic
|additem(Linen schematic)
|Longclaw schematic
|additem(Longclaw schematic)
|Lynx Armor schematic
|additem(Lynx Armor schematic)
|Lynx Boots schematic
|additem(Lynx Boots schematic)
|Lynx Gloves schematic
|additem(Lynx Gloves schematic)
|Lynx Pants schematic
|additem(Lynx Pants schematic)
|Lynx School Crossbow schematic
|additem(Lynx School Crossbow schematic)
|Lynx School silver sword schematic
|additem(Lynx School silver sword schematic)
|Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1)
|Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2)
|Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3)
|Lynx School steel sword schematic
|additem(Lynx School steel sword schematic)
|Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1)
|Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2)
|Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3)
|Medium Armor 1 schematic
|additem(Medium Armor 1 schematic)
|Medium Armor 2 schematic
|additem(Medium Armor 2 schematic)
|Medium Armor 3 schematic
|additem(Medium Armor 3 schematic)
|Medium Armor 4 schematic
|additem(Medium Armor 4 schematic)
|Meteorite ingot schematic
|additem(Meteorite ingot schematic)
|Meteorite silver ingot schematic
|additem(Meteorite silver ingot schematic)
|Meteorite silver plate schematic
|additem(Meteorite silver plate schematic)
|Negotiator schematic
|additem(Negotiator schematic)
|Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematic
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematic)
|Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematic
|additem(Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematic)
|No Mans Land sword 1 schematic
|additem(No Mans Land sword 1 schematic)
|No Mans Land sword 2 schematic
|additem(No Mans Land sword 2 schematic)
|No Mans Land sword 3 schematic
|additem(No Mans Land sword 3 schematic)
|No Mans Land sword 4 schematic
|additem(No Mans Land sword 4 schematic)
|Novigraadan sword 1 schematic
|additem(Novigraadan sword 1 schematic)
|Novigraadan sword 4 schematic
|additem(Novigraadan sword 4 schematic)
|Pants 1 schematic
|additem(Pants 1 schematic)
|Pants 2 schematic
|additem(Pants 2 schematic)
|Pants 3 schematic
|additem(Pants 3 schematic)
|Pants 4 schematic
|additem(Pants 4 schematic)
|Relic Heavy 3 schematic
|additem(Relic Heavy 3 schematic)
|Resin schematic
|additem(Resin schematic)
|Rune dazhbog greater schematic
|additem(Rune dazhbog greater schematic)
|Rune dazhbog lesser schematic
|additem(Rune dazhbog lesser schematic)
|Rune dazhbog schematic
|additem(Rune dazhbog schematic)
|Rune devana greater schematic
|additem(Rune devana greater schematic)
|Rune devana lesser schematic
|additem(Rune devana lesser schematic)
|Rune devana schematic
|additem(Rune devana schematic)
|Rune elemental greater schematic
|additem(Rune elemental greater schematic)
|Rune elemental lesser schematic
|additem(Rune elemental lesser schematic)
|Rune elemental schematic
|additem(Rune elemental schematic)
|Rune morana greater schematic
|additem(Rune morana greater schematic)
|Rune morana lesser schematic
|additem(Rune morana lesser schematic)
|Rune morana schematic
|additem(Rune morana schematic)
|Rune perun greater schematic
|additem(Rune perun greater schematic)
|Rune perun lesser schematic
|additem(Rune perun lesser schematic)
|Rune perun schematic
|additem(Rune perun schematic)
|Rune stribog greater schematic
|additem(Rune stribog greater schematic)
|Rune stribog lesser schematic
|additem(Rune stribog lesser schematic)
|Rune stribog schematic
|additem(Rune stribog schematic)
|Rune svarog greater schematic
|additem(Rune svarog greater schematic)
|Rune svarog lesser schematic
|additem(Rune svarog lesser schematic)
|Rune svarog schematic
|additem(Rune svarog schematic)
|Rune triglav greater schematic
|additem(Rune triglav greater schematic)
|Rune triglav lesser schematic
|additem(Rune triglav lesser schematic)
|Rune triglav schematic
|additem(Rune triglav schematic)
|Rune veles greater schematic
|additem(Rune veles greater schematic)
|Rune veles lesser schematic
|additem(Rune veles lesser schematic)
|Rune veles schematic
|additem(Rune veles schematic)
|Rune zoria greater schematic
|additem(Rune zoria greater schematic)
|Rune zoria lesser schematic
|additem(Rune zoria lesser schematic)
