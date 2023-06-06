The Witcher 3 Item Spawn Codes

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has no built-in cheats in the menu for players, and installing mods and Cheat Engine to change the game to your liking is too much of a hassle. The actual Command Console, where you can use the item spawn codes in Witcher 3, is locked by the developers, and you cannot access it through normal means.

Here, we will help you learn how to use the Command Console and list all the item spawn codes in The Witcher 3 for you to use to spawn weapons, armor or even quest related items.

How to use the command console

Once you have successfully downloaded and installed the Debug mod, you need to access the command Console in the game. We have explained in detail all the different methods to enable console commands in The Witcher 3.

In most games, the Command Console is accessed by pressing the “~” button, left of the number 1 button. However, since this Command Console is a result of a mod, you need to press the F2 button to access the Command Console, or Debug Menu, in The Witcher 3.

From this new menu that opens up, you can enter the Command Console codes to do almost anything you want. You can spawn in items, gear, materials, enemies, Gwent Cards, schematics and crafting diagrams.

Unfortunately, you can only spawn one item at a time. To spawn any item, you need to enter the codes in the following format:

additem(*item name*)

The *item name* can be any code from the list below. The codes below are in the correct syntax, so you don’t have to worry about the spaces and forms of the letters.

Command console item spawn codes

The list of items you can spawn in Witcher 3 is ridiculously long. We recommend using the command CTRL + F to find whatever you are looking for on the page to save yourself from scrolling down this pit.

