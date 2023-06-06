Our Persona 5 Skills Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about the different types of skills available in the game.
There are more than a hundred skills available in P5. Utilizing these skills, you should be able to tailor the entire gameplay experience to suit your unique playstyle
For more help on Persona 5, check out our Kamoshida Palace Guide, Madarame Palace Guide, & Confidants Guide.
Persona 5 Skills
We’ve detailed everything you need to know about all the available skills in Persona 5.
Physical Skills
These skills deal non-elemental damage, cost HP, & are good against enemies with physical weaknesses.
Strike Attacks
Assault
HP Cost: 5%
This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage.
Slash
HP Cost: 6%
This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage.
Sever
HP Cost: 9%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.
Fangs of A Cornered Rat
HP Cost: 10%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.
Assault Dive
HP Cost: 13%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Megaton Raid
HP Cost: 16%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Blade Dance
HP Cost: 21%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Brave Zapper
HP Cost: 23%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
God Hand
HP Cost: 25%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
String Arts
HP Cost: 20%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Raise Slash
HP Cost: 14%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and increases damage after Baton Touch.
Death Game
HP Cost: 18%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and increases damage after Baton Touch.
Lucky Punch
HP Cost: 3%
This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage and has high critical hit chance.
Miracle Punch
HP Cost: 8%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has high critical hit chance.
Double Fang
HP Cost: 10%
2 hits of minor Physical damage.
Samidare Slash
HP Cost: 17%
3-5 hits of minor Physical damage.
Setsuna Samidare Slash
HP Cost: 20%
2-3 hits of moderate Physical damage.
Cross Slash
HP Cost: 20%
2 hits of massive Physical damage and provides high evasion chance.
Maimuuru
HP Cost: 25%
3 hits of moderate Physical damage and provides high evasion chance.
Kongou Happou
HP Cost: 13%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage
Gale Slash
HP Cost: 18%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.
Heat Wave
HP Cost: 20%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Kuukan Sappou
HP Cost: 22%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Gigantomachia
HP Cost: 25%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Rampage
HP Cost: 13%
This physical skill deals 1-3 hits of small Physical damage.
Flash of Lightning
HP Cost: 17%
This physical skill deals 3-4 hits of small Physical damage.
Deathbound
HP Cost: 21%
This physical skill deals 1-2 hits of medium Physical damage.
Agneyastra
HP Cost: 24%
This physical skill deals 1-3 hits of medium Physical damage.
Hassou Tobi
HP Cost: 25%
This physical skill deals 8 hits of minor Physical damage.
Yumemihari
HP Cost: 8%
This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Sleep status
Dormin Rush
HP Cost: 16%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Sleep status
Sledgehammer
HP Cost: 10%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.
Flash Bomb
HP Cost: 19%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Dizzy status.
Headbutt
HP Cost: 9%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Silence status.
Kill Rush
HP Cost: 15%
This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Silence status.
Nouten Otoshi
HP Cost: 10%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage, chance to afflict enemy with Confusion.
Mind Slice
HP Cost: 19%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Confusion status.
Terror Claw
HP Cost: 8%
This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage, chance to afflict enemy with Fear.
Bloodfest
HP Cost: 22%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Fear status.
Hysterical Slap
HP Cost: 9%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Rage status.
Onigamiraku
HP Cost: 16%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Silence status.
Negative Pile
HP Cost: 12%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Despair status.
Bad Beat
HP Cost: 21%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Despair status.
Brain Shake
HP Cost: 9%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Charm status.
Brain Buster
HP Cost: 22%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Charm status.
Pierce Attacks
Skewer
HP Cost: 9%
This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.
One-Shot Kill
HP Cost: 17%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and has high critical chance.
Triple Down
HP Cost: 16%
This physical skill deals 3 hits of minor Physical damage.
Shikou No Madan
HP Cost: 24%
This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.
Magic
Magic Skills in P5 allow you to deal a massive amount of damage at the cost of SP.
Agi
SP Cost: 4
This skill deals a small amount of Fire damage to an enemy.
Agirao
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a moderate amount of Fire damage to an enemy.
