Where To Find 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage In Starfield

The 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage is a unique settlement in Starfield. You are required to go here for a mission during the UC Vanguard questline. This settlement collects abandoned mechanics and works on them. Even though this place is a small, safe space, the areas around it are filled with dangerous creatures, so ensure you are equipped.

Starfield 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage location

To find the 1-Of-A-Kind Settlement, you must first go to the Narion system. This system is west of the Sol system and above the Alpha Centauri. Land on Niira, the first planet to the middle, and go to the Abandoned Mine.

It’s an open area filled with machinery and other scavengers, making it a kind of workshop. When you land on Niira, you are on the 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage.

This location, 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage, will be accessible once the UC Vanguard initiates the War Relics quest. During this mission, you’ll meet a rather important person in this area called Gel, aka Angelo Alonso, in Starfield. Talk to him to get to know about the area.

Where to find the 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage safe?

After talking to Gel for the second time, you’ll get the chance of pickpocketing, which will give you the 1-Of-A-Kind keycard. This keycard is believed to be for a hidden safe. As the name is 1-Of-A-Kind, the safe should be near the initial area, which would make sense as this is the pattern Starfield has followed for all keycards.

Until now, the location of the safe this keycard opens is unknown. So, believe that the safe under the bar where you find Gel is right. While some can open it with digipicks, some have not seen it altogether. Also, the safe was supposed to be opened by keycard, not digipicks, which is confusing. This is all due to some bug.

Trickshot location in Starfield 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage

It’s pretty easy to find Trickshot as it is near where you land in 1-Of-A-Kind Salvage on Niira planet. Go straight ahead towards the edge of the building and keep going until you touch the ground. Then, look for a high rocky spot.

Climb here and now on one of your sides; depending on which side you face, you’ll find a robot named Mech Husk. Land on it, and you’ll get the pistol, Trickshot. Trickshot is a Magshot revolver pistol with stats better than all others of the same category.

Additionally, it has a special ability called Skip Shot in Starfield. The ability allows every fourth fire to be double-shot, making it double-powerful. Although it wastes extra ammo, one bullet is not much of a bad deal. Due to Trickshot being one of the best weapons, it’s worth going to the 1 Of A Kind Salvage just for this and the quest, War Relics.