Methods To Get Sacrificial Twig In Elden Ring

Elden Ring features a number of Talismans with unique effects that help you through your gameplay journey. Sacrificial Twig is a special type of talisman that is sacrificed whenever you die in the game, saving your hard-earned runes in the process.

Elden Ring is full of daunting challenges, annoying creatures, and unexpected gameplay experiences. Constantly improving your character is the only way to survive in the long run, which is impossible if you have a habit of dying repeatedly. Every time you die, the runes you’ve acquired are lost and cannot be used to purchase new items or upgrades. Thankfully, the game offers Sacrificial Twig for redeeming your runes in an easy way.

Keep reading this guide to know all the locations where you can find Sacrificial Twig and its uses.

In what ways you can get Sacrificial Twig in Elden Ring?

Although it is a one-time-use talisman, there is no need to worry. You can obtain or purchase the Sacrificial Twig from various places in Elden Ring, making it easy for you to accumulate as many of these as possible.

Purchase the Sacrificial Twig from Vendors

Go to Patches at his shop in Murkwater Cave, found in Limgrave, and buy it from him. This cave is situated on the way to Murkwater River and introduces you to a fearsome boss Bloody Finger Nerijus. Patches sells one of these at his shop, and others at his subsequent locations wherever he goes for 5,000 Runes.

The Twin Maiden Husks also tend to trade Sacrificial Twig. You will have to visit their shop on the bottom left corner of the map in Roundtable Hold, and acquire this talisman from them by trading Patches' Bell Bearing.

You can also visit the Isolated Merchant any time at his shack in the Weeping Peninsula and buy the talisman from him.

How to Farm Sacrificial Twig

You can expect to get this talisman as a dropped item after defeating Lesser Wormfaces in Crumbling Farum Azula.

in Crumbling Farum Azula. Edgar, Warden of Castle Morne gives you one of these at Castle Morne in the southernmost portion of Weeping Peninsula.

in the southernmost portion of Weeping Peninsula. Fia, the Deathbed Companion also gives you one of these at the Roundtable Hold during your talk about Rogier’s quest line.

While you can also get the Sacrificial Twig for free from the methods mentioned above, I think it’s easier to purchase this talisman from the Vendors mention above to save time. With so many rune farming methods in Elden Ring, I think, spending runes is an easier method to get Sacrificial Twigs rather than waiting for them to drop from enemies.

How to Use Sacrificial Twig in Elden Ring

Equipping this handy talisman in Elden Ring allows you to keep your gathered runes on your death in the game. With this process, the twig itself vanishes away from your inventory, leaving room for more talismans of its kind. So, if you have a lot of runes on you and are surrounded by certain death scenarios, it is wise to have this talisman sacrificed in place of losing those thousands of runes.

So this Talisman acts like a consumable which will perish upon use. However, it will save your precious ruins. It can be a good idea to use this Talisman especially when you are about to enter a tough area in Elden Ring. I won’t recommend it using every time as it occupies a precious Talisman Sword and it should be used for special needs only to save your runes.