Weapons

Item Name Code Abarad additem(Abarad) Addandeith additem(Addandeith) Aerondight additem(Aerondight) Anathema additem(Anathema) Angivare additem(Angivare) Anth additem(Anth) Arainne additem(Arainne) Arbitrator additem(Arbitrator) Arbitrator_crafted additem(Arbitrator_crafted) Ardaenye additem(Ardaenye) Ashrune additem(Ashrune) Azurewrath additem(Azurewrath) Bandit Shield 01 additem(Bandit Shield 01) Bandit Shield 02 additem(Bandit Shield 02) Bandit Shield 03 additem(Bandit Shield 03) Bandit Shield 04 additem(Bandit Shield 04) Barbersurgeon additem(Barbersurgeon) Baron Guard Shield 01 additem(Baron Guard Shield 01) Beannshie additem(Beannshie) Beannshie_crafted additem(Beannshie_crafted) Bear School Crossbow additem(Bear School Crossbow) Bear School silver sword additem(Bear School silver sword) Bear School silver sword 1 additem(Bear School silver sword 1) Bear School silver sword 2 additem(Bear School silver sword 2) Bear School silver sword 3 additem(Bear School silver sword 3) Bear School steel sword additem(Bear School steel sword) Bear School steel sword 1 additem(Bear School steel sword 1) Bear School steel sword 2 additem(Bear School steel sword 2) Bear School steel sword 3 additem(Bear School steel sword 3) Blackunicorn additem(Blackunicorn) Blackunicorn_crafted additem(Blackunicorn_crafted) Bladeofys additem(Bladeofys) Bloedeaedd additem(Bloedeaedd) Bloodsword additem(Bloodsword) bow_01 additem(bow_01) bow_02 additem(bow_02) bow_elven_01 additem(bow_elven_01) Breathofthenorth additem(Breathofthenorth) Caerme additem(Caerme) Caranthil Staff additem(Caranthil Staff) Caranthil Staff Broken additem(Caranthil Staff Broken) Caroline additem(Caroline) Cheesecutter additem(Cheesecutter) Cleaver additem(Cleaver) Crossbow 1 additem(Crossbow 1) Crossbow 2 additem(Crossbow 2) Crossbow 3 additem(Crossbow 3) Crossbow 4 additem(Crossbow 4) Crossbow 5 additem(Crossbow 5) Crossbow 6 additem(Crossbow 6) Crossbow 7 additem(Crossbow 7) Crossbow q206 additem(Crossbow q206) crossbow_01 additem(crossbow_01) Dancer additem(Dancer) Daystar additem(Daystar) Deargdeith additem(Deargdeith) Deireadh additem(Deireadh) Deithwen additem(Deithwen) Devine additem(Devine) Dwarven silver sword 1 additem(Dwarven silver sword 1) Dwarven silver sword 1_crafted additem(Dwarven silver sword 1_crafted) Dwarven silver sword 2 additem(Dwarven silver sword 2) Dwarven silver sword 2_crafted additem(Dwarven silver sword 2_crafted) Dwarven sword 1 additem(Dwarven sword 1) Dwarven sword 1_crafted additem(Dwarven sword 1_crafted) Dwarven sword 2 additem(Dwarven sword 2) Dwarven sword 2_crafted additem(Dwarven sword 2_crafted) Dyaebl additem(Dyaebl) Elven silver sword 1 additem(Elven silver sword 1) Elven silver sword 1_crafted additem(Elven silver sword 1_crafted) Elven silver sword 2 additem(Elven silver sword 2) Elven silver sword 2_crafted additem(Elven silver sword 2_crafted) Fate additem(Fate) Forgottenvransword additem(Forgottenvransword) Gloryofthenorth additem(Gloryofthenorth) Gnomish silver sword 1 additem(Gnomish silver sword 1) Gnomish silver sword 1_crafted additem(Gnomish silver sword 1_crafted) Gnomish silver sword 2 additem(Gnomish silver sword 2) Gnomish silver sword 2_crafted additem(Gnomish silver sword 2_crafted) Gnomish sword 1 additem(Gnomish sword 1) Gnomish sword 1_crafted additem(Gnomish sword 1_crafted) Gnomish sword 2 additem(Gnomish sword 2) Gnomish sword 2_crafted additem(Gnomish sword 2_crafted) Gryphon School silver sword additem(Gryphon School silver sword) Gryphon School silver sword 1 additem(Gryphon School silver sword 1) Gryphon School silver sword 2 additem(Gryphon School silver sword 2) Gryphon School silver sword 3 additem(Gryphon School silver sword 3) Gryphon School steel sword additem(Gryphon School steel sword) Gryphon School steel sword 1 additem(Gryphon School steel sword 1) Gryphon School steel sword 2 additem(Gryphon School steel sword 2) Gryphon School steel sword 3 additem(Gryphon School steel sword 3) Gwestog additem(Gwestog) Gwyhyr additem(Gwyhyr) Gynvael additem(Gynvael) Gynvaelaedd additem(Gynvaelaedd) Harpy additem(Harpy) Harpy_crafted additem(Harpy_crafted) Harvall additem(Harvall) Havcaaren additem(Havcaaren) Headtaker additem(Headtaker) Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword additem(Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword) Imlerith Mace additem(Imlerith Mace) Imlerith Shield additem(Imlerith Shield) Inis additem(Inis) Inquisitor sword 1 additem(Inquisitor sword 1) Inquisitor sword 1_crafted additem(Inquisitor sword 1_crafted) Inquisitor sword 2 additem(Inquisitor sword 2) Inquisitor sword 2_crafted additem(Inquisitor sword 2_crafted) Karabela additem(Karabela) Loathen additem(Loathen) Long Steel Sword additem(Long Steel Sword) Longclaw additem(Longclaw) Longclaw_crafted additem(Longclaw_crafted) Lune additem(Lune) Lynx School Crossbow additem(Lynx School Crossbow) Lynx School silver sword additem(Lynx School silver sword) Lynx School silver sword 1 additem(Lynx School silver sword 1) Lynx School silver sword 2 additem(Lynx School silver sword 2) Lynx School silver sword 3 additem(Lynx School silver sword 3) Lynx School steel sword additem(Lynx School steel sword) Lynx School steel sword 1 additem(Lynx School steel sword 1) Lynx School steel sword 2 additem(Lynx School steel sword 2) Lynx School steel sword 3 additem(Lynx School steel sword 3) Moonblade additem(Moonblade) Mourner additem(Mourner) Naevdeseidhe additem(Naevdeseidhe) Negotiator additem(Negotiator) Negotiator_crafted additem(Negotiator_crafted) Nilfgaard Shield 01 additem(Nilfgaard Shield 01) Nilfgaard Shield 02 additem(Nilfgaard Shield 02) Nilfgaardian sword 1 additem(Nilfgaardian sword 1) Nilfgaardian sword 1_crafted additem(Nilfgaardian sword 1_crafted) Nilfgaardian sword 2 additem(Nilfgaardian sword 2) Nilfgaardian sword 3 additem(Nilfgaardian sword 3) Nilfgaardian sword 4 additem(Nilfgaardian sword 4) Nilfgaardian sword 4_crafted additem(Nilfgaardian sword 4_crafted) No Mans Land sword 1 additem(No Mans Land sword 1) No Mans Land sword 1 q2 additem(No Mans Land sword 1 q2) No Mans Land sword 1_crafted additem(No Mans Land sword 1_crafted) No Mans Land sword 2 additem(No Mans Land sword 2) No Mans Land sword 2_crafted additem(No Mans Land sword 2_crafted) No Mans Land sword 3 additem(No Mans Land sword 3) No Mans Land sword 3_crafted additem(No Mans Land sword 3_crafted) No Mans Land sword 4 additem(No Mans Land sword 4) No Mans Land sword 4_crafted additem(No Mans Land sword 4_crafted) Novigraadan sword 1 additem(Novigraadan sword 1) Novigraadan sword 1_crafted additem(Novigraadan sword 1_crafted) Novigraadan sword 2 additem(Novigraadan sword 2) Novigraadan sword 2_crafted additem(Novigraadan sword 2_crafted) Novigraadan sword 3 additem(Novigraadan sword 3) Novigraadan sword 3_crafted additem(Novigraadan sword 3_crafted) Novigraadan sword 4 additem(Novigraadan sword 4) Novigraadan sword 4_crafted additem(Novigraadan sword 4_crafted) Novigrad Shield 01 additem(Novigrad Shield 01) Novigrad Shield 02 additem(Novigrad Shield 02) NPC CyprianWhorenson sword additem(NPC CyprianWhorenson sword) NPC Dandelion Short Steel Sword additem(NPC Dandelion Short Steel Sword) NPC Eredin Sword additem(NPC Eredin Sword) NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword additem(NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword) NPC Inquisitor sword 1 additem(NPC Inquisitor sword 1) NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1 additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1) NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2 additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2) NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3 additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3) NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4 additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4) NPC No Mans Land sword 1 additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 1) NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2 additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2) NPC No Mans Land sword 2 additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 2) NPC No Mans Land sword 3 additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 3) NPC No Mans Land sword 4 additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 4) NPC Novigraadan sword 1 additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 1) NPC Novigraadan sword 2 additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 2) NPC Novigraadan sword 3 additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 3) NPC Novigraadan sword 4 additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 4) NPC q402 Skellige sword 3 additem(NPC q402 Skellige sword 3) NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian sword additem(NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian sword) NPC Rusty No Mans Land sword additem(NPC Rusty No Mans Land sword) NPC Rusty Novigraadan sword additem(NPC Rusty Novigraadan sword) NPC Rusty Skellige sword additem(NPC Rusty Skellige sword) NPC Scoiatael sword 1 additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 1) NPC Scoiatael sword 2 additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 2) NPC Scoiatael sword 3 additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 3) NPC Scoiatael sword 4 additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 4) NPC Short sword 1 additem(NPC Short sword 1) NPC Short sword 2 additem(NPC Short sword 2) NPC Skellige sword 1 additem(NPC Skellige sword 1) NPC Skellige sword 2 additem(NPC Skellige sword 2) NPC Skellige sword 3 additem(NPC Skellige sword 3) NPC Skellige sword 4 additem(NPC Skellige sword 4) NPC Vesemir Silver Sword additem(NPC Vesemir Silver Sword) NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgrade additem(NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgrade) NPC Vesemir Steel Sword additem(NPC Vesemir Steel Sword) NPC Wildhunt sword 2 additem(NPC Wildhunt sword 2) NPC Witcher Silver Sword additem(NPC Witcher Silver Sword) NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgrade additem(NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgrade) NPC Witcher Steel Sword additem(NPC Witcher Steel Sword) Princessxenthiasword additem(Princessxenthiasword) Q1_axe1h additem(Q1_axe1h) Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spirit additem(Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spirit) Q1_Axe2h additem(Q1_Axe2h) Q1_brokenSpear additem(Q1_brokenSpear) Q1_cleaver1h additem(Q1_cleaver1h) Q1_club1h additem(Q1_club1h) Q1_Guisarme2h additem(Q1_Guisarme2h) Q1_Halberd2h additem(Q1_Halberd2h) Q1_Hammer2h additem(Q1_Hammer2h) Q1_mace1h additem(Q1_mace1h) Q1_Mage_Staff2h additem(Q1_Mage_Staff2h) Q1_pickaxe1h additem(Q1_pickaxe1h) Q1_Pitchfork2h additem(Q1_Pitchfork2h) Q1_Shield additem(Q1_Shield) Q1_Spear2h additem(Q1_Spear2h) Q1_ZoltanAxe2h additem(Q1_ZoltanAxe2h) Q2_axe1h additem(Q2_axe1h) Q2_Axe2h additem(Q2_Axe2h) Q2_cleaver1h additem(Q2_cleaver1h) Q2_Guisarme2h additem(Q2_Guisarme2h) Q2_Halberd2h additem(Q2_Halberd2h) Q2_Hammer2h additem(Q2_Hammer2h) Q2_mace1h additem(Q2_mace1h) Q2_Mage_Staff2h additem(Q2_Mage_Staff2h) Q2_Spear2h additem(Q2_Spear2h) Q3_DwarvenAxe2h additem(Q3_DwarvenAxe2h) Q3_DwarvenHammer2h additem(Q3_DwarvenHammer2h) Q3_Mage_Staff2h additem(Q3_Mage_Staff2h) q505 crafted sword additem(q505 crafted sword) Reachofthedamned additem(Reachofthedamned) Redanian Shield 01 additem(Redanian Shield 01) Robustswordofdolblathanna additem(Robustswordofdolblathanna) Roseofaelirenn additem(Roseofaelirenn) Rusty Nilfgaardian sword additem(Rusty Nilfgaardian sword) Rusty No Mans Land sword additem(Rusty No Mans Land sword) Rusty Novigraadan sword additem(Rusty Novigraadan sword) Rusty Skellige sword additem(Rusty Skellige sword) Scoiatael sword 1 additem(Scoiatael sword 1) Scoiatael sword 1_crafted additem(Scoiatael sword 1_crafted) Scoiatael sword 2 additem(Scoiatael sword 2) Scoiatael sword 2_crafted additem(Scoiatael sword 2_crafted) Scoiatael sword 3 additem(Scoiatael sword 3) Scoiatael sword 3_crafted additem(Scoiatael sword 3_crafted) Scoiatael sword 4 additem(Scoiatael sword 4) Scoiatael sword 4_crafted additem(Scoiatael sword 4_crafted) Short Steel Sword additem(Short Steel Sword) Short sword 1 additem(Short sword 1) Short sword 1_crafted additem(Short sword 1_crafted) Short sword 2 additem(Short sword 2) Short sword 2_crafted additem(Short sword 2_crafted) Silver sword 1 additem(Silver sword 1) Silver sword 1_crafted additem(Silver sword 1_crafted) Silver sword 2 additem(Silver sword 2) Silver sword 2_crafted additem(Silver sword 2_crafted) Silver sword 3 additem(Silver sword 3) Silver sword 3_crafted additem(Silver sword 3_crafted) Silver sword 4 additem(Silver sword 4) Silver sword 4_crafted additem(Silver sword 4_crafted) Silver sword 5 additem(Silver sword 5) Silver sword 5_crafted additem(Silver sword 5_crafted) Silver sword 6 additem(Silver sword 6) Silver sword 6_crafted additem(Silver sword 6_crafted) Silver sword 7 additem(Silver sword 7) Silver sword 7_crafted additem(Silver sword 7_crafted) Silver sword 8 additem(Silver sword 8) Skellige Brokvar Shield 01 additem(Skellige Brokvar Shield 01) Skellige Craite Shield 01 additem(Skellige Craite Shield 01) Skellige Dimun Shield 01 additem(Skellige Dimun Shield 01) Skellige Drummond Shield 01 additem(Skellige Drummond Shield 01) Skellige Heymaey Shield 01 additem(Skellige Heymaey Shield 01) Skellige sword 1 additem(Skellige sword 1) Skellige sword 1_crafted additem(Skellige sword 1_crafted) Skellige sword 2 additem(Skellige sword 2) Skellige sword 2_crafted additem(Skellige sword 2_crafted) Skellige sword 3_crafted additem(Skellige sword 3_crafted) Skellige sword 4 additem(Skellige sword 4) Skellige sword 4_crafted additem(Skellige sword 4_crafted) Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01 additem(Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01) sq303_blunt_sword additem(sq303_blunt_sword) sq304 Novigraadan sword 4 additem(sq304 Novigraadan sword 4) Temeria Shield 01 additem(Temeria Shield 01) Tlareg additem(Tlareg) Torlara additem(Torlara) Torzirael additem(Torzirael) Ultimatum additem(Ultimatum) Viper School silver sword additem(Viper School silver sword) Viper School steel sword additem(Viper School steel sword) Virgin additem(Virgin) Vynbleidd additem(Weeper) Weeper additem(Weeper_crafted) Weeper_crafted additem(Wild Hunt sword 1) Wild Hunt sword 1 additem(Wild Hunt sword 2) Wild Hunt sword 2 additem(Wild Hunt sword 3) Wild Hunt sword 3 additem(Wild Hunt sword 4) Wild Hunt sword 4 additem(Witcher Silver Sword) Witcher Silver Sword additem(WitcherSilverWolf) WitcherSilverWolf additem(Wolf) Wolf additem(Wooden sword) Wooden sword additem(Zerrikanterment) Zerrikanterment additem(Zireael Phantom Sword) Zireael Phantom Sword additem(Zireael Sword) Zireael Sword additem(Abarad)

