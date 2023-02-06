Persona 4 Golden Beginners Tips and Tricks

Persona 4 Golden is a daunting RPG, especially for people new to the franchise. On its surface it might seem like all you are doing is attending classes and fighting enemies in dungeons but there are a lot of other systems at play as well. Because of all these systems, it can be difficult to properly understand Persona 4 Golden which is why we prepared these handy tips and tricks.

Persona 4 Golden tips and tricks

Whether you are playing the original Persona 4 or P4 Golden, the tips we have highlighted will benefit you a lot in understanding the various complex mechanics of the game.

Our Persona 4 Golden tips aim to break down all the core mechanics of P4 to help you understand each one better and then take full advantage of them to excel at different aspects of the game, ranging from earning money, increasing social qualities, collecting personas and unlocking achievements.

Prioritize completing the Dungeons

Persona 4 Golden has 9 challenging dungeons, each with its time constraint, and an additional golden dungeon that brings the total number to nine. These dungeons offer a unique opportunity for players to gain valuable perks, level up with ease and get bonuses by completing them early.

It is highly recommended that you prioritize completing these dungeons as soon as they are unlocked rather than waiting until the deadline. This will help you gain various benefits and free up your time to engage in other activities within the game. For instance, you can explore the city of Inaba, take on part-time jobs, increase your skills, and interact with characters to strengthen your social links.

Moreover, even if you complete a dungeon before the deadline, you can always revisit it later to try to earn other rewards, such as additional loot or personas. Additionally, you can tackle side quests during your free time. Completing dungeons quickly allows you to maximize your gameplay experience and enjoy all the game offers.

Gardening

As a beginner in the game, it’s crucial to engage in gardening when it becomes available on May 22nd. On this day, the character Yu decides to assist Nanako Dojima by planting vegetables in the garden. Gardening plays a significant role in the game as it provides the player with various benefits, such as improved HP, SP, and keys to treasure chests.

These benefits depend on the type of seeds used for planting. Different seeds yield various rewards and stat boosts for the player. Obtaining the seeds is not challenging in the game as they can be acquired from two primary sources: the Junes department store or a woman outside the Dojima residence.

The growth time of each seedling is unique, ranging from 5 to 10 days in the game. The seedlings with longer growth times offer more substantial rewards for the player.

Part-Time work

Unlike other games in the Persona series, Persona 4 provides you with the unique and exciting experience of working part-time. This enhances the gameplay by allowing players to earn money and strengthens the game’s central focus on social links.

Working part-time jobs is an essential aspect of the game that beginners should be well-versed in, as it helps to overcome financial difficulties and build connections with other characters. One of the part-time jobs available in the game is the assistant daycare job, which initiates the Temperance Arcana social link with Eri Minami.

In addition to the assistant daycare job, players can establish social links with Sayoka Uehara and Shu Nakajima of the Devil and Tower Arcana by working part-time. However, it is important to note that these jobs are only available on certain days and under certain weather conditions, so players should keep a close eye on these restrictions.

So working part-time in Persona 4 offers players a unique and enriching experience. It combines earning money with strengthening social links and is one of the best tips for beginners.

Skip side quests

As a new player in the game, it is important to prioritize your actions and allocate your time and resources wisely. One tip that can help you with this is to avoid wasting time on side quests in Persona 4 Golden.

While these quests may offer some rewards and loot, they often require players to revisit already cleared dungeons, making the time and effort spent on them relatively inefficient. Instead, it’s recommended that you focus on advancing through the main quest line and completing all of the dungeons before venturing into side quests.

Additionally, if you come across any quest items during your play-through, it may be wise to sell them for in-game currency, as they may not be as valuable as other items you could purchase with the same resources.

Book reading

One of the key strategies for gaining stat boosts and acquiring valuable items in the game is to practice reading and studying books at the Library. Not only does this rewarding activity benefit the player by providing them with points towards the Knowledge social stat, but it also helps maintain and enhance the social links aspect of the game, which is critical to success in Persona 4.

To maximize the benefits of book studying, it is recommended to do so during nighttime hours early in the game when you are not eligible for other jobs. Specifically, the player should first complete the Expert Study Methods book.

This book can be obtained from the Southern Shopping district bookstore and requires three sitting sessions. By repeatedly reading and successfully finishing this book, the player can accumulate significant knowledge points, resulting in increased social link points and tremendous success on exams.

Beef Bowl challenge

Aiya restaurant, located in the North Central Shopping District of P4 Golden, offers a unique dining experience in the form of a dish challenge known as the Beef Bowl Challenge. This challenge is only available on rainy days, making it a perfect activity for those with some extra time on their hands after school.

To begin the challenge, one must first have 3000 yen as a deposit, which you will get back upon completing the challenge. The standard Beef Bowl Challenge, upon completion, has the potential to increase one of the participant’s stats randomly.

However, for those looking to make a more significant impact, the Mega Beef Bowl Challenge offers the possibility of increasing three stats at once. To tackle this more advanced challenge, one must max out four social skills, including knowledge, diligence, courage, and understanding.

Completing the Mega Beef Bowl Challenge also results in a highly coveted reward, the Food Fighter achievement. For those who frequently visit the Aiya restaurant, after eight visits, the owner will personally present the diner with a book entitled The Ramen Way.

Fox’s social link

In addition to the various other social connections that can be established in Persona 4, players can forge a unique relationship with a fox that falls under the Hermit Arcana. This fox is at the Tatsuhime Shrine in the Central Shopping District of Inaba.

The social link with the fox will become available on May 5th, and advancing it requires fulfilling its requests. The fox will offer to heal your party for a fee upon completion. However, as you build a stronger bond with the fox through this social link, the cost of its healing services will gradually decrease.

Therefore, maximizing this social link with the fox is advisable for the most optimal experience.

Matching Persona

Success in P4 heavily depends on building and strengthening the various Social Links in the game. You can achieve this through a number of methods, one of which is spending time with characters who share the same Arcana as the protagonist. Engaging in these interactions will result in a significant boost to the relevant Social Link.

It is important to remember that for maximum benefit, the protagonist’s Persona and the Persona of the character they spend time with should belong to the same Arcana. Some Social Links may receive a boost if you don’t meet this requirement.

Still, others may take much longer to reach their maximum potential, ultimately hindering overall performance in Persona 4.

Checking fridge

One effective way to strengthen your bonds with friends is by sharing meals. Every night when you visit the Nanako Dojima residence, be sure to inspect the contents of the fridge for ingredients that you can use to cook a meal.

Although there may be instances when the fridge is empty, there is a chance that Nanako has replenished the groceries, providing you with the opportunity to prepare a delicious lunch to share with your friends, thus enhancing your social connections.

Marie’s social link

Strengthening the social link with the character Marie is crucial in Persona 4 Golden, much like Fox. To unlock this social link, you must talk to her in the Velvet Room after April 17th. It is essential to fully max out this social link to access the hidden chapter before resolving the serial killer case that plagues the city of Inaba.