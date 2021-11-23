Pokemon BDSP Darkrai Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Darkrai is one of the coolest Dark-type legendary Pokemon in the series and essential addition to any trainers’ collection. In this guide, we will provide you with Darkrai’s location in Pokemon BDSP as well as info on how to catch it.

Pokemon BDSP Darkrai Location

Darkrai is a Dark-type Pokemon that has only 1 spawn location in Pokemon BDSP. You will find Darkrai at Level 40 in Newmoon Island.

How to Catch Darkrai

Before getting to Darkrai in Pokemon BDSP you need to do a couple of things. First, you need to make sure that you have the Member Card which you will need to enter the Inn in Canalave City. You will need to do the Cresselia stuff first.

You can go to Canalave City and enter the house with a sleeping boy. Talk to his father and he will tell you that he will need the lunar feather from the Fullmoon Island to awaken his son.

Go with his father to Fullmoon Island and you will find Cresselia there. You will get the Lunar Feather from her and after that, you have to return to the sleeping boy.

Now the other thing you are going to need is the National Dex.

Simply go to the Inn and sleep for a night there. When you wake up you will be at Newmoon Island.

On the island, you have to reach and interact with the Darkrai to catch it.

To catch Darkrai make sure you have the master ball for a guaranteed catch or try your luck with other balls (if you’re using a quick ball, throw it on the first turn) so you have more chances of catching it.

Base Stats

HP: 70

Attack: 90

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 135

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 125

Darkrai Abilities

Bad Dreams: With this ability, Darkrai can cause all the sleeping enemies to lose 1/8 of their max HP once the turn is finished.

As Darkrai levels up, it will learn better moves and abilities like

Confuse Ray

Disable

Quick Attack

Hypnosis

Sucker Punch

Foul Play

Double Team

Haze

Dark Void

Nasty Plot

Dream Eater

Dark Pulse

How to Evolve Darkrai

Darkrai being a legendary Pokemon doesn’t have any evolutions in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As you know Darkrai is a Dark-Type Pokemon so he can take less damage from the Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type moves.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Darkrai performs very well against:

Mewtwo (Psychic)

Lugia (Psychic and Flying)

Tyranitar ( Rock and Dark)

Celebi (Psychic and Grass)

Metagross (Steel and Psychic)

Darkrai will take more damage from the Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves.

Darkrai performs poorly against the following Pokemon: