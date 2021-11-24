Pokemon BDSP Shaymin Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps of getting Shaymin in Pokemon BDSP, as well as the stats, abilities, and evolutions it has the remakes of Diamond and Pearl.

Pokemon BDSP Shaymin Location

Shaymin (Land form) is a Grass-type Gratitude Pokémon with a 5.9% chance of being caught with a standard Pokeball. It’s considered a legendary Pokemon, so it’s well worth catching and adding to your collection.

How to Catch Shaymin

To catch Shaymin in Pokemon BDSP, head to Victory Road. Near the end, on the right, there is an escape that was previously blocked by a guy. You will be greeted by a trainer who will assist you in navigating the tunnel.

After reaching the end of the trail, you will reach the Mirror Rock, which is guarded by Professor Oak. The Professor will pose a question to you.

If you answer right, you’ll be whisked away to Flower Paradise. Shaymin will be waiting for you at the finish of the game and can be caught at level 30.

Base Stats

HP: 100

Attack: 100

Defense: 100

Special Attack: 100

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 100

Shaymin Abilities

Natural Cure – All Status Conditions are removed from Shaymin once you switch it with another Pokemon on the field

As it levels up, Shaymin will unlock new moves and abilities like

Leaf Storm

Air Slash

Magical Leaf

How to Evolve Shaymin

In the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Series, the Pokemon Shaymin does not have an evolution. However, Shaymin can transform into its more powerful form, the Sky Form.

To transform Shaymin into its Sky Form, you need to an item called Gracidea. Go to Floarama Town after catching Shaymin and show it to a woman there. The lady will give you Gracidea in exchange.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is a list of Pokemon that Shaymin performs very well against:

Palkia

Kyogre

Celebi

Groudon

Garchomp

Shaymin performs poorly against the following Pokemon: