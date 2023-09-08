Starfield Best Pistols

Starfield sports an impressive collection of weapon types, each packed with a variety of special quirks that make flexible usage of weapons common. That said, it’s important to find the right weapon for the job. Starfield Pistols, owing to their relatively low mass compared to other weapons, are a good comfort pick for deep space exploration as they leave you with more inventory room to pick other items.

That said, while these sidearms are typically meant to be supports to your main weapons, the best Starfield pistols can potentially act as your main weapons all on their own. Below is a list of some of the best pistols you can find to help you on your journey.

1. The Prime

A rare pistol with an impressive 61 physical damage, The Prime is at the top of our list for Starfield’s best pistols. Not only that, but it also comes with a very impressive range and a high, 79.8% accuracy making it quite effective as a long-range sniping pistol to fish for headshots.

Though the low magazine size means you’ll have to make each shot count, there are 3 spare weapon mod slots so you could slot in an extended mag slot down the line. As far as the 5 pre-existing slots go, the Laser Sight and Penetrator rounds are quite noteworthy for the utility they bring in accuracy and damage.

The special perk of The Prime pistol, ‘Elemental’ also causes the next shot to randomly deal a new type of damage between Corrosive, Incendiary, Radiation and Poison.

You can get The Prime by visiting the ‘Laredo Firearms’ store in Akila City.

2. The Zapper

A rare pistol, The Zapper while shackled to a lower base damage at 12 Physical damage, still makes up for it in utility owing to its very high magazine size of 28, allowing for extended exchange of bullets.

The perk, Tesla, will cause bullets to damage and slow down enemies near wherever the bullets hit, adding a nice element of crowd control to this pistol. The 5 pre-slotted mods, including the Large Magazine mod, boost the utility of the weapon.

You can obtain this weapon via the shopkeeper in ‘Rowland Arms’ in Akila City.

3. Va’Ruun Starshard

The particle beam pistol Va’Ruun Starshard is obtained by looting the corpses of hostile Va’Ruun soldiers. Finding them is relatively rare but you may occasionally end up finding a Va’Ruun spaceship while drifting through space so be sure to board the ship and clear the crew for a chance to get Va’Ruun weapons.

Va’Ruun Starshard deals a mix of 26 Physical and 80 Energy damage, making it quite handy in dealing with a variety of enemy types.

Combining that with its high accuracy and long range, the pistol is good for medium-range engagements. It has 7 spare weapon mod slots so you can mix and match and tune up its already impressive base capabilities even further.

4. Elegance

Elegance is a rare pistol but still one of the best in Starfield. Elegance can be purchased from Rowland Arms in Akila City. What makes this pistol especially lucrative is that you can snag it relatively early, staying top of the line for a great deal of your playthrough.

The pistol comes packed with an impressive 64 Physical damage base stat and comes pre-installed with 5 weapon mods i.e., Reflex Sight, Suppressor, Penetrator Rounds, High Powered, Binary Trigger. Beyond that, it also comes equipped with the ‘Shattering’ perk, allowing you to bypass heavy armor, to quickly take down armored enemies.

5. Keelhauler

The Legendary pistol Keelhauler is obtained after completing the quest ‘Echoes of the Past’, which is part of the Crimson Fleet faction questline, unlocked in the middle of the faction recruitment questline.

The Keelhauler pistol comes equipped with 4 weapon mods i.e., Long Barrel, Recon Laser Sight, Compensator and Fully Automatic. The fully automatic mod adds high burst fire capability to the weapon, making it quite effective at quickly taking down foes.

Beyond that, Keelhauler comes equipped with 3 perks namely, Staggering to trigger the stagger effect on enemies, Berserker which deals more damage the less armor one has, and Frenzy which has a small chance to trigger the frenzy status in a target. It also sports high base damage at 86 physical damage, making the Keelhauler pistol one of the best ballistic weapons in Starfield.