Armors

Bear Armor additem(Bear Armor) Bear Armor 1 additem(Bear Armor 1) Bear Armor 2 additem(Bear Armor 2) Bear Armor 3 additem(Bear Armor 3) Bear Boots 1 additem(Bear Boots 1) Bear Boots 2 additem(Bear Boots 2) Bear Boots 3 additem(Bear Boots 3) Bear Boots 4 additem(Bear Boots 4) Bear Gloves 1 additem(Bear Gloves 1) Bear Gloves 2 additem(Bear Gloves 2) Bear Gloves 3 additem(Bear Gloves 3) Bear Gloves 4 additem(Bear Gloves 4) Bear Pants 1 additem(Bear Pants 1) Bear Pants 2 additem(Bear Pants 2) Bear Pants 3 additem(Bear Pants 3) Bear Pants 4 additem(Bear Pants 4) Boots 01_crafted additem(Boots 01_crafted) Boots 02_crafted additem(Boots 02_crafted) Boots 03_crafted additem(Boots 03_crafted) Boots 04_crafted additem(Boots 04_crafted) Boots 07_crafted additem(Boots 07_crafted) Gloves 01_crafted additem(Gloves 01_crafted) Gloves 02_crafted additem(Gloves 02_crafted) Gloves 03_crafted additem(Gloves 03_crafted) Gloves 04_crafted additem(Gloves 04_crafted) Gryphon Armor additem(Gryphon Armor) Gryphon Armor 1 additem(Gryphon Armor 1) Gryphon Armor 2 additem(Gryphon Armor 2) Gryphon Armor 3 additem(Gryphon Armor 3) Gryphon Boots 1 additem(Gryphon Boots 1) Gryphon Boots 2 additem(Gryphon Boots 2) Gryphon Boots 3 additem(Gryphon Boots 3) Gryphon Boots 4 additem(Gryphon Boots 4) Gryphon Gloves 1 additem(Gryphon Gloves 1) Gryphon Gloves 2 additem(Gryphon Gloves 2) Gryphon Gloves 3 additem(Gryphon Gloves 3) Gryphon Gloves 4 additem(Gryphon Gloves 4) Gryphon Pants 1 additem(Gryphon Pants 1) Gryphon Pants 2 additem(Gryphon Pants 2) Gryphon Pants 3 additem(Gryphon Pants 3) Gryphon Pants 4 additem(Gryphon Pants 4) Heavy armor 01_crafted additem(Heavy armor 01_crafted) Heavy armor 02_crafted additem(Heavy armor 02_crafted) Heavy armor 03_crafted additem(Heavy armor 03_crafted) Heavy armor 04_crafted additem(Heavy armor 04_crafted) Heavy boots 01_crafted additem(Heavy boots 01_crafted) Heavy boots 02_crafted additem(Heavy boots 02_crafted) Heavy boots 03_crafted additem(Heavy boots 03_crafted) Heavy boots 04_crafted additem(Heavy boots 04_crafted) Heavy boots 07_crafted additem(Heavy boots 07_crafted) Heavy boots 08_crafted additem(Heavy boots 08_crafted) Heavy gloves 01_crafted additem(Heavy gloves 01_crafted) Heavy gloves 02_crafted additem(Heavy gloves 02_crafted) Heavy gloves 03_crafted additem(Heavy gloves 03_crafted) Heavy gloves 04_crafted additem(Heavy gloves 04_crafted) Heavy pants 01_crafted additem(Heavy pants 01_crafted) Heavy pants 02_crafted additem(Heavy pants 02_crafted) Heavy pants 03_crafted additem(Heavy pants 03_crafted) Heavy pants 04_crafted additem(Heavy pants 04_crafted) Light armor 01_crafted additem(Light armor 01_crafted) Light armor 02_crafted additem(Light armor 02_crafted) Light armor 03_crafted additem(Light armor 03_crafted) Light armor 04_crafted additem(Light armor 04_crafted) Light armor 05_crafted additem(Light armor 05_crafted) Light armor 06_crafted additem(Light armor 06_crafted) Light armor 07_crafted additem(Light armor 07_crafted) Light armor 08_crafted additem(Light armor 08_crafted) Lynx Armor additem(Lynx Armor) Lynx Armor 1 additem(Lynx Armor 1) Lynx Armor 2 additem(Lynx Armor 2) Lynx Armor 3 additem(Lynx Armor 3) Lynx Boots 1 additem(Lynx Boots 1) Lynx Boots 2 additem(Lynx Boots 2) Lynx Boots 3 additem(Lynx Boots 3) Lynx Boots 4 additem(Lynx Boots 4) Lynx Gloves 1 additem(Lynx Gloves 1) Lynx Gloves 2 additem(Lynx Gloves 2) Lynx Gloves 3 additem(Lynx Gloves 3) Lynx Gloves 4 additem(Lynx Gloves 4) Lynx Pants 1 additem(Lynx Pants 1) Lynx Pants 2 additem(Lynx Pants 2) Lynx Pants 3 additem(Lynx Pants 3) Lynx Pants 4 additem(Lynx Pants 4) Medium armor 01_crafted additem(Medium armor 01_crafted) Medium armor 02_crafted additem(Medium armor 02_crafted) Medium armor 03_crafted additem(Medium armor 03_crafted) Medium armor 04_crafted additem(Medium armor 04_crafted) Pants 01_crafted additem(Pants 01_crafted) Pants 02_crafted additem(Pants 02_crafted) Pants 03_crafted additem(Pants 03_crafted) Pants 04_crafted additem(Pants 04_crafted) Relic Heavy 3 crafted additem(Relic Heavy 3 crafted) Starting Armor 1 additem(Starting Armor 1) Thyssen armor crafted additem(Thyssen armor crafted)

Potions

Black Blood 1 additem(Black Blood 1) Black Blood 2 additem(Black Blood 2) Black Blood 3 additem(Black Blood 3) Blizzard 1 additem(Blizzard 1) Blizzard 2 additem(Blizzard 2) Blizzard 3 additem(Blizzard 3) Cat 1 additem(Cat 1) Cat 2 additem(Cat 2) Cat 3 additem(Cat 3) Clearing Potion additem(Clearing Potion) Full Moon 1 additem(Full Moon 1) Full Moon 2 additem(Full Moon 2) Full Moon 3 additem(Full Moon 3) Golden Oriole 1 additem(Golden Oriole 1) Golden Oriole 2 additem(Golden Oriole 2) Golden Oriole 3 additem(Golden Oriole 3) Killer Whale 1 additem(Killer Whale 1) Maribor Forest 1 additem(Maribor Forest 1) Maribor Forest 2 additem(Maribor Forest 2) Maribor Forest 3 additem(Maribor Forest 3) Petri Philtre 1 additem(Petri Philtre 1) Petri Philtre 2 additem(Petri Philtre 2) Petri Philtre 3 additem(Petri Philtre 3) Pheromone Potion Bear 1 additem(Pheromone Potion Bear 1) Pheromone Potion Drowner 1 additem(Pheromone Potion Drowner 1) Pheromone Potion Nekker 1 additem(Pheromone Potion Nekker 1) Pops Antidote additem(Pops Antidote) Swallow 1 additem(Swallow 1) Swallow 2 additem(Swallow 2) Swallow 3 additem(Swallow 3) Tawny Owl 1 additem(Tawny Owl 1) Tawny Owl 2 additem(Tawny Owl 2) Tawny Owl 3 additem(Tawny Owl 3) Thunderbolt 1 additem(Thunderbolt 1) Thunderbolt 2 additem(Thunderbolt 2) Thunderbolt 3 additem(Thunderbolt 3) Trial Potion Kit additem(Trial Potion Kit) Village drink additem(Village drink) White Honey 1 additem(White Honey 1) White Honey 2 additem(White Honey 2) White Honey 3 additem(White Honey 3) White Raffards Decoction 1 additem(White Raffards Decoction 1) White Raffards Decoction 2 additem(White Raffards Decoction 2) White Raffards Decoction 3 additem(White Raffards Decoction 3)

Bombs

Alkali Bomb 1 additem(Alkali Bomb 1) Alkali Bomb 2 additem(Alkali Bomb 2) Alkali Bomb 3 additem(Alkali Bomb 3) Dancing Star 1 additem(Dancing Star 1) Dancing Star 2 additem(Dancing Star 2) Dancing Star 3 additem(Dancing Star 3) Devils Puffball 1 additem(Devils Puffball 1) Devils Puffball 2 additem(Devils Puffball 2) Devils Puffball 3 additem(Devils Puffball 3) Dragons Dream 1 additem(Dragons Dream 1) Dragons Dream 2 additem(Dragons Dream 2) Dragons Dream 3 additem(Dragons Dream 3) Dwimeritium Bomb 1 additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 1) Dwimeritium Bomb 2 additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 2) Dwimeritium Bomb 3 additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 3) Fungi Bomb 1 additem(Fungi Bomb 1) Glue Bomb 1 additem(Glue Bomb 1) Grapeshot 1 additem(Grapeshot 1) Grapeshot 2 additem(Grapeshot 2) Grapeshot 3 additem(Grapeshot 3) Salt Bomb 1 additem(Salt Bomb 1) Samum 1 additem(Samum 1) Samum 2 additem(Samum 2) Samum 3 additem(Samum 3) Shrapnel Bomb 1 additem(Shrapnel Bomb 1) Silver Dust Bomb 1 additem(Silver Dust Bomb 1) Silver Dust Bomb 2 additem(Silver Dust Bomb 2) Silver Dust Bomb 3 additem(Silver Dust Bomb 3) Snow Ball additem(Snow Ball) Tutorial Bomb additem(Tutorial Bomb) Virus Bomb 1 additem(Virus Bomb 1) White Frost 1 additem(White Frost 1) White Frost 2 additem(White Frost 2) White Frost 3 additem(White Frost 3)

