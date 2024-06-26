The Abandoned Laborer – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Abandoned Laborer is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, during which you will save a Goron stuck in a cave. Mota can’t get out of the cave because the cart track gets broken. Now, it is up to the hero of Hyrule to help him with his predicament.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire this quest and complete it in a few easy steps. Make sure that you have equipped the Flamebreaker Armor as we will be heading to the Death Mountain in the Eldin Region.

Find and talk to Mota

The Abandoned Laborer quest can only be started after completing Yunobo of Goron City’s main quest. Once you are done, head to Death Mountain by fast-traveling to the Sitsum Shrine.

It is to the east of Goron City. From the shrine, jump down and glide west to find a cave with a couple of Gorons sitting in front of it. This is Death Mountain West Tunnel.

Head inside and cross the gap to find Mota sitting at the following coordinates (2345, 2680, 0514). Talking to him will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Help Mota reach the other side of Tunnel

Mota will tell you that the cart tracks broke, and he is left behind. He wants to leave the tunnel but there is no way to do so. He will ask you to craft a cart that can go over the broken track easily.

The first thing that you need to do is pick up a cart and place it on the tracks. Now, break the breakable boulders wall near Mota with the help of Yunobo’s Charge ability or any Rock Hammer.

FYI Don’t use Bomb Flowers, as they will explode due to excessive heat.

There are a lot of zonai rockets inside the newly discovered area. You will also locate a Bubbul frog in the area that you can kill to obtain a Bubbul Gem.

Pick up at least three zonai rockets and attach them to the back of the cart. You can combine them with Ultrahand and attach them in one go. Talk to Mota once again and ask him to get on the cart.

Get inside the cart and hit the zonai rockets to activate them. The force they generate will be powerful enough to take you across the gap. Mota will be surprised and he will thank you for saving him. This will complete The Abandoned Laborer side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Mota will give you a Large Zonai Charge as a reward for saving him.