There are a total of five different categories of collectibles in Sniper Elite 5: Personal Letters, Classified Documents, Hidden Items, Stone Eagles, and Workbenches. The following guide will go over the locations of each of these Sniper Elite 5 collectibles in Spy Academy, the third mission of the game.

Sniper Elite 5 Spy Academy Collectibles Locations

In Spy Academy, you can find a total of x5 Personal Letters, x5 Classified Documents, x3 Hidden Items, x3 Stone Eagles, and x3 Workbenches.

Below we have listed down and provided the location of each of these collectibles in detail to help you find them all during the Spy Academy mission of Sniper Elite 5.

Jump to:

Stone Eagle#1

Make your way to the far south side of the map and look over to the main area. You’ll see an eagle icon on top of a building to the southwest of the island. All you have to do is shoot that stone Eagle.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Personal Letter: Fragile, Do Not Break

This Letter is found at the south end of the map. Before the bridge crosses over to the main area, there is a Nazi Checkpoint. The letter is lying on top of a box near a truck.

Classified Document: Armoury Exposed

Armoury Exposed document is found at the same location as Classified Document: Won’t Be Attending! It lies on top of a couch at the top of the tower. To get to the top of the tower, make your way up the staircase to your left after entering the tower.

Classified Document: Won’t Be Attending

This Document is found inside a tower located near the bridge at the southeast end of the main mission area.

Make your way up the stairwell to the top of the tower and you’ll find the document on top of a table directly opposite the entrance of the room, lying next to a silenced P08.

SMG Workbench

You can find this workbench at the southeast end of the map. Continue up the narrow alley from the south. After you cross the Hotel you will see a red car in front of you.

Just behind this car, there are a series of ledges you can climb to the left of the street. Climb up these ledges and continue left into the corridor until you reach the room where the SMG Workbench is located.

Personal Letter: Just Attend One!

This letter is found on Fabian. You can obtain the letter by looting Fabian’s body after killing him. Fabian is located in a church somewhere between the middle and the eastern side of the island.

Classified Document#3: Resource Request

Resource Request is found in the Church on the east side of the map. This is the same location where the Personal Letter: Just Attend One! Was found. The document lies on a table at the top of the tower.

Personal Letter: It’s Easy Money

This Letter is found on top of a wooden table in a sniper tower overlooking the sea. This tower is located to the far east of the map, near the edge of the island.

Personal Letter: Parking Problems

This Letter is found on top of a trashcan near a bench, located at the far west of the map. The bench is located near a tower overlooking the sea, at the edge of the island.

Hidden Item: Kriegsmarine Training Cards

Hidden Item: Kriegsmarine Training Cards is located inside a Bar on the west side of the map, near where the main road loops. The Kriegsmarine Training Cards are found on top of a table at the left of the entrance to the bar.

Classified Document: Priority Package!

There’s a long road that wraps around the main central buildings, separating them from the other smaller ones. If you continue to walk up that road from west to east on the southern end, you’ll see that one of the houses on your right would have a small open window.

Climb through this window and on your right would be Classified Document: Priority Package!, lying on top of a table in the corner.

Stone Eagle #2

Continue up that road where Personal Letter#3: It’s Easy Money is found. You’ll see a sniper nest up that road at the edge of the island. Stone Eagle #2 is found on that tower.

Pistol Workbench

The Pistol Workbench is located inside the Axis Armory, near the south side of the main/largest compound of the main mission area, which is to the west of the map. To access this armory though, you need an armory key.

This key can be found on Officer Josef Lowenstam. You need to kill this officer and loot his body to obtain the key. Officer Josef Lowenstam is usually located to the east of the largest compound.

Hidden Item: Covert Ops Field Manual

Covert Ops Field Manual is found in a large building at the north of the map. This area is used by the Nazis as a training camp for Operation Kraken.

Head downstairs into the Diner hall, where you’ll find Hidden Item: Covert Ops Field Manual on top of a table.

Classified Document: Training Scenarios

There is a distinct structure to the north of the map, overlooking the sea. Head inside this building and climb the stairwell to the right of the entrance.

There would be a room just behind you at the top. Classified Document: Training Scenarios is located on a table directly opposite the entrance to the room.

Hidden Item: Ornate Compass

The Ornate Compass is located at the same location as the Classified Document: Training Scenarios, which is in a building at the north of the map. The Hidden Item is found in the same room as the Document, you just have to head to the right side of the room until you find a safe.

Plant a fuse on the safe, light it, and wait for it to explode. Once the safe opens, you’ll find the Hidden Item#3: Ornate Compass inside, along with a powerful P08.

Stone Eagle #3

At the north-most part of the map there is a tower sunk in the sea, near your exfil point. Stone Eagle #3 is located on top of that sunken tower.

Rifle Workbench

To find the Rifle Workbench, you need to approach the main mission area from the north of the map. Once you get to the start of the area, there would be some ledges you can climb with the help of vines on the right side of the building where you found Hidden Item: Covert Ops Field Manual.

Climb up the vines and continue left to the stairs until you reach the area where the Rifle Workbench is located.

Personal Letter: Do Not Be Late!

This Letter is found on an enemy inside the main mission area. You have to kill this enemy and loot his body to obtain the letter. This person wears a special triangular hat.