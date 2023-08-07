How To Get To Great Plateau East Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Great Plateau East Chasm is one of the many chasms that you can find while going through the dark and gloomy areas known as Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is not all sunshine as you would think while exploring the surface. Head beneath to the Depths and you will find another new world with new dangers and secrets.

This is how you can get to the Great Plateau East Chasm in Zelda: TotK.

Great Plateau East Chasm Location in Zelda: TotK

You need to make your way inside the Eastern Abbey to reach the Great Plateau East Chasm in Tears of the Kingdom. Use the map image above to find where you need to go in Hyrule Field.

The location is towards the west of the Temple of Ruins and east of Scout’s Hill. The Great Plateau East Chasm coordinates are -0453, -1993, 0067. The major landmark near this chasm is the Outpost Ruins to the north.

How to get to the Great Plateau East Chasm in Zelda: TotK

The Great Plateau East Chasm lies between the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Travel to either Skyview Towers and use their launchpads to get airborne.

Glide Southeast from the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower and Northwest from Popla Foothills Skyview Tower to reach the Great Plateau East Chasm’s entrance.

You can also fast-travel to either Kamizun Shrine or Tadarok Shrine and make your way to the chasm from there. Eastern Abbey is devoid of any dangers and it is a relatively easy journey to the Great Plateau East Chasm’s entrance in.

What to do in the Great Plateau East Chasm

The entrance to the Great Plateau East chasm has a hidden eye behind a doorway blocked by a pile of rocks. Fire some kind of attack using a melee weapon to unblock the entrance and reveal the eye that Link can take to the depths to complete “A Call from the Depths” side quest.

Take the eye to the Statue in the depths and you will receive a free upgrade for either your stamina or your health. Furthermore, both Secret Spring of Revival and Great Central Mine lie East of the Great Plateau East Chasm’s exit in Zelda: TotK.

The nearest lightroot, Koradat Lightroot, can be found by traveling to the Southwest. It is past two gloom-infested Bokoblin encampments. To reach the Great Central Mine, Link needs to use the rail carts.

Master Kohga also makes an appearance as a boss in this area during the “Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan” side quest. Make sure to be aptly prepared and have a lot of hearty meals before venturing deep into the Great Abandoned Central Mine.

These are all the activities and enemies we found during our visit to the Great Plateau East Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.