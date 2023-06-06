Persona 5 once again allows players to take part in the fishing mini-game and catch various types of unique fish, each with its own challenges. Our Persona 5 Fishing guide will help players unlock the fishing game and ultimately catch the legendary fish for bragging rights and the trophy.

One of the toughest fish to catch is Guardian of the Pond and catching this legendary fish ends up unlocking a trophy.

How to unlock Fishing in Persona 5 Royal

To unlock the ability to fish, players will first need to read a specific book called Fishpond Spotter. Alternatively, players can wait for an invitations from Ryuji to unlock the fishing area and the mini game.

However, the invitation only comes at certain point in the game so if players need to catch fish before that, they will need to find and read that specific book.

Whichever method players choose will result in unlocking the area where players can travel and fish in P5.

Before they can catch the legendary fish, Guardian of the Pond, players will need to read another book titled Essence of Fishing. The book can be purchased from Shinjuku.

The book improves fishing so players can see fish easily with their third eye and where the fishing line needs to land in order to catch something useful.

After reading the book and improving their fishing, players need to gain around 400 points to purchase Top-class Boilie. To speed up points gain, players can catch fish with tags or by purchasing medium or large Boilie baits to catch better fish and gain bonus points.

Once players have the Top-class Boilie bait and required skills, they need to catch 6 fish from the pond which ends up triggering the Guardian of the Pond to spawn. The Persona 5 Ichigaya Guardian appears as a long golden fish when viewed from the third eye.

After players have thrown their line, they need to make sure the Guardian only gets trapped when it is closer to the surface otherwise it will break free by the time the players manage to reel it in.

If you successfully lure the Guardian, you will earn the Guardian of the Pond achievement in Persona 5 Royal.

Attendant’s Shop

This Attendant’s Shop is an excellent choice if you are looking for decent fishing equipment in Persona 5 Royal.

You can find all types of fishing accessories, such as lures, rods, reels, and other fishing supplies, as well as a few special items at this store at competitive prices. Besides that, this Shop offers rare Personas, Weapons, armor, and other unique items. The Attendant may offer special discounts and help you select the right equipment.

You can visit this place to purchase any equipment that suits your fishing needs.

Fishing rods