Agidyne
SP Cost: 12
This skill deals a high amount of Fire damage to an enemy.
Inferno
SP Cost: 48
This skill deals a massive amount of Fire damage to an enemy.
Maragi
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a small amount of Fire damage to all enemies.
Maragion
SP Cost: 16
This skill deals a moderate amount of Fire damage to all enemies.
Magidyne
SP Cost: 22
This skill deals a high amount of Fire damage to all enemies.
Blaze
SP Cost: 54
This skill deals a massive amount of Fire damage to all enemies.
Titanomachia
SP Cost: 34
This skill deals a massive amount of Fire damage to all enemies and has high chances of inflicting Fear.
Bufu
SP Cost: 4
This skill deals a small amount of Ice damage to an enemy.
Bufula
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a moderate amount of Ice damage to an enemy.
Bufudyne
SP Cost: 12
This skill deals a high amount of Ice damage to an enemy.
Diamond Dust
SP Cost: 48
This skill deals a massive amount of Ice damage to an enemy.
Mabufu
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a small amount of Ice damage to all enemies.
Mabufula
SP Cost: 16
This skill deals a moderate amount of Ice damage to all enemies.
Mabufudyne
SP Cost: 22
This skill deals a high amount of Ice damage to all enemies.
Ice Age
SP Cost: 54
This skill deals a massive amount of Ice damage to all enemies.
Zio
SP Cost: 4
This skill deals a small amount of Electric damage to an enemy.
Zionga
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a moderate amount of Electric damage to an enemy.
Ziodyne
SP Cost: 12
This skill deals a high amount of Electric damage to an enemy.
Thunder of Truth
SP Cost: 48
This skill deals a massive amount of Electric damage to an enemy.
Mazio
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a small amount of Electric damage to all enemies.
Mazionga
SP Cost: 16
This skill deals a moderate amount of Electric damage to all enemies.
Maziodyne
SP Cost: 22
This skill deals a high amount of Electric damage to all enemies.
Thunder Reign
SP Cost: 54
This skill deals a massive amount of Electric damage to all enemies.
Garu
SP Cost: 3
This skill deals a minor amount of Wind damage to one enemy.
Garula
SP Cost: 6
This skill deals a moderate amount of Wind damage to one enemy.
Garudyne
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a high amount of Wind damage to one enemy.
Eternal Flux
SP Cost: 42
This skill deals a massive amount of Wind damage to one enemy.
Magaru
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a minor amount of Wind damage to all enemies.
Magarula
SP Cost: 14
This skill deals a moderate amount of Wind damage to all enemies.
Magarudyne
SP Cost: 20
This skill deals a high amount of Wind damage to all enemies.
Vacuum Wave
SP Cost: 48
This skill deals a massive amount of Wind damage to all enemies.
Psi
SP Cost: 4
This skill deals a minor amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.
Psio
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a moderate amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.
Psidyne
SP Cost: 12
This skill deals a high amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.
Psychokinesis
SP Cost: 48
This skill deals a massive amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.
Masai
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a minor amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.
Masaio
SP Cost: 16
This skill deals a moderate amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.
Masaidyne
SP Cost: 22
This skill deals a high amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.
Psycho Force
SP Cost: 54
This skill deals a massive amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.
Furei
SP Cost: 4
This skill deals a minor amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.
Fureira
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a moderate amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.
Fureidyne
SP Cost: 12
This skill deals a high amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.
Atomic Flare
SP Cost: 48
This skill deals a massive amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.
Mafurei
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a minor amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.
Mafureira
SP Cost: 16
This skill deals a moderate amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.
Mafureidyne
SP Cost: 22
This skill deals a high amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.
Cosmic Flare
SP Cost: 54
This skill deals a massive amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.
Kouha
SP Cost: 4
This skill deals a minor amount of Light damage to one enemy.
Kouga
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a moderate amount of Light damage to one enemy.
Kougaon
SP Cost: 12
This skill deals a high amount of Light damage to one enemy.
Makouha
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a minor amount of Light damage to all enemies.
Makouga
SP Cost: 16
This skill deals a moderate amount of Light damage to all enemies.
