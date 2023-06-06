Our Persona 5 Skills Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about the different types of skills available in the game.

There are more than a hundred skills available in P5. Utilizing these skills, you should be able to tailor the entire gameplay experience to suit your unique playstyle

Persona 5 Skills

We’ve detailed everything you need to know about all the available skills in Persona 5.

Physical Skills

These skills deal non-elemental damage, cost HP, & are good against enemies with physical weaknesses.

Strike Attacks

Assault

HP Cost : 5%

This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage.

Slash

HP Cost : 6%

This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage.

Sever

HP Cost : 9%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.

Fangs of A Cornered Rat

HP Cost : 10%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.

Assault Dive

HP Cost : 13%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Megaton Raid

HP Cost : 16%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Blade Dance

HP Cost : 21%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Brave Zapper

HP Cost : 23%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

God Hand

HP Cost : 25%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

String Arts

HP Cost : 20%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Raise Slash

HP Cost : 14%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and increases damage after Baton Touch.

Death Game

HP Cost : 18%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and increases damage after Baton Touch.

Lucky Punch

HP Cost : 3%

This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage and has high critical hit chance.

Miracle Punch

HP Cost : 8%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has high critical hit chance.

Double Fang

HP Cost : 10%

2 hits of minor Physical damage.

Samidare Slash

HP Cost : 17%

3-5 hits of minor Physical damage.

Setsuna Samidare Slash

HP Cost : 20%

2-3 hits of moderate Physical damage.

Cross Slash

HP Cost : 20%

2 hits of massive Physical damage and provides high evasion chance.

Maimuuru

HP Cost : 25%

3 hits of moderate Physical damage and provides high evasion chance.

Kongou Happou

HP Cost : 13%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage

Gale Slash

HP Cost : 18%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.

Heat Wave

HP Cost : 20%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Kuukan Sappou

HP Cost : 22%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Gigantomachia

HP Cost : 25%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Rampage

HP Cost : 13%

This physical skill deals 1-3 hits of small Physical damage.

Flash of Lightning

HP Cost : 17%

This physical skill deals 3-4 hits of small Physical damage.

Deathbound

HP Cost : 21%

This physical skill deals 1-2 hits of medium Physical damage.

Agneyastra

HP Cost : 24%

This physical skill deals 1-3 hits of medium Physical damage.

Hassou Tobi

HP Cost : 25%

This physical skill deals 8 hits of minor Physical damage.

Yumemihari

HP Cost : 8%

This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Sleep status

Dormin Rush

HP Cost : 16%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Sleep status

Sledgehammer

HP Cost : 10%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.

Flash Bomb

HP Cost : 19%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Dizzy status.

Headbutt

HP Cost : 9%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Silence status.

Kill Rush

HP Cost : 15%

This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Silence status.

Nouten Otoshi

HP Cost : 10%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage, chance to afflict enemy with Confusion.

Mind Slice

HP Cost : 19%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Confusion status.

Terror Claw

HP Cost : 8%

This physical skill deals a small amount of Physical damage, chance to afflict enemy with Fear.

Bloodfest

HP Cost : 22%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Fear status.

Hysterical Slap

HP Cost : 9%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Rage status.

Onigamiraku

HP Cost : 16%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Silence status.

Negative Pile

HP Cost : 12%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Despair status.

Bad Beat

HP Cost : 21%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Despair status.

Brain Shake

HP Cost : 9%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has a chance to inflict Charm status.

Brain Buster

HP Cost : 22%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage and has slight chances of inflicting Charm status.

Pierce Attacks

Skewer

HP Cost : 9%

This physical skill deals a moderate amount of Physical damage.

One-Shot Kill

HP Cost : 17%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage and has high critical chance.

Triple Down

HP Cost : 16%

This physical skill deals 3 hits of minor Physical damage.

Shikou No Madan

HP Cost : 24%

This physical skill deals a massive amount of Physical damage.

Magic

Magic Skills in P5 allow you to deal a massive amount of damage at the cost of SP.

Agi

SP Cost: 4

This skill deals a small amount of Fire damage to an enemy.

Agirao

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a moderate amount of Fire damage to an enemy.

