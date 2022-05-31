In this guide, we will discuss all the Collectibles Locations in the Liberation mission of Sniper Elite 5. Players have the opportunity to step into massive sandbox-style missions that are filled with a lot of collectibles and hidden items. We will try to simplify things by discussing the collectibles in the Liberation Mission.

Sniper Elite 5 Liberation Collectibles Locations

There are a lot of collectibles found throughout the Liberation Mission of Sniper Elite 5, including classified documents, stone eagles, workbenches, and other hidden items. Liberation has a total of 5x Personal Letters, 5x Classified Documents, 3x Hidden Items, 3x Stone Eagles and 3x Workbenches for players to find.

We have pinpointed the location of each collectible you can find throughout this mission.

Stone Eagle #1

The first stone eagle can be found on top of the Silo. Shoot at it to get the collectible.

Classified Document: Unfit for Duty

The first document will be located inside the villa where you start your mission and have to eliminate an enemy for the first letter. It will be on the second floor.

Personal Letter: They’re Out There

The moment the mission starts, you will notice an enemy arriving in front of you in a truck. Eliminate him to loot the first collectible of the mission.

Classified Document: A Surplus Bridge

The second document can be found outside the villa east of the map.

Pistol Workbench

To get to the pistol workbench, you will have to first get to the top of the tower and then get to the building attached to the tower. You will find the workbench there.

Classified Document: Hold The Line

The third document can be found close to a building where you start your mission. It will be located on the second floor of the primary objective building.

Hidden Item: Lucky Rabbit’s Foot

The first hidden item can be found by eliminating an enemy standing outside the crashed plane.

Personal Letter: Watch Your Back (David Radner)

The second letter can be looted by eliminating an enemy located on the west side of the mission area. He will be standing close to a red car.

Starting Location #1: Riverside House

Interact with a campfire to unlock the Riverside House starting location.

Personal Letter: Vengeance Is Nigh!

The third letter will be inside the second floor of the villa. Go inside and take the ladder upwards, and it will be in front of you close to the breached rooftop.

Personal Letter: Give Me Strength

The fourth letter will be inside of green building just before the trenches. The letter will be on a small table close to the door entrance.

Hidden Item: Stolen Medals

The second item can be found underground in the Turbine Building. You will have to destroy the barricades to the underground of the building.

SMG Workbench

You will find the second workbench inside the turbine building. The same place where you found the Stolen medals.

Classified Document: Resistance Fanatic Located

The fourth document can be found in a drawer on the second floor of the building. You will pick the lock to get inside the room.

Stone Eagle #2

The Second eagle can be found on top of a damaged monastery.

Personal Letter: Barely Escaped

The last letter can be found close to an AA Gun within the trenches. It will be just there on an ammo box.

Classified Document: Incoming Armor

The final document will be located in between the trenches. It will be inside a bunker.

Starting Location #2: Bridge Charlie

There will be a blue door building in front of you. Unlock the door to unlock the bridge starting location.

Rifle Workbench

The last workbench will be located on the second floor of the building. You can climb the exterior using the vines.

Hidden Item: Engraved Lighter

The last item can be found in the right building across the bridge. It will be located on the second floor.

Stone Eagle #3

The third eagle can be found on top of the damaged building behind the flag.

That covers our guide on all the collectible locations in the Liberation Mission of Sniper Elite 5.