The Witcher 3 Item Spawn Codes

By Abdullah Shabir

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has no built-in cheats in the menu for players, and installing mods and Cheat Engine to change the game to your liking is too much of a hassle. The actual Command Console, where you can use the item spawn codes in Witcher 3, is locked by the developers, and you cannot access it through normal means. 

Here, we will help you learn how to use the Command Console and list all the item spawn codes in The Witcher 3 for you to use to spawn weapons, armor or even quest related items.

How to use the command console

Once you have successfully downloaded and installed the Debug mod, you need to access the command Console in the game. We have explained in detail all the different methods to enable console commands in The Witcher 3.

In most games, the Command Console is accessed by pressing the “~” button, left of the number 1 button. However, since this Command Console is a result of a mod, you need to press the F2 button to access the Command Console, or Debug Menu, in The Witcher 3. 

From this new menu that opens up, you can enter the Command Console codes to do almost anything you want. You can spawn in items, gear, materials, enemies, Gwent Cards, schematics and crafting diagrams.

Unfortunately, you can only spawn one item at a time. To spawn any item, you need to enter the codes in the following format:

additem(*item name*)

The *item name* can be any code from the list below. The codes below are in the correct syntax, so you don’t have to worry about the spaces and forms of the letters.

Command console item spawn codes

The list of items you can spawn in Witcher 3 is ridiculously long. We recommend using the command CTRL + F to find whatever you are looking for on the page to save yourself from scrolling down this pit.

Jump To:

Weapons

Item Name                          Code
Abaradadditem(Abarad)
Addandeithadditem(Addandeith)
Aerondightadditem(Aerondight)
Anathemaadditem(Anathema)
Angivareadditem(Angivare)
Anthadditem(Anth)
Arainneadditem(Arainne)
Arbitratoradditem(Arbitrator)
Arbitrator_craftedadditem(Arbitrator_crafted)
Ardaenyeadditem(Ardaenye)
Ashruneadditem(Ashrune)
Azurewrathadditem(Azurewrath)
Bandit Shield 01additem(Bandit Shield 01)
Bandit Shield 02additem(Bandit Shield 02)
Bandit Shield 03additem(Bandit Shield 03)
Bandit Shield 04additem(Bandit Shield 04)
Barbersurgeonadditem(Barbersurgeon)
Baron Guard Shield 01additem(Baron Guard Shield 01)
Beannshieadditem(Beannshie)
Beannshie_craftedadditem(Beannshie_crafted)
Bear School Crossbowadditem(Bear School Crossbow)
Bear School silver swordadditem(Bear School silver sword)
Bear School silver sword 1additem(Bear School silver sword 1)
Bear School silver sword 2additem(Bear School silver sword 2)
Bear School silver sword 3additem(Bear School silver sword 3)
Bear School steel swordadditem(Bear School steel sword)
Bear School steel sword 1additem(Bear School steel sword 1)
Bear School steel sword 2additem(Bear School steel sword 2)
Bear School steel sword 3additem(Bear School steel sword 3)
Blackunicornadditem(Blackunicorn)
Blackunicorn_craftedadditem(Blackunicorn_crafted)
Bladeofysadditem(Bladeofys)
Bloedeaeddadditem(Bloedeaedd)
Bloodswordadditem(Bloodsword)
bow_01additem(bow_01)
bow_02additem(bow_02)
bow_elven_01additem(bow_elven_01)
Breathofthenorthadditem(Breathofthenorth)
Caermeadditem(Caerme)
Caranthil Staffadditem(Caranthil Staff)
Caranthil Staff Brokenadditem(Caranthil Staff Broken)
Carolineadditem(Caroline)
Cheesecutteradditem(Cheesecutter)
Cleaveradditem(Cleaver)
Crossbow 1additem(Crossbow 1)
Crossbow 2additem(Crossbow 2)
Crossbow 3additem(Crossbow 3)
Crossbow 4additem(Crossbow 4)
Crossbow 5additem(Crossbow 5)
Crossbow 6additem(Crossbow 6)
Crossbow 7additem(Crossbow 7)
Crossbow q206additem(Crossbow q206)
crossbow_01additem(crossbow_01)
Danceradditem(Dancer)
Daystaradditem(Daystar)
Deargdeithadditem(Deargdeith)
Deireadhadditem(Deireadh)
Deithwenadditem(Deithwen)
Devineadditem(Devine)
Dwarven silver sword 1additem(Dwarven silver sword 1)
Dwarven silver sword 1_craftedadditem(Dwarven silver sword 1_crafted)
Dwarven silver sword 2additem(Dwarven silver sword 2)
Dwarven silver sword 2_craftedadditem(Dwarven silver sword 2_crafted)
Dwarven sword 1additem(Dwarven sword 1)
Dwarven sword 1_craftedadditem(Dwarven sword 1_crafted)
Dwarven sword 2additem(Dwarven sword 2)
Dwarven sword 2_craftedadditem(Dwarven sword 2_crafted)
Dyaebladditem(Dyaebl)
Elven silver sword 1additem(Elven silver sword 1)
Elven silver sword 1_craftedadditem(Elven silver sword 1_crafted)
Elven silver sword 2additem(Elven silver sword 2)
Elven silver sword 2_craftedadditem(Elven silver sword 2_crafted)
Fateadditem(Fate)
Forgottenvranswordadditem(Forgottenvransword)
Gloryofthenorthadditem(Gloryofthenorth)
Gnomish silver sword 1additem(Gnomish silver sword 1)
Gnomish silver sword 1_craftedadditem(Gnomish silver sword 1_crafted)
Gnomish silver sword 2additem(Gnomish silver sword 2)
Gnomish silver sword 2_craftedadditem(Gnomish silver sword 2_crafted)
Gnomish sword 1additem(Gnomish sword 1)
Gnomish sword 1_craftedadditem(Gnomish sword 1_crafted)
Gnomish sword 2additem(Gnomish sword 2)
Gnomish sword 2_craftedadditem(Gnomish sword 2_crafted)
Gryphon School silver swordadditem(Gryphon School silver sword)
Gryphon School silver sword 1additem(Gryphon School silver sword 1)
Gryphon School silver sword 2additem(Gryphon School silver sword 2)
Gryphon School silver sword 3additem(Gryphon School silver sword 3)
Gryphon School steel swordadditem(Gryphon School steel sword)
Gryphon School steel sword 1additem(Gryphon School steel sword 1)
Gryphon School steel sword 2additem(Gryphon School steel sword 2)
Gryphon School steel sword 3additem(Gryphon School steel sword 3)
Gwestogadditem(Gwestog)
Gwyhyradditem(Gwyhyr)
Gynvaeladditem(Gynvael)
Gynvaelaeddadditem(Gynvaelaedd)
Harpyadditem(Harpy)
Harpy_craftedadditem(Harpy_crafted)
Harvalladditem(Harvall)
Havcaarenadditem(Havcaaren)
Headtakeradditem(Headtaker)
Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Swordadditem(Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword)
Imlerith Maceadditem(Imlerith Mace)
Imlerith Shieldadditem(Imlerith Shield)
Inisadditem(Inis)
Inquisitor sword 1additem(Inquisitor sword 1)
Inquisitor sword 1_craftedadditem(Inquisitor sword 1_crafted)
Inquisitor sword 2additem(Inquisitor sword 2)
Inquisitor sword 2_craftedadditem(Inquisitor sword 2_crafted)
Karabelaadditem(Karabela)
Loathenadditem(Loathen)
Long Steel Swordadditem(Long Steel Sword)
Longclawadditem(Longclaw)
Longclaw_craftedadditem(Longclaw_crafted)
Luneadditem(Lune)
Lynx School Crossbowadditem(Lynx School Crossbow)
Lynx School silver swordadditem(Lynx School silver sword)
Lynx School silver sword 1additem(Lynx School silver sword 1)
Lynx School silver sword 2additem(Lynx School silver sword 2)
Lynx School silver sword 3additem(Lynx School silver sword 3)
Lynx School steel swordadditem(Lynx School steel sword)
Lynx School steel sword 1additem(Lynx School steel sword 1)
Lynx School steel sword 2additem(Lynx School steel sword 2)
Lynx School steel sword 3additem(Lynx School steel sword 3)
Moonbladeadditem(Moonblade)
Mourneradditem(Mourner)
Naevdeseidheadditem(Naevdeseidhe)
Negotiatoradditem(Negotiator)
Negotiator_craftedadditem(Negotiator_crafted)
Nilfgaard Shield 01additem(Nilfgaard Shield 01)
Nilfgaard Shield 02additem(Nilfgaard Shield 02)
Nilfgaardian sword 1additem(Nilfgaardian sword 1)
Nilfgaardian sword 1_craftedadditem(Nilfgaardian sword 1_crafted)
Nilfgaardian sword 2additem(Nilfgaardian sword 2)
Nilfgaardian sword 3additem(Nilfgaardian sword 3)
Nilfgaardian sword 4additem(Nilfgaardian sword 4)
Nilfgaardian sword 4_craftedadditem(Nilfgaardian sword 4_crafted)
No Mans Land sword 1additem(No Mans Land sword 1)
No Mans Land sword 1 q2additem(No Mans Land sword 1 q2)
No Mans Land sword 1_craftedadditem(No Mans Land sword 1_crafted)
No Mans Land sword 2additem(No Mans Land sword 2)
No Mans Land sword 2_craftedadditem(No Mans Land sword 2_crafted)
No Mans Land sword 3additem(No Mans Land sword 3)
No Mans Land sword 3_craftedadditem(No Mans Land sword 3_crafted)
No Mans Land sword 4additem(No Mans Land sword 4)
No Mans Land sword 4_craftedadditem(No Mans Land sword 4_crafted)
Novigraadan sword 1additem(Novigraadan sword 1)
Novigraadan sword 1_craftedadditem(Novigraadan sword 1_crafted)
Novigraadan sword 2additem(Novigraadan sword 2)
Novigraadan sword 2_craftedadditem(Novigraadan sword 2_crafted)
Novigraadan sword 3additem(Novigraadan sword 3)
Novigraadan sword 3_craftedadditem(Novigraadan sword 3_crafted)
Novigraadan sword 4additem(Novigraadan sword 4)
Novigraadan sword 4_craftedadditem(Novigraadan sword 4_crafted)
Novigrad Shield 01additem(Novigrad Shield 01)
Novigrad Shield 02additem(Novigrad Shield 02)
NPC CyprianWhorenson swordadditem(NPC CyprianWhorenson sword)
NPC Dandelion Short Steel Swordadditem(NPC Dandelion Short Steel Sword)
NPC Eredin Swordadditem(NPC Eredin Sword)
NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Swordadditem(NPC Hjalmar_Short_Steel_Sword)
NPC Inquisitor sword 1additem(NPC Inquisitor sword 1)
NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 1)
NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 2)
NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 3)
NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4additem(NPC Nilfgaardian sword 4)
NPC No Mans Land sword 1additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 1)
NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 1 q2)
NPC No Mans Land sword 2additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 2)
NPC No Mans Land sword 3additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 3)
NPC No Mans Land sword 4additem(NPC No Mans Land sword 4)
NPC Novigraadan sword 1additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 1)
NPC Novigraadan sword 2additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 2)
NPC Novigraadan sword 3additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 3)
NPC Novigraadan sword 4additem(NPC Novigraadan sword 4)
NPC q402 Skellige sword 3additem(NPC q402 Skellige sword 3)
NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian swordadditem(NPC Rusty Nilfgaardian sword)
NPC Rusty No Mans Land swordadditem(NPC Rusty No Mans Land sword)
NPC Rusty Novigraadan swordadditem(NPC Rusty Novigraadan sword)
NPC Rusty Skellige swordadditem(NPC Rusty Skellige sword)
NPC Scoiatael sword 1additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 1)
NPC Scoiatael sword 2additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 2)
NPC Scoiatael sword 3additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 3)
NPC Scoiatael sword 4additem(NPC Scoiatael sword 4)
NPC Short sword 1additem(NPC Short sword 1)
NPC Short sword 2additem(NPC Short sword 2)
NPC Skellige sword 1additem(NPC Skellige sword 1)
NPC Skellige sword 2additem(NPC Skellige sword 2)
NPC Skellige sword 3additem(NPC Skellige sword 3)
NPC Skellige sword 4additem(NPC Skellige sword 4)
NPC Vesemir Silver Swordadditem(NPC Vesemir Silver Sword)
NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgradeadditem(NPC Vesemir Silver Sword q403 upgrade)
NPC Vesemir Steel Swordadditem(NPC Vesemir Steel Sword)
NPC Wildhunt sword 2additem(NPC Wildhunt sword 2)
NPC Witcher Silver Swordadditem(NPC Witcher Silver Sword)
NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgradeadditem(NPC Witcher Silver Sword q403 upgrade)
NPC Witcher Steel Swordadditem(NPC Witcher Steel Sword)
Princessxenthiaswordadditem(Princessxenthiasword)
Q1_axe1hadditem(Q1_axe1h)
Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spiritadditem(Q1_axe1h_mq2024_spirit)
Q1_Axe2hadditem(Q1_Axe2h)
Q1_brokenSpearadditem(Q1_brokenSpear)
Q1_cleaver1hadditem(Q1_cleaver1h)
Q1_club1hadditem(Q1_club1h)
Q1_Guisarme2hadditem(Q1_Guisarme2h)
Q1_Halberd2hadditem(Q1_Halberd2h)
Q1_Hammer2hadditem(Q1_Hammer2h)
Q1_mace1hadditem(Q1_mace1h)
Q1_Mage_Staff2hadditem(Q1_Mage_Staff2h)
Q1_pickaxe1hadditem(Q1_pickaxe1h)
Q1_Pitchfork2hadditem(Q1_Pitchfork2h)
Q1_Shieldadditem(Q1_Shield)
Q1_Spear2hadditem(Q1_Spear2h)
Q1_ZoltanAxe2hadditem(Q1_ZoltanAxe2h)
Q2_axe1hadditem(Q2_axe1h)
Q2_Axe2hadditem(Q2_Axe2h)
Q2_cleaver1hadditem(Q2_cleaver1h)
Q2_Guisarme2hadditem(Q2_Guisarme2h)
Q2_Halberd2hadditem(Q2_Halberd2h)
Q2_Hammer2hadditem(Q2_Hammer2h)
Q2_mace1hadditem(Q2_mace1h)
Q2_Mage_Staff2hadditem(Q2_Mage_Staff2h)
Q2_Spear2hadditem(Q2_Spear2h)
Q3_DwarvenAxe2hadditem(Q3_DwarvenAxe2h)
Q3_DwarvenHammer2hadditem(Q3_DwarvenHammer2h)
Q3_Mage_Staff2hadditem(Q3_Mage_Staff2h)
q505 crafted swordadditem(q505 crafted sword)
Reachofthedamnedadditem(Reachofthedamned)
Redanian Shield 01additem(Redanian Shield 01)
Robustswordofdolblathannaadditem(Robustswordofdolblathanna)
Roseofaelirennadditem(Roseofaelirenn)
Rusty Nilfgaardian swordadditem(Rusty Nilfgaardian sword)
Rusty No Mans Land swordadditem(Rusty No Mans Land sword)
Rusty Novigraadan swordadditem(Rusty Novigraadan sword)
Rusty Skellige swordadditem(Rusty Skellige sword)
Scoiatael sword 1additem(Scoiatael sword 1)
Scoiatael sword 1_craftedadditem(Scoiatael sword 1_crafted)
Scoiatael sword 2additem(Scoiatael sword 2)
Scoiatael sword 2_craftedadditem(Scoiatael sword 2_crafted)
Scoiatael sword 3additem(Scoiatael sword 3)
Scoiatael sword 3_craftedadditem(Scoiatael sword 3_crafted)
Scoiatael sword 4additem(Scoiatael sword 4)
Scoiatael sword 4_craftedadditem(Scoiatael sword 4_crafted)
Short Steel Swordadditem(Short Steel Sword)
Short sword 1additem(Short sword 1)
Short sword 1_craftedadditem(Short sword 1_crafted)
Short sword 2additem(Short sword 2)
Short sword 2_craftedadditem(Short sword 2_crafted)
Silver sword 1additem(Silver sword 1)
Silver sword 1_craftedadditem(Silver sword 1_crafted)
Silver sword 2additem(Silver sword 2)
Silver sword 2_craftedadditem(Silver sword 2_crafted)
Silver sword 3additem(Silver sword 3)
Silver sword 3_craftedadditem(Silver sword 3_crafted)
Silver sword 4additem(Silver sword 4)
Silver sword 4_craftedadditem(Silver sword 4_crafted)
Silver sword 5additem(Silver sword 5)
Silver sword 5_craftedadditem(Silver sword 5_crafted)
Silver sword 6additem(Silver sword 6)
Silver sword 6_craftedadditem(Silver sword 6_crafted)
Silver sword 7additem(Silver sword 7)
Silver sword 7_craftedadditem(Silver sword 7_crafted)
Silver sword 8additem(Silver sword 8)
Skellige Brokvar Shield 01additem(Skellige Brokvar Shield 01)
Skellige Craite Shield 01additem(Skellige Craite Shield 01)
Skellige Dimun Shield 01additem(Skellige Dimun Shield 01)
Skellige Drummond Shield 01additem(Skellige Drummond Shield 01)
Skellige Heymaey Shield 01additem(Skellige Heymaey Shield 01)
Skellige sword 1additem(Skellige sword 1)
Skellige sword 1_craftedadditem(Skellige sword 1_crafted)
Skellige sword 2additem(Skellige sword 2)
Skellige sword 2_craftedadditem(Skellige sword 2_crafted)
Skellige sword 3_craftedadditem(Skellige sword 3_crafted)
Skellige sword 4additem(Skellige sword 4)
Skellige sword 4_craftedadditem(Skellige sword 4_crafted)
Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01additem(Skellige Tuiseach Shield 01)
sq303_blunt_swordadditem(sq303_blunt_sword)
sq304 Novigraadan sword 4additem(sq304 Novigraadan sword 4)
Temeria Shield 01additem(Temeria Shield 01)
Tlaregadditem(Tlareg)
Torlaraadditem(Torlara)
Torziraeladditem(Torzirael)
Ultimatumadditem(Ultimatum)
Viper School silver swordadditem(Viper School silver sword)
Viper School steel swordadditem(Viper School steel sword)
Virginadditem(Virgin)
Vynbleiddadditem(Weeper)
Weeperadditem(Weeper_crafted)
Weeper_craftedadditem(Wild Hunt sword 1)
Wild Hunt sword 1additem(Wild Hunt sword 2)
Wild Hunt sword 2additem(Wild Hunt sword 3)
Wild Hunt sword 3additem(Wild Hunt sword 4)
Wild Hunt sword 4additem(Witcher Silver Sword)
Witcher Silver Swordadditem(WitcherSilverWolf)
WitcherSilverWolfadditem(Wolf)
Wolfadditem(Wooden sword)
Wooden swordadditem(Zerrikanterment)
Zerrikantermentadditem(Zireael Phantom Sword)
Zireael Phantom Swordadditem(Zireael Sword)
Zireael Swordadditem(Abarad)

Armors

Bear Armoradditem(Bear Armor)
Bear Armor 1additem(Bear Armor 1)
Bear Armor 2additem(Bear Armor 2)
Bear Armor 3additem(Bear Armor 3)
Bear Boots 1additem(Bear Boots 1)
Bear Boots 2additem(Bear Boots 2)
Bear Boots 3additem(Bear Boots 3)
Bear Boots 4additem(Bear Boots 4)
Bear Gloves 1additem(Bear Gloves 1)
Bear Gloves 2additem(Bear Gloves 2)
Bear Gloves 3additem(Bear Gloves 3)
Bear Gloves 4additem(Bear Gloves 4)
Bear Pants 1additem(Bear Pants 1)
Bear Pants 2additem(Bear Pants 2)
Bear Pants 3additem(Bear Pants 3)
Bear Pants 4additem(Bear Pants 4)
Boots 01_craftedadditem(Boots 01_crafted)
Boots 02_craftedadditem(Boots 02_crafted)
Boots 03_craftedadditem(Boots 03_crafted)
Boots 04_craftedadditem(Boots 04_crafted)
Boots 07_craftedadditem(Boots 07_crafted)
Gloves 01_craftedadditem(Gloves 01_crafted)
Gloves 02_craftedadditem(Gloves 02_crafted)
Gloves 03_craftedadditem(Gloves 03_crafted)
Gloves 04_craftedadditem(Gloves 04_crafted)
Gryphon Armoradditem(Gryphon Armor)
Gryphon Armor 1additem(Gryphon Armor 1)
Gryphon Armor 2additem(Gryphon Armor 2)
Gryphon Armor 3additem(Gryphon Armor 3)
Gryphon Boots 1additem(Gryphon Boots 1)
Gryphon Boots 2additem(Gryphon Boots 2)
Gryphon Boots 3additem(Gryphon Boots 3)
Gryphon Boots 4additem(Gryphon Boots 4)
Gryphon Gloves 1additem(Gryphon Gloves 1)
Gryphon Gloves 2additem(Gryphon Gloves 2)
Gryphon Gloves 3additem(Gryphon Gloves 3)
Gryphon Gloves 4additem(Gryphon Gloves 4)
Gryphon Pants 1additem(Gryphon Pants 1)
Gryphon Pants 2additem(Gryphon Pants 2)
Gryphon Pants 3additem(Gryphon Pants 3)
Gryphon Pants 4additem(Gryphon Pants 4)
Heavy armor 01_craftedadditem(Heavy armor 01_crafted)
Heavy armor 02_craftedadditem(Heavy armor 02_crafted)
Heavy armor 03_craftedadditem(Heavy armor 03_crafted)
Heavy armor 04_craftedadditem(Heavy armor 04_crafted)
Heavy boots 01_craftedadditem(Heavy boots 01_crafted)
Heavy boots 02_craftedadditem(Heavy boots 02_crafted)
Heavy boots 03_craftedadditem(Heavy boots 03_crafted)
Heavy boots 04_craftedadditem(Heavy boots 04_crafted)
Heavy boots 07_craftedadditem(Heavy boots 07_crafted)
Heavy boots 08_craftedadditem(Heavy boots 08_crafted)
Heavy gloves 01_craftedadditem(Heavy gloves 01_crafted)
Heavy gloves 02_craftedadditem(Heavy gloves 02_crafted)
Heavy gloves 03_craftedadditem(Heavy gloves 03_crafted)
Heavy gloves 04_craftedadditem(Heavy gloves 04_crafted)
Heavy pants 01_craftedadditem(Heavy pants 01_crafted)
Heavy pants 02_craftedadditem(Heavy pants 02_crafted)
Heavy pants 03_craftedadditem(Heavy pants 03_crafted)
Heavy pants 04_craftedadditem(Heavy pants 04_crafted)
Light armor 01_craftedadditem(Light armor 01_crafted)
Light armor 02_craftedadditem(Light armor 02_crafted)
Light armor 03_craftedadditem(Light armor 03_crafted)
Light armor 04_craftedadditem(Light armor 04_crafted)
Light armor 05_craftedadditem(Light armor 05_crafted)
Light armor 06_craftedadditem(Light armor 06_crafted)
Light armor 07_craftedadditem(Light armor 07_crafted)
Light armor 08_craftedadditem(Light armor 08_crafted)
Lynx Armoradditem(Lynx Armor)
Lynx Armor 1additem(Lynx Armor 1)
Lynx Armor 2additem(Lynx Armor 2)
Lynx Armor 3additem(Lynx Armor 3)
Lynx Boots 1additem(Lynx Boots 1)
Lynx Boots 2additem(Lynx Boots 2)
Lynx Boots 3additem(Lynx Boots 3)
Lynx Boots 4additem(Lynx Boots 4)
Lynx Gloves 1additem(Lynx Gloves 1)
Lynx Gloves 2additem(Lynx Gloves 2)
Lynx Gloves 3additem(Lynx Gloves 3)
Lynx Gloves 4additem(Lynx Gloves 4)
Lynx Pants 1additem(Lynx Pants 1)
Lynx Pants 2additem(Lynx Pants 2)
Lynx Pants 3additem(Lynx Pants 3)
Lynx Pants 4additem(Lynx Pants 4)
Medium armor 01_craftedadditem(Medium armor 01_crafted)
Medium armor 02_craftedadditem(Medium armor 02_crafted)
Medium armor 03_craftedadditem(Medium armor 03_crafted)
Medium armor 04_craftedadditem(Medium armor 04_crafted)
Pants 01_craftedadditem(Pants 01_crafted)
Pants 02_craftedadditem(Pants 02_crafted)
Pants 03_craftedadditem(Pants 03_crafted)
Pants 04_craftedadditem(Pants 04_crafted)
Relic Heavy 3 craftedadditem(Relic Heavy 3 crafted)
Starting Armor 1additem(Starting Armor 1)
Thyssen armor craftedadditem(Thyssen armor crafted)

Potions

Black Blood 1additem(Black Blood 1)
Black Blood 2additem(Black Blood 2)
Black Blood 3additem(Black Blood 3)
Blizzard 1additem(Blizzard 1)
Blizzard 2additem(Blizzard 2)
Blizzard 3additem(Blizzard 3)
Cat 1additem(Cat 1)
Cat 2additem(Cat 2)
Cat 3additem(Cat 3)
Clearing Potionadditem(Clearing Potion)
Full Moon 1additem(Full Moon 1)
Full Moon 2additem(Full Moon 2)
Full Moon 3additem(Full Moon 3)
Golden Oriole 1additem(Golden Oriole 1)
Golden Oriole 2additem(Golden Oriole 2)
Golden Oriole 3additem(Golden Oriole 3)
Killer Whale 1additem(Killer Whale 1)
Maribor Forest 1additem(Maribor Forest 1)
Maribor Forest 2additem(Maribor Forest 2)
Maribor Forest 3additem(Maribor Forest 3)
Petri Philtre 1additem(Petri Philtre 1)
Petri Philtre 2additem(Petri Philtre 2)
Petri Philtre 3additem(Petri Philtre 3)
Pheromone Potion Bear 1additem(Pheromone Potion Bear 1)
Pheromone Potion Drowner 1additem(Pheromone Potion Drowner 1)
Pheromone Potion Nekker 1additem(Pheromone Potion Nekker 1)
Pops Antidoteadditem(Pops Antidote)
Swallow 1additem(Swallow 1)
Swallow 2additem(Swallow 2)
Swallow 3additem(Swallow 3)
Tawny Owl 1additem(Tawny Owl 1)
Tawny Owl 2additem(Tawny Owl 2)
Tawny Owl 3additem(Tawny Owl 3)
Thunderbolt 1additem(Thunderbolt 1)
Thunderbolt 2additem(Thunderbolt 2)
Thunderbolt 3additem(Thunderbolt 3)
Trial Potion Kitadditem(Trial Potion Kit)
Village drinkadditem(Village drink)
White Honey 1additem(White Honey 1)
White Honey 2additem(White Honey 2)
White Honey 3additem(White Honey 3)
White Raffards Decoction 1additem(White Raffards Decoction 1)
White Raffards Decoction 2additem(White Raffards Decoction 2)
White Raffards Decoction 3additem(White Raffards Decoction 3)

Bombs

Alkali Bomb 1additem(Alkali Bomb 1)
Alkali Bomb 2additem(Alkali Bomb 2)
Alkali Bomb 3additem(Alkali Bomb 3)
Dancing Star 1additem(Dancing Star 1)
Dancing Star 2additem(Dancing Star 2)
Dancing Star 3additem(Dancing Star 3)
Devils Puffball 1additem(Devils Puffball 1)
Devils Puffball 2additem(Devils Puffball 2)
Devils Puffball 3additem(Devils Puffball 3)
Dragons Dream 1additem(Dragons Dream 1)
Dragons Dream 2additem(Dragons Dream 2)
Dragons Dream 3additem(Dragons Dream 3)
Dwimeritium Bomb 1additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 1)
Dwimeritium Bomb 2additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 2)
Dwimeritium Bomb 3additem(Dwimeritium Bomb 3)
Fungi Bomb 1additem(Fungi Bomb 1)
Glue Bomb 1additem(Glue Bomb 1)
Grapeshot 1additem(Grapeshot 1)
Grapeshot 2additem(Grapeshot 2)
Grapeshot 3additem(Grapeshot 3)
Salt Bomb 1additem(Salt Bomb 1)
Samum 1additem(Samum 1)
Samum 2additem(Samum 2)
Samum 3additem(Samum 3)
Shrapnel Bomb 1additem(Shrapnel Bomb 1)
Silver Dust Bomb 1additem(Silver Dust Bomb 1)
Silver Dust Bomb 2additem(Silver Dust Bomb 2)
Silver Dust Bomb 3additem(Silver Dust Bomb 3)
Snow Balladditem(Snow Ball)
Tutorial Bombadditem(Tutorial Bomb)
Virus Bomb 1additem(Virus Bomb 1)
White Frost 1additem(White Frost 1)
White Frost 2additem(White Frost 2)
White Frost 3additem(White Frost 3)

Upgrades and Runes

Dazhbog runeadditem(Dazhbog rune)
Dazhbog rune rareadditem(Dazhbog rune rare)
Devana runeadditem(Devana rune)
Devana rune rareadditem(Devana rune rare)
Elemental runeadditem(Elemental rune)
Elemental rune rareadditem(Elemental rune rare)
Forgotten souladditem(Forgotten soul)
Forgotten soul rareadditem(Forgotten soul rare)
Glyph aardadditem(Glyph aard)
Glyph aard greateradditem(Glyph aard greater)
Glyph aard lesseradditem(Glyph aard lesser)
Glyph axiiadditem(Glyph axii)
Glyph axii greateradditem(Glyph axii greater)
Glyph axii lesseradditem(Glyph axii lesser)
Glyph igniadditem(Glyph igni)
Glyph igni greateradditem(Glyph igni greater)
Glyph igni lesseradditem(Glyph igni lesser)
Glyph quenadditem(Glyph quen)
Glyph quen greateradditem(Glyph quen greater)
Glyph quen lesseradditem(Glyph quen lesser)
Glyph yrdenadditem(Glyph yrden)
Glyph yrden greateradditem(Glyph yrden greater)
Glyph yrden lesseradditem(Glyph yrden lesser)
Horse apex tailadditem(Horse apex tail)
Horse Bag 1additem(Horse Bag 1)
Horse Bag 2additem(Horse Bag 2)
Horse Bag 3additem(Horse Bag 3)
Horse Blinder 1additem(Horse Blinder 1)
Horse Blinder 2additem(Horse Blinder 2)
Horse Blinder 3additem(Horse Blinder 3)
Horse Cutscene Reinsadditem(Horse Cutscene Reins)
Horse Hair 0additem(Horse Hair 0)
Horse Harness 0additem(Horse Harness 0)
Horse Saddle 0additem(Horse Saddle 0)
Horse Saddle 1additem(Horse Saddle 1)
Horse Saddle 1v2additem(Horse Saddle 1v2)
Horse Saddle 1v3additem(Horse Saddle 1v3)
Horse Saddle 1v4additem(Horse Saddle 1v4)
Horse Saddle 2additem(Horse Saddle 2)
Horse Saddle 2v2additem(Horse Saddle 2v2)
Horse Saddle 2v3additem(Horse Saddle 2v3)
Horse Saddle 2v4additem(Horse Saddle 2v4)
Horse Saddle 3additem(Horse Saddle 3)
Horse Saddle 3v2additem(Horse Saddle 3v2)
Horse Saddle 3v3additem(Horse Saddle 3v3)
Horse Saddle 3v4additem(Horse Saddle 3v4)
Horse Saddle 4additem(Horse Saddle 4)
Horse skinned tailadditem(Horse skinned tail)
Horse Universal Reinsadditem(Horse Universal Reins)
Morana runeadditem(Morana rune)
Morana rune rareadditem(Morana rune rare)
Perun runeadditem(Perun rune)
Perun rune rareadditem(Perun rune rare)
Philosophers stoneadditem(Philosophers stone)
Philosophers stone rareadditem(Philosophers stone rare)
Phosphorescent crystaladditem(Phosphorescent crystal)
Phosphorescent crystal rareadditem(Phosphorescent crystal rare)
Rune dazhbogadditem(Rune dazhbog)
Rune dazhbog greateradditem(Rune dazhbog greater)
Rune dazhbog lesseradditem(Rune dazhbog lesser)
Rune devanaadditem(Rune devana)
Rune devana greateradditem(Rune devana greater)
Rune devana lesseradditem(Rune devana lesser)
Rune elementaladditem(Rune elemental)
Rune elemental greateradditem(Rune elemental greater)
Rune elemental lesseradditem(Rune elemental lesser)
Rune moranaadditem(Rune morana)
Rune morana greateradditem(Rune morana greater)
Rune morana lesseradditem(Rune morana lesser)
Rune perunadditem(Rune perun)
Rune perun greateradditem(Rune perun greater)
Rune perun lesseradditem(Rune perun lesser)
Rune quentinadditem(Rune quentin)
Rune quentin greateradditem(Rune quentin greater)
Rune quentin lesseradditem(Rune quentin lesser)
Rune stribogadditem(Rune stribog)
Rune stribog greateradditem(Rune stribog greater)
Rune stribog lesseradditem(Rune stribog lesser)
Rune svarogadditem(Rune svarog)
Rune svarog greateradditem(Rune svarog greater)
Rune svarog lesseradditem(Rune svarog lesser)
Rune triglavadditem(Rune triglav)
Rune triglav greateradditem(Rune triglav greater)
Rune triglav lesseradditem(Rune triglav lesser)
Rune velesadditem(Rune veles)
Rune veles greateradditem(Rune veles greater)
Rune veles lesseradditem(Rune veles lesser)
Rune zoriaadditem(Rune zoria)
Rune zoria greateradditem(Rune zoria greater)
Rune zoria lesseradditem(Rune zoria lesser)
Shattered coreadditem(Shattered core)
Shattered core rareadditem(Shattered core rare)
Stribog runeadditem(Stribog rune)
Stribog rune rare0
Svarog runeadditem(Svarog rune)
Svarog rune rareadditem(Svarog rune rare)
Triglav runeadditem(Triglav rune)
Triglav rune rareadditem(Triglav rune rare)
Veles runeadditem(Veles rune)
Veles rune rareadditem(Veles rune rare)
Zoria runeadditem(Zoria rune)
Zoria rune rareadditem(Zoria rune rare)