Agidyne

SP Cost: 12

This skill deals a high amount of Fire damage to an enemy.

Inferno

SP Cost: 48

This skill deals a massive amount of Fire damage to an enemy.

Maragi

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a small amount of Fire damage to all enemies.

Maragion

SP Cost: 16

This skill deals a moderate amount of Fire damage to all enemies.

Magidyne

SP Cost: 22

This skill deals a high amount of Fire damage to all enemies.

Blaze

SP Cost: 54

This skill deals a massive amount of Fire damage to all enemies.

Titanomachia

SP Cost: 34

This skill deals a massive amount of Fire damage to all enemies and has high chances of inflicting Fear.

Bufu

SP Cost: 4

This skill deals a small amount of Ice damage to an enemy.

Bufula

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a moderate amount of Ice damage to an enemy.

Bufudyne

SP Cost: 12

This skill deals a high amount of Ice damage to an enemy.

Diamond Dust

SP Cost: 48

This skill deals a massive amount of Ice damage to an enemy.

Mabufu

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a small amount of Ice damage to all enemies.

Mabufula

SP Cost: 16

This skill deals a moderate amount of Ice damage to all enemies.

Mabufudyne

SP Cost: 22

This skill deals a high amount of Ice damage to all enemies.

Ice Age

SP Cost: 54

This skill deals a massive amount of Ice damage to all enemies.

Zio

SP Cost: 4

This skill deals a small amount of Electric damage to an enemy.

Zionga

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a moderate amount of Electric damage to an enemy.

Ziodyne

SP Cost: 12

This skill deals a high amount of Electric damage to an enemy.

Thunder of Truth

SP Cost: 48

This skill deals a massive amount of Electric damage to an enemy.

Mazio

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a small amount of Electric damage to all enemies.

Mazionga

SP Cost: 16

This skill deals a moderate amount of Electric damage to all enemies.

Maziodyne

SP Cost: 22

This skill deals a high amount of Electric damage to all enemies.

Thunder Reign

SP Cost: 54

This skill deals a massive amount of Electric damage to all enemies.

Garu

SP Cost: 3

This skill deals a minor amount of Wind damage to one enemy.

Garula

SP Cost: 6

This skill deals a moderate amount of Wind damage to one enemy.

Garudyne

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a high amount of Wind damage to one enemy.

Eternal Flux

SP Cost: 42

This skill deals a massive amount of Wind damage to one enemy.

Magaru

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a minor amount of Wind damage to all enemies.

Magarula

SP Cost: 14

This skill deals a moderate amount of Wind damage to all enemies.

Magarudyne

SP Cost: 20

This skill deals a high amount of Wind damage to all enemies.

Vacuum Wave

SP Cost: 48

This skill deals a massive amount of Wind damage to all enemies.

Psi

SP Cost: 4

This skill deals a minor amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.

Psio

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a moderate amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.

Psidyne

SP Cost: 12

This skill deals a high amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.

Psychokinesis

SP Cost: 48

This skill deals a massive amount of Psychic damage to one enemy.

Masai

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a minor amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.

Masaio

SP Cost: 16

This skill deals a moderate amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.

Masaidyne

SP Cost: 22

This skill deals a high amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.

Psycho Force

SP Cost: 54

This skill deals a massive amount of Psychic damage to all enemies.

Furei

SP Cost: 4

This skill deals a minor amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.

Fureira

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a moderate amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.

Fureidyne

SP Cost: 12

This skill deals a high amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.

Atomic Flare

SP Cost: 48

This skill deals a massive amount of Nuclear damage to one enemy.

Mafurei

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a minor amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.

Mafureira

SP Cost: 16

This skill deals a moderate amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.

Mafureidyne

SP Cost: 22

This skill deals a high amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.

Cosmic Flare

SP Cost: 54

This skill deals a massive amount of Nuclear damage to all enemies.

Kouha

SP Cost: 4

This skill deals a minor amount of Light damage to one enemy.

Kouga

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a moderate amount of Light damage to one enemy.

Kougaon

SP Cost: 12

This skill deals a high amount of Light damage to one enemy.

Makouha

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a minor amount of Light damage to all enemies.

Makouga

SP Cost: 16

This skill deals a moderate amount of Light damage to all enemies.

Makougaon

SP Cost: 22

This skill deals a high amount of Light damage to all enemies.

Radiant Arrow

SP Cost: 22

Allows players to hit all enemies with weak Light damage.

Hama

SP Cost: 8

Slight chances of insta-killing an enemy with Light damage.

Hamaon

SP Cost: 15

High chances of insta-killing an enemy with Light damage.

Mahama

SP Cost: 18

Slight chances of insta-killing all enemies with Light damage.

Mahamaon

SP Cost: 34

High chances of insta-killing all enemies with Light damage.

Rotational Theory

SP Cost: 44

Massive chances of insta-killing all enemies with Light damage.

Eiha

SP Cost: 4

This skill deals a minor amount of Dark damage to one enemy.

Eiga

SP Cost: 8

This skill deals a moderate amount of Dark damage to one enemy.

Eigaon

SP Cost: 12

This skill deals a high amount of Dark damage to one enemy.

Maeiha

SP Cost: 10

This skill deals a minor amount of Dark damage to all enemies.

Maeiga

SP Cost: 16

This skill deals a moderate amount of Dark damage to all enemies.

Maeigaon

SP Cost: 22

This skill deals a high amount of Dark damage to all enemies.

Magatsu Mandala

SP Cost: 30

Deals Dark damage to all enemies and inflicts Confusion, Fear or Despair.

Wings of Purgatory

SP Cost: 30

Deals Dark damage to all enemies.

Mudo

SP Cost: 8

Slight chances of insta-killing an enemy with Dark damage

Mudoon

SP Cost: 15

High chances of insta-killing an enemy with Dark damage

Mamudo

SP Cost: 18

Slight chances of insta-killing all enemies with Dark damage.

Mahamudoon

SP Cost: 34

High chances of insta-killing all enemies with Dark damage.

Die for Me!

SP Cost: 44

Massive chances of insta-killing all enemies with Dark damage.

Megido

SP Cost: 15

This skill deals a moderate amount of Almighty damage.

Megidora

SP Cost: 24

This skill deals a high amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.

Megidoraon

SP Cost: 38

This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.

Black Viper

SP Cost: 48

This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.

Morning Star

SP Cost: 55

This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies.

Gate of Hell

SP Cost: 32

This skill deals a massive amount of Almighty damage to all enemies and has mediocre chances of insta-kill.

Life Drain

SP Cost: 3

This magic lets players drain HP from a single target to replenish their own HP.

Spirit Drain

SP Cost: 3

This magic lets players drain SP from a single target to replenish their own SP.

Foul Breath

SP Cost: 8

Increases players’ chances of inflicting status ailments on enemies.

Stagnant Air

SP Cost: 5

Increases players’ chances of inflicting status ailments on enemies as well as teammates.

Lamentation of the Dead

SP Cost: 28

Allows players to one-shot enemies with Fear ailment.

Recovery Skills

These skills basically allow you to heal yourself and party members. These are the skills:

Dia

SP Cost: 3

Teammates: An Ally

This skill replenishes a small amount of HP.

Diarama

SP Cost: 6

Teammates: An Ally

This skill replenishes medium amount of HP.

Diarahan

SP Cost: 18

Teammates: An Ally

This skill completely replenishes HP.

Media

SP Cost: 7

Teammates: All Allies

This skill replenishes a small amount of HP.

Mediarama

SP Cost: 12

Teammates: All Allies

This skill replenishes medium amount of HP.

Mediarahan

SP Cost: 30

Teammates: All Allies

This skill completely replenishes HP.

Salvation

SP Cost: 48

Teammates: All Allies

This skill completely replenishes HP and cures all ailments.

Patra

SP Cost: 4

Teammates: An Ally

This skill clears the effects of Dizzy, Silence, Sleep, and Hunger.

Me Patra

SP Cost: 8

Teammates: All Allies

This skill clears the effects of Dizzy, Silence, Sleep, and Hunger.

Baisti

SP Cost: 4

Teammates: An Ally

This skill clears the effects of Burn, Freeze, and Shock.

Mahabaisti

SP Cost: 8

Teammates: All Allies

This skill clears the effects of Burn, Freeze, and Shock.

