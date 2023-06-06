In this Persona 5 Strikers All Requests guide, we’ll be walking you through all the information you need to know about Requests in P5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers All Requests

Side quests in Persona 5 Strikers are known as ‘Requests’. They only become available once you’ve taken down the Sendai Jail boss named ‘Vetero’. After defeating him, you can go to the hideout and start a request from there using the menu.

There are some Requests in P5 Strikers that you can play as many times as you want. These Requests will have a square box next to them.

For the ones that don’t, it means you can only play through them once.

While a P5 Strikers Request is active, you’ll see a ‘REQ’ icon on the left side of your screen.

You’ll earn Bond experience points and other useful items from completing Requests.

Requests will help improve the strength of your party, so it’s recommended to do them.

One thing to note about Requests in Persona 5 Strikers is that if you skip a Request, you won’t be able to do it the next time you come back to the city.

August 2nd Requests

Take Back the Desire

On the night of August 2nd, you’ll receive this Request from Futaba. It’s part of the main story, so you must complete it to continue progressing in the game.

All you need to do is to defeat the Shadows and return the Crossing in Shibuya Jail to complete this Request.

Reward: Motto Hoodie

August 3rd Requests

Prison Mail, Part 1

Accept this Request and then head over to the Velvet Room in the Arcade. You’ll meet Lavenza there, and she’ll give you a few objectives to complete.

Lavenza wants you to bring her an Archangel with Amarita Drop. To get that, you need to fuse High Pixie (14) and Hua Po (14), add Amarita Drop to create the desired Archangel.

Reward: Diarama Skill Card

Sendai Sweets

Make your way to the Sendai Station and talk to Ann to obtain this Request. Accept the Request and then head over to the Zunda Mochi Shop located in Mt. Aoba Park.

Purchase the Zunda Shake and Zunda Daifuku from this shop and then get the Gyutan Ice Cream from the Aodake Monaka Sweets shop located in the Arcade.

Reward: Bond EXP

Lending a Paw

After you finish the ‘Sendai Sweets’ Request, this Request will be given to you by Morgana.

Accept the Request and then go to Mt. Aoba Park. You’ll see a woman standing outside the temple. Talk to her twice and then talk to the Maiden standing near the Shrine Shop.

After that, talk to the manager of Café Blue and ask him about the desert. He’ll ask you for a password. You can get figure out the password by eavesdropping on the Hopeless Romantic located at the Sendai Station.

Tell the password to the manager and then buy the Zunda Supreme to finish the Request.

Reward: Bond EXP

Painful Punishment: Alice Hiiragi

Jump into the new green portal located in 705 in the Shibuya Jail and take down Mad Rabbit Alice.

Reward: Bond EXP (first clear), 2500 yen (subsequent clears)

Gusts of Punishment

All you need to do for this Request is to take down 3 Succubus using either bless or wind skills.

You can find the Succubus on the side path of the 705 castle in Shibuya Jail.

Reward: Headhunter Ladle S (first clear), Rice or Onion (subsequent clears).

Cold-Blooded Treatment

You have to take down 5 Lamia using nuclear or ice skills. You can find the Lamias near the blue door in Aoba Street 1st Ward in Sendai Jail.

Reward: Muramasa (first clear), Quickfix Alpha (subsequent clears).

August 8th Requests

Trapped in Wonderland

Accept this Request from Moragana and then make your way to the Underground Waterway located in Shibuya Jail.

Go over to the red spot on your map and get the Forgotten Desire from inside the sluice to finish the Request.

Reward: More accessories become available in Sophia’s shop.

Sophia’s Weapon Shop

Head over to Sendai Jail and take down 20 High Pixies to finish this Request.

Reward: More weapons become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), 1200 yen (subsequent clears).

Sophia’s Armor Shop

Head over to Sendai Jail and take down 5 Orthus to finish this Request.

Reward: More armor pieces become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), Medicine (subsequent clears).

