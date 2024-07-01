Princess Zelda Kidnapped – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Princess Zelda Kidnapped is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is associated with a much larger Potential Princess Sightings quest. There is a threatening note about Princess Zelda’s kidnapping, and it is now your divine duty to rescue her from her captors.

In this guide, we will teach you how to acquire this quest and how you can safely retrieve Zelda from enemies’ clutches. Before you proceed, stock up on arrows and health-restoring meals, as this won’t be an easy task.

Talk to Penn at the Dueling Peaks Stable

To obtain Princess Zelda Kidnapped side quest, you must become a reporter for the Lucky Clover Gazette. This can be done by talking to Tyrasi in the Lucky Clover Gazette office near the Rito Village entrance.

Once you have acquired the Potential Princess Sightings side quest from Tyrasi, make your way to the Dueling Peaks Stable. It is in the eastern part of the West Necluda, east of Hyrule Field.

The nearest shrine to the Dueling Peaks Stable is the Eshos Shrine. You can use it to fast travel there. Once you reach there, you will need to find your coworker, Penn.

He will be standing on the top of the stable. Climb the stable building and stand beneath the horse’s head. Use the Ascend ability to reach the top of the stable to find Penn (1758, -1925, 0039). Talk to Penn, and this will start the Princess Zelda Kidnapped side quest.

Find Princess Zelda on the Dueling Peaks

Once you talk to Penn, he will reveal that he has received a threatening message. Princess Zelda has been kidnapped, and the kidnapper wants you to visit the ”carved-out heart of the towering twins.”

The Dueling Peaks is to the west of the Dueling Peaks stable and is separated by a river. You need to go to the southern part of the Dueling Peaks as marked on the map.

This is an extremely high peak to climb. We recommend increasing your stamina or brewing some elixirs that grant you temporary stamina.

Find and equip the Climbing Gear to increase your climbing speed and rest at the stable to gain a temporary stamina wheel. We recommend doing all four things if possible.

FYI You can also use the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and then glide Northeast to reach the Dueling Peaks top.

Once you reach the location marked on the map, you will notice a ravine marked by torches. Princess Zelda (1318, -1969, 0304) will be there, held inside a cage. Use the Ultrahand ability to lift the cage.

As soon as you do this, she will turn into a Yiga Clan soldier and summon two more allies. These enemies are extremely agile and can hit you from a distance.

The easiest way to defeat Yiga Clan foot soldiers is by using arrows fused with shock fruit or yellow chuchu jelly. Once all the enemies are defeated, Penn will arrive.

Tell him about the whole situation, and this will complete Princess Zelda Kidnapped’s side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Rewards

Penn will appear on the spot and reward you with some rupees (50-100) depending on your progress in the Potential Princess Sightings side quest.

You will also get one step closer to acquiring the complete Froggy Gear to survive the slippery slopes of the Faron region.