Upgrades and Runes

Dazhbog rune additem(Dazhbog rune) Dazhbog rune rare additem(Dazhbog rune rare) Devana rune additem(Devana rune) Devana rune rare additem(Devana rune rare) Elemental rune additem(Elemental rune) Elemental rune rare additem(Elemental rune rare) Forgotten soul additem(Forgotten soul) Forgotten soul rare additem(Forgotten soul rare) Glyph aard additem(Glyph aard) Glyph aard greater additem(Glyph aard greater) Glyph aard lesser additem(Glyph aard lesser) Glyph axii additem(Glyph axii) Glyph axii greater additem(Glyph axii greater) Glyph axii lesser additem(Glyph axii lesser) Glyph igni additem(Glyph igni) Glyph igni greater additem(Glyph igni greater) Glyph igni lesser additem(Glyph igni lesser) Glyph quen additem(Glyph quen) Glyph quen greater additem(Glyph quen greater) Glyph quen lesser additem(Glyph quen lesser) Glyph yrden additem(Glyph yrden) Glyph yrden greater additem(Glyph yrden greater) Glyph yrden lesser additem(Glyph yrden lesser) Horse apex tail additem(Horse apex tail) Horse Bag 1 additem(Horse Bag 1) Horse Bag 2 additem(Horse Bag 2) Horse Bag 3 additem(Horse Bag 3) Horse Blinder 1 additem(Horse Blinder 1) Horse Blinder 2 additem(Horse Blinder 2) Horse Blinder 3 additem(Horse Blinder 3) Horse Cutscene Reins additem(Horse Cutscene Reins) Horse Hair 0 additem(Horse Hair 0) Horse Harness 0 additem(Horse Harness 0) Horse Saddle 0 additem(Horse Saddle 0) Horse Saddle 1 additem(Horse Saddle 1) Horse Saddle 1v2 additem(Horse Saddle 1v2) Horse Saddle 1v3 additem(Horse Saddle 1v3) Horse Saddle 1v4 additem(Horse Saddle 1v4) Horse Saddle 2 additem(Horse Saddle 2) Horse Saddle 2v2 additem(Horse Saddle 2v2) Horse Saddle 2v3 additem(Horse Saddle 2v3) Horse Saddle 2v4 additem(Horse Saddle 2v4) Horse Saddle 3 additem(Horse Saddle 3) Horse Saddle 3v2 additem(Horse Saddle 3v2) Horse Saddle 3v3 additem(Horse Saddle 3v3) Horse Saddle 3v4 additem(Horse Saddle 3v4) Horse Saddle 4 additem(Horse Saddle 4) Horse skinned tail additem(Horse skinned tail) Horse Universal Reins additem(Horse Universal Reins) Morana rune additem(Morana rune) Morana rune rare additem(Morana rune rare) Perun rune additem(Perun rune) Perun rune rare additem(Perun rune rare) Philosophers stone additem(Philosophers stone) Philosophers stone rare additem(Philosophers stone rare) Phosphorescent crystal additem(Phosphorescent crystal) Phosphorescent crystal rare additem(Phosphorescent crystal rare) Rune dazhbog additem(Rune dazhbog) Rune dazhbog greater additem(Rune dazhbog greater) Rune dazhbog lesser additem(Rune dazhbog lesser) Rune devana additem(Rune devana) Rune devana greater additem(Rune devana greater) Rune devana lesser additem(Rune devana lesser) Rune elemental additem(Rune elemental) Rune elemental greater additem(Rune elemental greater) Rune elemental lesser additem(Rune elemental lesser) Rune morana additem(Rune morana) Rune morana greater additem(Rune morana greater) Rune morana lesser additem(Rune morana lesser) Rune perun additem(Rune perun) Rune perun greater additem(Rune perun greater) Rune perun lesser additem(Rune perun lesser) Rune quentin additem(Rune quentin) Rune quentin greater additem(Rune quentin greater) Rune quentin lesser additem(Rune quentin lesser) Rune stribog additem(Rune stribog) Rune stribog greater additem(Rune stribog greater) Rune stribog lesser additem(Rune stribog lesser) Rune svarog additem(Rune svarog) Rune svarog greater additem(Rune svarog greater) Rune svarog lesser additem(Rune svarog lesser) Rune triglav additem(Rune triglav) Rune triglav greater additem(Rune triglav greater) Rune triglav lesser additem(Rune triglav lesser) Rune veles additem(Rune veles) Rune veles greater additem(Rune veles greater) Rune veles lesser additem(Rune veles lesser) Rune zoria additem(Rune zoria) Rune zoria greater additem(Rune zoria greater) Rune zoria lesser additem(Rune zoria lesser) Shattered core additem(Shattered core) Shattered core rare additem(Shattered core rare) Stribog rune additem(Stribog rune) Stribog rune rare 0 Svarog rune additem(Svarog rune) Svarog rune rare additem(Svarog rune rare) Triglav rune additem(Triglav rune) Triglav rune rare additem(Triglav rune rare) Veles rune additem(Veles rune) Veles rune rare additem(Veles rune rare) Zoria rune additem(Zoria rune) Zoria rune rare additem(Zoria rune rare)