Junk Collection, Part 1

You have to deliver 15 Chipped Microchips to Kuon Ichinose to finish this Request. Head over to Shibuya Jail and defeat all the Named Shadows in there to get the Chipped Microchips.

Reward: Hacker Gear Mk. 2 for Futaba(first clear), 19200 yen (subsequent clears).

Painful Punishment: Ango Natsume

Jump into the new green portal at Mount Aoba in Sendai Jail and take down the Nightmare Dragon Ango to finish this Request.

Reward: Safecracker Lvl 2 Bond skill (first clear), 3000 yen (subsequent clears).

August 11th Requests

Prison Mail, Part 2

Head into the Velvet Room in North Suzushino and talk to Lavenza to start this Request. Lavenza wants you to bring her an Eligor with Divine Grace.

Fuse Lilim (25) with Ame-no-Uzume (29) and then add Divine Grace to create desired Eligor.

Reward: Revel Soul Skill Card

Prison Mail, Part 3

The Velvet Room you need to enter is located in North Suzushino, by the Pharmacy. Lavenza wants you to bring her a Kaiwan with Makouga.

Fuse Principality (27) with Sentata (26) and add Makouga to create the desired Kaiwan.

Reward: Soul Thief Skill Card

Love Soupreme

Talk to the manager of the Pharmacy in North Suzushino. He’ll tell you that you need to bring him the materials he needs to create a special sleeve for the chef’s elbow before he can sell you meal tickets.

This will start another Request called “The Apothecary’s Connection”. Complete this Request and then talk to him again. Then, buy two meal tickets from him to complete this Request.

Reward: Bond EXP

The Apothecary’s Connection

Make your way to the prison, keep in Sapporo Jail and pick a fight with the Vampire Moth as Sophie.

He’ll spawn several Mothman minions, so you’ll be able to easily take down 10 Mothman to finish this Request.

Reward: Bond EXP

Trapped in a Nightmare

Head over to the red spot on the map and get the Forgotten Desire to finish this Request.

Reward: More accessories become available in Sophie’s shop.

Junk Collection, Part2

You need to deliver 12 Strange Circuits to Kuon Ichinose to finish this Request. Defeat the Named Shadows in Sendai Jail to get the Strange Circuits.

Reward: Extortionist Lvl 3 Skill (first clear), 28800 yen (subsequent clears)

Enduring a Slimy Hell

You need to take down 20 Slime using fire or wind skills for this Request. Head over to the Sendai Station and find a Named Shadow called ‘Viscid Rotting Meat’.

He’ll spawn several slimes when you start fighting him, so you’ll be able to complete this Request very quickly.

Reward: Arsene’s Cane S for Joker (first clear), 1800 yen (subsequent clears)

Sub-Zero in Sapporo

You need to take down 20 Jack Frosts using fire skills for this Request. You can find tons of Jack Frosts at Suzushino in Sapporo Jail.

Reward: More items and ingredients become available in Sophie’s shop (first clear), Hot and Sour Tea (subsequent clears).

Blessing the Wicked

You need to take down 3 Lilim using bless skills for this Request. There is a drone by the jail entrance at Suzushino in Sapporo Jail that spawns Lilim.

Reward: Water Yo-Yo for Sophia (first clear), Lamb Meat/Flour/Pork (subsequent clears)

Psychokinetic Surge

You need to take down 3 Sentata using psychokinesis skills for this Request. From the checkpoint at the Sapporo Clocktower, head towards the south, and you’ll find multiple Sentatas.

Reward: Death Contract S for Haru (first clear), 2200 yen (subsequent clears)

Bug Buster

You need to take down 8 Mothmen using gun skills for this Request. Make your way to the prison keep in Sapporo Jail, and pick a fight with the Vampire Moth as Sophie.

He’ll spawn several Mothman minions, so you’ll be able to easily take down 8 Mothman to finish this Request.

