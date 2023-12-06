How To Get Unlimited Ammo And Grenades In Starfield?

Ways to get an unlimited supply of ammo and grenades.

By Arslan Shah

In Starfield, having an unlimited supply of ammo and grenades is important to tackle difficult situations. Both of these are used in combat, and the fear of running out of ammo or grenades mid-fight can trigger the need always to have a lot of ammo in your inventory.

You can cheat by using ammo codes in Starfield to solve this issue. There is also a trick that you can follow to get unlimited grenades.

How to use the codes for infinite Ammo in Starfield?

To get unlimited ammo, you can enter some codes. Every type of ammo has its own code, called Ammo ID. To use the Ammo ID in-game, here are the few steps you need to follow:

  1. Press the Tilde (~) button below the Esc key on the top left side of the main keypad. This will open the console screen in Starfield.
  2. Now enter the code in the format of player.additem item id value. The item ID is the ID that consists of a combination of numbers and alphabets.
  3. Make sure to put the spaces as mentioned in the format. For example, if you want ammo 40MM XPL, add 002B5592 in the code. The value is the amount of ammo you would like to get.
  4. Press enter and the selected ammo will now be in your inventory.

Also, make sure you understand that using codes has consequences. You’ll be blocked from unlocking achievements after using the console code. To avoid that, you need a mod that would allow you to use codes and get achievements simultaneously.

Here is the complete list of codes for all ammo available in Starfield.

AmmoID
.27 Caliber002B559C
.43 MI Array002B559A
.43 Ultramag002B5599
.45 Caliber ACP002B5598
.50 Caliber Caseless002B5597
.50 MI Array002B5596
1.5KV LZR Cartridges002BAE3F
11MM Caseless002B5595
12.5MM ST Rivet002B5594
12G Shotgun Shell000547A1
15X25 CLL Shotgun Shell002B4AFC
3KV LZR Cartridge0000E8EC
40MM XPL002B5592
6.5MM CT002B5590
6.5MM MI Array002B558F
7.5MM Whitehot002B558E
7.62x39MM002B558D
7.77MM Caseless0004AD3E
9x39MM002B559B
Caseless Shotgun Shell002B4AFB
Heavy Particle Fuse002B558B
Light Particle Fuse002783C7

How to get unlimited Grenades?

To get unlimited grenades in Starfield, you can use cheat codes just like you did for ammo. But there is also a trick in which you can give one grenade to your ally during a fight, and he or she’ll start throwing the grenades. They won’t stop throwing it until the battle stops. There is no limit to it, as they can go as long as the fight continues.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...
Get unlimited Grenades in Starfield

The fun part is that you can get grenades back from them whenever you want. If you first gave 1 grenade, you can have 3 or even 5 back without any money used.

Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Arslan Shah

Arslan Shah is junior editor at SegmentNext.com, a video games addict with more than a decade spent honing the craft. He is a roleplaying video games enthusiast and loves a good story driven RPG.