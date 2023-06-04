Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom For Our Princess Walkthrough

Although most of the side adventures in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom require Link to help NPCs in one way or another but some of them are eerie enough such as the ‘For Our Princess!’ one.

In this side adventure, Link has to help a few members of the Zonai Survey team who have misinterpreted a message from Princess Zelda and decided to search a cave full of monsters without any clothes or weapons.

Going into this den of monsters half-naked and empty-handed is like a self-enacted death sentence for these people. So, Link being the warrior he is, has to do this instead of them.

This side adventure also grants you a few rupees and a new chest armor to add to your inventory upon completion. Therefore, let us look into the location of this cave and how Link can help the members of the Zonai Survey Team.

How to unlock For Our Princess! in Zelda: TotK

The ‘For Our Princess!’ side adventure is actually part of a bigger side adventure quest called the ‘Potential Princess Sightings!’ in Tears of the Kingdom, so make sure that you have started that one to get to this side adventure.

The ‘For Our Princess!’ side adventure takes place in the Foothill Stable of Eldin Canyon near the Foothill Stable Well west of the Cephla Lake at the location on the map below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The exact coordinates for this side adventure are x-axis 2609, y-axis 1119, and z-axis 0146 and they can be reached by using fast travel.

You can use the Kisinona Shrine or the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower both of which is located directly north from where you get the side adventure.

How to complete For Our Princess! in Zelda: TotK

To complete the ‘For Our Princess!’ side adventure, you have to talk to an NPC named Penn and then help the survey team in Tears of the Kingdom.

After helping the team, you have to return to Penn and explain the situation to him. All the steps that you require while doing so are explained below in detail.

Talk to Penn

When you reach the Foothill Stable, you will see Penn there waiting for you. Go and converse with him to discover the new commands of Princess Zelda.

He will inform you that Princess Zelda has issued a very strange command asking the Zonai Survey Team to investigate a cave of monsters wearing nothing but underpants and that too without any weapons or reinforcement.

He will show you the location of the cave that few men have set out to explore recklessly so that is where you have to go next.

Find the cave

This cave is located near the Maw of Death Mountain of Eldin Canyon which is north of the stable so head up there.

You will find two NPCs, Drant and Sango, waiting outside the cave in their briefs. Talk to them and they will tell you about the investigation they have been trying to conduct but are too afraid of it.

Offer to go first and they will ask you to remove all your clothes and weapons. They will tell you that they prefer watching you from the outside so you have to go in alone.

Explore the cave

Now you have to go inside the cave but as the cave is filled with monsters and you do not have any weapons on you, you have to be smart about it.

Do not bother any monsters at first and sneak past them while being stealthy. All while doing that, you have to collect weapons and any buffing foods you can find inside the cave.

You will see wooden boxes inside the cave that you can break to obtain the weapons inside.

Fight the monsters

Once you have collected enough weapons and food buffs, start fighting the monsters. You will see the ‘Monster Forces’ health bar on the top so keep on fighting them till it drains out and all the monsters are dead.

While fighting make sure that you consume all the food buffs you collected so you do not run low on energy as they are going to disappear once you step out of the cave.

Go back to Drant and Sango

After defeating all the monsters, make your way back to Drant and Sango and tell them that you got rid of all the monsters inside the cave.

They will want to tell their team about your heroic abilities at the Foothill Stable and will ask you to join them.

Converse with Penn

Now make your way back to Penn at the Foothill stable who will be standing there with the rest of the Zonai Survey Team including Drant and Sango.

They will be praising your services while another NPC, Lecia, will interrupt them. She will tell everyone that they misinterpreted Princess Zelda’s message and it actually told them ”explore all other paths” instead of “explore in underpants”.