Reward: More items and ingredients will become available in Sophia’s Shop (first clear), Super Jolt (subsequent clears)

Nuking the Stars

You need to take down 3 Kaiwan using nuclear skills for this Request. Make your way to the prison keep in Sapporo Jail and engage with the dog shadow there.

This will initiate a fight with a Sentata which spawns Kaiwan minions, so you’ll be able to easily take down 3 Kaiwan to finish this Request.

Reward: Death’s Claws for Makoto (first clear), Donut-Worry (subsequent clears)

Cursing Those on High

You need to take down 3 Principality using curse skills for this Request. Make your way to the Castle Front Area in Sapporo Jail and defeat the shadows there to finish this Request.

Reward: Level Cap increase for a stat-boosting skill (first clear), 2600 yen (subsequent clears)

August 17th Requests

Prison Mall, Part 4

Talk to Lavenza in the Velvet Room and bring her a Mithra with Regenerate 1 to finish this Request.

Reward: Charge Skill Card

Painful Past: Mariko Hyodo

Take down Jail boss Snow Empress Mariko in Sapporo Jail to finish this Request.

Reward: Bond EXP (first clear), Tuna/Beef Ingredients (subsequent clears)

Trapped in a Frozen Hell – Forgotten Desire 3

Make your way to Sapporo Jail and go down the path that goes from the botanical garden to the area with the creates.

Reward: Bond skill level cap is increased

Junk Collection, Part 3

Go to Sapporo Jail and deliver 12 pieces of Integrated Circuits to finish this Request.

Reward: Resilient Scarf S for Mona (first clear), 4000 yen (subsequent clears)

Beachside Blast

Talk to Makoto at Okinawa Beach to start the Request. To complete it, you need to buy a watermelon and then take down 10 Jack Frost using Makoto.

Reward: Bond EXP

August 18th Requests

Okinawan Art Appreciation

Talk to Yusuke at Okinawa and then take down 10 Shiisa using Fox to finish this Request.

Reward: Shiisa Ornament

August 23rd Requests

Prison Mall, Part 5

Talk to Lavenza in the Velvet Room and then bring her a Unicorn with Zionga to finish this Request.

Reward: Sense of Wild skill is improved

Elegant Experiment

You have to take down 8 enemies at the same time using Showtime to finish this Request.

Reward: More items become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), 4800 (subsequent clears)

Junk Collection, Part 4

Visit Okinawa Jail and deliver 12 pieces of Strange Discs to complete this Request.

Reward: Hacker Gear Mk. 4 (Oracle)

Shocking the Scum

Visit Okinawa Jail and take down 20 Black Ooze using electric skills to finish this Request.

Reward: Demon Pipe – Skull (first clear), Revival Bread (subsequent clears)

Trapped in Ruins – Forgotten Desire 4

Visit Okinawa Jail and get the Forgotten Desire from above the container where the Dire Shadow is.

Reward: Divine Grace Skill Card

August 24th

A Thief’s Challenge: Panther

Go all the way down into the sewers of Shibuya Jail without catching the attention of any enemies to complete this Request.

Reward: More accessories become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), Purifying Ash (subsequent clears)

A Thief’s Challenge: Fox

Make your way into the marked location in Sendai Jail without catching the attention of any enemies and using any checkpoints to complete this Request.

Reward: Knight’s Crest (first clear), Bitter gourd/tofu/carrot ingredients (subsequent clears)

A Thief’s Challenge: Wolf Part 1

Take down 10 High Pixies in Sendai Jail using the Phantom Move to complete this Request.

Reward: Traffic Sign – Wolf (first clear), Life Stone (subsequent clears)

A Thief’s Challenge: Noir

Head to the tower in Sapporo Jail without using any checkpoints or catching the attention of any enemies to complete this Request.

Reward: More items become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), 10000 yen (subsequent clears)

A Thief’s Challenge: Skull

Visit Osaka Jail and take down 5 Valkyries and 20 Nagas to finish this Request.