Schematics

Arbitrator schematicadditem(Arbitrator schematic)
ArmorRepairKit_1 schematicadditem(ArmorRepairKit_1 schematic)
ArmorRepairKit_2 schematicadditem(ArmorRepairKit_2 schematic)
ArmorRepairKit_3 schematicadditem(ArmorRepairKit_3 schematic)
Beannshie schematicadditem(Beannshie schematic)
Bear Armor schematicadditem(Bear Armor schematic)
Bear Boots schematicadditem(Bear Boots schematic)
Bear Gloves schematicadditem(Bear Gloves schematic)
Bear Pants schematicadditem(Bear Pants schematic)
Bear School Crossbow schematicadditem(Bear School Crossbow schematic)
Bear School silver sword schematicadditem(Bear School silver sword schematic)
Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1)
Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2)
Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3additem(Bear School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3)
Bear School steel sword schematicadditem(Bear School steel sword schematic)
Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1)
Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2)
Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3additem(Bear School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3)
Blackunicorn schematicadditem(Blackunicorn schematic)
Blasting powder schematicadditem(Blasting powder schematic)
Boots 1 schematicadditem(Boots 1 schematic)
Boots 2 schematicadditem(Boots 2 schematic)
Boots 3 schematicadditem(Boots 3 schematic)
Boots 4 schematicadditem(Boots 4 schematic)
Boots 7 schematicadditem(Boots 7 schematic)
Dark iron ingot schematicadditem(Dark iron ingot schematic)
Dark steel ingot schematicadditem(Dark steel ingot schematic)
Dark steel ingot schematic 1additem(Dark steel ingot schematic 1)
Dark steel plate schematicadditem(Dark steel plate schematic)
Dark steel plate schematicadditem(Dark steel plate schematic)
Draconide leather schematicadditem(Draconide leather schematic)
Dwarven silver sword 1 schematicadditem(Dwarven silver sword 1 schematic)
Dwarven silver sword 2 schematicadditem(Dwarven silver sword 2 schematic)
Dwarven sword 1 schematicadditem(Dwarven sword 1 schematic)
Dwarven sword 2 schematicadditem(Dwarven sword 2 schematic)
Dwimeryte ingot schematicadditem(Dwimeryte ingot schematic)
Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1additem(Dwimeryte ingot schematic 1)
Dwimeryte ore schematicadditem(Dwimeryte ore schematic)
Dwimeryte plate schematicadditem(Dwimeryte plate schematic)
Elven silver sword 1 schematicadditem(Elven silver sword 1 schematic)
Elven silver sword 2 schematicadditem(Elven silver sword 2 schematic)
Gloves 1 schematicadditem(Gloves 1 schematic)
Gloves 2 schematicadditem(Gloves 2 schematic)
Gloves 3 schematicadditem(Gloves 3 schematic)
Gloves 4 schematicadditem(Gloves 4 schematic)
Glowing ingot schematicadditem(Glowing ingot schematic)
Glyph aard greater schematicadditem(Glyph aard greater schematic)
Glyph aard lesser schematicadditem(Glyph aard lesser schematic)
Glyph aard schematicadditem(Glyph aard schematic)
Glyph axii greater schematicadditem(Glyph axii greater schematic)
Glyph axii lesser schematicadditem(Glyph axii lesser schematic)
Glyph axii schematicadditem(Glyph axii schematic)
Glyph igni lesser schematicadditem(Glyph igni lesser schematic)
Glyph igni schematicadditem(Glyph igni schematic)
Glyph infusion greater schematicadditem(Glyph infusion greater schematic)
Glyph infusion lesser schematicadditem(Glyph infusion lesser schematic)
Gnomish silver sword 1 schematicadditem(Gnomish silver sword 1 schematic)
Gnomish silver sword 2 schematicadditem(Gnomish silver sword 2 schematic)
Gnomish sword 1 schematicadditem(Gnomish sword 1 schematic)
Gnomish sword 2 schematicadditem(Gnomish sword 2 schematic)
Gryphon Armor schematicadditem(Gryphon Armor schematic)
Gryphon Boots schematicadditem(Gryphon Boots schematic)
Gryphon Gloves schematicadditem(Gryphon Gloves schematic)
Gryphon Pants schematicadditem(Gryphon Pants schematic)
Gryphon School silver sword schematicadditem(Gryphon School silver sword schematic)
Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1)
Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2)
Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3additem(Gryphon School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3)
Gryphon School steel sword schematicadditem(Gryphon School steel sword schematic)
Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1)
Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2)
Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3additem(Gryphon School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3)
Haft schematicadditem(Haft schematic)
Hardened leather schematicadditem(Hardened leather schematic)
Hardened timber schematicadditem(Hardened timber schematic)
Harpy schematicadditem(Harpy schematic)
Heavy Armor 1 schematicadditem(Heavy Armor 1 schematic)
Heavy Armor 2 schematicadditem(Heavy Armor 2 schematic)
Heavy Armor 3 schematicadditem(Heavy Armor 3 schematic)
Heavy Armor 4 schematicadditem(Heavy Armor 4 schematic)
Heavy Boots 1 schematicadditem(Heavy Boots 1 schematic)
Heavy Boots 2 schematicadditem(Heavy Boots 2 schematic)
Heavy Boots 3 schematicadditem(Heavy Boots 3 schematic)
Heavy Boots 4 schematicadditem(Heavy Boots 4 schematic)
Heavy Boots 7 schematicadditem(Heavy Boots 7 schematic)
Heavy Boots 8 schematicadditem(Heavy Boots 8 schematic)
Heavy Gloves 1 schematicadditem(Heavy Gloves 1 schematic)
Heavy Gloves 2 schematicadditem(Heavy Gloves 2 schematic)
Heavy Gloves 3 schematicadditem(Heavy Gloves 3 schematic)
Heavy Gloves 4 schematicadditem(Heavy Gloves 4 schematic)
Heavy Pants 1 schematicadditem(Heavy Pants 1 schematic)
Heavy Pants 2 schematicadditem(Heavy Pants 2 schematic)
Heavy Pants 3 schematicadditem(Heavy Pants 3 schematic)
Heavy Pants 4 schematic0
Infused crystal schematicadditem(Infused crystal schematic)
Infused dust schematicadditem(Infused dust schematic)
Infused shard schematicadditem(Infused shard schematic)
Inquisitor sword 1 schematicadditem(Inquisitor sword 1 schematic)
Inquisitor sword 2 schematicadditem(Inquisitor sword 2 schematic)
Iron ingot schematicadditem(Iron ingot schematic)
Leather schematicadditem(Leather schematic)
Leather squares schematicadditem(Leather squares schematic)
Light Armor 1 schematicadditem(Light Armor 1 schematic)
Light Armor 2 schematicadditem(Light Armor 2 schematic)
Light Armor 3 schematicadditem(Light Armor 3 schematic)
Light Armor 4 schematicadditem(Light Armor 4 schematic)
Light Armor 5 schematicadditem(Light Armor 5 schematic)
Light Armor 6 schematicadditem(Light Armor 6 schematic)
Light Armor 7 schematicadditem(Light Armor 7 schematic)
Light Armor 8 schematicadditem(Light Armor 8 schematic)
Linen schematicadditem(Linen schematic)
Longclaw schematicadditem(Longclaw schematic)
Lynx Armor schematicadditem(Lynx Armor schematic)
Lynx Boots schematicadditem(Lynx Boots schematic)
Lynx Gloves schematicadditem(Lynx Gloves schematic)
Lynx Pants schematicadditem(Lynx Pants schematic)
Lynx School Crossbow schematicadditem(Lynx School Crossbow schematic)
Lynx School silver sword schematicadditem(Lynx School silver sword schematic)
Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 1)
Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 2)
Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3additem(Lynx School silver sword Upgrade schematic 3)
Lynx School steel sword schematicadditem(Lynx School steel sword schematic)
Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 1)
Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 2)
Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3additem(Lynx School steel sword Upgrade schematic 3)
Medium Armor 1 schematicadditem(Medium Armor 1 schematic)
Medium Armor 2 schematicadditem(Medium Armor 2 schematic)
Medium Armor 3 schematicadditem(Medium Armor 3 schematic)
Medium Armor 4 schematicadditem(Medium Armor 4 schematic)
Meteorite ingot schematicadditem(Meteorite ingot schematic)
Meteorite silver ingot schematicadditem(Meteorite silver ingot schematic)
Meteorite silver plate schematicadditem(Meteorite silver plate schematic)
Negotiator schematicadditem(Negotiator schematic)
Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematicadditem(Nilfgaardian sword 1 schematic)
Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematicadditem(Nilfgaardian sword 4 schematic)
No Mans Land sword 1 schematicadditem(No Mans Land sword 1 schematic)
No Mans Land sword 2 schematicadditem(No Mans Land sword 2 schematic)
No Mans Land sword 3 schematicadditem(No Mans Land sword 3 schematic)
No Mans Land sword 4 schematicadditem(No Mans Land sword 4 schematic)
Novigraadan sword 1 schematicadditem(Novigraadan sword 1 schematic)
Novigraadan sword 4 schematicadditem(Novigraadan sword 4 schematic)
Pants 1 schematicadditem(Pants 1 schematic)
Pants 2 schematicadditem(Pants 2 schematic)
Pants 3 schematicadditem(Pants 3 schematic)
Pants 4 schematicadditem(Pants 4 schematic)
Relic Heavy 3 schematicadditem(Relic Heavy 3 schematic)
Resin schematicadditem(Resin schematic)
Rune dazhbog greater schematicadditem(Rune dazhbog greater schematic)
Rune dazhbog lesser schematicadditem(Rune dazhbog lesser schematic)
Rune dazhbog schematicadditem(Rune dazhbog schematic)
Rune devana greater schematicadditem(Rune devana greater schematic)
Rune devana lesser schematicadditem(Rune devana lesser schematic)
Rune devana schematicadditem(Rune devana schematic)
Rune elemental greater schematicadditem(Rune elemental greater schematic)
Rune elemental lesser schematicadditem(Rune elemental lesser schematic)
Rune elemental schematicadditem(Rune elemental schematic)
Rune morana greater schematicadditem(Rune morana greater schematic)
Rune morana lesser schematicadditem(Rune morana lesser schematic)
Rune morana schematicadditem(Rune morana schematic)
Rune perun greater schematicadditem(Rune perun greater schematic)
Rune perun lesser schematicadditem(Rune perun lesser schematic)
Rune perun schematicadditem(Rune perun schematic)
Rune stribog greater schematicadditem(Rune stribog greater schematic)
Rune stribog lesser schematicadditem(Rune stribog lesser schematic)
Rune stribog schematicadditem(Rune stribog schematic)
Rune svarog greater schematicadditem(Rune svarog greater schematic)
Rune svarog lesser schematicadditem(Rune svarog lesser schematic)
Rune svarog schematicadditem(Rune svarog schematic)
Rune triglav greater schematicadditem(Rune triglav greater schematic)
Rune triglav lesser schematicadditem(Rune triglav lesser schematic)
Rune triglav schematicadditem(Rune triglav schematic)
Rune veles greater schematicadditem(Rune veles greater schematic)
Rune veles lesser schematicadditem(Rune veles lesser schematic)
Rune veles schematicadditem(Rune veles schematic)
Rune zoria greater schematicadditem(Rune zoria greater schematic)
Rune zoria lesser schematicadditem(Rune zoria lesser schematic)
Rune zoria schematicadditem(Rune zoria schematic)
Runestone greater schematicadditem(Runestone greater schematic)
Runestone lesser schematicadditem(Runestone lesser schematic)
Scoiatael sword 2 schematicadditem(Scoiatael sword 2 schematic)
Scoiatael sword 3 schematicadditem(Scoiatael sword 3 schematic)
Short sword 1 schematicadditem(Short sword 1 schematic)
Short sword 2 schematicadditem(Short sword 2 schematic)
Silk schematicadditem(Silk schematic)
Silver ingot schematicadditem(Silver ingot schematic)
Silver ingot schematic 1additem(Silver ingot schematic 1)
Silver ore schematicadditem(Silver ore schematic)
Silver plate schematicadditem(Silver plate schematic)
Silver sword 1 schematicadditem(Silver sword 1 schematic)
Silver sword 2 schematicadditem(Silver sword 2 schematic)
Silver sword 3 schematicadditem(Silver sword 3 schematic)
Silver sword 4 schematicadditem(Silver sword 4 schematic)
Silver sword 6 schematicadditem(Silver sword 6 schematic)
Silver sword 7 schematicadditem(Silver sword 7 schematic)
Skellige sword 1 schematicadditem(Skellige sword 1 schematic)
Skellige sword 2 schematicadditem(Skellige sword 2 schematic)
Smithing tools dwarven schematicadditem(Smithing tools dwarven schematic)
Smithing tools elven schematicadditem(Smithing tools elven schematic)
Smithing tools gnomish schematicadditem(Smithing tools gnomish schematic)
Smithing tools schematicadditem(Smithing tools schematic)
Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1additem(Starting Armor Upgrade schematic 1)
Steel ingot schematicadditem(Steel ingot schematic)
Steel ingot schematic 1additem(Steel ingot schematic 1)
Steel plate schematicadditem(Steel plate schematic)
String schematicadditem(String schematic)
Thread schematicadditem(Thread schematic)
Thyssen Armor schematicadditem(Thyssen Armor schematic)
Viper Silver sword schematicadditem(Viper Silver sword schematic)
Viper Steel sword schematicadditem(Viper Steel sword schematic)
WeaponRepairKit_1 schematicadditem(WeaponRepairKit_1 schematic)
WeaponRepairKit_2 schematicadditem(WeaponRepairKit_2 schematic)
WeaponRepairKit_3 schematicadditem(WeaponRepairKit_3 schematic)
Weeper schematicadditem(Weeper schematic)
Whetstone dwarven schematicadditem(Whetstone dwarven schematic)
Whetstone elven schematicadditem(Whetstone elven schematic)
Whetstone gnomish schematicadditem(Whetstone gnomish schematic)
Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Bear Boots Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Bear Gloves Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Bear Jacket Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Bear Pants Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Gryphon Boots Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Gryphon Gloves Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Gryphon Jacket Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Gryphon Pants Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Lynx Boots Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Lynx Gloves Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Lynx Jacket Upgrade schematic 3)
Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 1)
Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 2)
Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3additem(Witcher Lynx Pants Upgrade schematic 3)

Gwent Cards

gwint_card_albrichadditem(gwint_card_albrich)
gwint_card_arachasadditem(gwint_card_arachas)
gwint_card_arachas_behemothadditem(gwint_card_arachas_behemoth)
gwint_card_arachas2additem(gwint_card_arachas2)
gwint_card_arachas3additem(gwint_card_arachas3)
gwint_card_archer_supportadditem(gwint_card_archer_support)
gwint_card_archer_support2additem(gwint_card_archer_support2)
gwint_card_assireadditem(gwint_card_assire)
gwint_card_avallachadditem(gwint_card_avallach)
gwint_card_ballistaadditem(gwint_card_ballista)
gwint_card_ballista_officeradditem(gwint_card_ballista_officer)
gwint_card_barclayadditem(gwint_card_barclay)
gwint_card_black_archeradditem(gwint_card_black_archer)
gwint_card_black_archer2additem(gwint_card_black_archer2)
gwint_card_blue_stripesadditem(gwint_card_blue_stripes)
gwint_card_blue_stripes2additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes2)
gwint_card_blue_stripes3additem(gwint_card_blue_stripes3)
gwint_card_botchlingadditem(gwint_card_botchling)
gwint_card_bruxaadditem(gwint_card_bruxa)
gwint_card_cahiradditem(gwint_card_cahir)
gwint_card_catapultadditem(gwint_card_catapult)
gwint_card_catapult2additem(gwint_card_catapult2)
gwint_card_celaeno_harpyadditem(gwint_card_celaeno_harpy)
gwint_card_ciaranadditem(gwint_card_ciaran)
gwint_card_ciriadditem(gwint_card_ciri)
gwint_card_clear_skyadditem(gwint_card_clear_sky)
gwint_card_cockatriceadditem(gwint_card_cockatrice)
gwint_card_combat_engineeradditem(gwint_card_combat_engineer)
gwint_card_crinfridadditem(gwint_card_crinfrid)
gwint_card_crinfrid2additem(gwint_card_crinfrid2)
gwint_card_crinfrid3additem(gwint_card_crinfrid3)
gwint_card_crone_brewessadditem(gwint_card_crone_brewess)
gwint_card_crone_weavessadditem(gwint_card_crone_weavess)
gwint_card_crone_whispessadditem(gwint_card_crone_whispess)
gwint_card_cynthiaadditem(gwint_card_cynthia)
gwint_card_dandelionadditem(gwint_card_dandelion)
gwint_card_dennisadditem(gwint_card_dennis)
gwint_card_dijkstraadditem(gwint_card_dijkstra)
gwint_card_dol_archeradditem(gwint_card_dol_archer)
gwint_card_dol_dwarfadditem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf)
gwint_card_dol_dwarf2additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf2)
gwint_card_dol_dwarf3additem(gwint_card_dol_dwarf3)
gwint_card_dol_infantryadditem(gwint_card_dol_infantry)
gwint_card_dol_infantry2additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry2)
gwint_card_dol_infantry3additem(gwint_card_dol_infantry3)
gwint_card_draugadditem(gwint_card_draug)
gwint_card_dummyadditem(gwint_card_dummy)
gwint_card_dun_banner_medicadditem(gwint_card_dun_banner_medic)
gwint_card_earth_elementaladditem(gwint_card_earth_elemental)
gwint_card_eithneadditem(gwint_card_eithne)
gwint_card_ekkimaadditem(gwint_card_ekkima)
gwint_card_elf_skirmisheradditem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher)
gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher2)
gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3additem(gwint_card_elf_skirmisher3)
gwint_card_emhyr_bronzeadditem(gwint_card_emhyr_bronze)
gwint_card_emhyr_copperadditem(gwint_card_emhyr_copper)
gwint_card_emhyr_goldadditem(gwint_card_emhyr_gold)
gwint_card_emhyr_silveradditem(gwint_card_emhyr_silver)
gwint_card_emieladditem(gwint_card_emiel)
gwint_card_endregaadditem(gwint_card_endrega)
gwint_card_eredin_bronzeadditem(gwint_card_eredin_bronze)
gwint_card_eredin_copperadditem(gwint_card_eredin_copper)
gwint_card_eredin_goldadditem(gwint_card_eredin_gold)
gwint_card_eredin_silveradditem(gwint_card_eredin_silver)
gwint_card_esteradadditem(gwint_card_esterad)
gwint_card_fiendadditem(gwint_card_fiend)
gwint_card_filavandreladditem(gwint_card_filavandrel)
gwint_card_fire_elementaladditem(gwint_card_fire_elemental)
gwint_card_flederadditem(gwint_card_fleder)
gwint_card_fogadditem(gwint_card_fog)
gwint_card_foglingadditem(gwint_card_fogling)
gwint_card_foltest_bronzeadditem(gwint_card_foltest_bronze)
gwint_card_foltest_copperadditem(gwint_card_foltest_copper)
gwint_card_foltest_goldadditem(gwint_card_foltest_gold)
gwint_card_foltest_silveradditem(gwint_card_foltest_silver)
gwint_card_forktailadditem(gwint_card_forktail)
gwint_card_francesca_bronzeadditem(gwint_card_francesca_bronze)
gwint_card_francesca_copperadditem(gwint_card_francesca_copper)
gwint_card_francesca_goldadditem(gwint_card_francesca_gold)
gwint_card_francesca_silveradditem(gwint_card_francesca_silver)
gwint_card_frighteneradditem(gwint_card_frightener)
gwint_card_fringillaadditem(gwint_card_fringilla)
gwint_card_frostadditem(gwint_card_frost)
gwint_card_gargoyleadditem(gwint_card_gargoyle)
gwint_card_garkainadditem(gwint_card_garkain)
gwint_card_geraltadditem(gwint_card_geralt)
gwint_card_ghouladditem(gwint_card_ghoul)
gwint_card_ghoul2additem(gwint_card_ghoul2)
gwint_card_ghoul3additem(gwint_card_ghoul3)
gwint_card_grave_hagadditem(gwint_card_grave_hag)
gwint_card_griffinadditem(gwint_card_griffin)
gwint_card_harpyadditem(gwint_card_harpy)
gwint_card_havekar_nurseadditem(gwint_card_havekar_nurse)
gwint_card_havekar_nurse20
gwint_card_havekar_nurse3additem(gwint_card_havekar_nurse3)
gwint_card_havekar_supportadditem(gwint_card_havekar_support)
gwint_card_havekar_support2additem(gwint_card_havekar_support2)
gwint_card_havekar_support3additem(gwint_card_havekar_support3)
gwint_card_heavy_zerriadditem(gwint_card_heavy_zerri)
gwint_card_hornadditem(gwint_card_horn)
gwint_card_ice_giantadditem(gwint_card_ice_giant)
gwint_card_idaadditem(gwint_card_ida)
gwint_card_imlerithadditem(gwint_card_imlerith)
gwint_card_impera_brigadeadditem(gwint_card_impera_brigade)
gwint_card_impera_brigade2additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade2)
gwint_card_impera_brigade3additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade3)
gwint_card_impera_brigade4additem(gwint_card_impera_brigade4)
gwint_card_iorvethadditem(gwint_card_iorveth)
gwint_card_isengrimadditem(gwint_card_isengrim)
gwint_card_kaedwenadditem(gwint_card_kaedwen)
gwint_card_kaedwen2additem(gwint_card_kaedwen2)
gwint_card_katakanadditem(gwint_card_katakan)
gwint_card_kayranadditem(gwint_card_kayran)
gwint_card_leshenadditem(gwint_card_leshen)
gwint_card_lethoadditem(gwint_card_letho)
gwint_card_mahakamadditem(gwint_card_mahakam)
gwint_card_mahakam2additem(gwint_card_mahakam2)
gwint_card_mahakam3additem(gwint_card_mahakam3)
gwint_card_mahakam4additem(gwint_card_mahakam4)
gwint_card_mahakam5additem(gwint_card_mahakam5)
gwint_card_mennoadditem(gwint_card_menno)
gwint_card_milvaadditem(gwint_card_milva)
gwint_card_moorvranadditem(gwint_card_moorvran)
gwint_card_morteisenadditem(gwint_card_morteisen)
gwint_card_natalisadditem(gwint_card_natalis)
gwint_card_nausicaaadditem(gwint_card_nausicaa)
gwint_card_nausicaa2additem(gwint_card_nausicaa2)
gwint_card_nausicaa3additem(gwint_card_nausicaa3)
gwint_card_nekkeradditem(gwint_card_nekker)
gwint_card_nekker2additem(gwint_card_nekker2)
gwint_card_nekker3additem(gwint_card_nekker3)
gwint_card_philippaadditem(gwint_card_philippa)
gwint_card_plague_maidenadditem(gwint_card_plague_maiden)
gwint_card_poor_infantryadditem(gwint_card_poor_infantry)
gwint_card_poor_infantry2additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry2)
gwint_card_poor_infantry3additem(gwint_card_poor_infantry3)
gwint_card_puttkammeradditem(gwint_card_puttkammer)
gwint_card_rainadditem(gwint_card_rain)
gwint_card_rainfarnadditem(gwint_card_rainfarn)
gwint_card_renualdadditem(gwint_card_renuald)
gwint_card_riordainadditem(gwint_card_riordain)
gwint_card_rottenadditem(gwint_card_rotten)
gwint_card_saskiaadditem(gwint_card_saskia)
gwint_card_scorchadditem(gwint_card_scorch)
gwint_card_shilardadditem(gwint_card_shilard)
gwint_card_siege_supportadditem(gwint_card_siege_support)
gwint_card_siege_toweradditem(gwint_card_siege_tower)
gwint_card_siegfriedadditem(gwint_card_siegfried)
gwint_card_stefanadditem(gwint_card_stefan)
gwint_card_stennisadditem(gwint_card_stennis)
gwint_card_sweersadditem(gwint_card_sweers)
gwint_card_thaleradditem(gwint_card_thaler)
gwint_card_tiboradditem(gwint_card_tibor)
gwint_card_toruvieladditem(gwint_card_toruviel)
gwint_card_trissadditem(gwint_card_triss)
gwint_card_vanhemaradditem(gwint_card_vanhemar)
gwint_card_vattieradditem(gwint_card_vattier)
gwint_card_vernonadditem(gwint_card_vernon)
gwint_card_vesemiradditem(gwint_card_vesemir)
gwint_card_villenadditem(gwint_card_villen)
gwint_card_vreemdeadditem(gwint_card_vreemde)
gwint_card_vrihedd_brigadeadditem(gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade)
gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2additem(gwint_card_vrihedd_brigade2)
gwint_card_vrihedd_cadetadditem(gwint_card_vrihedd_cadet)
gwint_card_werewolfadditem(gwint_card_werewolf)
gwint_card_witch_huntersadditem(gwint_card_witch_hunters)
gwint_card_wyvernadditem(gwint_card_wyvern)
gwint_card_yaevinnadditem(gwint_card_yaevinn)
gwint_card_yenneferadditem(gwint_card_yennefer)
gwint_card_young_emissaryadditem(gwint_card_young_emissary)
gwint_card_young_emissary2additem(gwint_card_young_emissary2)
gwint_card_zerriadditem(gwint_card_zerri)
gwint_card_zoltanadditem(gwint_card_zoltan)

