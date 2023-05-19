How To Defeat Colgera Boss In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

After opening up the temple by unlocking all the Wind Temple locks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players finally go up against the main boss of the Wind Temple, Colgera. Tulin thinks that Colgera is the reason behind the blizzard you have been investigating during the Tulin of Rito Village main quest. The only way to find out for sure is by defeating Colgera in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Before triggering the cutscene, make sure that you have enough cold-resistant meals and healing items. Remember to prepare the meals that are capable of regenerating Link’s Hearts or else the meals will have a negative impact on the cold resistance.

How to beat Colgera in Zelda TotK

The whole fight will against Colgera takes place in the air and you must use your Paraglider to your advantage. Colgera has three different attacks and all three attacks are easily predictable. I was actually able to defeat Colgera without relying too much on powerful weapons.

Colgera has 3x ice rings on his body, these rings are both the life force and attack source of Colgera, you have to destroy these rings twice to defeat him. For me, the best strategy was to keep my distance from Colgera. Whenever you notice him doing a zigzag motion that’s the indication of his attack and an opening for you to break the first ring.

Colgera will release big ice chunks that’ll be directed to you by the wind blowing in the Storm Cloud. You have to dodge the ice chunks and dive right through the ice ring, doing so will shatter the ring and the 2nd attack of Colgera is right after you shatter one of his rings.

In this attack, Colgera comes from below through a water portal that can one-shot you if you get hit. You can just dodge the attack by going in any direction with Tulin’s Gust of Wind. Do the same thing and destroy the other two rings.

After destroying all three rings for the first time, a short cutscene will start in which Colgera will come out of his portal with all three rings intact. This time Colgera will also use mini tornados to attack you along with the ice chunks.

During the fight, if you get hit by a tornado you risk losing more than 2 hearts per hit so avoid these at all costs. Other than the tornados Colgera has the same attack pattern in this phase and you will get the same openings.

Make sure you don’t get carried away and try to destroy the rings from below since that is not possible. The moment you destroy all three rings the 2nd time, a short cutscene will start and Colgera will be destroyed.

The wind around you will go normal and you will receive a Heart Container and then automatically be fast-traveled to the Rito Village, thus completing Tulin of Rito Village and unlocking his Sage ability.