Sniper Elite 5 All Starting Locations

In Sniper Elite 5, you have the choice to start a mission from a different location as you progress through the Sniper Elite 5. These locations are called Starting Locations. You have to discover these Starting Locations if you want to use them in new mission playthroughs.

With these Starting Locations, you’ll get the chance to look for a few new unlockable starting locations so that the next time you play, you can start from a different location on the map.

There are a total of 8 Missions in Sniper Elite 5 and each mission has several Starting Locations. We have covered all starting locations of all missions below.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 1 The Atlantic Wall Starting Locations

Submarine Deck

This is the place where you will start The Atlantic Wall mission by default for the first time.

Interrogation Block

Head upstairs and pick the door lock. Kill the man inside and that will be your Interrogation Block Starting Location.

French Countryside

Head north towards the truck with a few crates nearby. Unlock the French Countryside Starting Location by lighting fire to the wood pieces.

Town Promenade

The Town Promenade will be found along the shore in the southwest corner of the map. Look along a trail surrounding the Gazebo that will bring you to some shrubs from the Gazebo.

Continue on this road until you reach a campfire. To go to the starting location, interact with the bonfire.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 2 Occupied Residence Starting Locations

Forest Clearing

This is the place where you will start the Occupied Residence mission by default for the first time.

Munitions Farmhouse

You will see a car nearby a house. Go around the house to the right and you will see a yellow gate. Interact with the gate to unlock the Starting Location.

Chateau Stables

Near the camps, head northeast to find a bonfire near the wall. Interact with it to unlock the Starting Location.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 3 Spy Academy Starting Locations

Beaumont Marshland

This is the place where you will start the Spy Academy mission by default for the first time.

Town Hall

Make your way through the small town at the base of the academy. Tucked in a hole behind a wall you will be able to find a steel door that leads to the beach. Interacting with the door unlocks this Starting location.

Smugglers Landing

Near the area where you find the cars of the German commanders, head northeast through an opening. From there turn left and you will see a door in front of you. Interact with the door to unlock the Starting Location.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 4 War Factory Starting Locations

Resistance Safehouse

This is the place where you will start the War Factory mission by default for the first time.

Scrapyard Overlook

Head towards the Train Scrapyard in the northeast of the map. The exact location of the Starting Location is marked with red below. Interact with the bonfire near the scrap to unlock the Starting Location.

Trainyard Office

Head towards the Trainyard which is in the south of the starting location of this mission. You will see a door at the location marked with red below. Interact with the door to unlock the Starting Location.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 5 Festung Guernsey Starting Locations

Roadside House

At the location marked in red below, you will find a house next to the road. To unlock this Starting Location in the Festung Guernsey mission, climb the vines on the northeast side and open the door from the inside.

Countryside House

At the location marked with red below, you will see an attic nearby. Climb into the attic by the left-hand vines, then open the door to unlock the Starting Location.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 6 Liberation Starting Locations

Riverside House

The exact location of the Starting Location is marked in red below. Jaan Trautmann is located northwest of Le Grande Mansion.

To unlock this Starting Location in the Liberation mission, climb the hill behind the trench and start the campfire behind the fallen tree trunk.

Bridge Charlie

The exact location of the Starting Location is marked in red below. Cross the Charlie Bridge to a residence near the house with purple flowers and roses. To unlock this Starting Location, open the door on the south-eastern side.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 7 Secret Weapons Starting Locations

Lake Overlook

The exact location of the Starting Location is marked in red below. Use the zipline from the tower in the northwest at the marked location below. To unlock this Starting Location in the Secret Weapons mission, interact with the bonfire near the small camp.

Abandoned House

The exact location of the Starting Location is marked in red below. Go behind the railway garage and over the railyard to the east. To get to the Abandoned House on the hill, use the muddy route to the left.

Climb the pipe that runs beside the generator towards the front. Climb around to the house’s rear. To secure this starting location, descend to the balcony and open the door.

Sniper Elite 5 Mission 8 Rubble and Ruin Starting Locations

Resistance Café

The exact location of the Starting Location is marked in red below. On the left side of the road, enter the Metro Du Cafe. Climb up after going upstairs. To secure the starting location in the Rubble and Ruin mission, open the door at the end of the trail.

Sea View Offices

The exact location of the Starting Location is marked in red below. Get inside the building a sandbag barricade outside and whose door is open. Turn right and head upstairs. Open the blue door to unlock the Starting Location.