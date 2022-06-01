This guide will discuss all the Collectibles Locations in the Rubble and Ruin mission of Sniper Elite 5. Players have the opportunity to step into massive sandbox-style missions that are filled with a lot of collectibles and hidden items. We will try to simplify things by discussing the exact location of the collectibles in the Rubble and Ruin mission.

Sniper Elite 5 Rubble and Ruin Collectibles Locations

Like all the other missions in Sniper Elite 5, Rubble and Ruin also has a total of 19 collectibles for players to find as well as new Starting Locations to discover.

In total there are 5x Personal Letters, 5x Classified Documents, 3x Hidden Items, 3x Stone Eagles and 3x Workbenches.

Jump To:

Classified Document: Secure Radio Lines

The documents are found in the southwest section of the map in the plaza close to the statue in the middle.

Classified Document: Broken Resistance

The second document is also found close to the first document. You will have to cross a building to get to it.

Personal Letter: Your Man Talked!

You will have to get into apartments from the backside. Then get the key from the front and head up the stairs and open the door. There you will find your letter.

Classified Document: Resistance Report (Hans Deertz)

First, you will have to eliminate an Officer roaming around at the same location as the third document. After you have dealt with him, search for him, and he will give you a key.

Follow down the road till you find a damaged house with a blue window frame and the door frame. Go into that building and follow the stairs down, where you will see a locked door. Open it, and you will see the documents on the table.

Starting Location: Resistance Café

Get into the building named Metro De Café, go to the top, and open the door there. You will have another start location in your game.

Classified Document: Priority Pick Up

Get into the building named Metro De Café on it. You will have to climb to the attic of that building. There you will find the fourth document.

Stone Eagle #1

You will find the stone eagle northwest of the location shown on the map. The stone eagle will be located on a rooftop.

SMG Workbench

You will find the workbench on top of the building from where you shoot at the stone eagle.

Hidden Item: An “Original” Adolf

To get to the hidden item, climb the monastery from outside, then get into the tower and climb to the second floor. There will be artwork hung on the wall.

Pistol Workbench

The second workbench will be located inside the monastery. You will have to first climb the monastery from the outside, follow the pathway, drop down, and keep moving forward until you find the workbench.

Personal Letter: He’s Not the Sharpest

Climb onto the building marked in the screenshot below and find a chest containing the second letter.

Personal letter: Moller is Moving

Get inside the building and follow the hallway where you will find your letter on a table.

Starting location #2: Sea View Offices

Go up the stairs of the same building where you found your third letter. Open the door to unlock your second starting location.

Stone Eagle #2

The second eagle is located outside the map, so you will need to take a long-range shot to get the eagle.

Personal Letter: It’s Not Over Yet!

Get inside the motel at the start of the underpass, and open the door at your right. There you will find your letter.

Classified Document: Flagship Fuel

For the final document, you will have to get inside the motel at the start of the underpass. Go up the stairs where you will find a chest. Open the chest and get the key for one of the rooms. Follow the catwalk till you find the room where you can place an explosive on it. Open the room and then unlock the safe to get the final document.

Stone Eagle #3

The third stone eagle is located far northeast outside the map. You will have to snipe it from afar to get it.

Personal Letter: Clear Out the Sewer

Get inside the sewers, and you will find the letter behind the boxes at your left.

Hidden Item: Stolen Tanto

Get inside the sewers and follow the sewers until you find the generator room. There will be a chest in that room. Open the chest, and you will get your second hidden item.

Rifle Workbench

The last workbench will be inside the docks. You will need to eliminate the enemy and search their bodies to get the key and unlock the door.

Hidden Item: I-400 V2 Hanger

The last collectible item in the Rubble and Ruin mission will be located in the control room of the docks.