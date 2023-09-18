How To Dock With Nova Galactic Staryard In Starfield

Starfield is a great game that offers an immersive gameplay experience and breathtaking environments for you to enjoy. It has deep lore that sets the stage for the game and its world. Nova Galactic is mentioned many times in Starfield along with their staryard. You will need to get here for one reason or the other.

Nova Galactic is a ship manufacturer that was among the first ones to do so. They etched their names in history, becoming the first manufacturing corporation to build and create starships. And as time progressed, they became the top players in this field.

Docking with Nova Galatic Staryard in Starfield

Here is how you can dock with the Nova Galatic Staryard in Starfield for both PC and X-Box

On PC

First, reach near the Nova Galactic Staryard in Starfield.

Open your scanner by pressing the “F” key on your keyboard and reach within 500 meters.

Press the “F” key to exit the scanner

After exiting your scanner, press the “E” key on your keyboard to select the Nova Galatic Staryard as a target

Then press the “R” key on your keyboard to dock onboard.

On Xbox

First, reach near the Nova Galactic Staryard in Starfield.

Then you can select the Nove Galatic Staryard as a target by pressing and holding the “A” button on your X-Box controller

Get within 500 meters of the vessel

Finally, press and hold the “X” button on your X-Box controller to Dock the Ship