Energy Drop

SP Cost: 4

Teammates: An Ally

This skill clears the effects of Confusion, Fear, Despair, Rage, and Charm.

Energy Shower

SP Cost: 8

Teammates: All Allies

This skill clears the effects of Confusion, Fear, Despair, Rage, and Charm.

Amrita Drop

SP Cost: 6

Teammates: An Ally

This skill clears the effects of all ailments.

Amrita Shower

SP Cost: 12

Teammates: All Allies

This skill clears the effects of all ailments.

Recarm

SP Cost: 8

Teammates: An Ally

This skill revives an ally and replenishes 50% HP.

Samarecarm

SP Cost: 18

Teammates: An Ally

This skill revives an ally and replenishes 100% HP.

Cadenza

SP Cost: 24

Teammates: All Allies

This skill increases evasion and restores 50% HP.

Support

Tarunda

SP Cost: 8

Targets: 1 Enemy

This skill downs Attack for a total of three turns.

Mahatarunda

SP Cost: 24

Targets: All Enemies

This skill downs Attack for a total of three turns.

Sukunda

SP Cost: 8

Targets: 1 Enemy

This skill downs Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.

Mahasukunda

SP Cost: 24

Targets: All Enemies

This skill downs Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.

Rakunda

SP Cost: 8

Targets: 1 Enemy

This skill downs Defense for a total of three turns.

Maharakunda

SP Cost: 24

Targets: All Enemies

This skill downs Defense for a total of three turns.

Dekunda

SP Cost: 10

Targets: All Allies

This skill basically removes all the negative status effects.

Tarukaja

SP Cost: 8

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases Attack for a total of three turns.

Mahatarukaja

SP Cost: 24

Targets: All Allies

This skill increases Attack for a total of three turns.

Sukukaja

SP Cost: 8

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.

Mahasukukaja

SP Cost: 24

Targets: All Allies

This skill increases Accuracy and Evasion for a total of three turns.

Rakukaja

SP Cost: 8

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases Defense for a total of three turns.

Maharakukaja

SP Cost: 24

Targets: All Allies

This skill increases Defense for a total of three turns.

Dekaja

SP Cost: 10

Targets: All Enemies

This skill basically removes all positive status effects.

Tetoraja

SP Cost: 24

Targets: All Allies

This allows you to place a barrier that protects against one-shot attacks.

Tetorakan

SP Cost: 36

Targets: 1 Ally

This allows you to place a barrier that reflects one Physical attack.

Makarakan

SP Cost: 36

Targets: 1 Ally

This allows you to place a barrier that reflects one Magic attack.

Tetra Break

SP Cost: 18

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to remove the effects of Tetorakan.

Makara Break

SP Cost: 18

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to remove the effects of Makarakan.

Heat Riser

SP Cost: 30

Targets: 1 Ally

This increases yout Attack, Defense, Evasion, and Accuracy for a total of three turns.

Randomizer

SP Cost: 30

Targets: All Enemies

This decreases yout Attack, Defense, Evasion, and Accuracy for a total of three turns.

Thermopylae

SP Cost: 30

Targets: All Allies

This increases yout Attack, Defense, Evasion, and Accuracy for a total of three turns.

Charge

SP Cost: 15

Targets: Self

A Physical attack deals double damage.

Concentrate

SP Cost: 15

Targets: Self

A Magic attack deals double damage.

Fire Guard Erase

SP Cost: 15

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to get rid of Fire resistance and Fire walls.

Ice Guard Erase

SP Cost: 15

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to get rid of Ice resistance and Ice walls.

Electric Guard Erase

SP Cost: 15

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to get rid of Electric resistance and Electric walls.

Wind Guard Erase

SP Cost: 15

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to get rid of Wind resistance and Wind walls.

Psychic Guard Erase

SP Cost: 15

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to get rid of Psychic resistance and Psychic walls.

Nuclear Guard Erase

SP Cost: 15

Targets: All Enemies

This allows you to get rid of Nuclear resistance and Nuclear walls.

Fire Wall

SP Cost: 18

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases the Fire resistance for a total of three turns.

Ice Wall

SP Cost: 18

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases the Ice resistance for a total of three turns.

Electric Wall

SP Cost: 18

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases the Electric resistance for a total of three turns.

Wind Wall

SP Cost: 18

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases the Wind resistance for a total of three turns.

Psychic Wall

SP Cost: 18

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases the Psychic resistance for a total of three turns.

Nuclear Wall

SP Cost: 18

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases the Nuclear resistance for a total of three turns.

Rebellion

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1 Ally

This skill increases the Critical rate for a total of three turns.

Revolution

SP Cost: 5

Targets: All Allies and Enemies

This skill increases the Critical rate for a total of three turns.

Futaba Support Skills

Analyze

How to Unlock: Unlocked by Default

Sub Recover HP

How to Unlock: Level 38

This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 10% of their total HP after the completion of a battle.

Sub Recover SP

How to Unlock: Level 49

This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 1% of their total SP after the completion of a battle.

Sub Recover HP v.2.0

How to Unlock: Level 58

This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 20% of their total HP after the completion of a battle.

Sub Recover SP v.2.0

How to Unlock: Level 67

This skill allows the reserved party members to recover 3% of their total SP after the completion of a battle.

Treasure Skimming

How to Unlock: Cooperation Rank 10

This skill lets you know whether or not an enemy is carrying a rare item.

Ailment Skills

Burn

Technical: Wind, Nuclear

When inflicted with this ailment, the target takes damage after a turn.

Freeze

Technical: Physical, Nuclear

When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move.

Paralyze

Technical: Physical, Nuclear

When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and sends out an electric shock to nearby enemies.

Dizzy

Technical: Psychic

When inflicted with this ailment, the target suffers a decrease in Accuracy.

Silence

Technical: Psychic

When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot use skills.

Sleep

Technical: All Attacks

When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and recover HP/SP every turn spent asleep.

Confusion

Technical: Psychic

This skill allows characters to perform one of three actions i.e. send money to enemies, recovery item usage, or throw an item.

Fear

Technical: Psychic

When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and may run away from battle.

Despair

Technical: Psychic

When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and Faints after three turns.

Rage

Technical: Psychic

The target’s Attack increases at the cost of decreased defense.

Charm

Technical: Psychic

This skill forces the target to heal the enemy, attack a teammate, and power up the enemy.

Mouse Form

When inflicted with this ailment, the target cannot move and takes increased damage.

Ailment Skills

Vertigo

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Dizzy.

Anya No Senkou

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Dizzy.

Dormina

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Sleep.

Sleeping

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Sleep.

Makajam

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Silence.

Makajamaon

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Silence.

Pulinpa

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Confusion.

Tentarafoo

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Confusion.

Devil Touch

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Fear.

Devil Smile

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Fear.

Ominous Words

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Despair.

Wave of Hades

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Despair.

Provoke

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Rage.

Declaration of War

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Rage.

Marin Karin

SP Cost: 5

Targets: 1

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Charm.

Brainjack

SP Cost: 12

Targets: All

This ailment skill lets you have mediocre chances of inducing Charm.

Sigh of Hunger

This ailment skill lets you have high chances of inducing Hunger.

Cry of Hunger

This ailment skill lets you inflict Hunger.

Counter

This skill increases the chance of reflecting physical attacks by 10%.

Counterstrike

This skill increases the chance of reflecting physical attacks by 15%.

High Counter

This skill increases the chance of reflecting physical attacks by 20%.

Offensive Passives

Fire Boost

Strengthen Fire attacks by 25%.

Ice Boost

Strengthen Ice attacks by 25%.

Elec Boost

Strengthen Electric attacks by 25%.

Wind Boost

Strengthen Wind attacks by 25%.

Psy Boost

Strengthen Psy attacks by 25%.

Nuke Boost

Strengthen nuclear attacks by 25%.

Bless Boost

Strengthen (no instant death) Bless attacks by 25%.

Curse Boost

Strengthen (no instant death) Curse attacks by 25%.

Almighty Boost

Strengthen Almighty attacks by 25%.

Fire Amp

Strengthen Fire attacks by 50%. Surt

Ice Amp

Strengthen Ice attacks by 50%.

Elec Amp

Strengthen Electric attacks by 50%.

Wind Amp

Strengthen Wind attacks by 50%.

Psy Amp

Strengthen Psy attacks by 50%.

Nuke Amp

Strengthen Nuclear attacks by 50%.

Bless Amp

Strengthen (non instant death) Bless attacks by 50%.

Curse Amp

Strengthen (non instant death) Curse attacks by 50%.

Almighty Amp

Strengthen Almighty attacks by 50%.

Hama Boost

Increase success rate of instant death by Bless skills.

Mudo Boost

Increase success rate of instant death by Curse skills.

Burn Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Burn.

Freeze Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Freeze.

Shock Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Shock.

Dizzy Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Dizzy.

Forget Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Forget.

Sleep Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Sleep.

Confuse Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Confuse.

Fear Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Fear.

Despair Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Despair.

Rage Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Rage.

Brainwash Boost

Increase chance of inflicting Brainwash.

Ailment Boost

Increase chance of inflicting all ailments.

Ambient Aid

Greatly increase inflicting rate of all status effects under rainy day or special weather warning.

Adverse Resolve

Increase critical rate when being ambushed.

Touch n’ Go

Apply Sukukaja when performing Baton Pass.

Apt Pupil

Increase critical rate.

Arms Master

Half HP cost for physical skills. Chi You

Spell Master

Half SP cost for magic skills.

Snipe

Strengthen Gun attacks by 25%.

Cripple

Strengthen Gun attacks by 50%.

Trigger Happy

Increase critical rate of Gun attacks.

Fortified Moxy

Increase critical rate when beginning battle with preemptive turn.

Magic Ability

Strengthen all magical attacks by 25%.

Tyrant’s Mind

Strengthen all attacks. Stacks with passives. Unique to Satanael.

DEFENSIVE PASSIVES

Resist Phys

Reduce damage from Physical attacks.

Resist Fire

Reduce damage from Fire attacks.

Resist Ice

Reduce damage from Ice attacks.

Resist Elec

Reduce damage from Electric attacks.

Resist Wind

Reduce damage from Wind attacks.

Resist Psy

Reduce damage from Psy attacks.

Resist Nuke

Reduce damage from Nuclear attacks.

Resist Bless

Reduce damage from Bless attacks.

Resist Curse

Reduce damage from Curse attacks.

Resist Dizzy

Reduce susceptibility to Dizzy.

Resist Forget

Reduce susceptibility to Forget.

Resist Sleep

Reduce susceptibility to Sleep.

Resist Confuse

Reduce susceptibility to Confuse.

Resist Fear

Reduce susceptibility to Fear.

Resist Despair

Reduce susceptibility to Despair.

Resist Rage

Reduce susceptibility to Rage.

Resist Brainwash

Reduce susceptibility to Brainwash.

Fortify Spirit

Reduce susceptibilities to all ailments.

Null Phys

Impart immunity against Physical attacks.

Null Fire

Impart immunity against Fire attacks.

Null Ice

Impart immunity against Ice attacks.

Null Elec

Impart immunity against Electric attacks.

Null Wind

Impart immunity against Wind attacks.

Null Psy

Impart immunity against Psy attacks.

Null Nuke

Impart immunity against Nuclear attacks.

Null Bless

Impart immunity against Bless attacks.

Null Curse

Impart immunity against Curse attacks.

Null Dizzy

Impart immunity against Dizzy.

Null Forget

Impart immunity against Forget.

Null Sleep

Impart immunity against Sleep.

Null Confuse

Impart immunity against Confuse.

Null Fear

Impart immunity against Fear.

Null Despair

Impart immunity against Despair.

Null Rage

Impart immunity against Rage.

Null Brainwash

Impart immunity against Brainwash.

Unshaken Will

Impart immunity against all mental ailments.

Repel Phys

Repel Physical attacks.

Repel Fire

Repel Fire attacks.

Repel Ice

Repel Ice attacks.

Repel Elec

Repel Electric attacks.

Repel Wind

Repel Wind attacks.

Repel Psy

Repel Psy attacks.

Repel Nuke

Repel Nuclear attacks.

Repel Bless

Repel Bless attacks.

