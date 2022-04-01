Unlike previous Borderlands games, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows players to create their own custom character like an RPG, complete with stats distribution, backgrounds etc. The following guide will highlight all Twist of Fates players can select for their character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands during character creation.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Best Twist of Fate for Each Class

You must choose from five character background stories in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, each of which will determine the starting stats of your character. Once you have decided which class to play with, you must then choose a Twist of Fate to lock down your initial stats.

Village Idiot

Village Idiot’s best for Clawbringer, Brr-Zerker, and Stabbomancer.

In this Twist of Fate, your character is cast as the son of a stunning yet naive hero. It increases your Strength stat by eight points while decreasing your Intelligence stat by three. It also adds 10% critical damage to the opponents while decreasing your spell cooldown by 3%. This is advantageous for melee-focused builds but inefficient for spellcasters.

Raised by Elves

Raised by Elves’ best for Stabbomancer, Spellshot, and Spore Warden.

In this Twist of Fate, your character excels in stealth gameplay and has a knack for avoiding battles. It increases dexterity by 2 points but decreases constitution by 2 points as well. It gives a boost by increasing the critical chance by 4% but on the same hand, it decreases max HP by 10%. It is super quick and light.

Failed Monk

Failed Monk’s best for Spellshot, Graveborn, and Stabbomancer.

In this Twist of Fate, your character had to escape a monastery after practically shitting on a monk. If you are more into magic, this character will be the best fit for you.

Failed Monk specializes in casting spells. It increases wisdom by 4 points and intelligence by 2 points while also increasing spell cooldown by 2% and status damage by 8%. However, the drawback is that it decreases both strength and dexterity by 2 points. It also causes loss in critical damage by 5%.

Recovering Inventory Hoarder

Recovering Inventory Hoarder’s best for Spellshot, Graveborn, Spore Warden, and Brr-Zerker.

In this Twist of Fate, your character is highly competitive, possessing more skills than any other character in the game. If you prefer skills over magic or weapon, then this character is the best fit for you.

Although, you may lose 2 points to both dexterity and constitution along with decreased 4% critical chance but you will gain 5 points to attunement and 2 points to intelligence. It will also benefit you with an increased 2% spell cooldown.

Rogue Alchemist

Rogue Alchemist’s best for Stabbomancer and Graveborn.

In this Twist of Fate, your character uses a lot of powerful spells and has the ability to make good judgments. He is shrewd and knowledgeable.

This character comes with 8 points full of wisdom and an increased 16% damage. However, it deduces 2 points in dexterity and 5 points in constitution along with decreasing critical chance by 4%.

Now that you have an idea about all the five characters, you need to select one of them very carefully the starter class will define your early experiences. Just keep in the stats you gain or loss and then choose accordingly.