Schematics

Arbitrator schematic additem(Arbitrator schematic) ArmorRepairKit_1 schematic additem(ArmorRepairKit_1 schematic) ArmorRepairKit_2 schematic additem(ArmorRepairKit_2 schematic) ArmorRepairKit_3 schematic additem(ArmorRepairKit_3 schematic) Beannshie schematic additem(Beannshie schematic) Bear Armor schematic additem(Bear Armor schematic) Bear Boots schematic additem(Bear Boots schematic) Bear Gloves schematic additem(Bear Gloves schematic) Bear Pants schematic additem(Bear Pants schematic) Bear School Crossbow schematic additem(Bear School Crossbow schematic) Bear School silver sword schematic additem(Bear School silver sword schematic) Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1) Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2) Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3) Bear School steel sword schematic additem(Bear School steel sword schematic) Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1) Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2) Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3) Blackunicorn schematic additem(Blackunicorn schematic) Blasting powder schematic additem(Blasting powder schematic) Boots 1 schematic additem(Boots 1 schematic) Boots 2 schematic additem(Boots 2 schematic) Boots 3 schematic additem(Boots 3 schematic) Boots 4 schematic additem(Boots 4 schematic) Boots 7 schematic additem(Boots 7 schematic) Dark iron ingot schematic additem(Dark iron ingot schematic) Dark steel ingot schematic additem(Dark steel ingot schematic) Dark steel ingot schematic 1 additem(Dark steel ingot schematic 1) Dark steel plate schematic additem(Dark steel plate schematic) Dark steel plate schematic additem(Dark steel plate schematic) Draconide leather schematic additem(Draconide leather schematic) Dwarven silver sword 1 schematic additem(Dwarven silver sword 1 schematic) Dwarven silver sword 2 schematic additem(Dwarven silver sword 2 schematic) Dwarven sword 1 schematic additem(Dwarven sword 1 schematic) Dwarven sword 2 schematic additem(Dwarven sword 2 schematic) Dwimeryte ingot schematic additem(Dwimeryte ingot schematic) Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1 additem(Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1) Dwimeryte ore schematic additem(Dwimeryte ore schematic) Dwimeryte plate schematic additem(Dwimeryte plate schematic) Elven silver sword 1 schematic additem(Elven silver sword 1 schematic) Elven silver sword 2 schematic additem(Elven silver sword 2 schematic) Gloves 1 schematic additem(Gloves 1 schematic) Gloves 2 schematic additem(Gloves 2 schematic) Gloves 3 schematic additem(Gloves 3 schematic) Gloves 4 schematic additem(Gloves 4 schematic) Glowing ingot schematic additem(Glowing ingot schematic) Glyph aard greater schematic additem(Glyph aard greater schematic) Glyph aard lesser schematic additem(Glyph aard lesser schematic) Glyph aard schematic additem(Glyph aard schematic) Glyph axii greater schematic additem(Glyph axii greater schematic) Glyph axii lesser schematic additem(Glyph axii lesser schematic) Glyph axii schematic additem(Glyph axii schematic) Glyph igni lesser schematic additem(Glyph igni lesser schematic) Glyph igni schematic additem(Glyph igni schematic) Glyph infusion greater schematic additem(Glyph infusion greater schematic) Glyph infusion lesser schematic additem(Glyph infusion lesser schematic) Gnomish silver sword 1 schematic additem(Gnomish silver sword 1 schematic) Gnomish silver sword 2 schematic additem(Gnomish silver sword 2 schematic) Gnomish sword 1 schematic additem(Gnomish sword 1 schematic) Gnomish sword 2 schematic additem(Gnomish sword 2 schematic) Gryphon Armor schematic additem(Gryphon Armor schematic) Gryphon Boots schematic additem(Gryphon Boots schematic) Gryphon Gloves schematic additem(Gryphon Gloves schematic) Gryphon Pants schematic additem(Gryphon Pants schematic) Gryphon School silver sword schematic additem(Gryphon School silver sword schematic) Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1) Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2) Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3) Gryphon School steel sword schematic additem(Gryphon School steel sword schematic) Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1) Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2) Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3) Haft schematic additem(Haft schematic) Hardened leather schematic additem(Hardened leather schematic) Hardened timber schematic additem(Hardened timber schematic) Harpy schematic additem(Harpy schematic) Heavy Armor 1 schematic additem(Heavy Armor 1 schematic) Heavy Armor 2 schematic additem(Heavy Armor 2 schematic) Heavy Armor 3 schematic additem(Heavy Armor 3 schematic) Heavy Armor 4 schematic additem(Heavy Armor 4 schematic) Heavy Boots 1 schematic additem(Heavy Boots 1 schematic) Heavy Boots 2 schematic additem(Heavy Boots 2 schematic) Heavy Boots 3 schematic additem(Heavy Boots 3 schematic) Heavy Boots 4 schematic additem(Heavy Boots 4 schematic) Heavy Boots 7 schematic additem(Heavy Boots 7 schematic) Heavy Boots 8 schematic additem(Heavy Boots 8 schematic) Heavy Gloves 1 schematic additem(Heavy Gloves 1 schematic) Heavy Gloves 2 schematic additem(Heavy Gloves 2 schematic) Heavy Gloves 3 schematic additem(Heavy Gloves 3 schematic) Heavy Gloves 4 schematic additem(Heavy Gloves 4 schematic) Heavy Pants 1 schematic additem(Heavy Pants 1 schematic) Heavy Pants 2 schematic additem(Heavy Pants 2 schematic) Heavy Pants 3 schematic additem(Heavy Pants 3 schematic) Heavy Pants 4 schematic 0 Infused crystal schematic additem(Infused crystal schematic) Infused dust schematic additem(Infused dust schematic) Infused shard schematic additem(Infused shard schematic) Inquisitor sword 1 schematic additem(Inquisitor sword 1 schematic) Inquisitor sword 2 schematic additem(Inquisitor sword 2 schematic) Iron ingot schematic additem(Iron ingot schematic) Leather schematic additem(Leather schematic) Leather squares schematic additem(Leather squares schematic) Light Armor 1 schematic additem(Light Armor 1 schematic) Light Armor 2 schematic additem(Light Armor 2 schematic) Light Armor 3 schematic additem(Light Armor 3 schematic) Light Armor 4 schematic additem(Light Armor 4 schematic) Light Armor 5 schematic additem(Light Armor 5 schematic) Light Armor 6 schematic additem(Light Armor 6 schematic) Light Armor 7 schematic additem(Light Armor 7 schematic) Light Armor 8 schematic additem(Light Armor 8 schematic) Linen schematic additem(Linen schematic) Longclaw schematic additem(Longclaw schematic) Lynx Armor schematic additem(Lynx Armor schematic) Lynx Boots schematic additem(Lynx Boots schematic) Lynx Gloves schematic additem(Lynx Gloves schematic) Lynx Pants schematic additem(Lynx Pants schematic) Lynx School Crossbow schematic additem(Lynx School Crossbow schematic) Lynx School silver sword schematic additem(Lynx School silver sword schematic) Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1) Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2) Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3) Lynx School steel sword schematic additem(Lynx School steel sword schematic) Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1) Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2) Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3) Medium Armor 1 schematic additem(Medium Armor 1 schematic) Medium Armor 2 schematic additem(Medium Armor 2 schematic) Medium Armor 3 schematic additem(Medium Armor 3 schematic) Medium Armor 4 schematic additem(Medium Armor 4 schematic) Meteorite ingot schematic additem(Meteorite ingot schematic) Meteorite silver ingot schematic additem(Meteorite silver ingot schematic) Meteorite silver plate schematic additem(Meteorite silver plate schematic) Negotiator schematic additem(Negotiator schematic) Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematic additem(Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematic) Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematic additem(Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematic) No Mans Land sword 1 schematic additem(No Mans Land sword 1 schematic) No Mans Land sword 2 schematic additem(No Mans Land sword 2 schematic) No Mans Land sword 3 schematic additem(No Mans Land sword 3 schematic) No Mans Land sword 4 schematic additem(No Mans Land sword 4 schematic) Novigraadan sword 1 schematic additem(Novigraadan sword 1 schematic) Novigraadan sword 4 schematic additem(Novigraadan sword 4 schematic) Pants 1 schematic additem(Pants 1 schematic) Pants 2 schematic additem(Pants 2 schematic) Pants 3 schematic additem(Pants 3 schematic) Pants 4 schematic additem(Pants 4 schematic) Relic Heavy 3 schematic additem(Relic Heavy 3 schematic) Resin schematic additem(Resin schematic) Rune dazhbog greater schematic additem(Rune dazhbog greater schematic) Rune dazhbog lesser schematic additem(Rune dazhbog lesser schematic) Rune dazhbog schematic additem(Rune dazhbog schematic) Rune devana greater schematic additem(Rune devana greater schematic) Rune devana lesser schematic additem(Rune devana lesser schematic) Rune devana schematic additem(Rune devana schematic) Rune elemental greater schematic additem(Rune elemental greater schematic) Rune elemental lesser schematic additem(Rune elemental lesser schematic) Rune elemental schematic additem(Rune elemental schematic) Rune morana greater schematic additem(Rune morana greater schematic) Rune morana lesser schematic additem(Rune morana lesser schematic) Rune morana schematic additem(Rune morana schematic) Rune perun greater schematic additem(Rune perun greater schematic) Rune perun lesser schematic additem(Rune perun lesser schematic) Rune perun schematic additem(Rune perun schematic) Rune stribog greater schematic additem(Rune stribog greater schematic) Rune stribog lesser schematic additem(Rune stribog lesser schematic) Rune stribog schematic additem(Rune stribog schematic) Rune svarog greater schematic additem(Rune svarog greater schematic) Rune svarog lesser schematic additem(Rune svarog lesser schematic) Rune svarog schematic additem(Rune svarog schematic) Rune triglav greater schematic additem(Rune triglav greater schematic) Rune triglav lesser schematic additem(Rune triglav lesser schematic) Rune triglav schematic additem(Rune triglav schematic) Rune veles greater schematic additem(Rune veles greater schematic) Rune veles lesser schematic additem(Rune veles lesser schematic) Rune veles schematic additem(Rune veles schematic) Rune zoria greater schematic additem(Rune zoria greater schematic) Rune zoria lesser schematic additem(Rune zoria lesser schematic) Rune zoria schematic additem(Rune zoria schematic) Runestone greater schematic additem(Runestone greater schematic) Runestone lesser schematic additem(Runestone lesser schematic) Scoiatael sword 2 schematic additem(Scoiatael sword 2 schematic) Scoiatael sword 3 schematic additem(Scoiatael sword 3 schematic) Short sword 1 schematic additem(Short sword 1 schematic) Short sword 2 schematic additem(Short sword 2 schematic) Silk schematic additem(Silk schematic) Silver ingot schematic additem(Silver ingot schematic) Silver ingot schematic 1 additem(Silver ingot schematic 1) Silver ore schematic additem(Silver ore schematic) Silver plate schematic additem(Silver plate schematic) Silver sword 1 schematic additem(Silver sword 1 schematic) Silver sword 2 schematic additem(Silver sword 2 schematic) Silver sword 3 schematic additem(Silver sword 3 schematic) Silver sword 4 schematic additem(Silver sword 4 schematic) Silver sword 6 schematic additem(Silver sword 6 schematic) Silver sword 7 schematic additem(Silver sword 7 schematic) Skellige sword 1 schematic additem(Skellige sword 1 schematic) Skellige sword 2 schematic additem(Skellige sword 2 schematic) Smithing tools dwarven schematic additem(Smithing tools dwarven schematic) Smithing tools elven schematic additem(Smithing tools elven schematic) Smithing tools gnomish schematic additem(Smithing tools gnomish schematic) Smithing tools schematic additem(Smithing tools schematic) Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1) Steel ingot schematic additem(Steel ingot schematic) Steel ingot schematic 1 additem(Steel ingot schematic 1) Steel plate schematic additem(Steel plate schematic) String schematic additem(String schematic) Thread schematic additem(Thread schematic) Thyssen Armor schematic additem(Thyssen Armor schematic) Viper Silver sword schematic additem(Viper Silver sword schematic) Viper Steel sword schematic additem(Viper Steel sword schematic) WeaponRepairKit_1 schematic additem(WeaponRepairKit_1 schematic) WeaponRepairKit_2 schematic additem(WeaponRepairKit_2 schematic) WeaponRepairKit_3 schematic additem(WeaponRepairKit_3 schematic) Weeper schematic additem(Weeper schematic) Whetstone dwarven schematic additem(Whetstone dwarven schematic) Whetstone elven schematic additem(Whetstone elven schematic) Whetstone gnomish schematic additem(Whetstone gnomish schematic) Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3) Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1 additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1) Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2 additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2) Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3 additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3)

