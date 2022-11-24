Pokemon SV Eevee Evolutions

There are several pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that evolve into more than one pokemon. Eevee is one of them. Eevee has more than one evolution in Pokemon SV, based on which type of Pokemon you are interested in. Read on to know how to evolve Eevee into different forms in Pokemon SV.

As has always been the case with Pokemon games, Eevee has numerous evolutions. In this guide, we will go over all of these Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and explain how you can evolve Eevee into different types in Pokemon SV.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

For the evolution of a pokemon to take place, either the subject pokemon should be at least at the required level or you can use other means such as special methods to evolve a pokemon.

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon, you need to increase the friendship level with it. you can increase that by giving Soothe Bell to it or by taking it to the battles.

Secondly, your Eevee should be at least level 20. Moreover, it must have Fairy Move. Fairy Move can be unlocked in Baby Doll Eyes.

If you happen to tick all of the conditions given above, you can rightly evolve Eevee into Sylveon.

How to evolve Eevee into Espeon

Espeon is yet another evolution of Eevee. The catch here is, that Eevee should not possess Fairy Move, or otherwise, it would turn into Sylveon.

The rest of the conditions are the same as Sylveon except for the not possession of Fairy Move.

How to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon

All you know before you evolve your Eevee into Vaporeon is that you will need a Water Stone. You can buy it from Delibird Presents Stores for 3000 PokeDollars after beating three Gym Leaders.

But if you think that it is too much for a Water Stone, you can also get it for free by exploring the Paldea Region, you need to search for sparkling glimmers on the ground on Paldea’s beaches, and you will find this process quite harder as it is one of the rare items.

Now when you get a Water Stone, you need to open your bag and select another item selection and now select Water Stone, and click on the Eevee to evolve into Vaporoen.

How to evolve Eevee into Jolteon

All you know before you evolve your Eevee into Jolteon is that you will need a Thunder Stone. You can buy it from Delibird Presents Stores for 3000 PokeDollars after beating three Gym Leaders.

But if you think that it is too much for a Thunder Stone, you can also get it for free by exploring the Paldea Region, you need to climb to the top of the Wind Turbines to find the Thunder Stone.

Now when you get a Thunder Stone, you need to open your bag and select another item selection and now select Thunder Stone and click on the Eevee to evolve into Jolteon.

How to evolve Eevee into Flareon

All you know before you evolve your Eevee into Flareon is that you will need a Fire Stone. You can buy it from Delibird Presents Stores for 3000 PokeDollars after beating three Gym Leaders.

But if you think that it is too much for a Fire Stone, you can also get it for free by exploring the Paldea region, we suggest you move around the ruins that are located in the deserts to the east of Zapapico.

You can get a chance to find the Fire Stone in that area but that is not guaranteed. So, you stay in that area of East Province (Area Three) where you get a chance to come across the Fire Stone.

Now when you get a Fire Stone, you need to open your bag and

select the other item section and now select Fire Stone and click on the Eevee to evolve into Flareon.

How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon

All you know before you evolve Eevee into Leafeon is that you will need a Leaf Stone. You can buy it from Delibird Presents Stores which are located in different areas of the Paldea Region for 3000 Poke Dollars.

But if you think that is too much for a Leaf Stone then you can also get it for free but you will find it a bit difficult.

You can search for it in Paldea Region and go to Tagtree Thicket near Attius, the Leader of Poison-type Team Star Base, where you get a chance to get one Leaf Stone. Now choose the Eevee you want to Evolve and then click the evolve button to evolve your chosen Eevee into Leafeon.

How to evolve Eevee into Glaceon

All you know before you evolve Eevee into Glaceon is that you will need an Ice Stone, and you can’t buy it from a Delibird presents after beating three Gym Leaders, it is a rare item that does not appear for sale.

Ice Sone can only be found on the ground, or win a random battle from Tera Raid to get one. To look for an Ice Stone on the ground you have to go to Glaseado Mountain in Paldea Region. There you can get a chance to look for Ice Stones which are gathered around the mountain randomly.

Hopefully, now you get an Ice Stone in hand, you need to open your bag and select the other item section and now select the Ice Stone, and click on the Eevee to evolve into Glaceon.

How to evolve Eevee into Umbreon

It is the easiest way to evolve any of the Eevee. You simply need to have high friendship with Eevee and it will evolve into Umbreon at nighttime, just like Espeon.

You can also find Umbreon in the middle of two caves between Medali and Tagree Thicket, to the north of Great Crater, beneath Glaseado mountain is a Pokémon center where you can evolve your Eevee into Umbreon.