Makougaon
SP Cost: 22
This skill deals a high amount of Light damage to all enemies.
Radiant Arrow
SP Cost: 22
Allows players to hit all enemies with weak Light damage.
Hama
SP Cost: 8
Slight chances of insta-killing an enemy with Light damage.
Hamaon
SP Cost: 15
High chances of insta-killing an enemy with Light damage.
Mahama
SP Cost: 18
Slight chances of insta-killing all enemies with Light damage.
Mahamaon
SP Cost: 34
High chances of insta-killing all enemies with Light damage.
Rotational Theory
SP Cost: 44
Massive chances of insta-killing all enemies with Light damage.
Eiha
SP Cost: 4
This skill deals a minor amount of Dark damage to one enemy.
Eiga
SP Cost: 8
This skill deals a moderate amount of Dark damage to one enemy.
Eigaon
SP Cost: 12
This skill deals a high amount of Dark damage to one enemy.
Maeiha
SP Cost: 10
This skill deals a minor amount of Dark damage to all enemies.
Maeiga
SP Cost: 16
This skill deals a moderate amount of Dark damage to all enemies.
Maeigaon
SP Cost: 22
This skill deals a high amount of Dark damage to all enemies.
Magatsu Mandala
SP Cost: 30
Deals Dark damage to all enemies and inflicts Confusion, Fear or Despair.
Wings of Purgatory
SP Cost: 30
Deals Dark damage to all enemies.
Mudo
SP Cost: 8
Slight chances of insta-killing an enemy with Dark damage
Mudoon
SP Cost: 15
High chances of insta-killing an enemy with Dark damage
Mamudo
SP Cost: 18
Slight chances of insta-killing all enemies with Dark damage.
Mahamudoon
SP Cost: 34
High chances of insta-killing all enemies with Dark damage.
Die for Me!
SP Cost: 44
Massive chances of insta-killing all enemies with Dark damage.
Megido
SP Cost: 15
This skill deals a moderate amount of Almighty damage.
Megidora
SP Cost: 24
This skill deals a high amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.
Megidoraon
SP Cost: 38
This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.
Black Viper
SP Cost: 48
This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.
Morning Star
SP Cost: 55
This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.
Gate of Hell
SP Cost: 32
This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies and has mediocre chances of insta-kill.
Life Drain
SP Cost: 3
This magic lets players drain HP from a single target to replenish their own HP.
Spirit Drain
SP Cost: 3
This magic lets players drain SP from a single target to replenish their own SP.
Foul Breath
SP Cost: 8
Increases players’ chances of inflicting status ailments on enemies.
Stagnant Air
SP Cost: 5
Increases players’ chances of inflicting status ailments on enemies as well as teammates.
Lamentation of the Dead
SP Cost: 28
Allows players to one-shot enemies with Fear ailment.
Recovery Skills
These skills basically allow you to heal yourself and party members. These are the skills:
Dia
SP Cost: 3
Teammates: An Ally
This skill replenishes a small amount of HP.
Diarama
SP Cost: 6
Teammates: An Ally
This skill replenishes medium amount of HP.
Diarahan
SP Cost: 18
Teammates: An Ally
This skill completely replenishes HP.
Media
SP Cost: 7
Teammates: All Allies
This skill replenishes a small amount of HP.
Mediarama
SP Cost: 12
Teammates: All Allies
This skill replenishes medium amount of HP.
Mediarahan
SP Cost: 30
Teammates: All Allies
This skill completely replenishes HP.
Salvation
SP Cost: 48
Teammates: All Allies
This skill completely replenishes HP and cures all ailments.
Patra
SP Cost: 4
Teammates: An Ally
This skill clears the effects of Dizzy, Silence, Sleep, and Hunger.
Me Patra
SP Cost: 8
Teammates: All Allies
This skill clears the effects of Dizzy, Silence, Sleep, and Hunger.
Baisti
SP Cost: 4
Teammates: An Ally
This skill clears the effects of Burn, Freeze, and Shock.
Mahabaisti
SP Cost: 8
Teammates: All Allies
This skill clears the effects of Burn, Freeze, and Shock.
Energy Drop
SP Cost: 4
Teammates: An Ally
This skill clears the effects of Confusion, Fear, Despair, Rage, and Charm.
Energy Shower
SP Cost: 8
Teammates: All Allies
This skill clears the effects of Confusion, Fear, Despair, Rage, and Charm.
Amrita Drop
SP Cost: 6
Teammates: An Ally
This skill clears the effects of all ailments.
Amrita Shower
SP Cost: 12
Teammates: All Allies
This skill clears the effects of all ailments.
Recarm
SP Cost: 8
Teammates: An Ally
This skill revives an ally and replenishes 50% HP.
Samarecarm
SP Cost: 18
Teammates: An Ally
This skill revives an ally and replenishes 100% HP.
Cadenza
SP Cost: 24
Teammates: All Allies
This skill increases evasion and restores 50% HP.
Support
Tarunda
SP Cost: 8
Targets: 1 Enemy
This skill downs Attack for a total of three turns.
Mahatarunda
SP Cost: 24
Targets: All Enemies
This skill downs Attack for a total of three turns.
Sukunda
SP Cost: 8
Targets: 1 Enemy
This skill downs Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.
Mahasukunda
SP Cost: 24
Targets: All Enemies
This skill downs Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.
Rakunda
SP Cost: 8
Targets: 1 Enemy
This skill downs Defense for a total of three turns.
Maharakunda
SP Cost: 24
Targets: All Enemies
This skill downs Defense for a total of three turns.
Dekunda
SP Cost: 10
Targets: All Allies
This skill basically removes all the negative status effects.
Tarukaja
SP Cost: 8
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases Attack for a total of three turns.
Mahatarukaja
SP Cost: 24
Targets: All Allies
This skill increases Attack for a total of three turns.
Sukukaja
SP Cost: 8
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.
Mahasukukaja
SP Cost: 24
Targets: All Allies
This skill increases Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.
Rakukaja
SP Cost: 8
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases Defense for a total of three turns.
Maharakukaja
SP Cost: 24
Targets: All Allies
This skill increases Defense for a total of three turns.
Dekaja
SP Cost: 10
Targets: All Enemies
This skill basically removes all positive status effects.
Tetoraja
SP Cost: 24
Targets: All Allies
This allows you to place a barrier that protects against one-shot attacks.
Tetorakan
SP Cost: 36
Targets: 1 Ally
This allows you to place a barrier that reflects one Physical attack.
Makarakan
SP Cost: 36
Targets: 1 Ally
This allows you to place a barrier that reflects one Magic attack.
Tetra Break
SP Cost: 18
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to remove the effects of Tetorakan.
Makara Break
SP Cost: 18
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to remove the effects of Makarakan.
Heat Riser
SP Cost: 30
Targets: 1 Ally
This increases yout Attack, Defense, Evasion, and Accuracy for a total of three turns.
Randomizer
SP Cost: 30
Targets: All Enemies
This decreases yout Attack, Defense, Evasion, and Accuracy for a total of three turns.
Thermopylae
SP Cost: 30
Targets: All Allies
This increases yout Attack, Defense, Evasion, and Accuracy for a total of three turns.
Charge
SP Cost: 15
Targets: Self
A Physical attack deals double damage.
Concentrate
SP Cost: 15
Targets: Self
A Magic attack deals double damage.
Fire Guard Erase
SP Cost: 15
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to get rid of Fire resistance and Fire walls.
Ice Guard Erase
SP Cost: 15
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to get rid of Ice resistance and Ice walls.
Electric Guard Erase
SP Cost: 15
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to get rid of Electric resistance and Electric walls.
Wind Guard Erase
SP Cost: 15
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to get rid of Wind resistance and Wind walls.
Psychic Guard Erase
SP Cost: 15
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to get rid of Psychic resistance and Psychic walls.
Nuclear Guard Erase
SP Cost: 15
Targets: All Enemies
This allows you to get rid of Nuclear resistance and Nuclear walls.
Fire Wall
SP Cost: 18
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases the Fire resistance for a total of three turns.
