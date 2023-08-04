Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Maca’s Special Place Guide

Ninjis Shrine in the Korok Forest can only be found and activated by completing its associated shrine quest. Like a lot of other shrines, This shrine is hidden and is near impossible to access without completing the “Maca’s Special Place” shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This shrine quest is a bit unusual and requires you to listen carefully to Maca’s instructions. Just follow our guide to avoid getting lost in Korok Forest repeatedly and find Ninjis Shrine in practically no time.

Macba’s Special Place Shrine Quest location in Zelda: TotK

Maca’s Special Place shrine quest can be obtained by talking to a little Korok named Maca in the Korok Forest. To find Maca, fast travel to Musanokir Shrine. The location of this shrine is marked on the map above, and its coordinates are 0408, 2134, 0144.

From the Musanokir Shrine, go west to find Maca standing before a path illuminated by glowing bean pods. Maca will tell Link about a shrine in the Lost Woods where only Koroks are allowed.

Maca will also inform Link of a sky island that can be viewed if you look up from the shrine’s location. Listening to Maca will automatically start the “Maca’s Special Place” shrine quest. Accept it from the quest menu to mark the location of the Ninjis Shrine on your map.

How to complete Maca’s Special Place in Zelda: TotK

Ninjis Shrine, from the position marked on the map by Maca, can’t be found by traveling into Lost Woods. The only way to access this shrine is from the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

Fast travel to Simosiwak Shrine on the Bravery Island if you have already unlocked it. Its coordinates on the map are 0381, 2084, 0145.

In case you haven’t been to Bravery Island yet, either use Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower or Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower to propel Link into the sky and glide to reach it.

If you use the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, the Bravery Island will be towards your north. Once you land on the island, jump east from Bravery Island towards the location marked on the map. Make sure to equip the Glide Armor Set to have better control over Link’s movements in the air.

You will notice a shrine from the sky while diving down. Glide your way to Ninjis Shrine and activate it. This will mark the end of the “Maca’s Special Place” shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.