Miscellaneous Items

Aetheradditem(Aether)
Albedoadditem(Albedo)
Alchemical pasteadditem(Alchemical paste)
Alchemists powderadditem(Alchemists powder)
Alcohestadditem(Alcohest)
Alghoul bone marrowadditem(Alghoul bone marrow)
Alghoul clawadditem(Alghoul claw)
Amberadditem(Amber)
Amber dustadditem(Amber dust)
Amber flawlessadditem(Amber flawless)
Amber fossiladditem(Amber fossil)
Amethystadditem(Amethyst)
Amethyst dustadditem(Amethyst dust)
Amethyst flawlessadditem(Amethyst flawless)
an_skellige_mapadditem(an_skellige_map)
Ancient Leshy mutagenadditem(Ancient Leshy mutagen)
Appleadditem(Apple)
Apple juiceadditem(Apple juice)
Arachas eyesadditem(Arachas eyes)
Arachas mutagenadditem(Arachas mutagen)
Arachas venomadditem(Arachas venom)
ard_skellige_mapadditem(ard_skellige_map)
Armor maintenancetadditem(Armor maintenancet)
Armor repair kit 1additem(Armor repair kit 1)
Armor repair kit 2additem(Armor repair kit 2)
Armor repair kit 3additem(Armor repair kit 3)
Ashesadditem(Ashes)
Axe headadditem(Axe head)
Bag of grainadditem(Bag of grain)
Bag of weedadditem(Bag of weed)
Baked appleadditem(Baked apple)
Baked potatoadditem(Baked potato)
Bananaadditem(Banana)
Bandalur butter knifeadditem(Bandalur butter knife)
Basilisk mutagenadditem(Basilisk mutagen)
Basilisk plateadditem(Basilisk plate)
Basilisk venomadditem(Basilisk venom)
Bear fatadditem(Bear fat)
Bear peltadditem(Bear pelt)
Beauclair Whiteadditem(Beauclair White)
Bell pepperadditem(Bell pepper)
Berserker peltadditem(Berserker pelt)
Black pearladditem(Black pearl)
Black pearl dustadditem(Black pearl dust)
Blasting powderadditem(Blasting powder)
Blueberriesadditem(Blueberries)
Blunt axeadditem(Blunt axe)
Blunt pickaxeadditem(Blunt pickaxe)
Bookadditem(Book)
Bottleadditem(Bottle)
Bottled wateradditem(Bottled water)
Breadadditem(Bread)
Broken paddleadditem(Broken paddle)
Broken rakesadditem(Broken rakes)
Bunadditem(Bun)
Burned breadadditem(Burned bread)
Burned bunadditem(Burned bun)
Butter Bandaluraadditem(Butter Bandalura)
Calcium equumadditem(Calcium equum)
Candelabraadditem(Candelabra)
Candleadditem(Candle)
Candyadditem(Candy)
Casketadditem(Casket)
Cave Troll liveradditem(Cave Troll liver)
Chainadditem(Chain)
Cheeseadditem(Cheese)
Cherry cordiaadditem(Cherry cordia)
Cherry Cordialadditem(Cherry Cordial)
Chickenadditem(Chicken)
Chicken legadditem(Chicken leg)
Chicken sandwichadditem(Chicken sandwich)
Child dolladditem(Child doll)
Chipsadditem(Chips)
Chitin scaleadditem(Chitin scale)
ciris_phylacteryadditem(ciris_phylactery)
Coaladditem(Coal)
Cockatrice eggadditem(Cockatrice egg)
Cockatrice mawadditem(Cockatrice maw)
Cockatrice mutagenadditem(Cockatrice mutagen)
Cottonadditem(Cotton)
Cow hideadditem(Cow hide)
Cows milkadditem(Cows milk)
Crownsadditem(Crowns)
Crystalized essenceadditem(Crystalized essence)
Cucumberadditem(Cucumber)
Cyclops eyeadditem(Cyclops eye)
Czart hideadditem(Czart hide)
Czart mutagenadditem(Czart mutagen)
Dao mutagenadditem(Dao mutagen)
Dark iron ingotadditem(Dark iron ingot)
Dark iron oreadditem(Dark iron ore)
Dark iron plateadditem(Dark iron plate)
Dark steel ingotadditem(Dark steel ingot)
Dark steel plate0
Deer hideadditem(Deer hide)
Diamondadditem(Diamond)
Diamond dustadditem(Diamond dust)
Diamond flawlessadditem(Diamond flawless)
Dijkstra Dryadditem(Dijkstra Dry)
Dismantle Kitadditem(Dismantle Kit)
Dog tallowadditem(Dog tallow)
Doppler mutagenadditem(Doppler mutagen)
Draconide leatheradditem(Draconide leather)
Dragon scalesadditem(Dragon scales)
Dried fruitadditem(Dried fruit)
Dried fruit and nutsadditem(Dried fruit and nuts)
Drowned dead tongueadditem(Drowned dead tongue)
Drowner brainadditem(Drowner brain)
Drumadditem(Drum)
Ducal wateradditem(Ducal water)
Dwarven spiritadditem(Dwarven spirit)
Dwimeritium chainsadditem(Dwimeritium chains)
Dwimeritium shacklesadditem(Dwimeritium shackles)
Dwimeryte ingotadditem(Dwimeryte ingot)
Dwimeryte oreadditem(Dwimeryte ore)
Dwimeryte plateadditem(Dwimeryte plate)
Dyeadditem(Dye)
Eggadditem(Egg)
Ekimma epidermisadditem(Ekimma epidermis)
Ekimma mutagenadditem(Ekimma mutagen)
Elemental essenceadditem(Elemental essence)
Emeraldadditem(Emerald)
Emerald dustadditem(Emerald dust)
Emerald flawlessadditem(Emerald flawless)
Empty bottleadditem(Empty bottle)
Empty vialadditem(Empty vial)
Endriag chitin platesadditem(Endriag chitin plates)
Endriag embryoadditem(Endriag embryo)
Endriag heartadditem(Endriag heart)
Erveluceadditem(Erveluce)
Erynie eyeadditem(Erynie eye)
Est Estadditem(Est Est)
faroe_mapadditem(faroe_map)
Featheradditem(Feather)
Fiberadditem(Fiber)
Fiend eyeadditem(Fiend eye)
Fiend mutagenadditem(Fiend mutagen)
Fifth essenceadditem(Fifth essence)
Fishadditem(Fish)
Fishing netadditem(Fishing net)
Fishing rodadditem(Fishing rod)
Fisstechadditem(Fisstech)
Flaskadditem(Flask)
Florensadditem(Florens)
Flowersadditem(Flowers)
Flute_junkadditem(Flute_junk)
Fogling 1 mutagenadditem(Fogling 1 mutagen)
Fogling 2 mutagenadditem(Fogling 2 mutagen)
Fogling teethadditem(Fogling teeth)
Fondueadditem(Fondue)
Forktail mutagenadditem(Forktail mutagen)
Forktail plateadditem(Forktail plate)
Fox peltadditem(Fox pelt)
Free nilfgaardian lemonadditem(Free nilfgaardian lemon)
Free roasted chicken legadditem(Free roasted chicken leg)
Fried fishadditem(Fried fish)
Fried meatadditem(Fried meat)
Fur squareadditem(Fur square)
Gargoyle dustadditem(Gargoyle dust)
Gargoyle heartadditem(Gargoyle heart)
Ghoul bloodadditem(Ghoul blood)
Glamaryeadditem(Glamarye)
Glassadditem(Glass)
Glowing ingotadditem(Glowing ingot)
Glowing oreadditem(Glowing ore)
Glyph infusion greateradditem(Glyph infusion greater)
Glyph infusion lesseradditem(Glyph infusion lesser)
Goat hideadditem(Goat hide)
Goats milkadditem(Goats milk)
Gobletadditem(Goblet)
Gold candelabraadditem(Gold candelabra)
Gold diamond necklaceadditem(Gold diamond necklace)
Gold diamond ringadditem(Gold diamond ring)
Gold mineraladditem(Gold mineral)
Gold oreadditem(Gold ore)
Gold pearl necklaceadditem(Gold pearl necklace)
Gold ringadditem(Gold ring)
Gold ruby ringadditem(Gold ruby ring)
Gold sapphire necklaceadditem(Gold sapphire necklace)
Gold sapphire ringadditem(Gold sapphire ring)
Golden casketadditem(Golden casket)
Golden mugadditem(Golden mug)
Golden platteradditem(Golden platter)
Golem heartadditem(Golem heart)
Grapesadditem(Grapes)
Grave Hag earadditem(Grave Hag ear)
Grave Hag mutagenadditem(Grave Hag mutagen)
Greater mutagen blueadditem(Greater mutagen blue)
Greater mutagen greenadditem(Greater mutagen green)
Greater mutagen redadditem(Greater mutagen red)
Greater Rotfiend bloodadditem(Greater Rotfiend blood)
Grilled chicken sandwichadditem(Grilled chicken sandwich)
Grilled porkadditem(Grilled pork)
Gryphon eggadditem(Gryphon egg)
Gryphon feathersadditem(Gryphon feathers)
Gryphon mutagenadditem(Gryphon mutagen)
Gutted fishadditem(Gutted fish)
Haftadditem(Haft)
Hag teethadditem(Hag teeth)
Ham sandwichadditem(Ham sandwich)
Hardened leatheradditem(Hardened leather)
Hardened timberadditem(Hardened timber)
Harpy eggadditem(Harpy egg)
Harpy feathersadditem(Harpy feathers)
Harpy talonadditem(Harpy talon)
hindarsfjal_mapadditem(hindarsfjal_map)
Honeycombadditem(Honeycomb)
Horse hideadditem(Horse hide)
Hydragenumadditem(Hydragenum)
Illusion Medallionadditem(Illusion Medallion)
Infused crystaladditem(Infused crystal)
Infused dustadditem(Infused dust)
Infused shardadditem(Infused shard)
Inkwelladditem(Inkwell)
Iron ingotadditem(Iron ingot)
Iron Lampadditem(Iron Lamp)
Iron oil candleadditem(Iron oil candle)
Iron oreadditem(Iron ore)
Jaradditem(Jar)
Jugadditem(Jug)
Jumping ropeadditem(Jumping rope)
Kaedwenian Stoutadditem(Kaedwenian Stout)
Katakan mutagenadditem(Katakan mutagen)
Ladleadditem(Ladle)
Lamia lock of hairadditem(Lamia lock of hair)
Lamia mutagenadditem(Lamia mutagen)
Lead oreadditem(Lead ore)
Leatheradditem(Leather)
Leather squaresadditem(Leather squares)
Leather strapsadditem(Leather straps)
Leshy mutagenadditem(Leshy mutagen)
Leshy resinadditem(Leshy resin)
Lesser mutagen blueadditem(Lesser mutagen blue)
Lesser mutagen greenadditem(Lesser mutagen green)
Lesser mutagen redadditem(Lesser mutagen red)
Linenadditem(Linen)
Local pepper vodkaadditem(Local pepper vodka)
Lunar shardsadditem(Lunar shards)
Luteadditem(Lute)
Mahakam Spiritadditem(Mahakam Spirit)
Mandrake cordialadditem(Mandrake cordial)
Melitele figurineadditem(Melitele figurine)
Meteorite ingotadditem(Meteorite ingot)
Meteorite oreadditem(Meteorite ore)
Meteorite plateadditem(Meteorite plate)
Meteorite silver ingotadditem(Meteorite silver ingot)
Meteorite silver plateadditem(Meteorite silver plate)
Mettina Roseadditem(Mettina Rose)
mh107_czart_lureadditem(mh107_czart_lure)
Monstrous bloodadditem(Monstrous blood)
Monstrous boneadditem(Monstrous bone)
Monstrous brainadditem(Monstrous brain)
Monstrous clawadditem(Monstrous claw)
Monstrous dustadditem(Monstrous dust)
Monstrous earadditem(Monstrous ear)
Monstrous eggadditem(Monstrous egg)
Monstrous essenceadditem(Monstrous essence)
Monstrous eyeadditem(Monstrous eye)
Monstrous featheradditem(Monstrous feather)
Monstrous hairadditem(Monstrous hair)
Monstrous heartadditem(Monstrous heart)
Monstrous hideadditem(Monstrous hide)
Monstrous liveradditem(Monstrous liver)
Monstrous plateadditem(Monstrous plate)
Monstrous salivaadditem(Monstrous saliva)
Monstrous tongueadditem(Monstrous tongue)
Monstrous toothadditem(Monstrous tooth)
Mugadditem(Mug)
Mushroomadditem(Mushroom)
Mutagen blueadditem(Mutagen blue)
Mutagen greenadditem(Mutagen green)
Mutagen redadditem(Mutagen red)
Mutton curryadditem(Mutton curry)
Mutton legadditem(Mutton leg)
Nailsadditem(Nails)
Necrophage skinadditem(Necrophage skin)
Nekker bloodadditem(Nekker blood)
Nekker clawadditem(Nekker claw)
Nekker eyeadditem(Nekker eye)
Nekker heartadditem(Nekker heart)
Nekker warrior liveradditem(Nekker warrior liver)
Nekker Warrior mutagenadditem(Nekker Warrior mutagen)
Nightwraith dark essenceadditem(Nightwraith dark essence)
Nightwraith mutagenadditem(Nightwraith mutagen)
Nightwraiths hairadditem(Nightwraiths hair)
Nigredoadditem(Nigredo)
Nilfgaardian Lemonadditem(Nilfgaardian Lemon)
Nilfgaardian special forces insigniaadditem(Nilfgaardian special forces insignia)
Noonwraith light essenceadditem(Noonwraith light essence)
Noonwraith mutagenadditem(Noonwraith mutagen)
Noteadditem(Note)
Oiladditem(Oil)
Oil Lampadditem(Oil Lamp)
Old bear skinadditem(Old bear skin)
Old goat skinadditem(Old goat skin)
Old rusty breadknifeadditem(Old rusty breadknife)
Old sheep skinadditem(Old sheep skin)
Oliveadditem(Olive)
Onionadditem(Onion)
Optima materadditem(Optima mater)
ore_oxenfurtadditem(ore_oxenfurt)
Orensadditem(Orens)
Ornate silver shield replicaadditem(Ornate silver shield replica)
Ornate silver sword replicaadditem(Ornate silver sword replica)
Parchmentadditem(Parchment)
Patchwork vestadditem(Patchwork vest)
Pearadditem(Pear)
Pearladditem(Pearl)
Pepperadditem(Pepper)
Perfumeadditem(Perfume)
Phosphorusadditem(Phosphorus)
Pickaxe headadditem(Pickaxe head)
Pig hideadditem(Pig hide)
Platteradditem(Platter)
Plumadditem(Plum)
Porkadditem(Pork)
Potatoesadditem(Potatoes)
Potestaquisitoradditem(Potestaquisitor)
Powdered pearladditem(Powdered pearl)
Pure silveradditem(Pure silver)
Q1_short_steel_swordadditem(Q1_short_steel_sword)
q103_belladditem(q103_bell)
q203_eyeoflokiadditem(q203_eyeofloki)
q403_ciri_meteoradditem(q403_ciri_meteor)
Quebrithadditem(Quebrith)
Quicksilver solutionadditem(Quicksilver solution)
Rabbit peltadditem(Rabbit pelt)
Raspberriesadditem(Raspberries)
Raspberry juiceadditem(Raspberry juice)
Raw meatadditem(Raw meat)
Razoradditem(Razor)
Rebisadditem(Rebis)
Redanian Herbaladditem(Redanian Herbal)
Redanian Lageradditem(Redanian Lager)
Redanian special forces insigniaadditem(Redanian special forces insignia)
Resinadditem(Resin)
Rivian Kriekadditem(Rivian Kriek)
Roasted chickenadditem(Roasted chicken)
Roasted chicken legadditem(Roasted chicken leg)
Ropeadditem(Rope)
Rotfiend bloodadditem(Rotfiend blood)
Rotten meatadditem(Rotten meat)
Rubedoadditem(Rubedo)
Rubyadditem(Ruby)
Ruby dustadditem(Ruby dust)
Ruby flawlessadditem(Ruby flawless)
Runestone greateradditem(Runestone greater)
Runestone lesseradditem(Runestone lesser)
Rusty hammer headadditem(Rusty hammer head)
Salt pepper shakeradditem(Salt pepper shaker)
Saltpetreadditem(Saltpetre)
Sapadditem(Sap)
Sapphireadditem(Sapphire)
Sapphire dustadditem(Sapphire dust)
Sapphire flawlessadditem(Sapphire flawless)
Scoiatael trophiesadditem(Scoiatael trophies)
Seashelladditem(Seashell)
Shelladditem(Shell)
Silkadditem(Silk)
Silver amber necklaceadditem(Silver amber necklace)
Silver amber ringadditem(Silver amber ring)
Silver candelabraadditem(Silver candelabra)
Silver casketadditem(Silver casket)
Silver emerald necklaceadditem(Silver emerald necklace)
Silver emerald ringadditem(Silver emerald ring)
Silver ingotadditem(Silver ingot)
Silver mineraladditem(Silver mineral)
Silver mugadditem(Silver mug)
Silver oreadditem(Silver ore)
Silver pantaloonsadditem(Silver pantaloons)
Silver plateadditem(Silver plate)
Silver platteradditem(Silver platter)
Silver ruby necklaceadditem(Silver ruby necklace)
Silver sapphire ringadditem(Silver sapphire ring)
Silver teapotadditem(Silver teapot)
Silverwareadditem(Silverware)
Siren vocal cordsadditem(Siren vocal cords)
Skulladditem(Skull)
Smithing toolsadditem(Smithing tools)
Smithing tools dwarvenadditem(Smithing tools dwarven)
Smithing tools elvenadditem(Smithing tools elven)
Smithing tools gnomishadditem(Smithing tools gnomish)
Smoking pipeadditem(Smoking pipe)
Specter dustadditem(Specter dust)
spikeroog_mapadditem(spikeroog_map)
Stammelfords dustadditem(Stammelfords dust)
Steel ingotadditem(Steel ingot)
Steel plateadditem(Steel plate)
Strawberriesadditem(Strawberries)
Stringadditem(String)
Succubus mutagenadditem(Succubus mutagen)
Sulfuradditem(Sulfur)
Temerian Ryeadditem(Temerian Rye)
Temerian special forces insigniaadditem(Temerian special forces insignia)
Threadadditem(Thread)
Timberadditem(Timber)
Tirnalia potionadditem(Tirnalia potion)
Toffeeadditem(Toffee)
Troll mutagenadditem(Troll mutagen)
Troll skinadditem(Troll skin)
Twineadditem(Twine)
undvik_mapadditem(undvik_map)
Valuable fossiladditem(Valuable fossil)
Vampire fangadditem(Vampire fang)
Vampire salivaadditem(Vampire saliva)
Venom extractadditem(Venom extract)
Vermilionadditem(Vermilion)
Very good honeyadditem(Very good honey)
Vinegaradditem(Vinegar)
Vitrioladditem(Vitriol)
Viziman Championadditem(Viziman Champion)
Volcanic Gryphon mutagenadditem(Volcanic Gryphon mutagen)
Voodoo dolladditem(Voodoo doll)
Water essenceadditem(Water essence)
Water Hag mutagenadditem(Water Hag mutagen)
Water Hag teethadditem(Water Hag teeth)
Waxadditem(Wax)
Weapon repair kit 1additem(Weapon repair kit 1)
Weapon repair kit 2additem(Weapon repair kit 2)
Weapon repair kit 3additem(Weapon repair kit 3)
Werewolf mutagenadditem(Werewolf mutagen)
Werewolf peltadditem(Werewolf pelt)
Werewolf salivaadditem(Werewolf saliva)
Whetstoneadditem(Whetstone)
Whetstone dwarvenadditem(Whetstone dwarven)
Whetstone elvenadditem(Whetstone elven)
Whetstone gnomishadditem(Whetstone gnomish)
White bear peltadditem(White bear pelt)
White Gull 1additem(White Gull 1)
White wolf peltadditem(White wolf pelt)
Wine stoneadditem(Wine stone)
Wireadditem(Wire)
Wire ropeadditem(Wire rope)
Wolf liveradditem(Wolf liver)
Wolf peltadditem(Wolf pelt)
Wooden rung rope ladderadditem(Wooden rung rope ladder)
Worn leather peltadditem(Worn leather pelt)
Wraith essenceadditem(Wraith essence)
Wraith mutagenadditem(Wraith mutagen)
Wyvern eggadditem(Wyvern egg)
Wyvern mutagenadditem(Wyvern mutagen)
Wyvern plateadditem(Wyvern plate)

