Festung Guernsey is the fifth mission in Sniper Elite 5. Sniper Elite 5 includes collectibles like classified documents, personal letters, hidden items, stone eagles, and workbenches. In the following guide, you’ll find the locations of all collectibles that you can find during Sniper Elite 5 Festung Guernsey mission.

Sniper Elite 5 Festung Guernsey Collectibles Locations

There are a total of 19 collectibles that you need to locate during the Festung Guernsey mission in Sniper Elite 5. These comprise x5 Personal Letters, x5 Classified Documents, x3 Hidden Items, x3 Stone Eagles, and x3 Workbenches.

All of the collectibles have been listed below in the order they can be found.

Classified Document #1: Grin and Bear It (1/19)

You need to make your way through Fort Hommet to the front room. There you will be able to pick up a safe code from the table. Now climb out from one of the windows in the hallway and use the vines to get into the locked door. Use the code to open the safe inside to get Classified Document #1.

Personal Letter #4: Escaping Islanders (2/19)

On the western side of the map in the bunker, the first room on the second floor has Personal Letter #4 on a table.

Stone Eagle #1 (3/19)

Get to the observation tower on the island, and you will be able to see Stone Eagle #1 on the corner of the building overlooking the sea.

Stone Eagle #2 (4/19)

You will find a large church in the middle of the map. Look to the spire, and you will see Stone Eagle #2 on top of it.

Workbench #1: Rifle Workbench (5/19)

There is a church at the center of the map which is directly inside the spire where you find Stone Eagle #2. You need to climb up the vines on the side to access Workbench #1.

The Gnome guard is optional here. This will only get you the medals.

Personal Letter #1: No Need to Worry (6/19)

A sergeant is roaming around the Martello Tower who can be prominently seen and detected by your good self due to his unique and distinctive uniform. The Martello Tower is located in the southern-most building of the central part of the map, underneath the wrecked farmhouse. Shoot him and loot his dead body for Personal Letter #1.

Personal Letter #2: Getting off the Island (7/19)

In the wrecked farm, you need to enter from the northeasternmost outhouse and take the way down to the underground room. There you will find Personal Letter #2 along with Hidden Item #2.

Hidden Item #2: Crystal Radio (8/19)

Inside the same wrecked farm where you find Personal Letter #2, you will find a hole in the floor and a ladder from where you can climb up to a secret room. Hidden Item #2 is placed on the table inside the secret room.

Hidden Item #3: Comfort Bag (9/19)

In the corner of the main farmhouse building containing the blue, painted windows, you need to head upward to the second floor. In the corner of the room, Hidden Item #3 is placed on a chest of drawers.

Classified Document #5: Drastic Measures (10/19)

From its ground floor entrance, you need to enter the observation tower in the front room. You will find Classified Document #5 on the table inside.

Classified Document #2: Cut Costs Cost Lives (11/19)

In the room in the hidden facility, there’s a desk that contains Classified Document #2 right opposite the safe. The door of the room is locked from the entrance, so you need to head deeper into the facility, pass the submarine, and then enter the room from the opposite direction.

Workbench #3: Pistol Workbench (12/19)

You will find some trenches near the Operation Kraken prototype. You need to rush inside one of the rooms for Workbench #3.

Stone Eagle #3 (13/19)

At the top of Mirus Munitions Bunker, you will find Stone Eagle #3. You need to get up close to it and fire with your silenced pistol if you are hoping not to raise any alarms.

Classified Document #4: Transport Troubles (14/19)

Here you need to head yourself inside the underground hospital and move to the end of the corridor. There you will find a library area with a number of bookshelves there, along with some radio equipment. Classified Document #4 is placed on a table.

Classified Document #3: Oafish Officers (15/19)

In the hospital underground area on the western side of the corridor, opposite the main ward containing all the beds, Classified Document #3 is placed on a table under a poster.

Personal Letter #5: Harass the Huns (16/19)

There is a small resistance very close on the way to the underground hospital. You need to pick the lock to get yourself inside and then sneak under the tables to access the way down into the underground portion.

Personal Letter #5 is inside the underground portion. Workbench #2 is also present in the same underground portion.

Workbench #2: SMG Workbench (17/19)

In the residence where you find Personal Letter #5, you will also find Workbench #2.

Personal Letter #3: Confiscated Good (18/19)

On the eastern side of the map at the Mirus Construction Site, two sergeants one in a brown uniform and the other in a grey uniform are patrolling the southern part of the area. Knock them out with your sniper rifle or binoculars, and Fairburne will observe that they are carrying intelligence. Knock them down and loot their corpses for Personal Letter #3.

Hidden Item #1: TODT Uniform Badge (19/19)

In the construction area on the eastern part of the map, there is a green building. Hidden Item #1 is placed on one of the tables.

Optional #1: Roadside House

Get to the location on the map where you’ll find a broken house on the roadside. Climb up the vines to get in and shoot the Gnome Guard to collect medals.

Optional #2: Strategist Trophy

The Strategist Trophy requires you to force or trick an enemy tank to destroy another enemy tank. There’s a checkpoint on the location on the map from where a vehicle will pass. Stop the truck and kill the driver. Make the nearby tank shoot the vehicle by stepping a little away from the truck to unlock the trophy.