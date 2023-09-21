Starfield Staryards And Starstations Locations Guide

Buying or Customizing is not a hassle if you can access the Staryards in Starfield. These are mobile starstations that let you be involved in all transactions related to ships. From getting big cargo space to a ship that enables you to deal more damage to enemy ships, upgrading a ship is always the best option.

But if you have limited Credits, you can opt to fit better parts in your ship. All of this can be possible with Starfield Staryards.

Where to find Staryards in Starfield

You will be able to find a total of four Staryards. These are big spacestations found orbiting different planets and moons. To get access, you need to dock your spaceship there.

You first need to press the “A” key to attack your ship and then press the “X” key to dock. To open the air-lock of Staryard, you need to press “X” again, which will open doors to let you inside.

All of the Staryards that you will find in galaxies are listed below:

Nova Galactic Staryard

Nova Galactic Staryard is a starstation battleground for “Ecliptic” and “Spacer” soldiers in Starfield. If you try to enter this Staryard, you will not be welcomed here as both soldiers belong to the pirate groups, which are your enemies.

You will visit Nova Galactic Staryard while doing the “The Old Neighborhood” mission. After getting inside, you can access various loot such as “Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Spacesuits.”

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

Access the Starmap by pressing the “ M ” key on the keyboard.

” key on the keyboard. Select the “Sol” Star System by pressing the “ Tab ” key from the Starmap Menu.

” key from the Starmap Menu. You will then be able to find “ Earth Planet ” from the Star System, which you need to select.

” from the Star System, which you need to select. Select the “Luna” moon orbiting around the planet and fly your spaceship there.

You will then be able to find Nova Galactic Staryard orbiting around the moon.

Find the docking point, and you will get access to the Staryard.

Deimos Staryard

Deimos Staryard is a starstation that can help you buy and sell the ship of your dreams. As cited by countless players, this is the place to be if you want to get your hands on the best ships in Starfield.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

Get inside the Starmap by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Select the “Sol” Star System from the list of star systems by pressing the “Tab” key while on the Starfield Starmap Menu.

You can then find “Mars Planet” from the Star System, which you need to select.

Fly your spaceship to the orbit of Mars.

You will then be able to find Deimos Staryard orbiting around.

Find the docking point, and you will get access to the Staryard.

Stroud-Eklund Staryard

Stroud-Eklund Staryard is a starstation in Starfield. This is the location of ship manufacturer “Stroud-Eklund”. After getting inside, you can buy various ship parts such as “structural parts, hab and docker modules, cockpits, and landing bays and gears.”

Not just parts but you will also be able to buy a good variety of spaceships in Stroud-Eklund Staryard

To get there, you need to follow the following steps:

Get inside the Starfield Starmap by pressing the “M” key on the keyboard.

Select the “Narion” Star System from the list of star systems by pressing the “Tab” key from the Starmap Menu.

You can then find “Dalvik Planet” from the Star System, which you need to select.

Fly your spaceship to the orbit of Dalvik and find the “Depala” moon.

You will then be able to find Stroud-Eklund Staryard orbiting around the moon.

Find the docking point, and you will get access to the Staryard.

Trident Luxury Lines Staryard

Trident Luxury Lines Staryard is a starstation in Starfield which houses a lot of Trident Ships. It is owned by the “Trident” group, a luxury Ship Manufacturer. Usually, there is not a single way that you can buy Trident Ship in Starfield. One possible way is to get inside the Trident Luxury Lines Staryard and steal one of those into your possession.

To get there, you need to follow the following steps: