Pokemon BDSP Cresselia Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Cresselia is a Legendary roaming Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP that you can capture. This guide explains how to Catch Cresselia in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl along with what stats, abilities, and evolutions it has.

Pokemon BDSP Cresselia Location

Cresselia is a Psychic-Lunar Legendary Pokemon with a catching chance of 0.4%. It is very useful against other Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon and we will be helping you catch one for yourself while explaining what type of Pokemon it is.

How to Catch Cresselia

Cresselia is a Legendary psychic Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP and you can find it roaming around Sinnoh. To capture it, you first need to complete a quest.

Head to Canalave City and enter the Sailor’s home near the bottom left side of the town.

Once you enter the house, the quest will be triggered, and then all you need to do is go outside and talk to the Sailor, standing near the docks. You need to bring a Lunar Feather from Full Moon Island.

Once you reach the island, roam around until you come across a Cresselia and it will run away immediately, dropping a Lunar Feather behind.

Take the feather back to the sailor and go back to his house to finish the quest.

After finishing the quest, you will be able to track Cresselia from your Pokedex as it roams around Sinnoh.

To capture it, you have to track it down, interact with it, and then defeat it in battle.

Base Stats

HP: 120

Attack: 70

Defense: 120

Special Attack: 75

Special Defense: 130

Speed: 85

Cresselia Abilities

You will catch Cresselia at level 50 with just one basic move.

Levitate: Cresselia’s ability lets her hover above the ground.

As Cresselia levels up further in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it will learn new and powerful moves like

Confusion

Aurora Beam

Psybeam

Slash

How to Evolve Cresselia

Being a Legendary Pokemon, Cresselia cannot be evolved further.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Cresselia performs very well against other Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon such as:

Mewtwo (Psychic Type)

Celebi (Psychic-Grass Type)

Lugia (Flying-Psychic Type)

Metagross (Steel-Psychic Type)

Latias (Dragon-Psychic Type)

Cresselia performs poorly against Ghost, Bug, and Dark-type Pokemon such as: