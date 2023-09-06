Starfield The Devils You Know Walkthrough

The Devils You Know is another faction mission that you can complete to increase your ratings with the United Colonies in Starfield.

This, however, is a side mission, meaning that it is purely optional. Completing it, though, is a good source of XP and Credits.

Vae Victis is going to ask you to gather information on an individual who is possibly committing horrendous crimes. He needs to be brought to justice but you need to find some proof first.

How to unlock the “Devils You Know” mission

The Devils You Know faction mission will automatically become available in your missions menu after you complete Friends Like These in Starfield. You will get a pop-up asking you to visit Subsection Seven in the United Colonies HQ in New Atlantis.

How to complete Devils You Know in Starfield

Once you’ve entered Subsection Seven using the elevator, a man by the name of Vae Victis will want to speak to you. He is the only person who can help you gather enough information about the Terrormorphs.

Vae Victis will ask you to track Dr. Reginald Orlasse and gather the required evidence against the Terrormorphs before ending his conversation.

Speak with Deputy Macintyre (optional)

When the conversation ends head over to speak with Deputy Macintyre to tell her about your conversation with Vae Victis. She will then approve of tracking Dr. Reginald Orlasse but asks you to bring him back alive.

Speak with Captain Martinez

The next step to complete the Devils You Know mission in Starfield is to speak with Captain Martinez on the Den Space station, located in Chthonia of the Wolf Star system.

Captain Martinez will provide you with information about Dr Reginald Orlasse and give you the location of the Warlock Ship which Dr Reginald is suspected to be piloting.

Disable or Destroy the Warlock ship

You will not have any problems finding the Warlock ship. It is located near some asteroids in the same Wolf star system. Be warned though. The Warlock will start attacking you as soon as you get near.

Be sure to keep extra modules and ship parts just in case you need to repair your ship during your battle with the Warlock.

The Devils You Know is going to give you two ways to deal with the Warlock in Starfield. You can either target the Warlock’s engines and board it to reach Dr. Reginald or destroy the Warlock completely.

This choice, however, won’t change the end of the faction quest as Dr. Reginald will take his own life when you disable the engines of the Warlock ship.

It is better to just destroy the ship as you’ll still get the evidence rather than seeing a dead body of a man in a disabled ship.

Head back to Vae Victis

Once you’ve gathered the evidence, head back to Subsection Seven to speak with Vae Victis. Give him with the evidence you just gathered from the Warlock Ship.

Vae Victis will examine the evidence and provide you with the name of Kaiser. This officially marks the end of the Devils You Know faction quest in Starfield and begins the next faction quest known as War Relics.

Starfield – The Devils You Know mission rewards