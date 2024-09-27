Pokemon Let’s Go Evolution Chart Guide

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee features most of the original Gen-1 Pokémon: there should be around 80 Normal Pokémon if you do not count the Alolan versions. If you have played any of the original Pokémon games by GameFreak, you should know that to evolve a Pokémon, you need to follow and fulfill a specific requirement.

These requirements can either be using one of the compatible Evolution Stones or the traditional levelling up method. Some of the Pokémon may also require you to trade them with another player, and the Pokémon will evolve during the trade. This guide will look at the complete Evolution chart in Pokemon Let’s Go.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee Evolution Chart

Below, you’ll find the complete Evolution chart, including how to evolve certain Pokémon and achieve their Mega Evolutions.

Pokémon Requirement to Evolve Stage 2 Evolution Requirement to Evolve Stage 3 Evolution Mega Stone Name Mega Evolution Bulbasaur Level 16 Ivysaur Level 32 Venusaur Venusaurite Mega Venusaur Charmander Level 16 Charmeleon Level 36 Charizard Charizardite X Mega Charizard X Charmander Level 16 Charmeleon Level 36 Charizard Charizardite Y Mega Charizard Y Squirtle Level 16 Wartortle Level 36 Blastoise Blastoisinite Mega Blastoise Caterpie Level 7 Metapod Level 10 Butterfree Weedle Level 7 Kakuna Level 10 Beedrill Beedrillite Mega Beedrill Pidgey Level 18 Pidgeotto Level 36 Pidgeot Pidgeotite Mega Pidgeot Rattata Level 20 Raticate Spearow Level 20 Fearow Ekans Level 22 Arbok Pikachu Thunder Stone Raichu Sandshrew Level 22 Sandslash Nidoran (Female) Level 16 Nidorina (Female) Moon Stone Nidoqueen Nidoran (Male) Level 16 Nidorina (Male) Moon Stone Nidoking Clefairy Moonstone Clefable Vuplix Fire Stone Ninetales Jigglypuff Moonstone Wigglytuff Zubat Level 22 Golbat Can’t Crobatgon Oddish Level 21 Gloom Leaf Stone Vileplume Paras Level 24 Parasect Veonat Level 31 Venomoth Diglett Level 26 Dugtrio Meowth Level 28 Persian Psyduck Level 33 Golduck Mankey Level 28 Primeape Growlithe Fire Stone Arcanine Poliwag Level 25 Poliwhirl Water Stone Poliwrath Abra Level 16 Kadabra Via Trading Alakazam Alakazite Mega Alakazam Machop Level 28 Machoke Via Trading Machamp Bellsprout Level 21 Weebinbell Leaf Stone Victreebel Tentacool Level 30 Tentacruel Geodude Level 25 Graveler Via Trading Golem Ponyta Level 40 Rapidash Slowpoke nil Slowbro Can’t Slowkingn’t Slowbronite Mega Slowbro Magnemite Level 30 Magneton Farfetch’d Doduo Level 31 Dodrio Seel Level 34 Dewgong Grimer Level 38 Muk Shellder Water Stone Cloyster Gastly Level 25 Haunter Via Trading Gengar Gengarite Mega Gengar Onix Drowzee Level 26 Hypno Krabby Level 28 Kingler Voltorb Level 30 Electrode Exeggcute Leaf Stone Exeggutor Cubone nil Marowak Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Lickitung Koffing Level 35 Weezing Rhyhorn Level 42 Rhydon Chansey Tangela Kangaskhan Kangaskhanite Mega Kangaskhan Horsea Level 32 Seadra Goldeen Level 33 Seaking Staryu Water Stone Starmie Can’t No Staraptor lmao Mr. Mime Scyther Jynx Electrabuzz Magmar Pinsir Pinsirite Mega Pinsir Tauros Magikarp Level 20 Gyarados Gyaradosite Mega Gyarados Lapras Ditto Eevee Water Stone Vapreon Eevee Electric Stone Jolteon Eevee Fire Stone Flareon Porygon Omanyte Kabuto Level 40 Kabutops Aerodactyl Aerodactylite Mega Aerodactyl Snorlax Dratini Level 40 Dragonair Level 58 Dragonite Mewtwo Mewtwonite X Mega Mewtwo X Mewtwo Mewtwonite Y Mega Mewtwo Y Mew Meltan nil Melmetal

TIP Where it says ‘Nil’, it means that you cannot evolve them. You need to find an evolved version through either Pokémon Go or through other NPCs.

Pokemon Let’s Go Alolans Evolution Chart

Below, you’ll find the evolution chart for all Alolan Pokémon: