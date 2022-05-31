Having a somewhat open-ended map design, Sniper Elite 5 is filled with collectibles to discover in each of its 8 campaign missions. In this guide, we will provide you with all the Sniper Elite 5 War Factory Collectibles Locations in the 4th mission of the game.

Sniper Elite 5 War Factory Collectibles Locations

The War Factory mission has a total of 19 collectibles. These collectibles include 6x Personal Letters, 4x Classified Documents, 3x Hidden Items, 3x Stone Eagles and 3x Workbenches.

Below we have provided you with the list and detailed location of each of these 19 collectibles you can hunt down during the War Factory mission of Sniper Elite 5.

Personal Letter: Klaus! You Idiot!

There is a dam to the north-west and a bridge nearby. On that particular bridge, there is a small building. Enter that building and you will find Personal Letter: Klaus! You Idiot! lying on the desk.

Personal Letter: The Suspense

In the generator room, there are stairs leading to a control room, directed towards the northern end of the map. You will Personal Letter: The Suspense lying on top of some radio machinery.

Hidden Item: Gold Pocket Watch

Head towards the North-East side of the scrapyard area and you find Gold Pocket Watch on a bunch of wooden beams.

Classified Document: No More Games

Outside the main factory, towards the north-eastern area, where lots of construction been going on, you will find Classified Document: No More Games lying on top of some plank of woods.

Classified Document: Increase Security!

On the farther eastern side of the main factory, you will find a vat room. Search that room and you will find Classified Document: Increase Security! on a table. You will need to unlock a door lock to get inside first.

Pistol Workbench

There is an armory in the vat room that is directly next door to Classified Document: Increase Security. Use a satchel charge or grab the key from the officer to get inside. To the right of the entrance, there is a Pistol workbench.

Personal Letter: Your Order Awaits

There is a factory warehouse that is closest to the middle of the map. You will find Personal Letter: Your Order Awaits lying on top of the box in the factory warehouse. That box will be blocking a doorway.

Rifle Workbench

Right in the middle of the map, beneath the factory warehouse, there is a resistance cellar. Go down in the cellar using the ladder and you will find Rifle Workbench.

Personal Letter: Losing the Time

There is something called steelworks in the map. In the north of steelworks, you will find Personal Letter: Losing Time lying on a bit raised up desk.

Stone Eagle 1

Before you search the factory, take a handful of ziplines to the ruins on the Far Eastern part of the map. There is a bedraggled turret that has broken floor panels, and Stone Eagle 1 is perked up on top of the south-eastern wall.

Stone Eagle 2

You are going to find Stone Eagle 2 on top of the blast furnace towards the south-eastern part of the map. But keep in mind that you will have to approach this from the western side in order to see it.

Classified Document: Bureaucratic Oaf

In the center of the map, there is an upstairs room that is pinched by a train track and patrolling armored car route. In that particular room, Classified Document: Bureaucratic Oaf will be on a table. To get into this room, use ladders nearby.

SMG Workbench

To the north of the shipping warehouse, where you find Hidden Item: Stealth Plating, there is an armory upstairs. Again, you will either need a satchel charge to get inside or loot an officer to get the key. Once you get inside you will find an SMG workbench right opposite the doorway.

Personal Letter: Ehrlich’s Done for

From the South-West, sneak into the factory and you will eventually end up in a train station. Find the main station office. Once found, you will see Personal Letter: Ehrlich’s Done for lying on the desk.

Hidden Item: Stealth Plating

There are piled-up boxes on the ground floor in the middle of the shipping warehouse. On top of these boxes, you will find your Hidden Item.

Classified Document: Shipping Orders

Go to the shipping warehouse. Towards the north of the main train depot, you will see the steel staircase that will be leading to the office room. There will be a safe containing Classified Document: Shipping Orders.

Use satchel charges to blow it up or if you do not want explosion then you can steal the key from an officer.

Hidden Item: P.1000 Ratte Plans

Go to the southern part of the factory. Go into the main station depot. There will be ladders leading upwards. Go upstairs, towards the extreme south, at the end of the path you will find Hidden Item: P.1000 Ratte Plans.

Personal Letter: Sheers’ Notebook

Once you get into the blast furnace, you will have to search for an office on the top floors on the western side. Once the office has been found, you will find Personal Letter: Sheers’ Notebook lying on the desk.

Stone Eagle 3

This location is a bit tricky. On the southern tip of the map, towards eastern part of the train station depot, elongate your eyesight to the roof of the building that is outside the boundaries of the map, there will be Stone Eagle 3 which can be shot with a sniper.