Repel Curse

Repel Curse attacks.

Drain Phys

Absorb Physical attacks.

Drain Fire

Absorb Fire attacks.

Drain Ice

Absorb Ice attacks.

Drain Elec

Absorb Electric attacks.

Drain Wind

Absorb Wind attacks.

Drain Psy

Absorb Psy attacks.

Drain Nuke

Absorb Nuclear attacks.

Drain Bless

Absorb Bless attacks.

Drain Curse

Absorb Curse attacks.

Sharp Student

Lower odds of receiving critical hit.

Firm Stance

Half all incoming damage by sacrificing evasion completely.

Evasive Passives

Dodge Physical

Double evasion rate against Physical attacks.

Dodge Fire

Double evasion rate against Fire attacks.

Dodge Ice

Double evasion rate against Ice attacks.

Dodge Elec

Double evasion rate against Electric attacks.

Dodge Wind

Double evasion rate against Wind attacks.

Dodge Psy

Double evasion rate against Psy attacks.

Dodge Nuke

Double evasion rate against Nuclear attacks.

Dodge Bless

Double evasion rate against (non instant death) Bless attacks.

Dodge Curse

Double evasion rate against (non instant death) Curse attacks.

Evade Physical

Triple evasion rate against Physical attacks.

Evade Fire

Triple evasion rate against Fire attacks.

Evade Ice

Triple evasion rate against Ice attacks.

Evade Elec

Triple evasion rate against Electric attacks.

Evade Wind

Triple evasion rate against Wind attacks.

Evade Psy

Triple evasion rate against Psy attacks.

Evade Nuke

Triple evasion rate against Nuclear attacks.

Evade Bless

Triple evasion rate against (non instant death) Bless attacks.

Evade Curse

Triple evasion rate against (non instant death) Curse attacks.

Angelic Grace

Double evasion rate against all attacks except Hama/Mudo/Almighty.

Climate Decorum

Double evasion against all attacks under rainy day or special weather warning.

Ali Dance

Half hit rate of all incoming attacks.

Pressing Stance

Reduce hit rate by 2/3 of all incoming attack when being ambushed.

Recovery Passives

Regenerate 1

Restore 2% of max HP each turn in battle. Kin-Ki

Regenerate 2

Recover 4% of max HP each turn in battle. Koumokuten

Regenerate 3

Recover 6% of max HP each turn in battle. Quetzalcoatl

Invigorate 1

Recover 3 SP each turn in battle. Clotho

Invigorate 2

Recover 5 SP each turn in battle. Barong

Invigorate 3

Recover 7 SP each turn in battle.

Fast Heal

Half the time needed to recover from ailments.

Insta-Heal

Recover from an ailment in 1 turn.

Divine Grace

Effects of healing magic are increased by 50%.

Soul Chain

Recover 20 SP when performing Baton Pass.

Heat Up

Random chance to recover 5% HP and 10 SP.

Holy Embrace

Recover 25% of max HP each turn in battle. Unique to Maria

Holy Whisper

Recover 15% max HP and SP each turn in battle. Unique to Maria

Once Per Battle Passives

Attack Master

Automatic Tarukaja at the start of battle.

Defense Master

Automatic Rakukaja at the start of battle.

Speed Master

Automatic Sukukaja at the start of battle.

Auto-Mataru

Automatic Matarukaja at the start of battle. (Overwrites Attack Master)

Auto-Maraku

Automatic Marakukaja at the start of battle. (Overwrites Defense Master)

Auto-Masuku

Automatic Masukukaja at the start of battle. (Overwrites Speed Master)

Heat Up

Recover 5% HP and 10 SP at the start of preemptive turn.

Endure

Survive one fatal blow with 1 HP remaining.

Survival Trick

Survive one instant death attack with 1 HP remaining.

Enduring Soul

Survive one fatal blow with HP completely recovered.

After Battle Passives

Growth 1

Persona gains 1/4 EXP while inactive.

Growth 2

Persona gains 1/2 EXP while inactive.

Growth 3

Persona gains full EXP even while inactive.

Life Aid

Recover 8% HP and SP after victory.

Victory Cry

Fully recover HP and SP after victory