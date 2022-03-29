Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Graveborn Builds Guide

You’ve come to the right place if you’ve chosen Graveborn class as your starting class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands journey. This guide will cover the builds you can make using the Graveborn class’s skill and stats tree. Let’s begin.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Graveborn Builds

Graveborn class is also known as the necromancer of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Just like Spellshot, this class is also magic-based, and they have a Demi-lich companion with them at all times.

This class is badass because it specializes in Kill Skills, Spells, and Dark Magic. When they cast any spell, their Demi-Lich will also release a spell to trigger Kill Skills and call for little minions. This class is an absolute killer choice if you’re starting out your journey in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like many of the classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Graveborn too has a Class Feat, two Action Skills, and a set of Passive Skills/Skill Tree that one can update and rearrange to create powerful builds.

Below are our two recommended solo builds for the Graveborn class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Graveborn Levelling Build

We’ll have Graveborn class as our primary and Spellshot as secondary for this build. For this Graveborn-Spellshot multiclass leveling build, we’ll be using Dire of Sacrifice as our primary skill, and the following rest of the skills will be allocated points according to the level.

Graveborn Primary Levelling



Following is the leveling for Graveborn’s class skills.

Level 0-10



Essence Drain: To start our first level, we’ll be putting a total of 5 points into this skill. It is a Kill Skill that increases 25.0% in spell cooldown rate and lasts for 12 seconds. This is a crucial skill at the starting levels since this build base around magic, and it will let you cast spells one after another.

Sanguine Sacrament: Put 3 points into this skill. Whenever the players are casting a spell, they’ll be able to regenerate an increase of 15.0% Health per second for 2 seconds. Absolutely a must-have in starting level as it compliments Essence Drain. Not only will you be casting spells, but also be recovering instantly.

Mortal Vessel: Put 4 points into this skill to increase 12.0% in maximum health and dark magic efficiency.

Dread Covenant: Put a point into this skill so 35% of the damage taken by you will be sent to your Demi-Lich. This is an excellent passive skill as it has a cheat death scenario where if every time you die, you’ll sacrifice your Demi-lich and get up to fight again.

Level 11-20



Dark Hydra: Put 3 points into this skill as it is also a Kill Skill that enables the chance to summon a Dark Hydra Companion, lasting up to 10 seconds.

Punishment: Allocate a point into this skill so whenever a Demi-Lich casts Hellish Blast, there is a chance it will be cast again after a brief delay.

Ascension: Put 3 points into this skill. It is also a Kill Skill that increases 6% maximum health and spell damage per stack.

Level 20-25



Blast Gasp: Put 5 points into this skill so whenever you deal any spell damage, there is a chance it will create an Elemental Explosion.

Lord of Edges: Put a point into this skill. Players gain an increase of 25% damage dealt and damage reduction the lower their health is.

Morhaim’s Blessing: Put a point into this skill, so your Kill Skills activate when you cast a spell.

Spellshot Secondary Levelling



Once you’ve reached level 26, you’ll unlock the Spellshot as your secondary. Following are the skills points allocations according to levels.

Level 0-10



Spell Sniper: To start your build strong, we recommend opting for Spell Sniper and allocating it a total of 5 points. It gives a 60% increase in critical hit chance. Having this early on is great to provide massive damage to enemies.

Font of Mana: This skill is excellent for increasing spell and action skill cooldown rate. Allocate it 5 points.

Mage Armor: As for the last skill of this level, we recommend you choose Mage Armor. Max it out to restore ward when you gain a stack of Spellweaving.

Level 11-15



Glass Canon: For this level, start with Glass Canon and allocate it 1 point. Ward will no longer recharge; however, you will gain significantly increased spell damage.

Just Warming Up: Lastly, allocate a point to this skill for an increase of 0.8% Fire Rate per Spellweaving Stack.

This is basically it for the leveling build. Of course, players will eventually have to rearrange their build and prioritize some skills as their needs arrive, but as for starting out, you’re all set!

Graveborn Solo Build



Stats

Strength : 6

: 6 Dexterity : 8

: 8 Intelligence : 27

: 27 Wisdom : 29

: 29 Constitution :20

:20 Attunement :20

As Graveborn class mainly revolves around Kill Skills, Spells, and Dark Magic, we’ve allocated 29 points to Wisdom. This is great to elevate and help you with Dark Magic by giving status effect damage.

We’ve also focused on putting 27 points into Intelligence to increase 17% in spell cooldown rate, so players can cast one spell after another to create nonstop damage to the enemies.

Whereas Constitution and Attunement were also given 20 points each for maximum health and action skills cooldown. Allocate the rest of the stats as above for extra good measures.

Your primary Class Skill will be Reaper of Bones for this build, whereas the following will be your point allocation for the other skills.

Mortal Vessel: 5/5

Essence Drain: 5/5

Faithful Thralls: 2/3

Sanguine Sacrament: 2/3

Dark Pact: 5/5

Harvest: 2/3

Dread Covenant: 1/1

Stain of the Soul: 5/5

High Thread Count: 1/1

Dark Hydra: 2/3

Ascension: 3/3

Punishment: 1/1

Lord of Edge: 1/1

Blast Gasp: 5/5

Morhaim’s Blessing: 1/1

We’ve chosen Reaper of Bones for this build as our primary skill. It is an excellent option for starters as it guarantees players to be fully healed, and if they do deal damage, they will be gaining Demi-Lich’s efficiency and deal Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a short time.

And once players do die, they become invulnerable, and when they are no longer invulnerable, they restore some health, and the Reaper of Bones end.

We’ve maxed out Mortal Vessel to increase health and dark magic efficiency. Since this is class is a magic-based class, and you will be using dark magic crazily, having this skill max out helps you a lot. We’ll also max out Essence Drain as it is a Kill Skill and will let you activate a spell instantly once you kill an enemy.

For Faithful Thralls and Sanguine Sacrament, we’ve allocated both of these skills 2 points. They will ensure an increase in companion damage and regenerate your health by 20% whenever you cast a spell.

Since you will be using a ton of Dark Magic while playing with this class, it’s a given to max out all the points for Dark Pact. Add two points to Harvest as it is a Kill Skill, and your companions will deal a bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration.

Max out Dread Covenant as it takes out damage from you and transfers it to your Demi-lich. This will be incredible and give you the ability to be nonstop on the field.

Give 5 points to Stain of the Soul as it will provide a 20% increase in Dark Magic Damage. And add 2 points into Dark Hydra to summon a Dark Hydra companion during fights and become totally unstoppable.

Also, we recommend adding 3 points to Ascension as it will get you max health and spell damage per stack.

Lastly, allocate max points to Blast Gasp for Elemental Explosion and give one point each to High Thread Count, Punishment, Lord of Edge, and Morhaim’s Blessing for good measures.