Gwent Cards

gwint_card_albrich additem(gwint_card_albrich) gwint_card_arachas additem(gwint_card_arachas) gwint_card_arachas_behemoth additem(gwint_card_arachas_behemoth) gwint_card_arachas2 additem(gwint_card_arachas2) gwint_card_arachas3 additem(gwint_card_arachas3) gwint_card_archer_support additem(gwint_card_archer_support) gwint_card_archer_support2 additem(gwint_card_archer_support2) gwint_card_assire additem(gwint_card_assire) gwint_card_avallach additem(gwint_card_avallach) gwint_card_ballista additem(gwint_card_ballista) gwint_card_ballista_officer additem(gwint_card_ballista_officer) gwint_card_barclay additem(gwint_card_barclay) gwint_card_black_archer additem(gwint_card_black_archer) gwint_card_black_archer2 additem(gwint_card_black_archer2) gwint_card_blue_stripes additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes) gwint_card_blue_stripes2 additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes2) gwint_card_blue_stripes3 additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes3) gwint_card_botchling additem(gwint_card_botchling) gwint_card_bruxa additem(gwint_card_bruxa) gwint_card_cahir additem(gwint_card_cahir) gwint_card_catapult additem(gwint_card_catapult) gwint_card_catapult2 additem(gwint_card_catapult2) gwint_card_celaeno_harpy additem(gwint_card_celaeno_harpy) gwint_card_ciaran additem(gwint_card_ciaran) gwint_card_ciri additem(gwint_card_ciri) gwint_card_clear_sky additem(gwint_card_clear_sky) gwint_card_cockatrice additem(gwint_card_cockatrice) gwint_card_combat_engineer additem(gwint_card_combat_engineer) gwint_card_crinfrid additem(gwint_card_crinfrid) gwint_card_crinfrid2 additem(gwint_card_crinfrid2) gwint_card_crinfrid3 additem(gwint_card_crinfrid3) gwint_card_crone_brewess additem(gwint_card_crone_brewess) gwint_card_crone_weavess additem(gwint_card_crone_weavess) gwint_card_crone_whispess additem(gwint_card_crone_whispess) gwint_card_cynthia additem(gwint_card_cynthia) gwint_card_dandelion additem(gwint_card_dandelion) gwint_card_dennis additem(gwint_card_dennis) gwint_card_dijkstra additem(gwint_card_dijkstra) gwint_card_dol_archer additem(gwint_card_dol_archer) gwint_card_dol_dwarf additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf) gwint_card_dol_dwarf2 additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf2) gwint_card_dol_dwarf3 additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf3) gwint_card_dol_infantry additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry) gwint_card_dol_infantry2 additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry2) gwint_card_dol_infantry3 additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry3) gwint_card_draug additem(gwint_card_draug) gwint_card_dummy additem(gwint_card_dummy) gwint_card_dun_banner_medic additem(gwint_card_dun_banner_medic) gwint_card_earth_elemental additem(gwint_card_earth_elemental) gwint_card_eithne additem(gwint_card_eithne) gwint_card_ekkima additem(gwint_card_ekkima) gwint_card_elf_skirmisher additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher) gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2 additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2) gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3 additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3) gwint_card_emhyr_bronze additem(gwint_card_emhyr_bronze) gwint_card_emhyr_copper additem(gwint_card_emhyr_copper) gwint_card_emhyr_gold additem(gwint_card_emhyr_gold) gwint_card_emhyr_silver additem(gwint_card_emhyr_silver) gwint_card_emiel additem(gwint_card_emiel) gwint_card_endrega additem(gwint_card_endrega) gwint_card_eredin_bronze additem(gwint_card_eredin_bronze) gwint_card_eredin_copper additem(gwint_card_eredin_copper) gwint_card_eredin_gold additem(gwint_card_eredin_gold) gwint_card_eredin_silver additem(gwint_card_eredin_silver) gwint_card_esterad additem(gwint_card_esterad) gwint_card_fiend additem(gwint_card_fiend) gwint_card_filavandrel additem(gwint_card_filavandrel) gwint_card_fire_elemental additem(gwint_card_fire_elemental) gwint_card_fleder additem(gwint_card_fleder) gwint_card_fog additem(gwint_card_fog) gwint_card_fogling additem(gwint_card_fogling) gwint_card_foltest_bronze additem(gwint_card_foltest_bronze) gwint_card_foltest_copper additem(gwint_card_foltest_copper) gwint_card_foltest_gold additem(gwint_card_foltest_gold) gwint_card_foltest_silver additem(gwint_card_foltest_silver) gwint_card_forktail additem(gwint_card_forktail) gwint_card_francesca_bronze additem(gwint_card_francesca_bronze) gwint_card_francesca_copper additem(gwint_card_francesca_copper) gwint_card_francesca_gold additem(gwint_card_francesca_gold) gwint_card_francesca_silver additem(gwint_card_francesca_silver) gwint_card_frightener additem(gwint_card_frightener) gwint_card_fringilla additem(gwint_card_fringilla) gwint_card_frost additem(gwint_card_frost) gwint_card_gargoyle additem(gwint_card_gargoyle) gwint_card_garkain additem(gwint_card_garkain) gwint_card_geralt additem(gwint_card_geralt) gwint_card_ghoul additem(gwint_card_ghoul) gwint_card_ghoul2 additem(gwint_card_ghoul2) gwint_card_ghoul3 additem(gwint_card_ghoul3) gwint_card_grave_hag additem(gwint_card_grave_hag) gwint_card_griffin additem(gwint_card_griffin) gwint_card_harpy additem(gwint_card_harpy) gwint_card_havekar_nurse additem(gwint_card_havekar_nurse) gwint_card_havekar_nurse2 0 gwint_card_havekar_nurse3 additem(gwint_card_havekar_nurse3) gwint_card_havekar_support additem(gwint_card_havekar_support) gwint_card_havekar_support2 additem(gwint_card_havekar_support2) gwint_card_havekar_support3 additem(gwint_card_havekar_support3) gwint_card_heavy_zerri additem(gwint_card_heavy_zerri) gwint_card_horn additem(gwint_card_horn) gwint_card_ice_giant additem(gwint_card_ice_giant) gwint_card_ida additem(gwint_card_ida) gwint_card_imlerith additem(gwint_card_imlerith) gwint_card_impera_brigade additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade) gwint_card_impera_brigade2 additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade2) gwint_card_impera_brigade3 additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade3) gwint_card_impera_brigade4 additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade4) gwint_card_iorveth additem(gwint_card_iorveth) gwint_card_isengrim additem(gwint_card_isengrim) gwint_card_kaedwen additem(gwint_card_kaedwen) gwint_card_kaedwen2 additem(gwint_card_kaedwen2) gwint_card_katakan additem(gwint_card_katakan) gwint_card_kayran additem(gwint_card_kayran) gwint_card_leshen additem(gwint_card_leshen) gwint_card_letho additem(gwint_card_letho) gwint_card_mahakam additem(gwint_card_mahakam) gwint_card_mahakam2 additem(gwint_card_mahakam2) gwint_card_mahakam3 additem(gwint_card_mahakam3) gwint_card_mahakam4 additem(gwint_card_mahakam4) gwint_card_mahakam5 additem(gwint_card_mahakam5) gwint_card_menno additem(gwint_card_menno) gwint_card_milva additem(gwint_card_milva) gwint_card_moorvran additem(gwint_card_moorvran) gwint_card_morteisen additem(gwint_card_morteisen) gwint_card_natalis additem(gwint_card_natalis) gwint_card_nausicaa additem(gwint_card_nausicaa) gwint_card_nausicaa2 additem(gwint_card_nausicaa2) gwint_card_nausicaa3 additem(gwint_card_nausicaa3) gwint_card_nekker additem(gwint_card_nekker) gwint_card_nekker2 additem(gwint_card_nekker2) gwint_card_nekker3 additem(gwint_card_nekker3) gwint_card_philippa additem(gwint_card_philippa) gwint_card_plague_maiden additem(gwint_card_plague_maiden) gwint_card_poor_infantry additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry) gwint_card_poor_infantry2 additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry2) gwint_card_poor_infantry3 additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry3) gwint_card_puttkammer additem(gwint_card_puttkammer) gwint_card_rain additem(gwint_card_rain) gwint_card_rainfarn additem(gwint_card_rainfarn) gwint_card_renuald additem(gwint_card_renuald) gwint_card_riordain additem(gwint_card_riordain) gwint_card_rotten additem(gwint_card_rotten) gwint_card_saskia additem(gwint_card_saskia) gwint_card_scorch additem(gwint_card_scorch) gwint_card_shilard additem(gwint_card_shilard) gwint_card_siege_support additem(gwint_card_siege_support) gwint_card_siege_tower additem(gwint_card_siege_tower) gwint_card_siegfried additem(gwint_card_siegfried) gwint_card_stefan additem(gwint_card_stefan) gwint_card_stennis additem(gwint_card_stennis) gwint_card_sweers additem(gwint_card_sweers) gwint_card_thaler additem(gwint_card_thaler) gwint_card_tibor additem(gwint_card_tibor) gwint_card_toruviel additem(gwint_card_toruviel) gwint_card_triss additem(gwint_card_triss) gwint_card_vanhemar additem(gwint_card_vanhemar) gwint_card_vattier additem(gwint_card_vattier) gwint_card_vernon additem(gwint_card_vernon) gwint_card_vesemir additem(gwint_card_vesemir) gwint_card_villen additem(gwint_card_villen) gwint_card_vreemde additem(gwint_card_vreemde) gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade additem(gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade) gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2 additem(gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2) gwint_card_vrihedd_cadet additem(gwint_card_vrihedd_cadet) gwint_card_werewolf additem(gwint_card_werewolf) gwint_card_witch_hunters additem(gwint_card_witch_hunters) gwint_card_wyvern additem(gwint_card_wyvern) gwint_card_yaevinn additem(gwint_card_yaevinn) gwint_card_yennefer additem(gwint_card_yennefer) gwint_card_young_emissary additem(gwint_card_young_emissary) gwint_card_young_emissary2 additem(gwint_card_young_emissary2) gwint_card_zerri additem(gwint_card_zerri) gwint_card_zoltan additem(gwint_card_zoltan)

Miscellaneous Items