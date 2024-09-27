Pokemon Let’s Go Evolution Chart Guide

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee features most of the original Gen-1 Pokémon: there should be around 80 Normal Pokémon if you do not count the Alolan versions. If you have played any of the original Pokémon games by GameFreak, you should know that to evolve a Pokémon, you need to follow and fulfill a specific requirement.
These requirements can either be using one of the compatible Evolution Stones or the traditional levelling up method. Some of the Pokémon may also require you to trade them with another player, and the Pokémon will evolve during the trade. This guide will look at the complete Evolution chart in Pokemon Let’s Go.
Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee Evolution Chart
Below, you’ll find the complete Evolution chart, including how to evolve certain Pokémon and achieve their Mega Evolutions.
|Pokémon
|Requirement to Evolve
|Stage 2 Evolution
|Requirement to Evolve
|Stage 3 Evolution
|Mega Stone Name
|Mega Evolution
|Bulbasaur
|Level 16
|Ivysaur
|Level 32
|Venusaur
|Venusaurite
|Mega Venusaur
|Charmander
|Level 16
|Charmeleon
|Level 36
|Charizard
|Charizardite X
|Mega Charizard X
|Charmander
|Level 16
|Charmeleon
|Level 36
|Charizard
|Charizardite Y
|Mega Charizard Y
|Squirtle
|Level 16
|Wartortle
|Level 36
|Blastoise
|Blastoisinite
|Mega Blastoise
|Caterpie
|Level 7
|Metapod
|Level 10
|Butterfree
|Weedle
|Level 7
|Kakuna
|Level 10
|Beedrill
|Beedrillite
|Mega Beedrill
|Pidgey
|Level 18
|Pidgeotto
|Level 36
|Pidgeot
|Pidgeotite
|Mega Pidgeot
|Rattata
|Level 20
|Raticate
|Spearow
|Level 20
|Fearow
|Ekans
|Level 22
|Arbok
|Pikachu
|Thunder Stone
|Raichu
|Sandshrew
|Level 22
|Sandslash
|Nidoran (Female)
|Level 16
|Nidorina (Female)
|Moon Stone
|Nidoqueen
|Nidoran (Male)
|Level 16
|Nidorina (Male)
|Moon Stone
|Nidoking
|Clefairy
|Moonstone
|Clefable
|Vuplix
|Fire Stone
|Ninetales
|Jigglypuff
|Moonstone
|Wigglytuff
|Zubat
|Level 22
|Golbat
|Can’t
|Crobatgon
|Oddish
|Level 21
|Gloom
|Leaf Stone
|Vileplume
|Paras
|Level 24
|Parasect
|Veonat
|Level 31
|Venomoth
|Diglett
|Level 26
|Dugtrio
|Meowth
|Level 28
|Persian
|Psyduck
|Level 33
|Golduck
|Mankey
|Level 28
|Primeape
|Growlithe
|Fire Stone
|Arcanine
|Poliwag
|Level 25
|Poliwhirl
|Water Stone
|Poliwrath
|Abra
|Level 16
|Kadabra
|Via Trading
|Alakazam
|Alakazite
|Mega Alakazam
|Machop
|Level 28
|Machoke
|Via Trading
|Machamp
|Bellsprout
|Level 21
|Weebinbell
|Leaf Stone
|Victreebel
|Tentacool
|Level 30
|Tentacruel
|Geodude
|Level 25
|Graveler
|Via Trading
|Golem
|Ponyta
|Level 40
|Rapidash
|Slowpoke
|nil
|Slowbro
|Can’t
|Slowkingn’t
|Slowbronite
|Mega Slowbro
|Magnemite
|Level 30
|Magneton
|Farfetch’d
|Doduo
|Level 31
|Dodrio
|Seel
|Level 34
|Dewgong
|Grimer
|Level 38
|Muk
|Shellder
|Water Stone
|Cloyster
|Gastly
|Level 25
|Haunter
|Via Trading
|Gengar
|Gengarite
|Mega Gengar
|Onix
|Drowzee
|Level 26
|Hypno
|Krabby
|Level 28
|Kingler
|Voltorb
|Level 30
|Electrode
|Exeggcute
|Leaf Stone
|Exeggutor
|Cubone
|nil
|Marowak
|Hitmonlee
|Hitmonchan
|Lickitung
|Koffing
|Level 35
|Weezing
|Rhyhorn
|Level 42
|Rhydon
|Chansey
|Tangela
|Kangaskhan
|Kangaskhanite
|Mega Kangaskhan
|Horsea
|Level 32
|Seadra
|Goldeen
|Level 33
|Seaking
|Staryu
|Water Stone
|Starmie
|Can’t
|No Staraptor lmao
|Mr. Mime
|Scyther
|Jynx
|Electrabuzz
|Magmar
|Pinsir
|Pinsirite
|Mega Pinsir
|Tauros
|Magikarp
|Level 20
|Gyarados
|Gyaradosite
|Mega Gyarados
|Lapras
|Ditto
|Eevee
|Water Stone
|Vapreon
|Eevee
|Electric Stone
|Jolteon
|Eevee
|Fire Stone
|Flareon
|Porygon
|Omanyte
|Kabuto
|Level 40
|Kabutops
|Aerodactyl
|Aerodactylite
|Mega Aerodactyl
|Snorlax
|Dratini
|Level 40
|Dragonair
|Level 58
|Dragonite
|Mewtwo
|Mewtwonite X
|Mega Mewtwo X
|Mewtwo
|Mewtwonite Y
|Mega Mewtwo Y
|Mew
|Meltan
|nil
|Melmetal
Where it says ‘Nil’, it means that you cannot evolve them. You need to find an evolved version through either Pokémon Go or through other NPCs.
Pokemon Let’s Go Alolans Evolution Chart
Below, you’ll find the evolution chart for all Alolan Pokémon:
|Pokémon
|Requirement to Evolve
|Stage 2 Evolution
|Requirement to Evolve
|Stage 3 Evolution
|Pikachu
|Trade through an NPC
|Alolan Raichu
|Alolan Sandshrew
|Ice Stone OR Level 22
|Alolan Sandshrew
|Alolan Vulpix
|Ice Stone
|Alolan Ninetales
|Alolan Diglett
|26
|Alolan Dugtrio
|Alolan Meowth
|28
|Alolan Persian
|Alolan Geodude
|25
|Alolan Graveler
|Trade through an NPC
|Alolan Golem
|Alolan Grimer
|38
|Alolan Muk
|Exeggcute
|Trade through an NPC
|Alolan Exeggutor
|Alolan Rattata
|20
|Alolan Raticate
|Cubone
|Trade through an NPC
|Alolan Marowak