Pokemon Let’s Go Evolution Chart Guide

Want to sate your hunger to catch 'em all register 'em in your Pokedex? Fear not! Our Pokemon Let's Go Evolution Chart is here to help you.

By Ali Hasan

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee features most of the original Gen-1 Pokémon: there should be around 80 Normal Pokémon if you do not count the Alolan versions. If you have played any of the original Pokémon games by GameFreak, you should know that to evolve a Pokémon, you need to follow and fulfill a specific requirement. 

These requirements can either be using one of the compatible Evolution Stones or the traditional levelling up method. Some of the Pokémon may also require you to trade them with another player, and the Pokémon will evolve during the trade. This guide will look at the complete Evolution chart in Pokemon Let’s Go. 

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee Evolution Chart 

Below, you’ll find the complete Evolution chart, including how to evolve certain Pokémon and achieve their Mega Evolutions. 

PokémonRequirement to Evolve Stage 2 Evolution Requirement to EvolveStage 3 Evolution Mega Stone Name Mega Evolution
Bulbasaur Level 16 Ivysaur Level 32 Venusaur Venusaurite Mega Venusaur 
Charmander Level 16 Charmeleon Level 36 Charizard Charizardite X Mega Charizard X 
Charmander Level 16 Charmeleon Level 36 Charizard Charizardite Y Mega Charizard Y 
Squirtle Level 16 Wartortle Level 36 Blastoise Blastoisinite Mega Blastoise 
Caterpie Level 7 Metapod Level 10 Butterfree   
Weedle Level 7 Kakuna Level 10 Beedrill Beedrillite Mega Beedrill 
Pidgey Level 18 Pidgeotto Level 36 Pidgeot Pidgeotite Mega Pidgeot 
Rattata Level 20 Raticate     
Spearow Level 20 Fearow     
Ekans Level 22 Arbok     
Pikachu Thunder Stone Raichu     
Sandshrew Level 22 Sandslash     
Nidoran (Female) Level 16 Nidorina (Female) Moon Stone Nidoqueen   
Nidoran (Male) Level 16 Nidorina (Male) Moon Stone Nidoking   
Clefairy Moonstone Clefable     
Vuplix Fire Stone Ninetales     
Jigglypuff Moonstone Wigglytuff     
Zubat Level 22 Golbat Can’t Crobatgon   
Oddish Level 21 Gloom Leaf Stone Vileplume   
Paras Level 24 Parasect     
Veonat Level 31 Venomoth     
Diglett Level 26 Dugtrio     
Meowth Level 28 Persian     
Psyduck Level 33 Golduck     
Mankey Level 28 Primeape     
Growlithe Fire Stone Arcanine     
Poliwag Level 25 Poliwhirl Water Stone Poliwrath   
Abra Level 16 Kadabra Via Trading Alakazam Alakazite Mega Alakazam 
Machop Level 28 Machoke Via Trading Machamp   
Bellsprout Level 21 Weebinbell Leaf Stone Victreebel   
Tentacool Level 30 Tentacruel     
Geodude Level 25 Graveler Via Trading Golem   
Ponyta Level 40 Rapidash     
Slowpoke nil Slowbro Can’t Slowkingn’t Slowbronite Mega Slowbro 
Magnemite Level 30 Magneton     
Farfetch’d       
Doduo Level 31 Dodrio     
Seel Level 34 Dewgong     
Grimer Level 38 Muk     
Shellder Water Stone Cloyster     
Gastly Level 25 Haunter Via Trading Gengar Gengarite Mega Gengar 
Onix       
Drowzee Level 26 Hypno     
Krabby Level 28 Kingler     
Voltorb Level 30 Electrode     
Exeggcute Leaf Stone Exeggutor     
Cubone nil Marowak     
Hitmonlee       
Hitmonchan       
Lickitung       
Koffing Level 35 Weezing     
Rhyhorn Level 42 Rhydon     
Chansey       
Tangela       
Kangaskhan     Kangaskhanite Mega Kangaskhan 
Horsea Level 32 Seadra     
Goldeen Level 33 Seaking     
Staryu Water Stone Starmie Can’t No Staraptor lmao   
Mr. Mime       
Scyther       
Jynx       
Electrabuzz       
Magmar       
Pinsir     Pinsirite Mega Pinsir 
Tauros       
Magikarp Level 20 Gyarados   Gyaradosite Mega Gyarados 
Lapras       
Ditto       
Eevee Water Stone Vapreon     
Eevee Electric Stone Jolteon     
Eevee Fire Stone Flareon     
Porygon       
Omanyte       
Kabuto Level 40 Kabutops     
Aerodactyl     Aerodactylite Mega Aerodactyl 
Snorlax       
Dratini Level 40 Dragonair Level 58 Dragonite   
Mewtwo     Mewtwonite X Mega Mewtwo X 
Mewtwo     Mewtwonite Y Mega Mewtwo Y 
Mew       
Meltan nil Melmetal     
TIP

Where it says ‘Nil’, it means that you cannot evolve them. You need to find an evolved version through either Pokémon Go or through other NPCs.

Pokemon Let’s Go Alolans Evolution Chart 

Pokemon Let's Go Evolution

 Below, you’ll find the evolution chart for all Alolan Pokémon: 

Pokémon Requirement to Evolve Stage 2 EvolutionRequirement to Evolve Stage 3 Evolution
Pikachu Trade through an NPC Alolan Raichu   
Alolan Sandshrew Ice Stone OR Level 22 Alolan Sandshrew   
Alolan Vulpix Ice Stone Alolan Ninetales   
Alolan Diglett 26 Alolan Dugtrio   
Alolan Meowth 28 Alolan Persian   
Alolan Geodude 25 Alolan Graveler Trade through an NPC Alolan Golem 
Alolan Grimer 38 Alolan Muk   
Exeggcute Trade through an NPC Alolan Exeggutor   
Alolan Rattata 20 Alolan Raticate   
Cubone Trade through an NPC Alolan Marowak   

  

Related Topics
About the Author
Ali Hasan

Ali Hasan is writer at SegmentNext.com with a deep love for immersive action role-playing games and well-crafted narratives. His weapons of choice include controllers and keyboards.