|Rune zoria schematic
|additem(Rune zoria schematic)
|Runestone greater schematic
|additem(Runestone greater schematic)
|Runestone lesser schematic
|additem(Runestone lesser schematic)
|Scoiatael sword 2 schematic
|additem(Scoiatael sword 2 schematic)
|Scoiatael sword 3 schematic
|additem(Scoiatael sword 3 schematic)
|Short sword 1 schematic
|additem(Short sword 1 schematic)
|Short sword 2 schematic
|additem(Short sword 2 schematic)
|Silk schematic
|additem(Silk schematic)
|Silver ingot schematic
|additem(Silver ingot schematic)
|Silver ingot schematic 1
|additem(Silver ingot schematic 1)
|Silver ore schematic
|additem(Silver ore schematic)
|Silver plate schematic
|additem(Silver plate schematic)
|Silver sword 1 schematic
|additem(Silver sword 1 schematic)
|Silver sword 2 schematic
|additem(Silver sword 2 schematic)
|Silver sword 3 schematic
|additem(Silver sword 3 schematic)
|Silver sword 4 schematic
|additem(Silver sword 4 schematic)
|Silver sword 6 schematic
|additem(Silver sword 6 schematic)
|Silver sword 7 schematic
|additem(Silver sword 7 schematic)
|Skellige sword 1 schematic
|additem(Skellige sword 1 schematic)
|Skellige sword 2 schematic
|additem(Skellige sword 2 schematic)
|Smithing tools dwarven schematic
|additem(Smithing tools dwarven schematic)
|Smithing tools elven schematic
|additem(Smithing tools elven schematic)
|Smithing tools gnomish schematic
|additem(Smithing tools gnomish schematic)
|Smithing tools schematic
|additem(Smithing tools schematic)
|Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1)
|Steel ingot schematic
|additem(Steel ingot schematic)
|Steel ingot schematic 1
|additem(Steel ingot schematic 1)
|Steel plate schematic
|additem(Steel plate schematic)
|String schematic
|additem(String schematic)
|Thread schematic
|additem(Thread schematic)
|Thyssen Armor schematic
|additem(Thyssen Armor schematic)
|Viper Silver sword schematic
|additem(Viper Silver sword schematic)
|Viper Steel sword schematic
|additem(Viper Steel sword schematic)
|WeaponRepairKit_1 schematic
|additem(WeaponRepairKit_1 schematic)
|WeaponRepairKit_2 schematic
|additem(WeaponRepairKit_2 schematic)
|WeaponRepairKit_3 schematic
|additem(WeaponRepairKit_3 schematic)
|Weeper schematic
|additem(Weeper schematic)
|Whetstone dwarven schematic
|additem(Whetstone dwarven schematic)
|Whetstone elven schematic
|additem(Whetstone elven schematic)
|Whetstone gnomish schematic
|additem(Whetstone gnomish schematic)
|Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3)
|Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1
|additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1)
|Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2
|additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2)
|Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3
|additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3)
Gwent Cards
|gwint_card_albrich
|additem(gwint_card_albrich)
|gwint_card_arachas
|additem(gwint_card_arachas)
|gwint_card_arachas_behemoth
|additem(gwint_card_arachas_behemoth)
|gwint_card_arachas2
|additem(gwint_card_arachas2)
|gwint_card_arachas3
|additem(gwint_card_arachas3)
|gwint_card_archer_support
|additem(gwint_card_archer_support)
|gwint_card_archer_support2
|additem(gwint_card_archer_support2)
|gwint_card_assire
|additem(gwint_card_assire)
|gwint_card_avallach
|additem(gwint_card_avallach)
|gwint_card_ballista
|additem(gwint_card_ballista)
|gwint_card_ballista_officer
|additem(gwint_card_ballista_officer)
|gwint_card_barclay
|additem(gwint_card_barclay)
|gwint_card_black_archer
|additem(gwint_card_black_archer)
|gwint_card_black_archer2
|additem(gwint_card_black_archer2)
|gwint_card_blue_stripes
|additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes)
|gwint_card_blue_stripes2
|additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes2)
|gwint_card_blue_stripes3
|additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes3)
|gwint_card_botchling
|additem(gwint_card_botchling)
|gwint_card_bruxa
|additem(gwint_card_bruxa)
|gwint_card_cahir
|additem(gwint_card_cahir)
|gwint_card_catapult
|additem(gwint_card_catapult)
|gwint_card_catapult2
|additem(gwint_card_catapult2)
|gwint_card_celaeno_harpy
|additem(gwint_card_celaeno_harpy)
|gwint_card_ciaran
