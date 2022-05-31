The following guide will show you how and where to collect all of the collectibles in Occupied Residence, the second mission of Sniper Elite 5. For your ease, the collectibles of Occupied Residence have been listed in the order you can find them during a single playthrough.

Sniper Elite 5 Occupied Residence Collectibles Locations

There are a total of 19 collectibles in Occupied Residence: x6 Classified Documents, x4 Personal Letters, x3 Hidden Items, x3 Stone Eagles, and x3 Workbenches.

Classified Document #1: Orders of the Day (1/19)

To get to the main gates of the chateau, use the middle route. An office tower stands surrounded by tents. A large locker is located next to the tent. For Classified Document #1, pick the lock.

Classified Document #2: Immediate Request for Attic Repairs (2/19)

You will find this Classified Document in Moller’s office, on his desk.

Workbench #1: Pistol Workbench (3/19)

To find this pistol workbench, cross the bridge outside the main gates towards the chateau. Then proceed to the extreme east direction of the map.

Classified Document #3: New Orders, Effective Immediately (4/19)

You can find the Classified Document right next to the table where you found the pistol workbench.

Stone Eagle #1 (5/19)

An l-shaped farmhouse can be found on the extreme west side of the map, just before the chateau. Stone Eagle #1 can be seen on the roof. Near the area, there is an infiltration point.

Hidden Item #1: Soldier Statuette (6/19)

A sniper in the upstairs chamber of the outhouse, behind the chateau, northeast of the garden area, watches the courtyard. Kill him and look for Hidden Item #1 on his body.

Personal Letter #1: Good Plan, Let’s Do It (7/19)

Right next to Hidden Item #1, you can also find the first personal letter for this mission.

Personal Letter #2: Do Not Fail Me Nephew (8/19)

Friedrich Kummler’s quarters are on the second floor of the chateau, on the western side of the building, north of Moller’s office. The box at the foot of his bed contains Personal Letter #2.

Hidden Item #2: Old Man Statuette (9/19)

You can also find Hidden Item #2 in the same area in which you found Personal Letter #2. The item is hidden in a locked box behind a painting.

Personal Letter #3: Need a Scapegoat (10/19)

On the right side of where you found Hidden Item #2, you will see a bed. On the foot side of this bed, you will find Personal Letter #3 as well.

Personal Letter #4: Brother I have a Plan (11/19)

In the same building where you found Personal Letter #3, go to the third floor through the stairs. Enter the first room on your right and you’ll find Personal Letter #4 on the desk.

Hidden Item 3: Group Statuette (12/19)

You can find this Hidden Item inside a chest in the same room in which you found Personal Letter #4.

Classified Document #4: Renovations Completed (13/19)

After collecting Hidden Item #3, you’ll end up in Moller’s office. You will find this Classified Document at the front desk.

Classified Document #5: Operation Kraken (14/19)

After collecting the Classified Documents in Moller’s office, interact with three items in the room like the lamp book or the painting. After interacting with these items, you’ll unlock a secret cabin in Moller’s office. In this secret cabin, you find Classified Document #5.

Classified Document #6: Grateful Thanks (15/19)

In the same secret cabin, you will find this Classified Document as well.

Workbench #2: Rifle Workbench (16/19)

There is a basement on the bottom level of the castle, on the eastern side, that you can enter. Rifle Workbench is down the middle of the room, and Karl will even point it out.

Workbench #3: SMG Workbench (17/19)

Exit the compound. Head to the upper left corner of the map. You will see a building there. Reach the top floor of this building by climbing the vines. You will the SMG Workbench there.

Stone Eagle #2 (18/19)

To find the last two Stone Eagles, head to the left side of the map. You will see a bridge there which will be facing away from the Occupied Residence. This Stone Eagle will be directly in front of you sitting on top of a chimney of a small house.

Stone Eagle #3 (19/19)

You can see Stone Eagle #3 from the same bridge. This Stone Eagle will be on the left-hand side of the river. You will find this Stone Eagle near a small bridge right across the river.