Reward: Parameter Booster level cap is increased (first clear), Jewel (subsequent clears)

Sophia’s Armor Shop Redux

Visit Kyoto Jail and take down 10 Koppo Tengu using Wolf to finish this Request.

Reward: More armor pieces become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), Niuhuang Dan (subsequent clears)

Sophia’s Weapon Shop Redux

Visit Kyoto Jail and take down 5 Neko Shogun using the Phantom Move to finish this Request.

Reward: More weapons become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), 8000 yen (subsequent clears)

An Ebon God Descends

Visit Sendai Jail and take down Strong Shadow Seth to finish this Request.

Reward: Beastly-Was Scepter – Seth Fusion Item (first clear), 13200 yen (subsequent clears)

Cooking Papa

Talk to Zenkichi at Osaka and then talk to Futaba and Haru to finish this Request.

Reward: Bond EXP

Obanzai Ingredients

Talk to Haru at Osaka and get all the required ingredients to finish this Request.

Reward: Obanzai Recipe

Forging the Ultimate Menu

Talk to Futaba at Osaka and get all the required ingredients to finish this Request.

Reward: Bond EXP

Trapped in the Shrine Gates

Go to the marked location in Kyoto Jail and find the lantern to finish this Request.

Reward: Concentrate Skill Card

Junk Collection, Part 5

Visit Kyoto Jail and deliver 9 pieces of Suspicious Text Date to finish this Request.

Reward: Masquerade Whip S – Panther (first clear), 72000 yen (subsequent clears)

Prison Mall, Part 6

Talk to Lavenza in the Velvet Room and show her a Queen Mab with Technical Adept to complete this Request.

Reward: Improved skill effect

Junk Collection, Part 6

Visit Osaka Jail and deliver 9 pieces of Vague File Lists to complete this Request.

Reward: Rune Amulet

The Hound of Hades Howls

Visit Osaka Jail and take down Strong Shadow Cerberus to complete this Request.

Reward: Hades Collar and Cerberus Fusion (first clear), 15000 yen (subsequent clears)

August 25th

Elegant Experiment Extended

You have to take down 12 enemies at the same time using Showtime to finish this Request.

Reward: More items become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), 13000 yen (subsequent clears)

Make the Way for the Frozen King

Visit Sapporo Jail and take down Strong Shadow King Frost to finish this Request.

Reward: Giant Snow Crystal – King Frost fusion item (first clear), Hiranya (subsequent clears)

A Thief’s Challenge: Queen

Visit Okinawa Jail and get inside the tower without using any checkpoints or catching the attention of any enemies to finish this Request.

Reward: HP Incense (first clear), 12000 yen (subsequent clears)

A Thief’s Challenge: Sophie

Visit Kyoto Jail and get inside the tower without using any checkpoints or catching the attention of any enemies to finish this Request.

Reward: Increases Safecracker skill level cap

August 28th

Prison Mall, Part 7

Talk to Lavenza in the Velvet Room and bring her a Trumpeter with Diarahan to finish this Request.

Reward: Restore 3 Skill Cards

Junk Collection, Part 7

Visit Osaka Jail and deliver 12 pieces of Odd Reports to finish this Request.

Reward: SP Incense (first clear), 70000 yen (subsequent clears)

Trapped in Dystopia – Forgotten Desire 5

Visit Osaka Jail and grab the Forgotten Desire from the area that contains several containers.

Reward: Power Incense

A Thief’s Challenge: Wolf Part 2

Visit Osaka Jail and get inside the tower without using any checkpoints or catching the attention of any enemies to finish the Request.

Reward: More accessories become available in Sophia’s Shop (first clear), Snuff Soul (subsequent clears)

Employee Course Correction

Visit Osaka Jail and take down 5 Ganesha and Raja Naga each to finish this Request.

Painful Past: Akira Konoe

Visit Osaka Jail and take down jail boss Akira the Hero once again to finish this Request.