|additem(gwint_card_ciaran)
|gwint_card_ciri
|additem(gwint_card_ciri)
|gwint_card_clear_sky
|additem(gwint_card_clear_sky)
|gwint_card_cockatrice
|additem(gwint_card_cockatrice)
|gwint_card_combat_engineer
|additem(gwint_card_combat_engineer)
|gwint_card_crinfrid
|additem(gwint_card_crinfrid)
|gwint_card_crinfrid2
|additem(gwint_card_crinfrid2)
|gwint_card_crinfrid3
|additem(gwint_card_crinfrid3)
|gwint_card_crone_brewess
|additem(gwint_card_crone_brewess)
|gwint_card_crone_weavess
|additem(gwint_card_crone_weavess)
|gwint_card_crone_whispess
|additem(gwint_card_crone_whispess)
|gwint_card_cynthia
|additem(gwint_card_cynthia)
|gwint_card_dandelion
|additem(gwint_card_dandelion)
|gwint_card_dennis
|additem(gwint_card_dennis)
|gwint_card_dijkstra
|additem(gwint_card_dijkstra)
|gwint_card_dol_archer
|additem(gwint_card_dol_archer)
|gwint_card_dol_dwarf
|additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf)
|gwint_card_dol_dwarf2
|additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf2)
|gwint_card_dol_dwarf3
|additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf3)
|gwint_card_dol_infantry
|additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry)
|gwint_card_dol_infantry2
|additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry2)
|gwint_card_dol_infantry3
|additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry3)
|gwint_card_draug
|additem(gwint_card_draug)
|gwint_card_dummy
|additem(gwint_card_dummy)
|gwint_card_dun_banner_medic
|additem(gwint_card_dun_banner_medic)
|gwint_card_earth_elemental
|additem(gwint_card_earth_elemental)
|gwint_card_eithne
|additem(gwint_card_eithne)
|gwint_card_ekkima
|additem(gwint_card_ekkima)
|gwint_card_elf_skirmisher
|additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher)
|gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2
|additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2)
|gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3
|additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3)
|gwint_card_emhyr_bronze
|additem(gwint_card_emhyr_bronze)
|gwint_card_emhyr_copper
|additem(gwint_card_emhyr_copper)
|gwint_card_emhyr_gold
|additem(gwint_card_emhyr_gold)
|gwint_card_emhyr_silver
|additem(gwint_card_emhyr_silver)
|gwint_card_emiel
|additem(gwint_card_emiel)
|gwint_card_endrega
|additem(gwint_card_endrega)
|gwint_card_eredin_bronze
|additem(gwint_card_eredin_bronze)
|gwint_card_eredin_copper
|additem(gwint_card_eredin_copper)
|gwint_card_eredin_gold
|additem(gwint_card_eredin_gold)
|gwint_card_eredin_silver
|additem(gwint_card_eredin_silver)
|gwint_card_esterad
|additem(gwint_card_esterad)
|gwint_card_fiend
|additem(gwint_card_fiend)
|gwint_card_filavandrel
|additem(gwint_card_filavandrel)
|gwint_card_fire_elemental
|additem(gwint_card_fire_elemental)
|gwint_card_fleder
|additem(gwint_card_fleder)
|gwint_card_fog
|additem(gwint_card_fog)
|gwint_card_fogling
|additem(gwint_card_fogling)
|gwint_card_foltest_bronze
|additem(gwint_card_foltest_bronze)
|gwint_card_foltest_copper
|additem(gwint_card_foltest_copper)
|gwint_card_foltest_gold
|additem(gwint_card_foltest_gold)
|gwint_card_foltest_silver
|additem(gwint_card_foltest_silver)
|gwint_card_forktail
|additem(gwint_card_forktail)
|gwint_card_francesca_bronze
|additem(gwint_card_francesca_bronze)
|gwint_card_francesca_copper
|additem(gwint_card_francesca_copper)
|gwint_card_francesca_gold
|additem(gwint_card_francesca_gold)
|gwint_card_francesca_silver
|additem(gwint_card_francesca_silver)
|gwint_card_frightener
|additem(gwint_card_frightener)
|gwint_card_fringilla
|additem(gwint_card_fringilla)
|gwint_card_frost
|additem(gwint_card_frost)
|gwint_card_gargoyle
|additem(gwint_card_gargoyle)
|gwint_card_garkain
|additem(gwint_card_garkain)
|gwint_card_geralt
|additem(gwint_card_geralt)
|gwint_card_ghoul
|additem(gwint_card_ghoul)
|gwint_card_ghoul2
|additem(gwint_card_ghoul2)
|gwint_card_ghoul3
|additem(gwint_card_ghoul3)
|gwint_card_grave_hag
|additem(gwint_card_grave_hag)
|gwint_card_griffin
|additem(gwint_card_griffin)
|gwint_card_harpy
|additem(gwint_card_harpy)
|gwint_card_havekar_nurse
|additem(gwint_card_havekar_nurse)
|gwint_card_havekar_nurse2
|gwint_card_havekar_nurse3
|additem(gwint_card_havekar_nurse3)
|gwint_card_havekar_support
|additem(gwint_card_havekar_support)
|gwint_card_havekar_support2
|additem(gwint_card_havekar_support2)
|gwint_card_havekar_support3
|additem(gwint_card_havekar_support3)
|gwint_card_heavy_zerri
|additem(gwint_card_heavy_zerri)
|gwint_card_horn
|additem(gwint_card_horn)
|gwint_card_ice_giant
|additem(gwint_card_ice_giant)
|gwint_card_ida
|additem(gwint_card_ida)
|gwint_card_imlerith
|additem(gwint_card_imlerith)
|gwint_card_impera_brigade
|additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade)
|gwint_card_impera_brigade2
|additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade2)
|gwint_card_impera_brigade3
|additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade3)
|gwint_card_impera_brigade4
|additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade4)
|gwint_card_iorveth
|additem(gwint_card_iorveth)
|gwint_card_isengrim
|additem(gwint_card_isengrim)
|gwint_card_kaedwen
|additem(gwint_card_kaedwen)
|gwint_card_kaedwen2
|additem(gwint_card_kaedwen2)
|gwint_card_katakan
|additem(gwint_card_katakan)
|gwint_card_kayran
|additem(gwint_card_kayran)
|gwint_card_leshen
|additem(gwint_card_leshen)
|gwint_card_letho
|additem(gwint_card_letho)
|gwint_card_mahakam
|additem(gwint_card_mahakam)
|gwint_card_mahakam2
|additem(gwint_card_mahakam2)
|gwint_card_mahakam3
|additem(gwint_card_mahakam3)
|gwint_card_mahakam4
|additem(gwint_card_mahakam4)
|gwint_card_mahakam5
|additem(gwint_card_mahakam5)
|gwint_card_menno
|additem(gwint_card_menno)
|gwint_card_milva
|additem(gwint_card_milva)
|gwint_card_moorvran
|additem(gwint_card_moorvran)
|gwint_card_morteisen
|additem(gwint_card_morteisen)
|gwint_card_natalis
|additem(gwint_card_natalis)
|gwint_card_nausicaa
|additem(gwint_card_nausicaa)
|gwint_card_nausicaa2
|additem(gwint_card_nausicaa2)
|gwint_card_nausicaa3
|additem(gwint_card_nausicaa3)
|gwint_card_nekker
|additem(gwint_card_nekker)
|gwint_card_nekker2
|additem(gwint_card_nekker2)
|gwint_card_nekker3
|additem(gwint_card_nekker3)
|gwint_card_philippa
|additem(gwint_card_philippa)
|gwint_card_plague_maiden
|additem(gwint_card_plague_maiden)
|gwint_card_poor_infantry
|additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry)
|gwint_card_poor_infantry2
|additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry2)
|gwint_card_poor_infantry3
|additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry3)
|gwint_card_puttkammer
|additem(gwint_card_puttkammer)
|gwint_card_rain
|additem(gwint_card_rain)
|gwint_card_rainfarn
|additem(gwint_card_rainfarn)
|gwint_card_renuald
|additem(gwint_card_renuald)
|gwint_card_riordain
|additem(gwint_card_riordain)
|gwint_card_rotten
|additem(gwint_card_rotten)
|gwint_card_saskia
|additem(gwint_card_saskia)
|gwint_card_scorch
|additem(gwint_card_scorch)
|gwint_card_shilard
|additem(gwint_card_shilard)
|gwint_card_siege_support
|additem(gwint_card_siege_support)
|gwint_card_siege_tower
|additem(gwint_card_siege_tower)
|gwint_card_siegfried
|additem(gwint_card_siegfried)
|gwint_card_stefan
|additem(gwint_card_stefan)
|gwint_card_stennis
|additem(gwint_card_stennis)
|gwint_card_sweers
|additem(gwint_card_sweers)
|gwint_card_thaler
|additem(gwint_card_thaler)
|gwint_card_tibor
|additem(gwint_card_tibor)
|gwint_card_toruviel
|additem(gwint_card_toruviel)
|gwint_card_triss
|additem(gwint_card_triss)
|gwint_card_vanhemar
|additem(gwint_card_vanhemar)
|gwint_card_vattier
|additem(gwint_card_vattier)
|gwint_card_vernon
|additem(gwint_card_vernon)
|gwint_card_vesemir
|additem(gwint_card_vesemir)
|gwint_card_villen
|additem(gwint_card_villen)
|gwint_card_vreemde
|additem(gwint_card_vreemde)
|gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade
|additem(gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade)
|gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2
|additem(gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2)
|gwint_card_vrihedd_cadet
|additem(gwint_card_vrihedd_cadet)
|gwint_card_werewolf
|additem(gwint_card_werewolf)
|gwint_card_witch_hunters
|additem(gwint_card_witch_hunters)
|gwint_card_wyvern
|additem(gwint_card_wyvern)
|gwint_card_yaevinn
|additem(gwint_card_yaevinn)
|gwint_card_yennefer
|additem(gwint_card_yennefer)
|gwint_card_young_emissary
|additem(gwint_card_young_emissary)
|gwint_card_young_emissary2