Ice Wall
SP Cost: 18
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases the Ice resistance for a total of three turns.
Electric Wall
SP Cost: 18
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases the Electric resistance for a total of three turns.
Wind Wall
SP Cost: 18
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases the Wind resistance for a total of three turns.
Psychic Wall
SP Cost: 18
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases the Psychic resistance for a total of three turns.
Nuclear Wall
SP Cost: 18
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases the Nuclear resistance for a total of three turns.
Rebellion
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1 Ally
This skill increases the Critical rate for a total of three turns.
Revolution
SP Cost: 5
Targets: All Allies and Enemies
This skill increases the Critical rate for a total of three turns.
Futaba Support Skills
Analyze
How to Unlock: Unlocked by Default
Sub Recover HP
How to Unlock: Level 38
This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 10% of their total HP after the completion of a battle.
Sub Recover SP
How to Unlock: Level 49
This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 1% of their total SP after the completion of a battle.
Sub Recover HP v.2.0
How to Unlock: Level 58
This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 20% of their total HP after the completion of a battle.
Sub Recover SP v.2.0
How to Unlock: Level 67
This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 3% of their total SP after the completion of a battle.
Treasure Skimming
How to Unlock: Cooperation Rank 10
This skill lets you know whether or not an enemy is carrying a rare item.
Ailment Skills
Burn
Technical: Wind, Nuclear
When inflicted with this ailment, the target takes damage after a turn.
Freeze
Technical: Physical, Nuclear
When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move.
Paralyze
Technical: Physical, Nuclear
When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and sends out an electric shock to nearby enemies.
Dizzy
Technical: Psychic
When inflicted with this ailment, the target suffers a decrease in Accuracy.
Silence
Technical: Psychic
When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot use skills.
Sleep
Technical: All Attacks
When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and recover HP/SP every turn spent asleep.
Confusion
Technical: Psychic
This skill allows characters to perform one of three actions i.e. send money to enemies, recovery item usage, or throw an item.
Fear
Technical: Psychic
When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and may run away from battle.
Despair
Technical: Psychic
When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and Faints after three turns.
Rage
Technical: Psychic
The target’s Attack increases at the cost of decreased defense.
Charm
Technical: Psychic
This skill forces the target to heal the enemy, attack a teammate, and power up the enemy.
Mouse Form
When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and takes increased damage.
Ailment Skills
Vertigo
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Dizzy.
Anya No Senkou
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Dizzy.
Dormina
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Sleep.
Sleeping
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Sleep.
Makajam
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Silence.
Makajamaon
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Silence.
Pulinpa
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Confusion.
Tentarafoo
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Confusion.
Devil Touch
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Fear.
Devil Smile
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Fear.
Ominous Words
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Despair.
Wave of Hades
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Despair.
Provoke
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Rage.
Declaration of War
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Rage.
Marin Karin
SP Cost: 5
Targets: 1
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Charm.
Brainjack
SP Cost: 12
Targets: All
This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Charm.
Sigh of Hunger
This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Hunger.
Cry of Hunger
This ailment skill lets you inflict Hunger.
Counter
This skill increases the chance of reflecting physical attacks by 10%.
Counterstrike
This skill increases the chance of reflecting physical attacks by 15%.
High Counter
This skill increases the chance of reflecting physical attacks by 20%.
Offensive Passives
Fire Boost
Strengthen Fire attacks by 25%.
Ice Boost
Strengthen Ice attacks by 25%.
Elec Boost
Strengthen Electric attacks by 25%.
Wind Boost
Strengthen Wind attacks by 25%.
Psy Boost
Strengthen Psy attacks by 25%.
Nuke Boost
Strengthen nuclear attacks by 25%.
Bless Boost
Strengthen (no instant death) Bless attacks by 25%.
Curse Boost
Strengthen (no instant death) Curse attacks by 25%.
Almighty Boost
Strengthen Almighty attacks by 25%.
Fire Amp
Strengthen Fire attacks by 50%. Surt
Ice Amp
Strengthen Ice attacks by 50%.
Elec Amp
Strengthen Electric attacks by 50%.
Wind Amp
Strengthen Wind attacks by 50%.
Psy Amp
Strengthen Psy attacks by 50%.
Nuke Amp
Strengthen Nuclear attacks by 50%.
Bless Amp
Strengthen (non instant death) Bless attacks by 50%.
Curse Amp
Strengthen (non instant death) Curse attacks by 50%.
Almighty Amp
Strengthen Almighty attacks by 50%.
Hama Boost
Increase success rate of instant death by Bless skills.
Mudo Boost
Increase success rate of instant death by Curse skills.
Burn Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Burn.
Freeze Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Freeze.
Shock Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Shock.
Dizzy Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Dizzy.
Forget Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Forget.
Sleep Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Sleep.
Confuse Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Confuse.
Fear Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Fear.
Despair Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Despair.
Rage Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Rage.
Brainwash Boost
Increase chance of inflicting Brainwash.
Ailment Boost
Increase chance of inflicting all ailments.
Ambient Aid
Greatly increase inflicting rate of all status effects under rainy day or special weather warning.
Adverse Resolve
Increase critical rate when being ambushed.
Touch n’ Go
Apply Sukukaja when performing Baton Pass.
Apt Pupil
Increase critical rate.
Arms Master
Half HP cost for physical skills. Chi You
Spell Master
Half SP cost for magic skills.
Snipe
Strengthen Gun attacks by 25%.
Cripple
Strengthen Gun attacks by 50%.
Trigger Happy
Increase critical rate of Gun attacks.
Fortified Moxy
Increase critical rate when beginning battle with preemptive turn.
Magic Ability
Strengthen all magical attacks by 25%.
Tyrant’s Mind
Strengthen all attacks. Stacks with passives. Unique to Satanael.
DEFENSIVE PASSIVES
Resist Phys
Reduce damage from Physical attacks.
Resist Fire
Reduce damage from Fire attacks.
Resist Ice
Reduce damage from Ice attacks.
Resist Elec
Reduce damage from Electric attacks.
Resist Wind
Reduce damage from Wind attacks.
Resist Psy
Reduce damage from Psy attacks.
Resist Nuke
Reduce damage from Nuclear attacks.
Resist Bless
Reduce damage from Bless attacks.
Resist Curse
Reduce damage from Curse attacks.
Resist Dizzy
Reduce susceptibility to Dizzy.
Resist Forget
Reduce susceptibility to Forget.
Resist Sleep
Reduce susceptibility to Sleep.
Resist Confuse
Reduce susceptibility to Confuse.
Resist Fear
Reduce susceptibility to Fear.
Resist Despair
Reduce susceptibility to Despair.
Resist Rage
Reduce susceptibility to Rage.
Resist Brainwash
Reduce susceptibility to Brainwash.
Fortify Spirit
Reduce susceptibilities to all ailments.
Null Phys
Impart immunity against Physical attacks.
Null Fire
Impart immunity against Fire attacks.
Null Ice
Impart immunity against Ice attacks.
Null Elec
Impart immunity against Electric attacks.
Null Wind
Impart immunity against Wind attacks.
Null Psy
Impart immunity against Psy attacks.
Null Nuke
Impart immunity against Nuclear attacks.
Null Bless
Impart immunity against Bless attacks.
Null Curse
Impart immunity against Curse attacks.
Null Dizzy
Impart immunity against Dizzy.
Null Forget
Impart immunity against Forget.
Null Sleep
Impart immunity against Sleep.
Null Confuse
Impart immunity against Confuse.
Null Fear
Impart immunity against Fear.
Null Despair
Impart immunity against Despair.
Null Rage
Impart immunity against Rage.
Null Brainwash
Impart immunity against Brainwash.
Unshaken Will
Impart immunity against all mental ailments.
Repel Phys
Repel Physical attacks.
Repel Fire
Repel Fire attacks.
Repel Ice
Repel Ice attacks.
Repel Elec
Repel Electric attacks.
Repel Wind
Repel Wind attacks.
Repel Psy
Repel Psy attacks.
Repel Nuke
Repel Nuclear attacks.
Repel Bless
Repel Bless attacks.
Repel Curse
Repel Curse attacks.
