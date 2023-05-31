How To Get Through Lost Woods To Enter Korok Forest In Zelda: TotK

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you are wasting your time if you are trying to enter the Korok Forest through the Lost Woods. There is no way you can enter the Korok Forest through this method. The Lost Woods is covered in thick clouds of mysterious mist that will always force you out of the woods.

If you still want to test, you can head to the Lost Woods entrance and turn anywhere. You will get back to its entrance in a short time. But getting to the Korok Forest is not impossible, and we will help you enter it in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to enter the Korok Forest in Zelda TotK

We suggest a different approach if you are unlucky with the Lost Woods. You can cut through the Depths of Hyrule.

Open your in-game map, and you will find the nearest chasm at the coordinates; 1063, 1655, and 0167, the Minshi Woods Chasm. If you haven’t explored this chasm and its surroundings before, ensure you carry a lot of armor, weapons, and Brightbloom seeds, as it will not be easy.

Place a Marker on the Korok Forest on the in-game map and follow your way to it through the Depths. You can go to a place called Korok Grove which is near Rikonasum Lightroot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This grove location has a concrete roof which allows you to use Ascend ability and go to the surface. After using the Acend and getting to the surface, you will notice that you have successfully entered the Korok Forest in Zelda TotK.

Now your task is to get rid of Gloom in the Korok Forest. To do so, you need to enter the Deku Tree Chasm. Once inside, you will encounter Phantom Ganon and Gloom Hands. Your task is eliminating them to save Korok Forest from the gloom in Zelda TotK. Doing this will help you get the Master Sword location from the Deku Tree.