|additem(gwint_card_young_emissary2)
|gwint_card_zerri
|additem(gwint_card_zerri)
|gwint_card_zoltan
|additem(gwint_card_zoltan)
Miscellaneous Items
|Aether
|additem(Aether)
|Albedo
|additem(Albedo)
|Alchemical paste
|additem(Alchemical paste)
|Alchemists powder
|additem(Alchemists powder)
|Alcohest
|additem(Alcohest)
|Alghoul bone marrow
|additem(Alghoul bone marrow)
|Alghoul claw
|additem(Alghoul claw)
|Amber
|additem(Amber)
|Amber dust
|additem(Amber dust)
|Amber flawless
|additem(Amber flawless)
|Amber fossil
|additem(Amber fossil)
|Amethyst
|additem(Amethyst)
|Amethyst dust
|additem(Amethyst dust)
|Amethyst flawless
|additem(Amethyst flawless)
|an_skellige_map
|additem(an_skellige_map)
|Ancient Leshy mutagen
|additem(Ancient Leshy mutagen)
|Apple
|additem(Apple)
|Apple juice
|additem(Apple juice)
|Arachas eyes
|additem(Arachas eyes)
|Arachas mutagen
|additem(Arachas mutagen)
|Arachas venom
|additem(Arachas venom)
|ard_skellige_map
|additem(ard_skellige_map)
|Armor maintenancet
|additem(Armor maintenancet)
|Armor repair kit 1
|additem(Armor repair kit 1)
|Armor repair kit 2
|additem(Armor repair kit 2)
|Armor repair kit 3
|additem(Armor repair kit 3)
|Ashes
|additem(Ashes)
|Axe head
|additem(Axe head)
|Bag of grain
|additem(Bag of grain)
|Bag of weed
|additem(Bag of weed)
|Baked apple
|additem(Baked apple)
|Baked potato
|additem(Baked potato)
|Banana
|additem(Banana)
|Bandalur butter knife
|additem(Bandalur butter knife)
|Basilisk mutagen
|additem(Basilisk mutagen)
|Basilisk plate
|additem(Basilisk plate)
|Basilisk venom
|additem(Basilisk venom)
|Bear fat
|additem(Bear fat)
|Bear pelt
|additem(Bear pelt)
|Beauclair White
|additem(Beauclair White)
|Bell pepper
|additem(Bell pepper)
|Berserker pelt
|additem(Berserker pelt)
|Black pearl
|additem(Black pearl)
|Black pearl dust
|additem(Black pearl dust)
|Blasting powder
|additem(Blasting powder)
|Blueberries
|additem(Blueberries)
|Blunt axe
|additem(Blunt axe)
|Blunt pickaxe
|additem(Blunt pickaxe)
|Book
|additem(Book)
|Bottle
|additem(Bottle)
|Bottled water
|additem(Bottled water)
|Bread
|additem(Bread)
|Broken paddle
|additem(Broken paddle)
|Broken rakes
|additem(Broken rakes)
|Bun
|additem(Bun)
|Burned bread
|additem(Burned bread)
|Burned bun
|additem(Burned bun)
|Butter Bandalura
|additem(Butter Bandalura)
|Calcium equum
|additem(Calcium equum)
|Candelabra
|additem(Candelabra)
|Candle
|additem(Candle)
|Candy
|additem(Candy)
|Casket
|additem(Casket)
|Cave Troll liver
|additem(Cave Troll liver)
|Chain
|additem(Chain)
|Cheese
|additem(Cheese)
|Cherry cordia
|additem(Cherry cordia)
|Cherry Cordial
|additem(Cherry Cordial)
|Chicken
|additem(Chicken)
|Chicken leg
|additem(Chicken leg)
|Chicken sandwich
|additem(Chicken sandwich)
|Child doll
|additem(Child doll)
|Chips
|additem(Chips)
|Chitin scale
|additem(Chitin scale)
|ciris_phylactery
|additem(ciris_phylactery)
|Coal
|additem(Coal)
|Cockatrice egg
|additem(Cockatrice egg)
|Cockatrice maw
|additem(Cockatrice maw)
|Cockatrice mutagen
|additem(Cockatrice mutagen)
|Cotton
|additem(Cotton)
|Cow hide
|additem(Cow hide)
|Cows milk
|additem(Cows milk)
|Crowns
|additem(Crowns)
|Crystalized essence
|additem(Crystalized essence)
|Cucumber
|additem(Cucumber)
|Cyclops eye
|additem(Cyclops eye)
|Czart hide
|additem(Czart hide)
|Czart mutagen
|additem(Czart mutagen)
|Dao mutagen
|additem(Dao mutagen)
|Dark iron ingot
|additem(Dark iron ingot)
|Dark iron ore
|additem(Dark iron ore)
|Dark iron plate
|additem(Dark iron plate)
|Dark steel ingot
|additem(Dark steel ingot)
|Dark steel plate
|Deer hide
|additem(Deer hide)
|Diamond
|additem(Diamond)
|Diamond dust
|additem(Diamond dust)
|Diamond flawless
|additem(Diamond flawless)
|Dijkstra Dry
|additem(Dijkstra Dry)
|Dismantle Kit
|additem(Dismantle Kit)
|Dog tallow
|additem(Dog tallow)
|Doppler mutagen
|additem(Doppler mutagen)
|Draconide leather
|additem(Draconide leather)
|Dragon scales
|additem(Dragon scales)
|Dried fruit
|additem(Dried fruit)
|Dried fruit and nuts
|additem(Dried fruit and nuts)
|Drowned dead tongue
|additem(Drowned dead tongue)
|Drowner brain
|additem(Drowner brain)
|Drum
|additem(Drum)
|Ducal water
|additem(Ducal water)
|Dwarven spirit
|additem(Dwarven spirit)
|Dwimeritium chains
|additem(Dwimeritium chains)
|Dwimeritium shackles
