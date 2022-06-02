Sniper Elite 5 Secret Weapons Collectibles Locations

There are eight missions in Sniper Elite 5 and each of those missions has a number of collectibles to find. You’ll come across some of these collectibles while completing the mission, but others may and will require some extra effort. The following guide will help you find all of the collectibles locations in Secret Weapons, the seventh mission of Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 Secret Weapon Collectibles Locations

The Secret Weapons mission in Sniper Elite 5 has a total of 19 collectibles that include 5x Personal Letters, 5x Classified Documents, 3x Hidden Items, 3x Stone Eagles, and 3x Workbenches.

Below are all of their locations in the order they can be found.

Classified Document: Intruder Sighted (1/19)

To the west of the map, there is a bridge. To the west of that bridge is an enemy sniper hiding behind a tree. You have to kill and search him for the document.

Workbench: Pistol Workbench (2/19)

To the east of the castle is a waterfall. Next to the waterfall is a cave southwest of the map. There will be wood panels that are required to break to get inside the cave. Inside the cave is a room with the Pistol workbench.

Classified Document: Pressurisation Report (3/19)

There is a castle tower on the southwest of the map. You either use satchel charges or rob the castle tower key to get inside. Go two floors upstairs and you will find the document.

Stone Eagle 1 (4/19)

This is quite difficult to locate. There is an abandoned house on the fast east of the map. Follow the road here south of the abandoned house. The Stone Eagle will be on the rocks and shrubs ahead of you.

Classified Document: Dr. Junger’s Schedule (5/19)

You’ll find this document in a building in the far southeast portion of the map. This is the same area where you’re tasked to acquire the manifest. It will be near the window.

Hidden Item: Prufstand XII Games (6/19)

On the west of the map, there is a bridge. Go beneath the eastern side of this bridge to find the item.

Personal Letter: We Had a Deal (7/19)

In the east of the map, head into the trainyard office (the closest building to the main area). Go up the ladders in the office to find the letter on a table.

Stone Eagle 2 (8/19)

Go all the way to the north. There is a circular lookout point. Look down to the lower parts of the bridge, towards the west of the bridge. There would be dam filters down below. In one of the filters will be the Stone Eagle.

Personal Letter: I’m Done (9/19)

In the extreme east of the map is an abandoned house that doubles as an alternative beginning point. You are going to find the letter inside its fireplace. The best way to get inside that house is to climb up the white pipe outside it and then break into the second floor.

Classified Document: A-4B Logistical Issues (10/19)

In the north, there is a weapons lab that you need to raid. Get the keys to the lab from the soldiers inside and go to the top floor. There is a locked door on the top floor. Use satchel charges or unlock it and head inside. The document will be on the table.

Personal Letter: Thinking Outside The Box (11/19)

Towards the north of the map is a dome room. In that room, take the swirling steel ladders leading to the top area of the building. It is near to where you are required to locate Kraken’s War Room. You are going to find the letter inside.

Hidden Item: Peenemünde Lab ID (12/19)

At the V2 Launch Site is a ladder at the front. Go up the ladder and enter the dome from the corridor. Keep going through this huge bunker-like facility till the end. Then take the swirling corridor to the first exit. There is a canteen-like dining room to the left. Search the area under the tables and you will find the hidden item.

SMG Workbench (13/19)

Follow the same corridor at the V2 Launch Site but now down to the swirling staircase and then take the first-most exit that will lead you to another corridor with showers and bedrooms. There will be soldiers here. Loot one of them to get a Master Dome key. Unlock a door that is at the farthest end of the corridor and you will find the SMG workbench.

Personal Letter: The V2’s Are Obsolete (14/19)

There is an area opposite to the V2 launch site that resembles dome-like structures. It is almost in the middle of the map as well. This is also the area where you need to destroy the guidance system. The letter will be on a chair here.

Personal Letter: I Can’t Work Like This (15/19)

There is a room with V2 Rockets, go to that room. Go to the lower level of the room where you will see a single rocket being hoisted slightly out of the water. Look across the water and you will see a table on a steel grate with the letter.

Rifle Workbench (16/19)

North of the location where you destroy the V2 rockets is a tiny building that is basically an Axis Armory. Get inside to find the Rifle workbench.

Hidden Item: Luftwaffe Playing Cards (17/19)

In the extreme north of the map is a bridge that is blocked off. Next to that bridge is a guardhouse. The hidden item will be on a table closest to the wall.

Stone Eagle 3 (18/19)

To the southwest part of the map is a castle. In the castle area, search for a bog tower in an eastern corner. There is a staircase opposite that tower. Take those stairs and get to a higher level. You will see the Stone Eagle hanging upon the wall in the alcove.

Classified Document: Inbound Deliveries (19/19)

In the east of the map, head into the train station area. The document you are looking for will be carried by a man who is wandering near the large building beside the road. Kill and search him to find the last collectible.

If he, however, doesn’t have the document, go upstairs into the trainyard office and look for a safe. The document will then be there.