How To Respec In The Witcher 3

Geralt is considered one of the strongest witchers in the lore but even he has room to learn new skills with experience. In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, leveling up means earning ability points that can be spent in skill trees to unlock new skills. However, especially for first timers, this can go wrong.

You may end up spending ability points on the wrong skills. You may even want to level up a different build that requires you to spend more in the signs tree instead of the combat tree.

In such situations, you will want to respec your ability points. To do that, you need to wait (more or less) until the end of the game before getting access to a highly rare potion that resets your ability points.

The following guide will tell you exactly how and where to respec in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to respec your ability points in The Witcher 3

The only way to respec in The Witcher 3 is by drinking a Potion of Clearance. It resets all of your ability points, allowing you to redistribute them through the skill trees according to your requirements.

You cannot craft a Potion of Clearance in the game. You can only purchase it from certain merchants and that too at an extremely expensive price. You will need 1000 crowns to purchase one Potion of Clearance.

Take note that you can only consume it once. If you accidentally spend your ability points on a wrong skill or tree, you will need to drink another Potion of Clearance to respec all over again.

There is also another potion called Potion of Restoration that is part of the Blood and Wine expansion pack. It allows you to reset all ability points that were spent on mutations. Do take note that you will only get back your ability points, not the mutagens.

Mutations were introduced in Blood and Wine as a new character development feature. You can spend mutagens and ability points in a skill tree of sorts to unlock new skills for Geralt.

Similar to Potion of Clearance, you cannot craft a Potion of Restoration. You can only purchase it from certain merchants for 1000 crowns.

However, as mentioned before, Potion of Restoration is part of the Blood and Wine storyline, not the base game. You will need the expansion pack to access the merchants that sell the potion.

Where to purchase a Potion of Clearance

Something important to note is that you will get a free Potion of Clearance after starting a New Game Plus playthrough. Since you get to keep all of your ability points and gear, you can respec your skill trees before replaying the entire storyline again.

Furthermore, if you decide to play on the highest difficulty setting, you will definitely need to redistribute your ability points for a Death March build.

If you have farmed enough gold, head to any of the following merchants to purchase a Potion of Clearance. Each merchant only sells one Potion of Clearance per day, so have to visit them all to buy them out.

Keira Metz, a sorceress can be found during her quest and at Kaer Morhen if you decide to keep her alive.

Gremist, a master alchemist who can be found in Gedyneith, Skellige.

Yolar, a druid merchant who can be found living under Gedyneith in Skellige.

Unnamed Merchant found in the Gildorf district, across the bridge from Temple Isle in Novigrad.

Where to purchase a Potion of Restoration

The following merchants are exclusive to Toussaint, a new country that you get to explore in Blood of Wine. They will sell you not only the Potion of Restoration but also the Potion of Clearance.