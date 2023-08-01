How To Get Bloodstream Trait In Remnant 2

Bloodstream in Remnant 2 is from one of the three types of traits in the game that will buff your abilities. This is a trait for the defensive build, as it makes sure you heal faster from injuries. Bloodstream trait belongs to the unlockable category of traits.

Due to the procedural generation of Remnant 2, your method of unlocking the Bloodstream can vary a bit. However, the major step to getting this trait is common for all players in the game, so the steps in this guide will be relevant for you.

How to unlock Bloodstream Trait in Remnant 2

To unlock this trait, you need to make a bit of effort. First, head to the Dappled Glade region. Here the trickster demigod, Meidra, will initiate talking to you. She will show herself intrigued by your presence and demands to know more about your visit to her place.

She will ask you a few questions presenting different scenarios in Remnant 2. These questions will involve decisive statements from your side in response to her queries. Your answers can be either generous or selfish. You must make selfish decisions and exhibit having the Ravager’s Eyes to get your required trait.

Once Meidra has heard your selfish responses, she will conclude that you have the Ravager’s Eyes within you. Then, she will reward you with the Bloodstream Trait, which suits your personality.

Bloodstream trait effects

This trait is a useful tool to help expedite your Grey Health regen, enabling you to heal faster after losing health. To get the most out of the Bloodstream trait in Remnant 2, ensure you have a build that needs more healing and defense.

This trait has ten levels of upgradation in Grey Health regen. At level one, it provides a 0.3/s boost. With each level up, +0.3/s is added until reaching 3.0/s at level 10.