|additem(Dwimeritium shackles)
|Dwimeryte ingot
|additem(Dwimeryte ingot)
|Dwimeryte ore
|additem(Dwimeryte ore)
|Dwimeryte plate
|additem(Dwimeryte plate)
|Dye
|additem(Dye)
|Egg
|additem(Egg)
|Ekimma epidermis
|additem(Ekimma epidermis)
|Ekimma mutagen
|additem(Ekimma mutagen)
|Elemental essence
|additem(Elemental essence)
|Emerald
|additem(Emerald)
|Emerald dust
|additem(Emerald dust)
|Emerald flawless
|additem(Emerald flawless)
|Empty bottle
|additem(Empty bottle)
|Empty vial
|additem(Empty vial)
|Endriag chitin plates
|additem(Endriag chitin plates)
|Endriag embryo
|additem(Endriag embryo)
|Endriag heart
|additem(Endriag heart)
|Erveluce
|additem(Erveluce)
|Erynie eye
|additem(Erynie eye)
|Est Est
|additem(Est Est)
|faroe_map
|additem(faroe_map)
|Feather
|additem(Feather)
|Fiber
|additem(Fiber)
|Fiend eye
|additem(Fiend eye)
|Fiend mutagen
|additem(Fiend mutagen)
|Fifth essence
|additem(Fifth essence)
|Fish
|additem(Fish)
|Fishing net
|additem(Fishing net)
|Fishing rod
|additem(Fishing rod)
|Fisstech
|additem(Fisstech)
|Flask
|additem(Flask)
|Florens
|additem(Florens)
|Flowers
|additem(Flowers)
|Flute_junk
|additem(Flute_junk)
|Fogling 1 mutagen
|additem(Fogling 1 mutagen)
|Fogling 2 mutagen
|additem(Fogling 2 mutagen)
|Fogling teeth
|additem(Fogling teeth)
|Fondue
|additem(Fondue)
|Forktail mutagen
|additem(Forktail mutagen)
|Forktail plate
|additem(Forktail plate)
|Fox pelt
|additem(Fox pelt)
|Free nilfgaardian lemon
|additem(Free nilfgaardian lemon)
|Free roasted chicken leg
|additem(Free roasted chicken leg)
|Fried fish
|additem(Fried fish)
|Fried meat
|additem(Fried meat)
|Fur square
|additem(Fur square)
|Gargoyle dust
|additem(Gargoyle dust)
|Gargoyle heart
|additem(Gargoyle heart)
|Ghoul blood
|additem(Ghoul blood)
|Glamarye
|additem(Glamarye)
|Glass
|additem(Glass)
|Glowing ingot
|additem(Glowing ingot)
|Glowing ore
|additem(Glowing ore)
|Glyph infusion greater
|additem(Glyph infusion greater)
|Glyph infusion lesser
|additem(Glyph infusion lesser)
|Goat hide
|additem(Goat hide)
|Goats milk
|additem(Goats milk)
|Goblet
|additem(Goblet)
|Gold candelabra
|additem(Gold candelabra)
|Gold diamond necklace
|additem(Gold diamond necklace)
|Gold diamond ring
|additem(Gold diamond ring)
|Gold mineral
|additem(Gold mineral)
|Gold ore
|additem(Gold ore)
|Gold pearl necklace
|additem(Gold pearl necklace)
|Gold ring
|additem(Gold ring)
|Gold ruby ring
|additem(Gold ruby ring)
|Gold sapphire necklace
|additem(Gold sapphire necklace)
|Gold sapphire ring
|additem(Gold sapphire ring)
|Golden casket
|additem(Golden casket)
|Golden mug
|additem(Golden mug)
|Golden platter
|additem(Golden platter)
|Golem heart
|additem(Golem heart)
|Grapes
|additem(Grapes)
|Grave Hag ear
|additem(Grave Hag ear)
|Grave Hag mutagen
|additem(Grave Hag mutagen)
|Greater mutagen blue
|additem(Greater mutagen blue)
|Greater mutagen green
|additem(Greater mutagen green)
|Greater mutagen red
|additem(Greater mutagen red)
|Greater Rotfiend blood
|additem(Greater Rotfiend blood)
|Grilled chicken sandwich
|additem(Grilled chicken sandwich)
|Grilled pork
|additem(Grilled pork)
|Gryphon egg
|additem(Gryphon egg)
|Gryphon feathers
|additem(Gryphon feathers)
|Gryphon mutagen
|additem(Gryphon mutagen)
|Gutted fish
|additem(Gutted fish)
|Haft
|additem(Haft)
|Hag teeth
|additem(Hag teeth)
|Ham sandwich
|additem(Ham sandwich)
|Hardened leather
|additem(Hardened leather)
|Hardened timber
|additem(Hardened timber)
|Harpy egg
|additem(Harpy egg)
|Harpy feathers
|additem(Harpy feathers)
|Harpy talon
|additem(Harpy talon)
|hindarsfjal_map
|additem(hindarsfjal_map)
|Honeycomb
|additem(Honeycomb)
|Horse hide
|additem(Horse hide)
|Hydragenum
|additem(Hydragenum)
|Illusion Medallion
|additem(Illusion Medallion)
|Infused crystal
|additem(Infused crystal)
|Infused dust
|additem(Infused dust)
|Infused shard
|additem(Infused shard)
|Inkwell
|additem(Inkwell)
|Iron ingot
|additem(Iron ingot)
|Iron Lamp
|additem(Iron Lamp)
|Iron oil candle
|additem(Iron oil candle)
|Iron ore
|additem(Iron ore)
|Jar
|additem(Jar)
|Jug
|additem(Jug)
|Jumping rope
|additem(Jumping rope)
|Kaedwenian Stout
|additem(Kaedwenian Stout)
|Katakan mutagen
|additem(Katakan mutagen)
|Ladle
|additem(Ladle)
|Lamia lock of hair
|additem(Lamia lock of hair)