Reward: Bond EXP (first clear), 15600 yen (subsequent clears)

Halt the Strutting Little Imp

Visit Shibuya Jail and take down Strong Shadow Black Frost to finish this Request.

Reward: Evil Snow Crystal – Black Frost fusion item (first clear), Cabbage/Kamo-Nasu Eggplant (subsequent clears)

August 30th

Prison Mall, Part 8

Talk to Lavenza in the Velvet Room and bring her a Cuchulainn with Concentrate to finish this Request.

Reward: Mediarahan Skill Card

Prison Mall, Part 9

Talk to Lavenza in the Velvet Room and bring her a Dominion with Nuclear Amp to finish this Request.

Reward: Fortify Skill Card

Junk Collection, Part 8

Visit Abyss Jail and deliver 15 pieces of Illegible Documents to finish this Request.

Reward: Ruyi Jingu Bang S – Skull (first clear), 102000 yen (subsequent clears)

Junk Collection, Part 9

Go to the Tree of Life and Wisdom and deliver 15 pieces of Unnatural Samples to finish this Request.

Reward: More armor pieces become available in Sophia’s shop (first clear), 120000 yen (subsequent clears)

Trapped in the Abyss – Forgotten Desire 6

Visit Abyss Jail and get the Forgotten Desire cube from the ledge leading to the third checkpoint.

Reward: Increases Bond skill level cap

Trapped in the Great Tree – Forgotten Desire 7

Go to the Tree of Life and get the Forgotten Desire cube from the ledge on the fifth floor.

Reward: Master Coffee Recipe

A Thief’s Challenge: Mona

Visit Abyss Jail and get inside the tower without using checkpoints or catching the attention of any enemies.

Reward: Magic Incense (first clear), Amrita Soda (subsequent clears)

A Thief’s Special Challenge

Go to the Tree of Life and Wisdom and get inside the tower without using checkpoints or catching the attention of any enemies.

Reward: Master Curry Recipe (first clear), 20000 yen (subsequent clears)

Painful Past: Demiurge

Go to the Tree of Life and Wisdom and take down Demiurge once again.

Reward: Bond EXP (first clear), Crab/Egg/Miso (subsequent clears)

Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray

Visit Kyoto Jail and take down Strong Shadow Siegfried.

Reward: Dragonslayer Blade – Siegfried fusion item (first clear), 11000 yen (subsequent clears)

The Writhing Nightmare Rising

Visit Okinawa Jail and take down Strong Shadow Mara.

Reward: Carnal King’s Wheel – Mara fusion item (first clear), Bead Chain (subsequent clears)

Angel of Contracts Descends

Visit the Tree of Life and take down Strong Shadow Metatron.

Reward: Contract Slab – Metatron fusion item (first clear), 24000 yen (subsequent clears)

Painful Past+: Alice Hiiragi

Visit Shibuya Jail and take down Jail Monarch Mad Rabbit Alice+.

Reward: Naraku Whip S – Panther (first clear), 21000 yen (subsequent clears)

Painful Past+: Ango Natsume

Visit Sendai Jail and take down Jail Monarch Nightmare Ango+.

Reward: Usumidori S – Fox (first clears), 22000 yen (subsequent clears)

Painful Past+: Mariko Hyodo

Visit Sapporo Jail and take down Jail Monarch Snow Empress Mariko+.

Reward: Fleurs Du Mai S – Noir (first clear), 23000 yen (subsequent clears)

Painful Past+: Akira Konoe

Visit Okinawa Jail and take down Jail Monarch Akira the Hero+.

Reward: Mjolnir S – Skull (first clear), 25000 yen (subsequent clears)

Painful Past+: Demiurge

Visit the Tree of Life and take down Demiurge+.

Reward: Forbidden Fruit – Sophia (first clear), 30000 yen (subsequent clears)

Knocking on Death’s Door

Visit Okinawa Jail and take down the Reaper.

Reward: Paradise Lost S (first clear), Chewing Soul (subsequent clears)