Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Spellshot Builds Guide

If you’ve just started your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands journey and have chosen Spellshot class as your starting class, we’ll, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we’ll be looking into the kinds of builds you can make through the Spellshot Class’s skill tree and how it will elevate your adventures in the game. So, without further ado, let us begin.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Spellshot Builds

Spellshot is one of the six classes in the game, and it specializes in magic. Moreover, it is one of the most potent classes with its remarkable ability to simultaneously equip two spells or a spell and a gun.

Like many of the classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Spellshot too has a Class Feat, two Action Skills, and a set of Passive Skills/Skill Tree that one can update and rearrange to create powerful builds.

Below are our two recommended solo builds for the Spellshot class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Spellshot Levelling Build



We’ll have Spellshot class as our primary and Graveborn as secondary for this build. For this build, we’ll be using Ambi-Hextrous as our primary skill, and the following rest of the skills will be allocated points according to the level.

Spellshot Primary Levelling



Following is the leveling for Spellshot’s class skills.

Level 0-10



Spell Sniper: To start your build strong, we recommend opting for Spell Sniper and allocating it a total of 5 points. It gives a 60% increase in critical hit chance. Having this early on is great to provide massive damage to the enemies.

Font of Mana: This skill is excellent for increasing spell and action skill cooldown rate. Allocate it 5 points.

Mage Armor: As for the last skill of this level, we recommend you choose Mage Armor. Max it out to restore ward when you gain a stack of Spellweaving.

Level 11-20



Glass Canon: For this level, start with Glass Canon and allocate it 1 point. Ward will no longer recharge; however, you will gain significantly increased spell damage.

Magic Bullet: Put 3 points into this skill, so as the spell damage increases, your guns will do more damage as well.

High Thread Count: Put a point into this skill to increase Spellweaving stacks.

Imbued Weapon: Allocate 5 points to this skill. Your gun will deal 10% bonus damage of that spell’s element for 8 seconds whenever you cast a spell.

Level 20-25



Double Knot: Put 3 points into Double Knot so that you’ll deal +21% bonus gun damage of your gun’s element whenever you score a critical hit with a spell.

One Slot, One Kill: Put one point here to increase 4% the gun damage per Spellweaving Stack.

Sever the Thread: For the last skill, add one point to Sever the Thread for critical hits that have a15% chance to reset all spell cooldowns. This skill has a 5-second cooldown.

Graveborn Secondary Levelling



Once you’ve reached level 26, you’ll unlock the Graveborn as your secondary. Following are the skills points allocations according to levels.

Level 0-5



Essence Drain: Put 5 points into the Essence Drain for the starting level. It is also a Kill Skill that increases 25.0% in spell cooldown rate. The duration lasts for about 12 seconds. You’ll also be able to keep this up in front of the bosses and enemies and spam them with attacks to defeat them.

Level 5-10



Sanguine Sacrament: Allocate 3 points into this skill so that you’ll have an increase of 15.0% Health per second for 2 seconds whenever you cast a spell. This allows players to release more and more spells to create max damage to foes.

Level 10-15



Stain of the Soul: Put 3 points into this for spells to have 12.0% Bonus Dark Magic Damage. This will add Dark Magic Damage onto the spells, making them stronger and getting rid of enemies easier. Alongside you will also be healing.

Dread Covenant (Passive): Put a point into and 35% of the damage taken by taken will be sent you Demi-Lich. This is an excellent passive skill as it has a cheat death scenario where if every time you die, you’ll sacrifice your Demi-lich and get up to fight again.

This is basically it for the leveling build. Of course, players will eventually have to rearrange their build and prioritize some skills as their needs arrive, but as for starting out, you’re all set!

Spellshot Solo Build



Stats

Strength : 20

: 20 Dexterity : 20

: 20 Intelligence : 30

: 30 Wisdom : 10

: 10 Constitution :10

:10 Attunement :20

We are allocating 20 points to Strength and Dexterity to give more Critical Hit Chance and Damage. Giving 30 points to Intelligence guarantees the highest amount of cooldown with this build and is super helpful as you will be casting spells nonstop.

Allocate the rest of the stats as above for extra good measures.

Your primary Class Skill will be Polymorph for this build, whereas the following will be your point allocation for the other skills.

Spell Sniper: 5/5

Magic Bullets: 3/3

Prestidigitation: 4/5

Font of Mana: 5/5

Mage Armor: 1/1

Just Warming Up: 5/5

Glass Canon: 5/5

Imbued Weapon: 5/5

High Thread Count: 1/1

War Caster: 5/5

Double Knot: 3/3

One Slot, One Kill: 1/1

Sever the Thread: 1/1

For this build, we’ve chosen Polymorph as our primary skill as it’s a killer when it comes down to turning enemies into a Skeep for a couple of seconds.

Additionally, this skill complements the magic class as it performs best against immune enemies, and also it results in free spells and provides two stacks of Spellweaving! Moreover, giving damage to Skeep while Polymorph is active guarantees free spells to the other player.

Having Spell Sniper and Magic Bullets maxed will give you the best opportunity to provide damage to enemies with spells and bullets.

In addition, adding 4 points to Prestidigitation will increase your reload speed, whereas having Font of Mana maxed out is majorly important because it gives an increased spell and action skill cooldown rate.

Max out Mage armor and Glass Canon to do massive damage and restore ward when you gain a stack of Spellweaving. And to increase the fire rate, allocate 5 points to Just Warming Up.

Increase your Imbued Weapon to 5 points, so whenever you cast a spell, your gun deals 10% bonus damage of that spell’s element for 8 seconds. Put 5 points into War Caster, and Double Knot for instant reloads and Spellweaving Stack.

Lastly, max out High Thread Count, One Slot, One Kill, and the Sever the Thread for suitable measures.