|Lamia mutagen
|additem(Lamia mutagen)
|Lead ore
|additem(Lead ore)
|Leather
|additem(Leather)
|Leather squares
|additem(Leather squares)
|Leather straps
|additem(Leather straps)
|Leshy mutagen
|additem(Leshy mutagen)
|Leshy resin
|additem(Leshy resin)
|Lesser mutagen blue
|additem(Lesser mutagen blue)
|Lesser mutagen green
|additem(Lesser mutagen green)
|Lesser mutagen red
|additem(Lesser mutagen red)
|Linen
|additem(Linen)
|Local pepper vodka
|additem(Local pepper vodka)
|Lunar shards
|additem(Lunar shards)
|Lute
|additem(Lute)
|Mahakam Spirit
|additem(Mahakam Spirit)
|Mandrake cordial
|additem(Mandrake cordial)
|Melitele figurine
|additem(Melitele figurine)
|Meteorite ingot
|additem(Meteorite ingot)
|Meteorite ore
|additem(Meteorite ore)
|Meteorite plate
|additem(Meteorite plate)
|Meteorite silver ingot
|additem(Meteorite silver ingot)
|Meteorite silver plate
|additem(Meteorite silver plate)
|Mettina Rose
|additem(Mettina Rose)
|mh107_czart_lure
|additem(mh107_czart_lure)
|Monstrous blood
|additem(Monstrous blood)
|Monstrous bone
|additem(Monstrous bone)
|Monstrous brain
|additem(Monstrous brain)
|Monstrous claw
|additem(Monstrous claw)
|Monstrous dust
|additem(Monstrous dust)
|Monstrous ear
|additem(Monstrous ear)
|Monstrous egg
|additem(Monstrous egg)
|Monstrous essence
|additem(Monstrous essence)
|Monstrous eye
|additem(Monstrous eye)
|Monstrous feather
|additem(Monstrous feather)
|Monstrous hair
|additem(Monstrous hair)
|Monstrous heart
|additem(Monstrous heart)
|Monstrous hide
|additem(Monstrous hide)
|Monstrous liver
|additem(Monstrous liver)
|Monstrous plate
|additem(Monstrous plate)
|Monstrous saliva
|additem(Monstrous saliva)
|Monstrous tongue
|additem(Monstrous tongue)
|Monstrous tooth
|additem(Monstrous tooth)
|Mug
|additem(Mug)
|Mushroom
|additem(Mushroom)
|Mutagen blue
|additem(Mutagen blue)
|Mutagen green
|additem(Mutagen green)
|Mutagen red
|additem(Mutagen red)
|Mutton curry
|additem(Mutton curry)
|Mutton leg
|additem(Mutton leg)
|Nails
|additem(Nails)
|Necrophage skin
|additem(Necrophage skin)
|Nekker blood
|additem(Nekker blood)
|Nekker claw
|additem(Nekker claw)
|Nekker eye
|additem(Nekker eye)
|Nekker heart
|additem(Nekker heart)
|Nekker warrior liver
|additem(Nekker warrior liver)
|Nekker Warrior mutagen
|additem(Nekker Warrior mutagen)
|Nightwraith dark essence
|additem(Nightwraith dark essence)
|Nightwraith mutagen
|additem(Nightwraith mutagen)
|Nightwraiths hair
|additem(Nightwraiths hair)
|Nigredo
|additem(Nigredo)
|Nilfgaardian Lemon
|additem(Nilfgaardian Lemon)
|Nilfgaardian special forces insignia
|additem(Nilfgaardian special forces insignia)
|Noonwraith light essence
|additem(Noonwraith light essence)
|Noonwraith mutagen
|additem(Noonwraith mutagen)
|Note
|additem(Note)
|Oil
|additem(Oil)
|Oil Lamp
|additem(Oil Lamp)
|Old bear skin
|additem(Old bear skin)
|Old goat skin
|additem(Old goat skin)
|Old rusty breadknife
|additem(Old rusty breadknife)
|Old sheep skin
|additem(Old sheep skin)
|Olive
|additem(Olive)
|Onion
|additem(Onion)
|Optima mater
|additem(Optima mater)
|ore_oxenfurt
|additem(ore_oxenfurt)
|Orens
|additem(Orens)
|Ornate silver shield replica
|additem(Ornate silver shield replica)
|Ornate silver sword replica
|additem(Ornate silver sword replica)
|Parchment
|additem(Parchment)
|Patchwork vest
|additem(Patchwork vest)
|Pear
|additem(Pear)
|Pearl
|additem(Pearl)
|Pepper
|additem(Pepper)
|Perfume
|additem(Perfume)
|Phosphorus
|additem(Phosphorus)
|Pickaxe head
|additem(Pickaxe head)
|Pig hide
|additem(Pig hide)
|Platter
|additem(Platter)
|Plum
|additem(Plum)
|Pork
|additem(Pork)
|Potatoes
|additem(Potatoes)
|Potestaquisitor
|additem(Potestaquisitor)
|Powdered pearl
|additem(Powdered pearl)
|Pure silver
|additem(Pure silver)
|Q1_short_steel_sword
|additem(Q1_short_steel_sword)
|q103_bell
|additem(q103_bell)
|q203_eyeofloki
|additem(q203_eyeofloki)
|q403_ciri_meteor
|additem(q403_ciri_meteor)
|Quebrith
|additem(Quebrith)
|Quicksilver solution
|additem(Quicksilver solution)
|Rabbit pelt
|additem(Rabbit pelt)
|Raspberries
|additem(Raspberries)
|Raspberry juice
|additem(Raspberry juice)
|Raw meat
|additem(Raw meat)
|Razor
|additem(Razor)
|Rebis
|additem(Rebis)
|Redanian Herbal
|additem(Redanian Herbal)
|Redanian Lager
|additem(Redanian Lager)
