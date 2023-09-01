How To Get Sea-Breeze Boomerang In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Sea-Breeze Boomerang is a one-handed weapon that smells of salt water in Tears of the Kingdom. Why? Well, it is said that the weapon reached Hyrule after crossing the Great Sea in the hands of a hero.

The Sea-Breeze Boomerang is a bright yellow with a red gem in the middle of its handle. It has a humble 16 Base Attack which can hit multiple enemies at once. To call it back simply use the Recall function which will also hit enemies while coming back.

It’s a long way into The Depths to get your hands on Sea-Breeze Boomerang in Tears of the Kingdom so let’s get into it.

How to get the Sea-Breeze Boomerang in Tears of the Kingdom

Sea-Breeze Boomerang can be found inside a chest at the coordinates (2636, 2919, 1120) in the Hebra Canyon Mines of Tears of the Kingdom.

There are multiple ways to get to the chest but we found 2 of the fastest ways you can try based on what seems more accessible to you. You will find multiple Lightroots while on the way so be on the lookout for easier traversal later.

Hyrule Ridge Chasm Route

You will first have to make your way to the Hyrule Ridge Chasm found on Mount Rhoam, West of Runakit Shrine.

It will lead to the Hyrule Ridge Chasm Exit from where you must head North towards Hebra Canyon Mine.

Along the way, you will find Tikanur Lightroot and the Aduon Lightroot so you can grab them while you are there.

When you reach the edge of the mine, paraglide across to the center onto the stone ruins. You will find a chest under the roof, containing the Sea-Breeze Boomerang in Tears of the Kingdom.

Rowan Plain Well Route

North of the Kiuyoyou Shrine is Rowan Plain Well in the Rowan Plains. It will lead to the Rowan Plain Well Chasm Exit from where you must head Northwest towards the Hebra Canyon Mine.

You will find Muihcoro Lightroot and Narusis Lightroot along the way so you can grab them if you want. Paraglide South from Narusis Lightroot till you find a stone ruin in the middle of the Canyon.

Under the roof, you will find a chest containing the Sea-Breeze Boomerang in Zelda: TotK.

Scan the Super Smash Bros Toon Link Amiibo

By scanning the Scan the Super Smash Bros Toon Link Amiibo you will have a random chance to unlock Sea-Breeze Boomerang in Tears of the Kingdom.

You will find the weapon in your inventory already so you can bypass the journey into The Depths you would have otherwise taken to get it. You can scan Amiibo Figurines in the options menu.

Does the Sea-Breeze Boomerang respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

Sea-Breeze Boomerang in TotK does not have the best durability. To obtain the weapon again you will have to bring 100 Poes to Bargainer Statues in The Depths. This is only available if you have already gotten the weapon once through the Amiibo Link or found it in the chest.

Note that it will not be exchangeable at the Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue and you have to interact with The Bargainer Statue at least once to access it.