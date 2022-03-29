Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Brr-Zerker Builds Guide

The Brr-Zerker is one of the most hard-hitting classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. When facing an obstacle, they simply punch their way through it. If you want to play this class, we’ve given some of the Best Brr-Zerker builds in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in this guide.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Best Brr-Zerker Builds

The Brr-Zerker class in TTW is mainly focused on dealing Melee damage and considering how they belong to the frozen mountain; they also deal frost damage.

Below we’ve given 2 of the best Brr-Zerker Builds in Tina Tina’s Wonderlands regardless of whether you are going for a leveling build or a multi-class build.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Brr-Zerker Leveling Build

Below you can find the complete Leveling build for the Brr-Zerker class where we’ve discussed the attribute discussion and which skills you should be investing in at what level.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 8

Intelligence: 10

Wisdom: 20

Constitution: 8

Attunement: 15

Level 0-10

Ancestral Frost: This skill is used for increasing Frost damage. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Ice Breaker: This skill increases damage dealt to slowed enemies. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Savagery: This skill is used for increasing Melle Damage and Enrage duration. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Level 11-20

Cold Snap: This skill increases Movement Speed and Frost Efficiency. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Blood Frenzy: This skill is used for increasing a part of your Enrage time along with Maximum health. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Unarmored Defense: This skill is used for increasing a part of the Maximum health of the reserved Ward. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

Level 21-30

Relentless Rage: This skill increases the duration of the fatemaker dealing damage to an opponent during Save your Soul. You’ll be investing 1 point into this.

Ancient Fury: This skill increases max health and splash damage. You’ll be investing 5 points into this.

Blast Chill: This skill is used for dealing Frost Ability Damage via Forst Nova when you deal Melee Damage to a nearby enemy.

Blood of Fallen: This skill reduces Action Skill cooldown and increases the skill’s duration if it’s active. You’ll be investing 1 point into this.

Brr-Zerker and Stabbomancer Multi-Class Build

The Brr-Zerker Skill Tree is divided into two sections: Dreadwind and Feral Surge. However, we’ll only be using Dreadwind for this build.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 15

Dexterity: 15

Intelligence: 10

Wisdom: 10

Constitution: 30

Attunement: 30

Dreadwind Skill Tree

The fatemaker will spill and slash anything in its range with their melee weapons, resulting in becoming a tornado, and will be granted slow immunity and enhanced movement skills for a particular period.

You’ll be investing in the following Dreadwind skills:

Savagery: This skill increases Melee Damage and Enraged Duration. You’ll be investing 5 points into this.

Unyielding: This skill regenerates health over time. You’ll be investing 5 points into this.

The Old Ways: This skill provides increased damage reduction and bonus damage. You’ll be investing 5 points into this.

Blood Frenzy: This skill regenerates max health and enrage timer. You’ll be investing 3 points into this.

Ancient Fury: This skill increases max health and splash damage. You’ll be investing 5 points into this.

Relentless Rage: This skill increases the duration of the fatemaker dealing damage to an opponent during Save your Soul. You’ll be investing 1 point into this.

Iron Squall: This skill increases Fire rate and Melee attack speed. You’ll be investing 5 points into this.

Blood of Fallen: This skill reduces Action Skill cooldown and increases the skill’s duration if it’s active. You’ll be investing 1 point into this.

The Stabbomancer Skill Tree is divided into Ghost Blade and From the Shadows. We’ll be focusing on investing points into Ghost Blade.

Ghost Blade Skill Tree

Used for throwing a Spinning Ghost Blade, dealing AoE damage to anyone coming in its path.

You’ll be investing in the following skills in Ghost Blade:

Arsenal: This skill increases 15% Melee Damage, 15% Spell Damage, and 15% Gun Damage. You’ll be investing 5 points into this.

Haste: This skill increases 12% Melee attack speed and 12% Movement Speed. You’ll be investing 3 points into this.

Follow Up: This skill helps deal 6% increased damage to the Melee attack after doing Gun Damage to the opponent. You’ll be investing 3 points into this.

Shadow Step: This skill ensures a 6-second Critical Hit. You’ll be investing 1 point into this.