|Redanian special forces insignia
|additem(Redanian special forces insignia)
|Resin
|additem(Resin)
|Rivian Kriek
|additem(Rivian Kriek)
|Roasted chicken
|additem(Roasted chicken)
|Roasted chicken leg
|additem(Roasted chicken leg)
|Rope
|additem(Rope)
|Rotfiend blood
|additem(Rotfiend blood)
|Rotten meat
|additem(Rotten meat)
|Rubedo
|additem(Rubedo)
|Ruby
|additem(Ruby)
|Ruby dust
|additem(Ruby dust)
|Ruby flawless
|additem(Ruby flawless)
|Runestone greater
|additem(Runestone greater)
|Runestone lesser
|additem(Runestone lesser)
|Rusty hammer head
|additem(Rusty hammer head)
|Salt pepper shaker
|additem(Salt pepper shaker)
|Saltpetre
|additem(Saltpetre)
|Sap
|additem(Sap)
|Sapphire
|additem(Sapphire)
|Sapphire dust
|additem(Sapphire dust)
|Sapphire flawless
|additem(Sapphire flawless)
|Scoiatael trophies
|additem(Scoiatael trophies)
|Seashell
|additem(Seashell)
|Shell
|additem(Shell)
|Silk
|additem(Silk)
|Silver amber necklace
|additem(Silver amber necklace)
|Silver amber ring
|additem(Silver amber ring)
|Silver candelabra
|additem(Silver candelabra)
|Silver casket
|additem(Silver casket)
|Silver emerald necklace
|additem(Silver emerald necklace)
|Silver emerald ring
|additem(Silver emerald ring)
|Silver ingot
|additem(Silver ingot)
|Silver mineral
|additem(Silver mineral)
|Silver mug
|additem(Silver mug)
|Silver ore
|additem(Silver ore)
|Silver pantaloons
|additem(Silver pantaloons)
|Silver plate
|additem(Silver plate)
|Silver platter
|additem(Silver platter)
|Silver ruby necklace
|additem(Silver ruby necklace)
|Silver sapphire ring
|additem(Silver sapphire ring)
|Silver teapot
|additem(Silver teapot)
|Silverware
|additem(Silverware)
|Siren vocal cords
|additem(Siren vocal cords)
|Skull
|additem(Skull)
|Smithing tools
|additem(Smithing tools)
|Smithing tools dwarven
|additem(Smithing tools dwarven)
|Smithing tools elven
|additem(Smithing tools elven)
|Smithing tools gnomish
|additem(Smithing tools gnomish)
|Smoking pipe
|additem(Smoking pipe)
|Specter dust
|additem(Specter dust)
|spikeroog_map
|additem(spikeroog_map)
|Stammelfords dust
|additem(Stammelfords dust)
|Steel ingot
|additem(Steel ingot)
|Steel plate
|additem(Steel plate)
|Strawberries
|additem(Strawberries)
|String
|additem(String)
|Succubus mutagen
|additem(Succubus mutagen)
|Sulfur
|additem(Sulfur)
|Temerian Rye
|additem(Temerian Rye)
|Temerian special forces insignia
|additem(Temerian special forces insignia)
|Thread
|additem(Thread)
|Timber
|additem(Timber)
|Tirnalia potion
|additem(Tirnalia potion)
|Toffee
|additem(Toffee)
|Troll mutagen
|additem(Troll mutagen)
|Troll skin
|additem(Troll skin)
|Twine
|additem(Twine)
|undvik_map
|additem(undvik_map)
|Valuable fossil
|additem(Valuable fossil)
|Vampire fang
|additem(Vampire fang)
|Vampire saliva
|additem(Vampire saliva)
|Venom extract
|additem(Venom extract)
|Vermilion
|additem(Vermilion)
|Very good honey
|additem(Very good honey)
|Vinegar
|additem(Vinegar)
|Vitriol
|additem(Vitriol)
|Viziman Champion
|additem(Viziman Champion)
|Volcanic Gryphon mutagen
|additem(Volcanic Gryphon mutagen)
|Voodoo doll
|additem(Voodoo doll)
|Water essence
|additem(Water essence)
|Water Hag mutagen
|additem(Water Hag mutagen)
|Water Hag teeth
|additem(Water Hag teeth)
|Wax
|additem(Wax)
|Weapon repair kit 1
|additem(Weapon repair kit 1)
|Weapon repair kit 2
|additem(Weapon repair kit 2)
|Weapon repair kit 3
|additem(Weapon repair kit 3)
|Werewolf mutagen
|additem(Werewolf mutagen)
|Werewolf pelt
|additem(Werewolf pelt)
|Werewolf saliva
|additem(Werewolf saliva)
|Whetstone
|additem(Whetstone)
|Whetstone dwarven
|additem(Whetstone dwarven)
|Whetstone elven
|additem(Whetstone elven)
|Whetstone gnomish
|additem(Whetstone gnomish)
|White bear pelt
|additem(White bear pelt)
|White Gull 1
|additem(White Gull 1)
|White wolf pelt
|additem(White wolf pelt)
|Wine stone
|additem(Wine stone)
|Wire
|additem(Wire)
|Wire rope
|additem(Wire rope)
|Wolf liver
|additem(Wolf liver)
|Wolf pelt
|additem(Wolf pelt)
|Wooden rung rope ladder
|additem(Wooden rung rope ladder)
|Worn leather pelt
|additem(Worn leather pelt)
|Wraith essence
|additem(Wraith essence)
|Wraith mutagen
|additem(Wraith mutagen)
|Wyvern egg
|additem(Wyvern egg)
|Wyvern mutagen
|additem(Wyvern mutagen)
|Wyvern plate
|additem(Wyvern plate)