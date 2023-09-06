Starfield Structural Components Guide

Structural components in Starfield (not to be mixed with crafting materials known as Structurals) are purely cosmetic items that you can purchase and apply to your ship to change its appearance. The game is all about ships and using them for traveling through space and dogfighting against enemies. What better way to do it than looking uber-stylish and making your mark on the universe.

In this guide, we will briefly explain the functioning of Structural components for ships in Starfield. Where you can find or purchase them and what kind of services you need to apply them to your ship. So, hop on and let’s go on a journey to find the parts that will distinguish your ship from the rest in Starfield.

Structural Components explained in Starfield

First thing first. Structural components are cosmetic only. They don’t add any functionality to your ship’s working or performance. They only change the appearance of your ships in the game. Despite having no positive functions, Structural components do have a negative impact on the performance of your ship in Starfield.

Structural components add a lot of weight to the ship, sometimes hindering its optimal performance. They also cost an arm and a leg in the game. However, it is all worth it in the end because they end up creating some of the best ship designs in Starfield.

Purchase and implementation

While you can find a few structural components as a reward for completing quests in Starfield, most of them can be purchased from specific vendors. You can always raise money by selling your junk at Trade Authority shops and kiosks. Once you have the required structural components, you need to find a ship services tech person.

These technicians are available near the docks and trade authority kiosks. Select “I would like to modify my ship” option while talking to them. This opens a new interface where you can apply newly acquired Structural Components to your ship. You can use these components on your starter ship as well as the ones you acquired over the course of your journey.

Select the Ship Builder option (X button) to access the menu. Now you can freely target any part of the ship you want to change with your newly acquired Structural Components. Like simply hover over the cockpit and press A to select it. Simply detach it and place it away from your ship.

Now press the A button again on the empty space around the ship to enter the shipbuilder menu. This will bring up the list of all Structural Components you have. Select a new cockpit that you want and attach it to your ship. Repeat the process with the rest of your ship’s parts to create a ship to your liking.

Some structural components have more than one attachment point and can be flipped. This feature opens a plethora of options and designs for you to tinker with.

List of early structural components in Starfield

Below is a short list of structural components that you can find easily in the early game and give your ship a unique look.

1. Nova Galactic

The parts from the Nova Galactic brand include porthole (fore), porthole (port), porthole (top), nova bracer, nova braking engine (port), nova cowling 1L-TF, nova cowling 1L-PF, nova cowling 1L-PM, nova cowling 1l-PA, nova cowling 2L-PF, nova cowling 2L-PM, nova cowling 2L-PA, nova cowling 2L-TF, nova cowling 2L-TM, nova cowling 2L-TA, nova engine stratus, nova radiator (port), nova radiator (top), nova radiator, nova thruster array (port), nova wing (port) and nova weapon mount.

2. Deimos

The famous structural components available from Deimos brand in Starfield include deimos belly (fore), deimos Bracer A, deimos braking engine, deimos bumper (port fore), deimos bumper (port mid), deimos bumper (port aft), deimos cawling (fore), deimos hull A, deimos radiator, deimos skeg A, deimos skeg B, deimos spine A (fore), deimos spine B, deimos spine C (fore), deimos spine D (fore), deimos spine E (fore), deimos spine F (fore), deimos spine G, deimos tail A, deimos wing A (port), deimos wing A (port aft), deimos wing B (port), deimos wing C (port), deimos wing D (port), deimos wing D (port aft), deimos wing E (port) and deimos wing E (port aft).