Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Clawbringer Builds Guide

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spinoff game in the Borderlands series, and in this game, there are many classes that players can choose to play. One of these classes is Clawbringer, and in this guide, we will list down some of the best Clawbringer builds for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Clawbringer Builds

We will be covering some of the best builds for the Clawbringer class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The stats you should have and the attribute scaling for each build has also been discussed below.

Jump To:

Clawbringer Levelling Build

For the leveling build, we will be using Clawbringer as our primary class, and the action skill we will be using will be ‘Cleansing Flames.’

Clawbringer Primary Leveling

Following is the leveling for Clawbringer’s class skills.

Level 0-10

Oath of Fire: Use the first 5 skill points you receive to max out this skill. Maxing out Oath of Fire will increase Clawbringer’s gun damage and Wyvern Companion’s fire damage by 20%.

Oath of Thunder: For this build, you should level up Oath of Thunder 5 times as it will increase the bonus lightning damage for the character and its companion, the Wyvern Companion.

Level 11-20

Dragon Aura: You should next max out Dragon Aura for this leveling segment, as it increases the Elemental damage for you and your allies inside this aura by 20%.

Blasthamut’s Favor: This is a special skill that you should level up as its kill skill will allow you to summon a fire orb every time you or your companion kills an enemy.

Fire Bolt: Fire Bolt is also a great skill that will allow your Wyvern Companion to shoot firebolts occasionally to damage the enemies. It also increases Clawbringer’s gun damage.

Storm Breath: This skill will allow the fatemaker to take less damage while allowing the Wyvern companion to occasionally use Lightning breath to do lightning damage to enemies.

Rebuke: Rebuke skill allows you to take less damage from all attacks. Invest two points into Rebuke for the leveling build.

Level 20-25

Friend to Flame: This increases the damage done by the Wyvern Companion. Invest 3 points into this skill.

Awe: Awe increases the critical hit damage done by Clawbringer after dealing fire damage. If lightning damage is done, it increases critical hit chance.

Indomitable: This skill allows you to refill their ward if they enter Save your Soul.

Clawbringer Solo Build

The Clawbringer’s Feat will be the Wyvern Companion, which can fly through the environment and hit enemies with claws and fire breath attacks in this build. The good thing is that when you increase the Fatemaker’s damage, it will also increase the companion’s damage.

Stats

Below we have listed the stats you should go with for the Clawbringer Solo Class build.

Strength: 20.

Dexterity: 15.

Intelligence: 20.

Wisdom: 15.

Constitution: 20.

Attunement: 20.

We allocate 20 points to Strength and 15 points to Dexterity to give more Critical Hit Chance and Damage. Most of the stats in this build are close to each other for overall decent performance.

For Clawbringer Solo build, we will be using Cleansing Flame as the active skill, and the rest of the skills will be allocated as follows.

Skill point Allocation

Oath of Fire: 5/5

Radiance: 5/5

Oath of Thunder: 2/5

Dragon Aura: 5/5

Dedication: 5/5

Rebuke: 5/5

Blasthamut’s Favor: 1/1

Fire Bolt: 1/1

Friend to Flame: 5/5

Storm Breath: 1/1

Awe: 3/3

Indomitable: 1/1

The Cleansing Flames action skill is the best option as it allows you to summon a hammer and slam it into the ground, resulting in Fire and Melee damage. Oath of Fire and Oath of Thunder will increase your fire and lightning damage.

Radiance will increase your ward, which is the amount of shield you will have. Max radiance will help out a lot in this build. The special skills Blasthamut’s Favor, Fire Bolt, and Storm Breath are all highly damaging skills that you will benefit from.

Clawbringer-Spore Warden Multi-Class Build

We will be using two classes in this build, Clawbringer and Spore Warden, together. The reason for pairing them together is Spore Warden’s feat ‘Mushroom Companion,’ which targets nearby enemies. Also, the Mushroom companion will attack the enemy that you ping.

Stats

Below we have listed the stats you should go with for Warden Multi-Class build.

Strength: 15.

Dexterity: 15.

Intelligence: 10.

Wisdom: 10.

Constitution: 30.

Attunement: 30.

For this build, we will be investing heavily in constitution and attunement. Constitution is the survivability your character will have, and attunement lowers skill cooldown.

The reason for investing in these stats is that this build heavily focuses on using the skills, and attunement will lower the skill cooldown by 30%.

Skill point Allocation

Below we have listed all the skills which should be leveled up to achieve the best output from this Clawbringer-Spore Warden Multi-class build.

Oath of Fire

Use the first 5 skill points you receive to max out this skill. Maxing out Oath of Fire will increase Clawbringer’s gun damage and Wyvern Companion’s fire damage by 20%.

Radiance

The next skill you should max out in this build is Radiance, as it will increase the Maximum Ward Capacity gained by our character. Ward Capacity is the amount of shield you will have, which will increase your defense.

Dragon Aura: 5/5

Dedication: 5/5

Rebuke: 5/5

Blasthamut’s Favor: 1/1

Fire Bolt: 1/1

Friend to Flame: 5/5

Storm Breath: 1/1

Bounty of the Hunt: 5/5

Kindred Heart: 5/5

Spore Cloud: 1/1

Medicinal Mushroom: 1/1

This multi-class build will utilize the skills of both Clawbringer and Spore Warden. For the Action skill, we will again be using the Cleansing Flames action skill as it allows you to summon a hammer and slam it into the ground, resulting in Fire and Melee damage. The other Action Skill options are ‘Storm Dragon’s Judgement,’ ‘Barrage,’ and ‘Blizzard,’ which are not that useful in this build.

Dragon Aura increases Elemental damage that you do, while Dedication and Bounty of the Hunt will increase the skill cooldown rate, which will allow you to use these skills more often. Rebuke will decrease the damage taken by attacks.

Storm Breath and Fire Bolt will fire a ranged attack at the enemies. A Spore Cloud is a mushroom cloud that will deal damage over time if the enemy comes in contact with it.

As the Mushroom companion is crucial in this build, maxing out Kindred Heart will be important as it will increase the damage and health of the companion.