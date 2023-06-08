Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Serenade To Kaysa Walkthrough

There are three Great Fairies you will come across during your playthrough as you explore the world of Hyrule. Each of these fairies provides an upgrade to your armor, and if you want to survive, it is recommended that you find their whereabouts. One of the three great Fairies is Kaysa whom you will find as a part of the Serenade to Kaysa side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, like the other Great Fairies, she also has hidden herself from the danger on the surface. The only way to bring her out of her spot is by serenading her with music.

Today we will be showing you how you can complete the Serenade to Kaysa side adventure in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock Serenade to Kaysa in Zelda: TotK

Before you can take part in the Serenade to Kaysa side adventure, you must have completed the Serenade to a Great Fairy side adventure. Afterward, you need to get to the Outskirt Stable which you can find at the coordinates: -1405, -1284, 0032.

You can reach this location by going through Safula Hill and crossing the bridge above the Regencia River. Simply follow the path straight to the Outskirt Stable.

As you reach the Stable, talk to Mastro who is found near the stage where the Stable Trotters are performing. This will start the Serenade to Kaysa side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Serenade to Kaysa in Zelda: TotK

After talking to Mastro, he tells you that the Great Fairy Kaysa loved listening to Pyper who plays the Flute. He is part of the Stable Trotters band of musicians in Tears of the Kingdom. However, he has been missing without any notice. And it falls on you to find him.

Find Pyper at the Highland Stable

Pyper is found at the Highland Stable. You will find him atop a large tree near the stable. Talk to him and complete the task he gives you as a part of the Flute Player’s Plan side adventure.

Return to the Stable

Now you must simply head back to the Stable and talk to Mastro. The band instructor is thankful that his flutist has returned. But he is still worried about performing in front of the Great Fairy Kaysa. Mostly because their vehicle is broken.

Fix the broken vehicle

After talking to Matro, you will find a disassembled vehicle resting on a large rock. Grab the vehicle using Utlrahand and attach the wheel.

Lastly, attach the Breezer to its front followed by placing the Steering Stick (found behind the rock) at the center of the vehicle

Find the Fairy Kaysa

Hop onto the vehicle with the Stable Trotters and head up the hill to the left to reach the top where you will find the Great Fairy Kaysa. This will complete the Serenade to Kaysa side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.