Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Spore Warden Builds Guide

Spore Warden is one of the six classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can create different builds for this class by assigning Skill Points to key skills. In this Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guide, we will tell you about the best build you can create for the Spore Warden by highlighting key skill point choices.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Spore Warden Builds

Spore Warden is an elemental archer who can summon tornadoes and fire arrows that deal massive poison damage to enemies. Having an animal companion by their side means Spore Wardens can easily handle all sorts of threats by themselves.

While classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands work best in co-op, Spore Warden is highly viable even for solo players. Follow the builds we have crafted below for you and whether you are leveling or enjoying endgame content, your Spore Warden is confirmed to wreak havoc.

Spore Warden Leveling Build

For this Spore Warden build, the action skill we are focusing on is Barrage as that can summon Ethereal Bow. With that, you can shoot 7 arrows that deal ability damage to enemies on impact and you can also charge that action skill.

Stats

Strength: 25

25 Dexterity: 25

25 Intelligence: 10

10 Wisdom: 10

10 Constitution: 15

15 Attunement: 25

Below we will mention all the skills to invest your points in as you level up your Spore Warden in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Level 0-10

Bounty of the Hunt: This is a killing skill that will increase your action skill cooldown rate for a short time. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Kindred Heart: This skill will increase both the health and damage of the companion. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this. Now you have leveled up your build from level 0-10.

Level 11-20

Eagle Eye: This will increase both gun damage and gun handling of your weapon. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this to max it out.

Affinity: The skill will increase your ability damage. You will be maxing out that skill by investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Level 21-30

Spore Cloud: With this skill, your Mushroom Companion will be leaving a poison cloud that will deal damage to enemies over time. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into it to max it out.

Bullseye: This will increase the critical hit chance of both your gun and companion. You will be investing 4 Skill Points into this.

Medicinal Mushroom: In this skill, the Mushroom Companion will try to revive you when you are in the save your soul state. If your companion is able to do that you will both get increased damage dealt for a short time.

Windrunner: This is a killing skill that will increase fire rate and movement speed for a short time. You will be maxing out this skill by investing 3 points.

Thrill of the Hunt: The gun’s critical hits will increase companion damage for a short time. You can also stack this skill up to 10 times. Take your build to level 30 at this point you will be investing just 1 Skill Point in this Skill.

Level 31-40

Thrill of the Hunt: The gun’s critical hits will increase companion damage for a short time. You can also stack this skill up to 10 times. Take your build to level 40, you will be investing 2 Skill Points in this Skill.

Called Shot: While aiming down sights you will get increased gun damage and damage dealt with you will be reduced. You will be maxing out this skill by investing 3 Skill Points.

Wrath of Nature: Once you hit an enemy with this ability it will take more damage from all sources for a short time. You will be maxing out this skill by investing 3 Skill Points.

Headhunter: This will increase the gun damage dealt on critical hit areas. You will be investing 1 Skill Point in this skill.

Play the Angles: The critical hits have a chance to Ricochet and deal less ability damage to close-by enemies. You will be maxing out this skill by investing in 1 Skill Point.

Spore Warden and Clawbringer Multi-Class Build

Stats

Strength: 15

15 Dexterity: 15

15 Intelligence: 10

10 Wisdom: 10

10 Constitution: 30

30 Attunement: 25

25 Action Skills: Barrage, Cleansing Flames

Skills

Bounty of the Hunt: This is a killing skill that will increase your action skill cooldown rate for a short time. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Kindred Heart: This skill will increase both the health and damage of the companion. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Affinity: The skill will increase your ability damage. You will be maxing out that skill by investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Spore Cloud: With this skill, your Mushroom Companion will be leaving a poison cloud that will deal damage to enemies over time. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into it to max it out.

Medicinal Mushroom: In this skill, the Mushroom Companion will try to revive you when you are in the save your soul state. If your companion is able to do that you will both get increased damage dealt for a short time. You will max out this skill by investing 1 Skill Point.

Thrill of the Hunt: The gun’s critical hits will increase companion damage for a short time. You can also stack this skill up to 10 times. You will be investing just 1 Skill Point in this Skill.

Called Shot: While aiming down sights you will get increased gun damage and damage dealt with you will be reduced. You will max out this skill by investing 3 Skill Points.

Wrath of Nature: Once you hit an enemy with this ability it will take more damage from all sources for a short time. You will max out this skill by investing 3 Skill Points.

Headhunter: This will increase the gun damage dealt on critical hit areas. You will be investing 1 Skill Point in this skill.

Play the Angles: The critical hits have a chance to Ricochet and deal less ability damage to close-by enemies. You will be maxing out this skill by investing in 1 Skill Point.

Radiance: This will increase the maximum Ward Capacity. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Dedication: This will increase Action Skill Cooldown Rate by 25%. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Dragon Aura: You and your allies are surrounded by an aura that grants 4 % increased elemental damage. You will be investing 2 Skill Points into this.

Spore Warden and Stabbomancer Multi-Class Build

Stats

Strength: 10

10 Dexterity: 10

10 Intelligence: 10

10 Wisdom: 10

10 Constitution: 10

10 Attunement: 10

10 Action Skills: From the Shadows

Skills

Arsenal: This will increase your Melee Damage, Spell Damage, and Gun Damage by 15%. You will be investing 5 points into this skill.

Potent Poisons: This will increase your status effect damage by 4% and status effect duration by 8%. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into this.

Exploit Their Weakness: The enemy affected by the status effect will take 6% more damage. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.

Called Shot: While aiming down sights you will get increased gun damage and damage dealt to you will be reduced. You will max out this skill by investing 3 Skill Points.

Headhunter: This will increase the gun damage dealt on critical hit areas. You will be investing 1 Skill Point in this skill.

Windrunner: This is a killing skill that will increase fire rate and movement speed for a short time. You will be maxing out this skill by investing 3 points.

Thrill of the Hunt: The gun’s critical hits will increase companion damage for a short time. You can also stack this skill up to 10 times. You will be investing 3 Skill Points in this Skill.

Medicinal Mushroom: In this skill, the Mushroom Companion will try to revive you when you are in the save your soul state. If your companion is able to do that you will both get increased damage dealt for a short time. You will max out this skill by investing 1 Skill Point.

Bounty of the Hunt: This is a killing skill that will increase your action skill cooldown rate for a short time. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Eagle Eye: This will increase both gun damage and gun handling of your weapon. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this to max it out.

Spore Cloud: With this skill, your Mushroom Companion will be leaving a poison cloud that will deal damage to enemies over time. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into it to max it out.

Bullseye: This will increase the critical hit chance of both your gun and companion. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this.

Quiver of Holding: This will increase the magazine size by 30% and ammo regeneration time is reduced as well. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this.