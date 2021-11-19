How to Get All Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP

Confused regarding how many Legendary and Mythical Pokemon exist in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Look no forward as this guide will help you track down all the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Legendary Pokemon

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are packed to the rafters with all manner of Pokemon for players to track down and add to their Pokédex. The Legendaries in any Pokémon title are some of the most sought after.

Below, you can find a list of all the Legendaries that we know about so far which can be caught in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This Pokemon BDSP Legendary list will be expanding over the coming days as we learn more Legendaries that are in the game.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl highlight a number of beloved Legendaries and Mythical Pokemon from a number of generations.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Legendary Locations

Listed below are the names, locations, and an explanation regarding obtaining these powerful Pokemon BDSP Legendary Pokemon, starting from the Sinnoh generation classics:

Dialga

Steel & Dragon Type

Location: Spear Pillar

Defeat Cyrus and Team Galactic before confronting Dialga at Spear Pillar. It is exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.

Palkia

Water & Dragon Type

Location: Spear Pillar

Defeat Cyrus and Team Galactic before confronting Palkia at Spear Pillar. It is exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Uxie

Psychic Type

Location: Acuity Cavern

You can encounter Uxie in Acuity cavern after you defeat Team Galactic and Cyrus at Spear Pillar. You also need to either catch or defeat Dialga or Palkia to meet this Psychic spirit.

Mesprit

Psychic Type

Location: Roaming Pokemon

You can encounter Mespirit after you defeat Team Galactic and Cyrus at Spear Pillar. You also need to either catch or defeat Dialga or Palkia to meet this Psychic spirit.

The catch with Mespirit is that you need to count on your lucky stars to encounter it since it roams around the map constantly. So, one of the best methods is to keep checking Poketch’s Marking Map after refreshing a route of your pick.

Keep refreshing the route till Mespirit arrives to your location. It’s best to have a ‘Mean Look’ Pokemon on your team in case it decides to flee.

Azelf

Psychic Type

Location: Valor Cavern

You can encounter Azelf in Valor Cavern after you defeat Team Galactic and Cyrus at Spear Pillar. You also need to either catch or defeat Dialga or Palkia to meet this Psychic spirit.

Heatran

Fire & Steel Type

Location: Stark Mountain

You can encounter Heatran after completing the events tied with Buck regarding the Stark Mountain. Remember to return the Magma Stone aswell.

Moving on from the Sinnoh dex, the following legendries listed will be obtainable after obtaining the National Dex from Professor Oak.

Regigigas

Normal Type

Location: Snowpoint Temple

The only way to trigger the encounter with Regigigas is to have the rest of the Regi trio in your party. Meaning you need Regirock, Registeel and Regice in your party to meet Regigigas.

Giratina

Ghost & Dragon Type

Location: Turnback Cave

Giratina will appear to you if you have reached the three pillar rooms before entering 30 other rooms within the cave.

Cresselia

Psychic Type

Location: Roaming Pokemon

Speak to Sailor Eldritch in Canalave City to gain access to Fullmoon Island

Talk to Sailor Eldritch who can be found in Canalave City. Speaking to him will gain you access to Fullmoon Island but be aware that upon finding Cresselia, you will need to find it.

It’s a Roaming type Pokemon, so its best to choose a particular route and stick to it. Keep refreshing it until Cresselia is shown to be on that route on your Poketch’s Marking Map.

It’s best to have a ‘Mean Look’ Pokemon on your team incase it decides to flee.

Moving on to Ramanas Park, these Legendries will only be found in this location. Simply put, you will come across a number of rooms with pedestals where you need to use an item called a Slate.

If the slate matches the room, the specific Legendary Pokemon connected to that room will appear before you thus initiating the encounter. So far, the Pokemon confirmed before the release are the following:

Articuno

Ice & Flying Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use GB Slate

You need to find the Slate specific to Articuno and its room in Ramanas Park. Articuno is exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Moltres

Fire & Flying Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use GB Slate

You need to find the Slate specific to Moltres and its room in Ramanas Park. Moltres is exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Zapdos

Electric & Flying Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use GB Slate

You need to find the Slate specific to Zapdos and its room in Ramanas Park. Zapdos is exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Mewtwo

Psychic Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use Genome Slate

You need to find the Genome Slate specific to Mewtwo and its room in Ramanas Park.

Raikou

Electric Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use GB Plate

You need to find the Slate specific to Raikou and its room in Ramanas Park. Raikou is exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.

Entei

Fire Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use GB Plate

You need to find the Slate specific to Suicuine and its room in Ramanas Park. Entei is exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.

Suicune

Water Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use GB Plate

You need to find the Slate specific to Suicune and its room in Ramanas Park. Suicune is exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.

Lugia

Psychic & Flying Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use Lugia Specific Slate

You need to find the Slate specific to Lugia and its room in Ramanas Park. Lugia is exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl.

Ho-Oh

Fire & Flying Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use a Ho-Oh Specific Slate

You need to find the Slate specific to Ho-Oh and its room in Ramanas Park. Ho-Oh is exclusive to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.

Rayquaza

Dragon & Flying Type

Location: In Ramanas Park, Use GBA Plate

You need to find the GBA Slate specific to Rayquaza and its room in Ramanas Park.

Mythical Pokemon Locations

The following Mythical Pokemon can be obtained in numerous ways. Some can be obtained through Mystery Gifts or through the save files of the previous Pokemon titles that are compatible with Pokemon BDSP.

Moving forward, here is the list of Mythical Pokemon that are obtainable in Pokemon BDSP:

Mew

Psychic Type

Location: NPC in Floaroma Town

Trainers who have a save file on one of the Pokemon Let’s Go series can obtain Mew. Go to Floaroma Town and speak to the lady found standing in a flower field. This particular flower field is located to the Southwest end of Floaroma town.

You will receive the Mew instantly so make sure to have an extra space in your party, just in case.

Jirachi

Steel & Psychic Type

Location: NPC in Floaroma Town

Trainers who have a save file on one of the Pokemon Sword or Shield series can obtain Jirachi.

Go to Floaroma Town and speak to the old found standing in a flower field. This particular flower field is located to the Southwest end of Floaroma town.

You will receive the Jirachi instantly so make sure to have an extra space in your party, just in case.

Manaphy

Water Type

Location: Mystery Gift

You need to claim the egg from the Mystery Gift feature. It’s part of the ongoing event that runs from November 18th 2021 to February 21, 2022, so act fast now!

Phione

Water Type

Location: Breed Manaphy with a Ditto

Leave a Manaphy and a Ditto to a daycare center. Wait till you receive an egg then simply hatch it to acquire Phione.

Darkrai

Dark Type

Location: Newmoon Island

Events with Darkrai can be triggered after entering the Harbor Inn in Canaclave city. You will need the Member Card key item for this purpose.

So, make sure you have finished the story involving Sailor Eldritch and the Lunar Wing which is, coincidentally, connected to Canalave City.

Shaymin (Land Forme)

Grass Type

Location: Flower Paradise

To encounter Shaymin you will need to have Oak’s Letter key item in your bag. This can be obtained after meeting up with Prof. Oak at Route 224.

Arceus

Normal Type

Location: Hall of Origin

To encounter Arceus you need to reach the Hall of Origin found in Mt. Coronet. Make sure you have the Azure Flute key item on your person before making the climb.

Additionally, you need to defeat the elite four and have obtained the National Pokedex.