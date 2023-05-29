Cherry Blossom trees are a beautiful thing to look at. As much as we admire them in real life, their beauty can also be appreciated in Zelda TotK. But they aren’t there just for the scenic beauty, rather they serve a purpose in the game. Satori Cherry Blossom trees in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are highly useful in helping players find cave entrances all over Hyrule.

Go to a cherry blossom tree in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and place any fruit in the bowl in front of the tree. A Satori, which is in the shape of a two-faced horse/ moose, will appear and mark Hyrule’s caves with an illuminating glow.

This glow will come out of the cave’s entrances. It will fade away as you near the cave but will reappear when you go away from the entrance. This is super helpful in discovering caves as they are a bit tricky to find in the game.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Cherry Blossom Tree Locations

There are a total of 8 Satori Cherry Blossom trees in Zelda TotK. Before you start looking for them, we would recommend completing a side quest from the Outskirts Stable. Completing this quest will give you a map containing all the cherry tree locations.

This map is highly useful as otherwise, these cherry blossom trees don’t appear on the map of Hyrule in the game. But to complete this quest, you will need to find the first cherry blossom tree yourself and take its picture. Below are the locations of all the cherry blossom trees in Zelda TotK.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 1

This cherry blossom tree can be found on Satori Mountain just west of the Satori Mountain cave. It can be found near the lake on Satori Mountain at these coordinates; -2295, -0342 and 0349.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 2

This next cherry blossom tree can be found near Passer Hill in the Tabantha Frontier. It can be found west of Rito Village, across the water on the hill. The coordinates to this location are; -4045, 1693 and 0198.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 3

This cherry blossom tree can be found near the Hylia River in the Romani Plains. It is north of the Yamiyo Shrine and northwest of the Orsedd Bridge. It can be found at these coordinates; 0315, 0538 and 0022.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 4

This next Satori Cherry blossom tree in Zelda TotK is in the Eldin Mountains. It is northwest of Darunia Lake and west from the Isle of Rabac. It can be found east of the Sikukuu Shrine. The coordinates to this location are given as; 1245, 2960 and 0418.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 5

This location of the Cherry Blossom Tree is on the peak of Ebon Mountain next to the broken-heart-shaped (quite literally) water body. The nearest shrine to this location is the Zanmik Shrine which is northeast of this location. This tree can be found south of Firly Pond. It can also be found by following these coordinates; 3355, -2483 and 0280.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 6

This location can be found due east of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. It is within walking distance of this tower. This blossom tree can be found in the north side of the Gerudo Canyon. This tree can be reached at the following coordinates; –2308, -2154 and 0250.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 7

This next location requires a bit of finding. It is present on the northwest side of the Zodobon Highlands, a bit to the southwest of Tabahl Woods and west of Bank of Wishes. It can be found at the coordinates; 2532, 0000 and 0142.

Cherry Blossom Tree Location 8

This location can be found in the Southwestern parts of the Guchini Plains. It is due west from the Herin Lake and Northeast from the Lake of the Horse God. The coordinates to this location are; 0805, -3502 and 0057