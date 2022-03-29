Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Stabbomancer Builds Guide

Stabbomancer is one of the six classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In this Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guide, we will tell you about the best build you can create for the Stabbomancer by highlighting key skill point choices.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Stabbomancer Builds

The Stabbomancer class in Tiny Tiny’s Wonderlands comes with two amazing action skills called From the Shadows and Ghost Blade.

From the Shadows makes the Stabbomancer invisible whilst the Ghost blade lets you throw a spinning blade that deals damage to enemies. With these skills, the Stabbomancer is suited to getting in close and dishing out crits.

The Stabbomancer is viable in both co-op and Solo mode given its speed and damage potential with the right skills.

Below we have created some of the best builds for Stabbomancer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Jump To:

Stabbomancer Leveling Build

For this Stabbomancer build, the action skill we will be focusing on is From the Shadow as that can make him invisible to enemies for some time. You can target key enemies at your leisure with this ability.

Stats

Strength: 18

18 Dexterity: 20

20 Intelligence: 7

7 Wisdom: 10

10 Constitution: 10

10 Attunement: 10

Below we will mention all the skills to invest your points in as you level up your Stabbomancer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Level 0-10

Arsenal: It is a skill that will increase your Gun Damage, Melee Damage, and Spell Damage. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Follow Up: With this skill when you deal with Gun Damage your Melee Damage for this next attack will be increased. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Swift Death: This will increase the damage while moving. The faster you move the more damage you do to your opponents. You will be investing just 2 Skill points into this.

Level 11-20

Exploit Their Weakness: The enemy affected by the Status Effect will take more damage for a short time. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Shadow Step: This is a killing skill that guaranteed that the next melee attack will do the critical hit for a short time. You will be investing 1 Skill point into this.

Nimble Fingers: After dealing melee damage your fire rate and spell damage will be increased for a short time. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

Sneak Attack: This will increase the critical hit damage done by your attacks. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Level 21-30

Elusive: With this, you can attack and sprint at the same time. You can easily evade incoming damage while running. You will be investing 1 Skill point into this.

Swift Death: This will increase the damage while moving. The faster you move the more damage you do to your opponents. You will be investing just 3 Skill points into this.

Nimble Fingers: After dealing melee damage your fire rate and spell damage will be increased for a short time. You will be investing 2 Skill Points into this.

Alchemical Agent: Melee Critical hit will apply a random Status Effect on the enemies. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

A Thousand Cuts: Critical Hits will increase the damage dealt for a short time. You can also stack up this effect up to 10 times. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Level 31-40

A Thousand Cuts: Critical Hits will increase the damage dealt for a short time. You can also stack up this effect up to 10 times. You will be investing 2 Skill Points into this.

Executioner’s Blade: Spell and Gun Critical hit has a chance to create an Ethereal Blade over the Target that can impale them after a short time. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

You can invest your remaining points in maxing out any skill that is left. This is already a quite strong build so even if you don’t invest more points, it is still a quite deadly build.

Stabbomancer and Graveborn Multi-Class Build

Stats

Strength: 38

38 Dexterity: 10

10 Intelligence: 7

7 Wisdom: 30

30 Constitution: 24

24 Attunement: 10

10 Action Skill: Reaper of Bones

Skills

Essence Drain: This is a kill skill that will decrease the spell cooldown time by 55%. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Faithfull Thralls: Damage Dealt by a companion is increased by 3%. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Sanguine Sacrament: This will increase health regeneration by 5%. You will max out this skill by investing 3 Skill Points.

Stain of the Soul: Dark Magic Damage is increased by 4%. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Dark Hydra: This skill has a 60% chance of summoning the Dark Hydra companion. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Ascension: This skill will increase the max health and spell damage by 2%. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Lord of Edges: Both damage dealt and damage reduction is increased by 25%. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

Blast Gasp: This will increase ability damage by 20% and spell damage by 10%. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Morhaim’s Blessing: This will activate the kill skill while casting a spell. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

Arsenal: This will increase the Melee, Spell, and Gun Damage by 3%. You will be investing 2 Skill Points into this.

Haste: Melee Attack Speed and Movement speed is increased by 4%. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Swift Death: This will increase the damage while moving. The faster you move the more damage you do to your opponents. You will be investing just 5 Skill points into this.

Exploit Their Weakness: The enemy affected by the Status Effect will take more damage for a short time. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Nimble Fingers: After dealing melee damage your fire rate and spell damage will be increased for a short time. You will be investing 2 Skill Points into this.

Stabbomancer and Spore Warden Multi-Class Build

Stats

Strength: 10

10 Dexterity: 10

10 Intelligence: 10

10 Wisdom: 10

10 Constitution: 10

10 Attunement: 10

10 Action Skills: From the Shadows

Skills

Arsenal: This will increase your Melee Damage, Spell Damage, and Gun Damage by 15%. You will be investing 5 points into this skill.

Potent Poisons: This will increase your status effect damage by 4% and status effect duration by 8%. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

Exploit Their Weakness: The enemy affected by the status effect will take 6% more damage. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Called Shot: While aiming down sights you will get increased gun damage and damage dealt to you will be reduced. You will max out this skill by investing 3 Skill Points.

Headhunter: This will increase the gun damage dealt on critical hit areas. You will be investing 1 Skill Point in this skill.

Windrunner: This is a kill skill that will increase fire rate and movement speed for a short time. You will be maxing out this skill by investing 3 points.

Thrill of the Hunt: The gun’s critical hits will increase companion damage for a short time. You can also stack this skill up to 10 times. You will be investing 3 Skill Points in this Skill.

Medicinal Mushroom: In this skill, the Mushroom Companion will try to revive you when you are in the save your soul state. If your companion is able to do that you will both get increased damage dealt for a short time. You will max out this skill by investing in 1 Skill Point.

Bounty of the Hunt: This is a killing skill that will increase your action skill cooldown rate for a short time. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Eagle Eye: This will increase both gun damage and gun handling of your weapon. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this to max it out.

Spore Cloud: With this skill, your Mushroom Companion will be leaving a poison cloud that will deal damage to enemies over time. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into it to max it out.

Bullseye: This will increase the critical hit chance of both your gun and companion. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Quiver of Holding: This will increase the magazine size by 30% and ammo regeneration time is reduced as well. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.