Drain Phys
Absorb Physical attacks.
Drain Fire
Absorb Fire attacks.
Drain Ice
Absorb Ice attacks.
Drain Elec
Absorb Electric attacks.
Drain Wind
Absorb Wind attacks.
Drain Psy
Absorb Psy attacks.
Drain Nuke
Absorb Nuclear attacks.
Drain Bless
Absorb Bless attacks.
Drain Curse
Absorb Curse attacks.
Sharp Student
Lower odds of receiving critical hit.
Firm Stance
Half all incoming damage by sacrificing evasion completely.
Evasive Passives
Dodge Physical
Double evasion rate against Physical attacks.
Dodge Fire
Double evasion rate against Fire attacks.
Dodge Ice
Double evasion rate against Ice attacks.
Dodge Elec
Double evasion rate against Electric attacks.
Dodge Wind
Double evasion rate against Wind attacks.
Dodge Psy
Double evasion rate against Psy attacks.
Dodge Nuke
Double evasion rate against Nuclear attacks.
Dodge Bless
Double evasion rate against (non instant death) Bless attacks.
Dodge Curse
Double evasion rate against (non instant death) Curse attacks.
Evade Physical
Triple evasion rate against Physical attacks.
Evade Fire
Triple evasion rate against Fire attacks.
Evade Ice
Triple evasion rate against Ice attacks.
Evade Elec
Triple evasion rate against Electric attacks.
Evade Wind
Triple evasion rate against Wind attacks.
Evade Psy
Triple evasion rate against Psy attacks.
Evade Nuke
Triple evasion rate against Nuclear attacks.
Evade Bless
Triple evasion rate against (non instant death) Bless attacks.
Evade Curse
Triple evasion rate against (non instant death) Curse attacks.
Angelic Grace
Double evasion rate against all attacks except Hama/Mudo/Almighty.
Climate Decorum
Double evasion against all attacks under rainy day or special weather warning.
Ali Dance
Half hit rate of all incoming attacks.
Pressing Stance
Reduce hit rate by 2/3 of all incoming attack when being ambushed.
Recovery Passives
Regenerate 1
Restore 2% of max HP each turn in battle. Kin-Ki
Regenerate 2
Recover 4% of max HP each turn in battle. Koumokuten
Regenerate 3
Recover 6% of max HP each turn in battle. Quetzalcoatl
Invigorate 1
Recover 3 SP each turn in battle. Clotho
Invigorate 2
Recover 5 SP each turn in battle. Barong
Invigorate 3
Recover 7 SP each turn in battle.
Fast Heal
Half the time needed to recover from ailments.
Insta-Heal
Recover from an ailment in 1 turn.
Divine Grace
Effects of healing magic are increased by 50%.
Soul Chain
Recover 20 SP when performing Baton Pass.
Heat Up
Random chance to recover 5% HP and 10 SP.
Holy Embrace
Recover 25% of max HP each turn in battle. Unique to Maria
Holy Whisper
Recover 15% max HP and SP each turn in battle. Unique to Maria
Once Per Battle Passives
Attack Master
Automatic Tarukaja at the start of battle.
Defense Master
Automatic Rakukaja at the start of battle.
Speed Master
Automatic Sukukaja at the start of battle.
Auto-Mataru
Automatic Matarukaja at the start of battle. (Overwrites Attack Master)
Auto-Maraku
Automatic Marakukaja at the start of battle. (Overwrites Defense Master)
Auto-Masuku
Automatic Masukukaja at the start of battle. (Overwrites Speed Master)
Heat Up
Recover 5% HP and 10 SP at the start of preemptive turn.
Endure
Survive one fatal blow with 1 HP remaining.
Survival Trick
Survive one instant death attack with 1 HP remaining.
Enduring Soul
Survive one fatal blow with HP completely recovered.
After Battle Passives
Growth 1
Persona gains 1/4 EXP while inactive.
Growth 2
Persona gains 1/2 EXP while inactive.
Growth 3
Persona gains full EXP even while inactive.
Life Aid
Recover 8% HP and SP after victory.
Victory Cry
Fully recover HP and SP after victory