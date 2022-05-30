Sniper Elite has a total of 152 collectibles that are scattered across a total of eight missions. Each mission hence has 19 collectibles to be found.

The following collectible guide is for the Atlantic Wall, the first mission of the game. It will help you locate all of the 19 collectibles in order: x6 Personal Letters, x4 Classified Documents, x3 Hidden Items, x3 Stone Eagles, x3 Workbenches, and x3 side objectives.

Sniper Elite 5 Atlantic Wall Collectibles Locations

Classified Document (1/19): Resistance Captured

At the start of your mission, you will find an enemy standing in front of a boathouse. Kill him and search his corpse. You will find the key to the boathouse you are standing in front of. Grab it and unlock the boathouse. Upon entering, you will find the classified document right in front of you.

Workbench (2/19): Rifle Workbench

Upon reaching the processing plant, you need to kill the guard hiding behind an outpost. Enter the building through the backdoor and navigate to the backroom after climbing the stairs.

You can either break in using a crowbar or pick out the lock. It’s your choice. Once inside kill the enemy and there you will find the Rifle Workbench.

Stone Eagle 1 (3/19)

Continue along the path north after the Processing Plant. You will find a small outpost. If you look right to where you are standing, you will notice a stone eagle sitting on top of one of the buildings. Shoot the Stone Eagle using a sniper gun. The collectible is done.

Personal Letter 1 (4/19)

Right next to where you shot Stone Eagle 1, you will find a box lying on the side of the road before the small outpost. You will find the Personal Letter on top of that box.

Classified Document 2 (5/19): Beach Defenses

Make your way to the north side of the map next to the Radar Building. Find a Satchel charge on top of the box alongside the building.

Pick the charge and head inside the building using the left door. Take the stairs down and inside the room, you will find a safe. Interact with the safe to plant a satchel charge. Light the fuse or shoot the Satchel charge from the distance to blow the safe door open.

Inside you will find your second classified document which will support the air support side objective on the mission.

Side objective: Destroy Anti Air Gun

After your last collectible, you will have blue markers showing on the screen telling you where to go to complete the side objective.

The location in this side objective is just East of where you collected Classified Document 2. Go there and detonate the charge of the explosive using your sniper.

After you have blown the charge, the side objective will be marked as complete.

Classified Document 3 (6/19): Atlantikwall Report

On the left where you blew the Anti-Air Gun, you will find a building. Inside you will find a safe which you need to blow up with the Satchel Charge.

You can light it or shoot it according to your preferences. Inside the safe, you will find the collectible.

Personal Letter 2 (7/19)

It’s in the same building where you found Classified Document 3. Head up the stairs. Navigate to the middle of the building and there you will find a ladder that will lead to the Attic. Take the ladder and go up inside. There you will find Personal Letter 2.

Side objective: Destroy the Gun Battery

Make your way to the northwest side of the map where you will end up in front of a military base. Destroy the Gun Battery and your side objective will be marked as complete.

Classified Document 4 (8/19): Beach Defences

On the same military base where you destroyed the Gun Battery, you will find a guard who will drop a key. This key will unlock a door to a safe house. Inside the safe house, you will find a safe. Blow the safe with the Satchel Charge. You will find Classified Document 4 inside.

Pistol Workbench (9/19)

Inside the same safe house where you found Classified Document 4, you will find the Pistol Workbench on the left side.

Stone Eagle 2 (10/19)

Follow the path from the military base and go south. On the road which leads to the village, focus on your left. On top of the hotel, you will find your Stone Eagle 2. Shoot the Eagle and the quest will be marked as complete.

Hidden Item 1 (11/19): FFI Flag

Go to the right side from where you shot Stone Eagle 2. Pass the truck and in the distance, you will see a building. Go inside the building and there you will find Hidden Item 1 sitting on the sink.

Personal Letter 3 (12/19)

From the road make your way to the city and then to a hotel. This is the same hotel where you shot Stone Eagle 2.

Go inside the hotel and take the stairs to the first floor. There you will find a room where you will find a safe. Blow it up using the Satchel Charge and inside you will find Personal Letter 3.

Personal Letter 4 (13/19)

Make your way to the edge of the city and go inside the building. On the main floor, you will find Personal Letter 4 lying on top of a couch.

SMG Workbench (14/19)

Come out of the building where you found Personal Letter 4. Use the vines on the side of the building to climb on the first floor. Go inside through the open window and there you will find the SMG Workbench.

Side objective: Beachside defense

Follow the main road leading to the beach and after the curve, you will find the Beachside Defence. Blow it up and it will be automatically marked as complete.

Hidden Item 2 (15/19): Photograph

On the same beachside road, you will find a building named Mentoline. Go inside the building and take the stairs to the first floor. On top of the desk, you will find Hidden Item 2.

Personal Letter 5 (16/19): Pests in the Garden

Go further down the beach road and navigate to the Boardwalk. Follow the boardwalk all the way to the end. There you will find the Pagoda and inside you will find Personal Letter 5.

Stone Eagle 3 (17/19)

Navigate to the Vantage Point which will be on the west side of the beach. On top of the Vantage Point, you will find Stone Eagle 3.

Hidden Item 3 (18/19): Radio Tin

To wrap up the quest, go to the middle of the map. There is a small outpost with three buildings. On your right, there is a barn-style building. Enter the building and you will find Hidden Item 3 on top of the table.

Personal Letter 6 (19/19): Upcoming Delivery

You will find another building next to the building where you found Hidden Item 3. Go inside and navigate to the back by crouching underneath the bar. There you will find a ladder and on the first floor, you will find Personal Letter 6.