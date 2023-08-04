How To Reroll Campaign In Remnant 2 

Remnant 2 allows its players to reroll their worlds in adventure mode. It allows you to get a fresh experience every time you do so. You can also reroll your campaign to get your hands on certain items not available in the world at that time. However, the question is that can you re-roll your campaign? What happens when the campaign is re-rolled and why would you even want to do it in the first place?

The short answer to this question is that you can certainly do so. But it is a bit more complicated than a simple yes or no answer. There are certain factors you need to be aware of. You’ll also need to know what changes and how to re-roll your campaign. Here is all you need to know about enrolling your campaign in Remnant 2.

How to reroll your campaign in Remnant 2

Rerolling your campaign works similarly to how rerolling your world in adventure mode is. You need to head to Ward 13, the hub. Make your way to the World Stone and interact with it. Select the world setting and select the option “Reroll Campaign”. But before you can simply do that, there are certain factors you need to know.

What does rerolling a campaign do in Remnant 2

When you reroll your campaign, it completely resets everything in the campaign world in Remnant 2. This means all of your sidequests, checkpoints, dungeons, enemies, and bosses will be reset. They will respawn and you’ll need to clear them again. and they will respawn. The layout of the world, the dungeons, and other areas will also change.

So you can experience the campaign once again in a fresh way. But rest assured that rerolling does not change your character level. Your traits and power levels also don’t change and you get to keep your character progress as a plus. You will also retain all your hard-earned gear allowing you to start fresh fully loaded. So, you won’t be starting from scratch and will be powered up sufficiently to take on the challenges the game throws at you.

When to reroll your campaign in Remnant 2

You should reroll your campaign when you have completed it and want to experience it once more with all your gear, skills, traits, etc. Essentially, this will be a new game-plus mode where you start your camping all over again. However, unlike other games, the area, regions, enemies, and loot will all be different so you’ll get a fresh experience.

Alternatively, you can also reroll your campaign if you don’t care about all the progress being lost. Because that will also be reset. So be aware and be careful if you want to do it. However, there are a few reasons you’d want to do so.

Changing the difficulty of Gameplay

You can use reroll to change the difficulty of your campaign. You may find that you have selected a higher difficulty and now you don’t have a chance at all. Or you may want a bigger challenge in the game. No matter your reasons, you can reroll the campaign to experience a different level of difficulty.

Trying different Archetypes

Archetypes are basically the Remnant 2 versions of character classes. There are different variations of individual character abilities and traits that you can use. When you start a new game, you can only select one base Archetype.

Although once you reach level 10, you can unlock your second Archetype and basically multiclass. But your base archetype remains the same throughout the campaign. In this situation, you can reroll your campaign and start afresh to play and experience different Archetypes.