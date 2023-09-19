Starfield Stroud Eklund Staryard Location Guide 

Staryards are the hub of spaceships and ship components in Starfield. They are like orbiting shops or showrooms that serve as a place to buy ships. These are significant because they may carry components or ships that are rare. Stroud Eklund is one such Staryard in Starfield that you will find in the Narion Star System.

You can buy many ships, such as Narcissus, Conquerer, Warwolf, etc. at the Stroud Eklund Staryard. Unlike merchants and showrooms, Staryards mostly offer products of one brand. It means you will find even the rarest ships or components of that brand that other merchants do not have in their stock.

How to find Stroud Eklund Staryard in Starfield?

Stroud Eklund Staryard is near the Dalvik (1st moon of Deepala Planet in the Naroin Star System). To travel quickly, open Starmap and move your cursor to Dalvik in the Narion System, as shown in the Starmap image above. Then Press X for a few seconds until the jump bar turns yellow to fast travel in Starfield to your destination.

Now, you need to dock at the station and then board at the station to enter.

How to dock at Stroud Eklund Staryard in Starfield?

Docking in Starfield at Staryard is a simple process. After jumping to the Dalvik, you will see Stroud Eklund Staryard ahead. Turn on your engines and use boosts to approach the Staryard. After traveling a few meters, you will see the Hail option; ignore it and keep moving forward.

As you are within 500 meters of the Staryard, you will see the Dock option beside the Hail option. Now, hold the Dock associated button (R for PC). A small cutscene will play out that shows the docking of your ship. Now, press the Board option to enter the Staryard.