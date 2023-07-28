How To Get Strengthened Lizal Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

With some serious destructive powers, the Strengthened Lizal Bow is one of the best long-range weapons in Tears of the Kingdom.

Compared to the regular bow, the reinforced metal in the Strengthened Lizal Bow is responsible for dealing additional damage.

One of the major drawbacks of using this wooden weapon is that it will burn if exposed to fire. The attack power of Strengthened Lizal Bow can be further increased if fused with a melee weapon.

Here are all of the locations where you can get your hands on the Strengthened Lizal Bow in Zelda: TotK.

Strengthened Lizal Bow location in Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: TotK, Strengthened Lizal Bow can be found in multiple locations mentioned below. It can also be found as a dropped item after defeating Blue Lizalfos located in the Ancient Underground Fortress.

Lanayru Great Spring

The first location where you can find Strengthened Lizal Bow is in the Lanayru Great Spring on the surface map. To get there, you first need to make your way to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower.

You can reach it by either using Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower (1637, 1182, 0225) or by taking a path from Hyrule Castle. Once at the tower, you need to glide Southeast until you reach a small lake near the Ralis Channel.

From the lake, travel a little Southeast and you will find the Strengthened Lizal Bow on top of the small hill. The exact coordinates for the Strengthened Lizal Bow location are (2957,0098,0163).

Eldin Canyon

Another location where Strengthened Lizal Bow can be found is in the Eldin Canyon. To reach there, make your way east from the Hyrule Castle into the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower (1637, 1182, 0225).

Once inside the Eldin Tower, climb to the top and glide Southeast until you are on the shore of the Zora River. Strengthened Lizal Bow can then be found on top of the wooden bridge connecting Eldin Canyon to Mercay Island.

Once at the coordinates (1985,0116,0014), you will come across the Strengthened Lizal Bow. The attached map image shows the exact location of the bow.

Mount Lanayru

To get to the Strengthened Lizal Bow location in Mount Lanayru, make your way to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. This can be done by following the path that wraps around Mount Lanayru from the Zakusu Shrine (3525,-1482,0167).

Once at the skyview tower, climb to the top and glide southwest over the Naydra Snowfield and into the Nirvata Lake. On the west shore of Nirvata Lake, you will find the Strengthened Lizal Bow at coordinates (3151,-1557,0192).

Akkala Highlands

For this Strengthened Lizal Bow location, follow the path east from the Hyrule Castle to reach the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower (3493,2019,0188). Once you have reached the tower, make your way to the top and glide Eastward.

You need to glide until you will come across the East Akkala Beach. From the beach, jump into the waters of Malin Bay and swim further east. Halfway across to the Rist Peninsula, you will find the Strengthened Lizal Bow floating at coordinates (4419,1914,0001).